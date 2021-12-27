COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Headlee enjoys his political memorabilia. Already at age 25, the legislative aide has packed his office in Ohio’s capital with collectible conversation pieces: campaign buttons, historic photographs, a display of founding father bobbleheads.
So when Headlee learned that the state Chamber of Commerce had produced a deck of trading cards featuring the names and faces of every sitting state lawmaker, his collector’s instincts kicked in.
“After I got a couple of members who I knew well to sign their cards, I thought, I wonder how many could I get?” he said. “Could I get 10? Could I get 20? Could I get 30?”
Ultimately, Headlee landed the John Hancocks of all 99 members of the Ohio House. He was pleasantly surprised that lawmakers of both parties played along and seemed to enjoy it.
“Silly as it may sound, there’s a very subtle lesson of unity underlying all this, because everybody thought their trading card was cool,” he said. “Starting off, I thought, statistically speaking, at least one of the 99 is going to tell me to go pound salt and won’t sign their card. But, the closer I got, everybody was a good sport about it.”
Headlee made certain rules for himself as he pursued the signatures. Notably, he wouldn’t interrupt legislators as they conducted official business in committee or on the House floor.
He noticed that he ran into many of the same lawmakers repeatedly at first, because they shared something — party, geography, a policy interest — with his boss, state Rep. Adam Bird, a Republican from the village of New Richmond.
Headlee fairly easily collected his first 60 signatures. He’d catch people in the halls or on the streets around Columbus’ Capitol Square. Many representatives didn’t even know the cards existed.
“There were several members who I don’t think realized they’d had a baseball card made of them,” he said. “I always liked to see the smile on a member’s face when I got to explain where these came from.”
The Ohio Chamber produces the cards once per decade and distributes them at its annual policy conference, spokesperson Courtney Whetstone said.
Attendees this September received a rubber-banded packet of about 20 cards when they arrived, then more cards when they attended additional events, she said.
“They were randomized, and certain packs were held back for the second day, so you had to be there both days to get them all,” she said. “They were really aggressively being traded.”
Headlee pulled a string with a friend to get a complete deck, he said, which also includes cards for Ohio’s 33 state senators, one for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, and a group of cards showing current members as they looked in 2001.
He took to carrying his cards everywhere, tucked into his jacket pocket along with an official House signing pen. He thought it a nice touch, but the pens sometimes smudged on the shiny cardstock.
Rep. Kent Smith, a suburban Cleveland Democrat, offered a lesson when Headlee tracked him down at a vintage baseball game on Statehouse grounds: Use a Sharpie. Smith had been signing trading cards for fans for years, as a veteran announcer for the Burning River and Chicago Outfit roller derby leagues. Permanent marker, he told Headlee, was the way to go.
One lawmaker, a Democrat, asked to sign in blue. Some dated their cards. One lawmaker, a minister, added a “God Bless You.” Another, hoping to confound historians, scribbled “Drink more Scotch.” Rep. Latyna Humphrey, a newly seated Columbus Democrat, happily signed her district’s blank card, just above the “To Be Determined.”
As Headlee’s stack of unsigned cards dwindled, the aide had to be more deliberate. He asked mutual acquaintances for key introductions, pigeonholed members after committee hearings or called their offices for appointments.
Finally, on the Thursday before lawmakers broke for the holidays, Headlee got his 99th signature. It was from House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes, whose frenetic schedule during the past two months had included a role in the high-profile, deadline-driven redistricting process.
“She’s obviously very busy,” he said. “I was thinking maybe that’s a bridge too far, I might not get the chance.”
But a member who had already signed their own card briefed Sykes on Headlee’s project and arranged for them to meet.
As she signed with a gracious smile, Headlee said it bolstered his hopes for the future of politics in these fractious days. “That somebody cared enough about my little project to do that, I was very grateful.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food.
Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday.
"There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old," Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends."
Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.
"When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product," she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.
Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.
"We apologize for this customer's experience following Air France flight 334," Delta told the station in a statement. "We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse has been moved to a new permanent home at a New Jersey sanctuary.
The New York Police Department's Office of Special Operations tweeted officers were called to help capture a cow Dec. 17 that had escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens.
The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation said police and urban park rangers rounded up the loose bovine in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and arrangements were made to transport the cow to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County, N.J.
The cow, dubbed Stacey by the rescue, was placed in quarantine so veterinarians could run tests and ensure the 9-month-old animal was in good health.
Mike Stura, founder and president of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, said Sunday that Stacey would be joining the rest of the rescue's herd Monday.
"Just got news that ALL of her test results have come back good and she will be joining others," Stura told WPIX-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose class ring was stolen during a burglary 18 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item on Christmas Day.
Norah Constantino returned to San Antonio's Southside High School, where she graduated in 1989, to be presented with her long-lost ring by Southside Independent School District officials.
"My mom passed away in 2003 from breast cancer, and a couple of months later my house was broken into and stuff that was taken from my house was my jewelry from my jewelry box," Constantino told KSAT-TV.
Mendi Wadley, a teller from the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, said the ring was found in a change machine around 2017 and ended up in the business' lost and found.
Wadley said she recently spotted the ring in the lost and found and decided to try to track down the owner. She used Google to find contact information for the school district, which was able to contact Constantino and arrange the Christmas Day reunion.
"I got my class ring back after 18 years. It's finally back," Constantino said.
Constantino said she now has her own mission: locating the owner of a class ring her parents found several years ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of Vietnamese acrobats reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs outside a Spanish cathedral with the other balanced on his head.
Circus-performing brothers Giang Quoc Co, 37, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 32, climbed 100 stairs outside St. Mary's Cathedral in Girona, breaking the Guinness World Record for most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.
The brothers said event organizers had to build 10 additional stairs for the event, as the cathedral only has 90.
"The new steps have a different height and material compared to the 90 existing ones. We did not have the chance to practice on these 10 steps in advance," Giang Quoc Co told VNexpress. "We used our experience, maintained steady breathing and foot rates and a moderate speed to successfully reach the finish line."
The brothers accomplished the feat in only 53 seconds.
The Giangs previously set the same record in 2016, when they climbed the same cathedral's 90 stairs. Their record was broken in 2018, when Peruvian acrobats Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra scaled 91 stairs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets.
The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported.
"We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help," the shelter said in the post.
The group's director, Kelley LeBonty, told the Detroit Free Press that the son of an animal hoarder had called to say he was coming to surrender 60 to 80 parakeets from his father's house. But he showed up Thursday with 497 parakeets in his truck.
"His son said that he just wanted to breed a few of them, and it got out of control," LeBonty said. "The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don't control the situation."
Shelter officials said they reached out to bird rescue organizations for help. Temporary housing for the parakeets was found and food was donated for the birds.
"These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating," shelter officials wrote on Facebook. "However, it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve."
The birds have to quarantine for 30 days. Adoptions were expected to begin Jan. 23, the Detroit News reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh-area bakery unveiled "Frosty the Doughman," a 7-foot-tall snowman sculpture made out of bread.
Mancini's Bakery, which celebrated Christmas in 2020 with an 8-foot bread Christmas tree, said this year's bread sculpture stands 7 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
The bakery said it took seven workers to lift "Frosty the Doughman" in and out of the oven. The snowman likeness was sculpted from Italian rolls and twists, the bakery said.
The business asked Facebook users to vote on this year's broad sculpture, and the snowman concept beat out the idea of a Guinness World Record-breaking bread Christmas tree.
Mancini's said the doughman will be on display at its McKees Rocks location through the holidays, while a smaller version will be displayed at its store in Pittsburgh's Strip District.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Californian education official resigned from her post because she lives in Texas, which is against state policy.
Pamela Kadakia of the California Department of Education (CDE) resigned due to a state policy that state employees must reside in California unless their job requires them to live elsewhere. Kadakia served as an equity project manager.
She also lives in Texas, which is on a list of prohibited state-funded travel for California employees due to discriminatory laws, Politico reported.
"We sought to ensure that all our personnel were in line with the new guidance," the department said in a statement Thursday. "In doing so, we accepted Ms. Kadakia's resignation."
The report claims that records show Kadakia living in the Dallas area since purchasing a home in 2019 with her husband.
Kadakia worked for roughly one month on a salary of $10,400, the CDE claimed.
She follows Daniel Lee, a Philadelphia-based psychologist, who resigned from his post after Politico reported that he violated the same state policy. His initial hiring caused concerns of favoritism, especially as he raked in a salary of around $161,400.
CDE reportedly never posted Lee's position publicly, indicating that his hire occurred at the discretion of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who knew Lee for three decades.
"Irrespective of who it is, to have someone from out of state who is not familiar with California's dynamics and politics and challenges come in and attempt to do this work only furthers the fundamental problem," Sacramento Black Parallel School Board Director Carl Pinkston told Politico. "Which is that the California Department of Education fails to adequately monitor schools for inequities and push for enforcement."
Thurmond cited the pandemic as an opportunity to hire regardless of geographic location.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MLive.com) ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials finalized updates to a city ordinance this week with criminal penalties for sniffing glue, going against the wishes of residents who argued it should be decriminalized.
City Council voted 11-0 in favor of revisions to an existing law that makes inhaling glue fumes to induce intoxication — or aiding a child in doing so — a misdemeanor crime punishable by 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
The new language updates the list of commonly inhaled glues, since the prior list was from 1966 and didn't include substances found in stores today, Deputy City Attorney Arianne Slay said.
Slay suggested it's more likely the law would be used to get someone into substance abuse treatment than sticking them with a criminal record.
Additionally, the updates include using gender-neutral language and more clearly spelling out penalties.
City officials said the updates are part of a broader series of progressive reforms, but several residents voiced concerns at a public hearing and on social media.
"I hope that when we're looking at our city ordinances, we can put our progressive hats on and realize that it's time to end the war on drugs," resident Michelle Hughes told council.
People use substances to cope in life and it doesn't help to arrest them and put them through the criminal legal system, even if they're placed in a diversion program, Hughes said.
"If we want to give people help, we could just give them help," she said. "But instead, arresting people and putting them through criminal diversion court is going to make their lives more difficult, it's going to put them under constant police surveillance, it's going to make them take drugs tests, go to court-mandated meetings .... I don't think we should be thinking of ourselves as progressive if this is what we're doing to people who need help."
Adam Goodman, another resident who spoke, called it "a bit crazy" the city is talking about progressive values while rewriting an ordinance criminalizing substance use. It sounds like "faux-progressive nonsense that sometimes makes Ann Arbor a bit of a laughingstock in terms of our politics," he said.
Council also heard from Ashley Shukait, a member of the Michigan chapter of Public Heath Awakened, who said the updated ordinance falls short of creating a health-centered environment for city residents and visitors.
Some noted the city decriminalized marijuana in the 1970s and last year effectively decriminalized all psychedelic plants and fungi, including psilocybin mushrooms, by declaring them the city's lowest law-enforcement priority.
Hughes argued council should go through the city's ordinances and decriminalize "things where it doesn't help people to have them criminalized," including sex work and all drugs.
Council Member Jeff Hayner, D-1st Ward, agreed with some of what the speakers had to say, though he said he believes Ann Arbor's law enforcement is "enlightened enough to to divert these folks" who are found inhaling fumes.
"I think it's OK that we're making these changes and I think it's OK that we've expanded the amount of things that are under these," he said. "As times change and access to brain-bending substances change, we need to change with the times."
Mayor Christopher Taylor said he supported the changes aimed in part at making the law easier to understand.
"If it should come to pass that we have more substantive changes downstream, that would be an interesting and important conversation," he said.
Slay, who has been leading the ordinance-revision project, said doing away with a criminal ordinance is not necessarily progressive and might end up being short-sighted.
"If we eliminate an ordinance where there is a companion state law like the glue sniffing ... state law continues as the sole law of the land," she said, adding police still can enforce it.
The city ordinance places trust in the city attorney's office to lead the charge on justice reform, Slay said, adding she and another city attorney are not aware of anyone ever actually being arrested or jailed for sniffing glue.
"I've actually never seen someone charged with it," she said. "However, it is in our back pocket should we need it."
Unless a police officer actually observes someone sniffing glue, they can't make an arrest, Slay said.
"This is on our books to prevent people from harming themselves," she said, adding sniffing glue can lead to serious impairment or death. "It's different than marijuana."
For those suffering with addiction, the city's diversion program does work to get people into treatment and get them help they need, Slay said, adding sometimes people are not ready to do that on their own "but their addiction is killing them."
Slay added, "And our second goal of ordinance prosecution ... is to create a robust deflection program. Deflection means uncharged, uncited referrals to treatment. If we don't have a law on the books, we don't have a say in the outcome for what happens to people in our community. We need a collaborative approach with our community partners."
Council Member Ali Ramlawi, D-5th Ward, said while there's fear in the community around the ordinance changes, he has trust and faith in the city's legal department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Most people would be somewhat alarmed to find a tiny frog in their lettuce, but Simon Curtis has decided to embrace the unexpected discovery.
The recording artist recently let his Twitter followers know that he'd spotted an adorable little frog in the bottom of his romaine lettuce that had been sitting in his fridge for a few days. It was too cold at the time (27 degrees) to release him outside, so Curtis turned to his social media following for advice on what to do next.
"Back in the fridge until it warms up outside tomorrow? He's hopping and clearly well and I bought this lettuce like four days ago… he's so adorable I really don't want him to die," he wrote.
The 35-year-old opted to put a few pieces of lettuce back into the container, gave the frog a Mason jar lid of water and sprayed the whole container down with water. He also gave him a name: Tony.
Tony seems to be a gentle, happy little frog and he even lets Curtis hold him.
There's one little problem, though — the frog is a bit of an escape artist and he's been giving his new roommate a run for his money over the past few days.
Curtis bought Tony some food at a pet store to keep his belly full and confirmed with a biologist that he is a green tree frog.
Tony has had plenty of adventures in his new home in just a few days.
Including taking refuge among with the shampoo bottles in Curtis' shower.
"He was so dehydrated and shriveled I was worried he'd died, but he's now immersed in distilled water, cleaning himself, and coming back to life!!" Curtis wrote.
On Wednesday, the recording artist set out to purchase Tony a "proper terrarium" at PetSmart and he asked his followers if he should keep him as a pet or release him into the wild (the majority have voted to keep him so far).
Only time will tell if Tony becomes a permanent resident in Curtis' home, but the recording artist has learned one important lesson from this whole saga: always check the lettuce box before you buy it.
As it turns out, though, finding a tiny creature in your prepared greens isn't as rare as you might think. In 2019, researcher Daniel Hughes from the University of Illinois conducted a review of a 15-year period to see just how many "wild vertebrates" had been found in prepackaged produce during that time.
According to Hughes and his team, news outlets reported on 40 unique incidents of people finding frogs, birds or rodents in bagged/boxed greens between 2003 and 2018.
Amphibians and reptiles (tree frogs, toads, lizards and snakes) accounted for 30 of the 40 incidents and most of the critters were dead, with a few being alive. The rest were other types of animals (birds, rodents and bats).
The tiny little frog that Curtis found in his lettuce is one of the lucky ones who made it out alive, and his new owner is thrilled that his followers are getting a kick out of Tony's antics.
"The number of people being touched by Tony the tree frog's story is really so moving to witness, and also a good reminder of just how much we all deserve kindness, no matter who, or what, we are," he wrote.