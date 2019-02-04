ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are searching for a would-be robber whose crime was thwarted when his gun got stuck in his pants.
Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a gunman walked into a Family Dollar store Thursday afternoon and ordered an employee to give him the cash register. The worker said he couldn’t, so the suspect reached for a firearm from the waistband of his jeans.
Problem is, the gun was stuck. Unable to pull out the weapon, the man ran away without getting any money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONG KONG (AP) — It may be the year of the pig, but Hong Kong has had enough of the wild ones.
Authorities in the densely populated financial center are looking for ways to cut down on potentially dangerous encounters between humans and wild boars that have increased as the city's ballooning population expands into former wilderness.
Boars are now frequent sights on roadways, in parks and housing developments and even in shopping centers, and there is concern that the animals have lost their fear of humans.
While the government is pushing for softer measures such as sterilization for the pigs and education for humans who feed them, others say the solution is a full-scale cull of the swine.
The debate about how to handle the wild boars comes as the city of more than 7 million people is being festooned with pig-themed decorations in preparation for the Lunar New Year holiday that officially begins on Feb. 5. The pig is one of 12 animals that in the Chinese zodiac's 12-year cycle.
Not far from its cramped apartment blocks and neon lights, Hong Kong has plenty of untouched land, traditionally home to a variety of animals, including wild boars. Some areas where homes are close to parks or forests, such as Aberdeen in Hong Kong Island's south, have become popular spots for growing numbers of boars to forage for food amid the garbage cans.
The government's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department says it doesn't know how many wild boars there are in Hong Kong. But it has acknowledged a big increase in public complaints about the animals over the past five years — from 294 in 2013, to 738 in 2017.
That prompted a review of policy starting last year, which included a halt to hunts by volunteer teams for boars deemed to be threats to property or public safety.
Instead, the government is extending a policy of sterilizing the animals and feeding them contraceptives, as well as discouraging the public from providing them food. It also captures and tries to relocate wild boars away from residential areas as an alternative to killing them.
However, one local organization, "Wild Boar 70," is lobbying for the renewed culling of the wild boar population.
Other countries with large populations of wild pigs have a policy of controlling them by killing large numbers every year, according to spokesman Wesley Ho.
"Our goal is hopefully to raise public concern about Hong Kong's current problem of wild boar overpopulation, and about exactly what kind of animal these wild boars are," Ho said.
Nations such as France and the U.S. have to deal with large-scale damage to agriculture wrought by feral pigs, largely appealing to hunters as a solution.
Denmark this month began erecting a 70-kilometer (43.4-mile) fence along the German border to keep out wild boars in an attempt to prevent the spread of African swine fever, which could jeopardize the country's valuable pork industry.
With agriculture a minor player in the local economy, such concerns aren't much of an issue in Hong Kong.
However, Roni Wong, of the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group, says that development expanding into Hong Kong's green areas is causing the increasing confrontation between humans and animals.
"Their habitats are slowly being urbanized," Wong said. "So their chances of feeding, and their habitat, are being destroyed."
By now, Hong Kong social media users are highly familiar with videos of wild boars taken by drivers and pedestrians. Sometimes they show a herd rushing across a road in front of cars in a manner that looks dangerous to both themselves and drivers.
Other times, they come across as cute, cuddly and unthreatening, often raising a snout to the camera as if in greeting.
Hong Kong's government says it hopes to complete its policy review of wild boar management within the year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials have launched their annual contest to guess how long the ice will last on Lake Memphremagog.
The Caledonian Record reports for its "Ice Out" contest, the Newport Parks and Recreation put a large drawing of a bottle of vanilla extract on a platform attached to a time clock. It will record when the facade, called "Vanilla Ice," drops into the water.
The lucky person who predicts the closest time will win 50 percent of the contest pool, which usually totals around $500.
The rest of the proceeds will benefit the Gardner Memorial Park Playground and Splashpad project.
The deadline to submit guesses for this year is April 1, or when the ice goes out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Voters in a municipality in northwestern Germany have delivered a clear message: no street names, thanks.
Official results from a referendum held on Sunday showed 60 percent of voters in Hilgermissen rejected the local council's plan to name the streets, while 40 percent supported the proposal.
The proposed change was intended to make it easier for people — including police, emergency and delivery services — to find their way around the municipality of some 2,200 residents.
Hilgermissen was formed in the 1970s out of several villages. Addresses currently consist of a house number and the name of a former village, a system that has become more unwieldy as new buildings are added.
Three locals organized the referendum to oppose street names. Sunday's result is binding for two years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says an insurance company doesn't have to pay for damages after a squirrel climbed onto an electrical transformer and triggered a high-voltage spark that damaged a city's power substation.
The court ruled Friday that the city of West Liberty held an insurance policy from EMC Insurance that excluded damage caused by electrical arcs that aren't related to lightning.
The city argued that a squirrel caused the damage because the animal touched a 7,000-volt clamp and a grounded metal frame, which caused an electrical arc and shorted out the equipment.
But the Supreme Court sided with lower courts that concluded the damage was caused by the electrical arc, not the squirrel.
The city filed a lawsuit in January 2016 after EMC refused to pay the more than $213,000 in damage.
An attorney for the city did not immediately respond to a message.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.
Authorities say surveillance video captured the man grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.
The man was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.
He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Canadian woman who ordered a dish for her cat through Amazon received a stun gun and pepper spray instead.
Jacynthe Cardin, of Montreal, received the package on Wednesday, CTV News reported. She said she opened the box, and "was so surprised."
"I just took another look at the box to be sure it's my package, but it's my name on it and my address," Cardin told the news station.
She explained that she and her husband don't have children, but if they "had one and he found the package, he would have taken it and tried it."
Cardin said she turned the items over to police, as both items are reportedly illegal in Canada.
An Amazon spokesperson told Fox News that the situation "was an unfortunate incident."
"We are taking this matter very seriously to ensure it doesn't happen again," the spokesperson said. "We've worked directly with the customer to resolve this incident."
The company reportedly told Cardin that the error happened in a U.S. warehouse when an employee placed a wrong label on a box after a bar code error -- and added that her cat dish is on its way.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A family game night in Kansas seemingly went wrong when a violent argument broke out during a game of Monopoly, police said.
Investigators responded to a home in Kansas City late Friday, where a "victim got into an argument with his cousin during a game of Monopoly."
The cousin's girlfriend then hit the victim and "shoved him into a mirror," the Kansas City Police Department tweeted.
The suspect fled the home before officers arrived on scene, and the victim "required stitches."
The aforementioned fight on Friday wasn't the first to stem from a game of Monopoly, according to Hasbro, the company that manufactures the popular board game.
In December 2016, the company set up a hotline designated to help deescalate Monopoly-related family feuds.
The seemingly now-defunct hotline, Hasbro UK & Ireland's Senior Marketing Director Craig Wilkins told HuffPost at the time, was to have "experts on hand with the official rulebooks to instantly settle any disputes, and advise on how to resolve common complaints."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Hong Kong police destroyed a German-made grenade from World War I on Saturday morning after the device cropped up in a shipment of imported potatoes at a local potato chip factory.
The grenade, described by authorities as having been caked with mud and dirt, was discovered by workers at a factory run by Japanese snack maker Calbee, South China Morning Post reported.
Police said they used a "high-pressure water firing technique" to safely detonate the weapon.
Superintendent Wilfred Wong Ho Hon said the "the grenade was imported from France together with the other potatoes," CNN reported.
Dave Macri, a military historian, told the Morning Post that the grenade had likely been dug up by accident by potato harvesters in France.
"If it was covered in mud, the grenade was likely to have been left behind, dropped by soldiers there during the war, or left there after it was thrown" by enemies, Macri said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The chef at a London restaurant said he is catering to customers in search of "sustainable" proteins with a lasagna made with an unusual meat -- gray squirrel.
Ivan Tisdall-Downes, chef at Borough Market restaurant Native, said he struck a deal with his wild boar supplier to obtain the gray squirrel carcasses that would have gone to waste from culls of the invasive North American animals.
"Squirrel is one of the most sustainable proteins you can cook really. It is almost exactly the same in taste as rabbit," Tisdall-Downes told The Telegraph.
"It's tasty, it's not as gamey as rabbit, it's nice white meat. It's good to cook down slowly and make stews from and ragus for lasagna," he said. "It's very good for you, it's quite lean."
Gray squirrels are considered an invasive species in Britain, where they were introduced from North America in the 19th century. The species has been blamed for the dwindling population of native red squirrels.
"Because there aren't really any predators left for the gray squirrels the population is booming and they are taking over the red squirrel habitat," Tisfall-Downes said.