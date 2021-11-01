HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman says she was warned by a local police officer not to wear a Halloween costume that is designed like a condo building project that she and others oppose since it would be considered a protest for which she needs a permit.
Cat Uden told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the officer told her that if she wore the costume to the city of Hollywood’s Hollyweird Halloween block party Saturday night it would be considered a planned protest march.
Uden said she still plans to wear the costume but that she won’t bring along her 12-year-old son.
“I don’t want him to see me getting harassed by the police,” Uden said.
Uden has been a leading critic of a developer’s plan to build a 30-story condo on taxpayer-owned beachfront land. The land is currently home to a park with a community center. A vote on the matter by city commissioners is expected later this year.
On Facebook, Uden urged other opponents of the development to wear a costume like hers, designed like a condo building, or to bring signs that said, “No Condo,” to the Halloween block party. A few days after she posted the message, Uden said she got the call from the local police lieutenant.
“I told him it’s a costume party,” she said. “I don’t consider it a demonstration and that’s why I didn’t apply for a permit.”
Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said that Uden needs a permit to hold a “planned protest march.” If she attends the event and leads an organized demonstration, Uden will be given a warning and asked to leave. After a warning, the penalty could include arrest with a fine up to $500 or 60 days in jail, Bettineschi said.
Bob Jarvis, a constitutional law professor at Nova Southeastern University, told the Sun Sentinel that Uden had a right to wear the costume since doing so was protected by the First Amendment.
“The police are on very shaky ground,” Jarvis said. “There is no reason to think she is inciting anyone or that she will be starting a riot.”
(Herald Scotland) You think that those darned jellyfish are just a holiday problem in the Med? It turns out they've been getting in and clogging up the water-cooling intake pipes at Scotland's sole active nuclear power station at Torness, outside Dunbar, resulting in the reactor having to shut down in an emergency procedure.
A commercial drone company called RUAS has asked the Civil Aviation Authority for what's called a Temporary Danger Area to be applied around the site so that its pilots can fly spotter drones out to sea to log the invaders and sea kelp in an early warning system, so that the station's water intake can by reduced and expensive total closure averted.
If this is granted it will apply from December until the end of February, and lots of drones will be buzzing about like hornets.
The application says:
"The issue is on a regular basis they are affected by either jellyfish blooms or marine ingress including microalgae, that are blocking the intake of the Nuclear Power Plant.
"As a result, the reactor overheats due to the lack of water intake which cools the reactor, creating the need for the reactor to be shut down entirely as an emergency procedure. This has implications when they need to reactivate the reactor which is costly and time consuming."
This doesn't sound at all healthy to me. The company also wants permission to fly the drones, or BVLOS, the acronym for beyond visual line of site, meaning that the pilots on the ground will be playing with their joysticks and watching they don't hit seagulls or boats on a video screen.
Just the kind of task you could do from the pub.
A Pennsylvania woman was in for a surprise when she ordered wings for dinner and found a chicken head included in her meal.
"I bit into a wing and you know, all was fine. I picked up the second wing, and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'Why is the shape weird?'" Brittani Paulhamus recounted to TODAY Food.
"I turned it and whenever I seen the beak and the eye, I threw it and I screamed," she said. Her fiancé came downstairs to investigate, she said, and confirmed her fears — it was a head.
"So we're in, like, disbelief at this point," she said. She called the restaurant, a small business called Old School Pizza in Williamsport, but wasn't immediately able to speak with a manager.
After her initial shock wore off, Paulhamus decided to post about her experience online. Her photos went viral almost immediately.
"I just I had to post it because it's not everyday you open your wing container and get a chicken head instead of just one of the wings," she laughed. "At least it's a chicken part."
The restaurant told TODAY they are still working to figure out what happened.
In a statement, they apologized for a "truly … unfortunate situation that happened."
"We've been open nearly 13 years, and have sold TONS of wings every week and have never seen anything like this … The supplier is looking into how such a thing could have happened and how it could have passed through so many checkpoints and gone unnoticed," the statement reads. "We thank all of our loyal customers and thank everyone that understands that accidents do happen, and some things are just out of our control."
"I ordered wings before from there and I actually thought they were really good," said Paulhamus. "I never expected to open the container and get a chicken head, though."
She said the restaurant had offered her a refund and asked her to return the chicken head so they could show their distributor.
"I mean, it is what it is, though I didn't go and pick up the refund," she said. "Honestly, it doesn't matter. Like at the end of the day, it's funny to me now. I look back on Friday and I laugh about it more than I'm disgusted by it."
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California family's Halloween decorations prompted calls to 911 about a house on fire -- but the flames and smoke were merely a festive special effect.
Carmen and Travis Long drew attention to their Riverside home on Halloween when passersby confused the orange lights in their windows and fog from a smoke machine for an actual blaze.
The display prompted calls to 911 from concerned witnesses, but the local fire department was aware of the display and assured callers that it was all special effects.
Firefighters were previously called to the Longs' home to investigate the 2020 version of the display, which included a smaller-scale fire effect.
The Longs said the faux fire, like the rest of their Halloween display, was inspired by the Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean amusement park ride.
"My husband 'stole' the idea from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland," Carmen Long told WTVT-TV in 2020. "It's just satin cloth, an orange light, a red light, and a fan."
The fire department said the Longs have a fire alarm system in their home that will alert the department if there is a real fire at the house.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A New Zealand conservation charity announced its coveted Bird of the Year award has been won by the first non-bird ever entered in the competition: a bat.
The Forest & Bird conservation charity said the pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed bat, was included in the list of finalists to raise awareness and support for the species, and the bat was chosen from the list of finalists by online voters.
"Kiwis clearly love their native bat," Bird of the Year spokeswoman Laura Keown said in a statement. "A vote for bats is also a vote for predator control, habitat restoration, and climate action to protect our bats and their feathered neighbors!"
Long-tailed bats are listed as "nationally critical" by the New Zealand Department of Conservation.
Forest & Bird said 56,733 votes were cast this year, the most in the competition's history. The long-tailed bat received 7,031 votes, giving it a steady lead against the second-place finisher and last year's winner, the kakapo, which received 4,072 votes.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and won 20 top prizes for a total jackpot of $100,000.
William Newell, of Alexandria, told Virginia Lottery officials he usually buys his lottery tickets at a nearby store, but he decided to try buying them online for the first time and purchased 20 identical tickets for the Oct. 23 daytime Pick 4 drawing.
Newell's selected numbers, 5-4-1-1, matched the ones drawn by officials, earning him a $5,000 prize for each ticket -- a total jackpot of $100,000.
"It feels good, no doubt about it," Newell said.
The winner said he has not made plans for his prize money.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California man said he returned home to find two bears were inside -- and one was snacking on leftover fried chicken in the kitchen.
John Holden said the bear was outside his Sierra Madre home when he arrived at the house and noticed the front door was wide open.
Holden said he went inside and discovered the inside, and one was snacking on a bucket of KFC chicken that had been left on the kitchen counter.
The resident said he has encountered bears outside the house on multiple occasions, but they never had gone inside before.
"I've had a lot of other encounters with them. I've actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place," Holden told KABC-TV.
He said the bears likely had been drawn into the home by the smell of fried chicken. He said the animals lingered in his yard for a while after he chased them outside.
A hungry bear recently made an unexpected appearance at a wedding reception in Mexico. Video filmed at the party in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo Leon shows the bruin investigating a table at the reception, searching for food before being chased away.