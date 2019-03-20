SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Jason Windus gave his California neighbor something to look at during a dispute over the height of a backyard fence — naked mannequins having a garden party.
Four of the fashion dummies are seated in wicker chairs around a matching table. Another is standing with its arms over its head and shamrocks over on its breasts.
A hand-scrawled sign on top of a nearby wooden barrel reads, “Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city.”
“They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to,” Windus said.
Windus said he was building a 6-foot (2-meter) fence at his home in Santa Rosa so he could let his dogs out in his backyard when he got a letter from the city saying it violated an ordinance limiting such barriers along sidewalks to 3 feet (1 meter).
“It was a 6-foot fence, like everybody else’s around here,” Windus said Tuesday.
Windus asked why he was being singled out and was told City Hall was responding to a complaint.
Windus, who owns a moving company, said the mannequins he had picked up from a clothing store came to mind as he pondered how to send a message to the neighbor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Law-breaking turned into breakdancing at the end of a Southern California vehicle pursuit.
TV news helicopters were overhead Tuesday night when a suspect pursued by the California Highway Patrol finally surrendered, but broke out into a 10-second dance before being handcuffed.
The pursuit began in the Calabasas area and headed east on U.S. 101 into Los Angeles, then north on Interstate 405 where the motorist exited the freeway in the San Fernando Valley.
A CHP cruiser finally bumped the car and spun it out. The driver got out with hands up but did not appear to be fully complying with officers pointing guns at him.
As the scene became illuminated by a law enforcement helicopter's spotlight, the driver suddenly busted a move before being busted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, Texas (AP) — A Texas homeowner who reported seeing "a few" snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house.
Big Country Snake Removal, which was called in to help, said the homeowner crawled underneath his home after strong winds disrupted his cable television service. He saw a few snakes, quickly crawled out and contacted the snake removal company.
Workers later pulled 45 rattlesnakes from underneath the home near Albany, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of Dallas, according to the company's Facebook page. Video shows numerous large snakes coiled up as workers use long poles to pull the animals out.
Snakes will begin slithering out from underneath Texas homes as the weather warms up, increasing the risk of snakebites, said Nathan Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal.
"They'll start emerging, and then what they're going to do is they're going to start trying to find food. And then they're going to start breeding," Hawkins said. "A lot of people are getting snakes in their yard, and it's because basically the habitat has been destroyed around the housing developments."
Hawkins told Abilene TV station KTXS that his company removes about 2,000 snakes per year.
A Texas homeowner who reported seeing "a few" snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house. (March 20)
Tap to unmute
"Most people get bit when people are trying to harm or harass the snake," Hawkins said.
State wildlife officials say that about 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States but very few bites are fatal. Officials say that on average, one to two people die in Texas each year from a venomous snake bite.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink overturned on an Atlanta interstate, closing all lanes on an outer loop for four hours. That's 5,500 gallons (20,820 liters) of ink.
News outlets report a car cut in front of the truck around 2 a.m. Wednesday, causing the truck to lose control and crash. Atlanta police's traffic report twitter account says the spill stained Interstate 285, just south of Interstate 20.
All lanes on I-285′s outer loop were closed while crews used sand and dirt to soak up the ink. Southbound lanes had reopened around 6:15 a.m., but aerial video indicated the spill had left a mark.
WSB-TV reports that traffic was still backed up to Smyrna.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured or to whom the ink belonged.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts fourth-grader has built a mosaic tribute to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady entirely out of Rubik's Cubes.
Maxim Lin's creation , a head and shoulders image of the six-time Super Bowl champion made out of 999 cubes, took about two months to complete and even longer to plan.
It's encased in a 7 feet tall by 5 feet wide wooden frame the 10-year-old Westwood boy built with his father.
Max, who can solve a Rubik's Cube in about 13 seconds, says the puzzle cubes and Brady are two of his favorite things, so the project made perfect sense.
He made the mosaic for Sheehan Elementary School's STEM fair this week.
Lin says he'd like Brady to sign the mosaic, so he can sell it, and donate the money to his school.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) After an Ohio man was sentenced to decades in prison earlier this month, he lashed out in court — and the judge was not pleased.
Manson Bryant, 32, appeared in Lake County Common Pleas Court in Painesville on March 1. He was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping in July 2018 following an alleged home invasion, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Bryant, after expressing remorse for what he did, was sentenced to 22 years in prison by Judge Eugene Lucci. In a video that was released on Tuesday and published by Fox affiliate WJW, Bryant tried to fight back -- seemingly by shouting expletives at the judge.
"F--- your courtroom, you racist-a-- b----! F--- your courtroom, man," Bryant yelled in court. "Twenty-two f------ years! You racist-a-- b----!"
The 32-year-old appeared to be restrained by law enforcement in the court. As a result of his outbursts, Lucci added six years to Bryant's sentence.
"It was clear that the remorse he was trying to portray was phony and that he wasn't remorseful at all," the judge told WJW. "And that if given the chance, if I let him loose on society, he's going to prey on other people."
Bryant's attorney in a statement to the news outlet said Bryant "had an emotional and regrettable reaction to" his sentencing.
"He was otherwise very composed throughout the course of his trial, even when the verdict was rendered. He intends to appeal the verdict and sentence, and continues to remain hopeful," the statement continued.
Lucci told WOIO Bryant's tirade wasn't his first in front of the judge. In 2014, when Lucci sentenced him to 12 months in prison, he said Bryant walked out of the court saying, "Suck my d---, judge."
"It seems to be a repeat pattern with him," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia are asking residents to keep an eye out for large South American lizards spotted in the area.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Argentine black and white tegus have been spotted in Toombs and Tattnall Counties, where the South American reptiles are not native but are legal to keep as pets.
"Things like this with the Tegus I think the pet owners - the novelty wears off or they also realize that they require a lot of food and a lot of space," DNR Senior Wildlife Biologist John Jensen told WTOL-TV.
The lizards, which can grow to up to 4 1/2 feet, have been spotted and caught on trail cameras in the two counties, but none of yet been captured.
Jensen said the lizards may have escaped or been abandoned by their owners.
"The fact is they are also really strong animals at four-and-a-half feet long. You have to have some pretty substantial security to a cage to keep them from being able to bust out," he said.
The lizards are not believed to be a danger to humans or their pets.
"They like eggs, they like bugs. They like plants and fruits, things they can easily obtain. They're not real fast. they are not going to run down prey. They don't have venom to overcome like that," Jensen said.
The DNR is asking residents to report any sightings of the tegus so they can be captured and properly cared for.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Minnesota man surpassed a Guinness World Record when he was able to hold the abdominal plank position for 38 minutes.
Andy Steinfeldt of Minnetonka celebrated his birthday by holding the ab-straining position for 38 minutes at the Sabes Jewish Community Center to set a Guinness World Record for his age group.
Steinfeldt successfully beat the previous record of 36 minutes, 58 seconds.
The athlete, who recently finished radiation treatments for prostate cancer, said he wanted to inspire others to hold on to a positive outlook in the face of adversity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY NEWS) A 104-year-old woman has ticked off another item on her bucket list after being arrested by the police.
Anne Brokenbrow, who has never fallen foul of the law, cheekily grinned as officers "detained" her inside a care home and bundled her into a waiting police car.
She had revealed her desire to be arrested as part of a charity scheme where residents write down what they want most at Stokeleigh Care Home in Bristol.
She wrote: "My wish is... to be arrested. I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law."
Anne, who has dementia, was put in handcuffs by PC Stephen Harding and his colleague PCSO Kelly Foyle before being taken for a drive by the officers.
She said: "I had a lovely day, it was interesting. Nothing like that ever happened to me before. They put the handcuffs on, I had the lot.
"What did it feel like being a criminal? Well, it will make me much more careful of what I say and do. But the police were very nice throughout."
The care home described the day as "magical", writing on Facebook: "Anne got her wish to be arrested at the grand young age of 104 for being a good citizen!! It's something that she has always wanted to experience."
Anne has been at the home for 10 months and is regularly visited by her granddaughter Sasha, and once worked as a secretary at the Robertson's jam factory.
PCSO Kelly Foyle said: "My colleague PC Stephen Harding arrested her, as far as I know she's the oldest person he's arrested... She was smiling, she had a lovely time.
"This all started when I received an email for the charity. We're part of the neighbourhood policing team, this is our beat, this is the most unusual request we've ever had certainly.
"I got the email and I thought: 'Wow, what an amazing thing to wish for.'
"It explained that she'd never been in trouble with the law, she's 104 and she would just like the experience of being arrested, was so I emailed back saying 'yes, were happy to be on board'.
"She did come quietly, and she wanted to be handcuffed so we very gently applied the handcuffs and escorted her down to the police car."
PCSO Rob Cole added: "It was our first time arresting anyone at a care home. She was surprised to see us, I don't think she could remember at first that she'd wanted to be arrested.
"But when she saw us and the handcuffs were coming out she went along with it then - she didn't resist or anything."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror News) Do you find a Naga Viper barely even tickles your tastebuds?
Does a Carolina Reaper basically leave you cold?
As for a jalapenos, do you in fact eat these to cool down?
If you're the sort of person with a ridiculously high spice tolerance then there's a new chilli sauce which offers a different sort of challenge.
Introducing 'Scientific Steve's Venom Chilli Sauce'.
This new hot sauce has been developed so it mimics the bite of a venomous spider.
Specifically, those of the Trinidad Chevron tarantula's fangs which leave victims with "muscle spasms and burning pain" - because what meal is complete without a dose of that?
The brains behind this new sauce are Kent-based research firm Venomtech .
You'll be pleased to know that thanks to the Food Standards Agency, no actual tarantulas were harmed in the making of their sauce, which instead uses a synthetic poison.
Managing director and founder Steven Trim, 41, said: "It's as best as we can manage without actually tasting the venom.
Aldi brings back its Grim Reaper sausages - and they're even spicier than before
"It's a similar heat component that the venom would cause.
"I laughed it off at the time and said it was hilarious to do. Nobody has been foolish enough to try the venom.
"But we kept bringing it up when we bumped into each other over the year. We finally hit on the idea of doing a synthetic inspired sauce."
If the very thought of this sauce has you drooling in anticipation, then the good news is it will only set you back £6.50.