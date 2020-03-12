TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The telegraph era in Florida is ending without a flash. Not even a flicker, really.
It’s more like a snicker.
The Florida Senate sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Thursday that removes an entire chapter of state law regulating the telegraph industry, including $50 penalties for not promptly delivering messages.
In the days before hashtags, texts and FaceTime chats, telegraphs were a big deal. Western Union completed the first transcontinental telegraph line in 1861, dealing a death blow to the struggling Pony Express, which began operations the year before.
Florida laws regarding telegraphs haven’t had any substantial changes since 1913, and there haven’t been any court opinions involving the statutes since 1945, according to a legislative staff analysis.
And when Republican Sen. Ben Albritton presented his bill Thursday, his colleagues couldn’t resist having a little fun just before he presented his closing arguments for the legislation.
“There are a number of school-age children in the West Gallery, so if Senator Albritton in his close can address what telegraphs are,” said Democratic Jason Pizzo.
Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez quickly piled on.
“There are also middle-aged people in the entire Capitol. Can you also explain to us what a telegraph is?” Rodriguez said.
Stifling his laughter, Albritton carried on.
“I appreciate the opportunity to clarify what telegraphs were. Just Google it,” Albritton said. “Next year we’re going after carrier pigeons and Morse code.”
The bill passed unanimously. If DeSantis signs the bill, the telegraph regulations will be removed from law on July 1.
Until then, telegraph operators can still be held liable for any mental anguish or physical suffering caused by a delayed delivery of a message.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- A Texas family who suspected a porch pirate had stolen a package from their front door checked security camera footage and discovered the culprit was a thieving dog.
Abby Garza, 10, said she was expecting a package -- her new Easter basket -- at her family's Mcallen home, but she arrived to find the expected item was not at her front door.
Garza's family checked the footage on their Ring doorbell camera and watched as a curious dog stood off to the side of their yard while a postal worker left the package at the door.
The footage shows the canine patiently wait for the mailman to leave before making off with the package.
Garza's family said they believe the dog is also responsible for stealing another package of clothes ordered by the girl's mother.
Garza said the dog is a neighborhood stray that she dubbed Cody. The family said they have not yet been able to determine whether the canine took their pilfered packages.
An Oklahoma woman's doorbell camera captured similar footage in December, when a Christmas gift her sister had mailed from California disappeared from her front porch. Debbie Goines said she reviewed the footage and discovered the thief was a neighbor's dog.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- A Canadian band set a Guinness World Record when they ventured 6,213 feet below sea level to play a 50-minute concert.
Guinness adjudicator Kaitlin Vesper was on hand March 7 deep inside Vale's Creighton Mine in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, to witness the concert played by the Shaft Bottom Boys.
"Working for Guinness World Records, I get to meet a lot of very interesting people and travel to some interesting places but can confirm I haven't been anywhere as interesting as Creighton Mine or been this far below sea level before," Vesper said while handing the group their official certificate.
The Shaft Bottom Boys were awarded the record for the world's deepest concert underground, with a depth of 6,213 feet and 3.05 inches below sea level.
The concert and record attempt were a joint fundraising effort between Vale and Science North. Organizers said the event raised funds for Science North summer camps and charity Miners for Cancer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As coronavirus panic reaches a fever pitch — with the World Health Organization officially calling it a pandemic — some people have taken advantage of people's anxiety for a quick buck.
That includes one teenager in the United Kingdom, who was sent home from school for the day for selling "squirts" of hand sanitizer to his friends at Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds.
Jenny Tompkins posted her son's money making schemes on Facebook Wednesday, where it amassed nearly 198,000 reactions and 98,000 comments — much of which praised his entrepreneurial savvy.
"Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a (expletive) legend," Tompkins wrote on Facebook.
One poster called him a "very enterprising lad."
In all, he made just over $11 from his little grift — after selling each squirt for 64 cents.
What are the proceeds going to be used for? Tompkins said he purchased a bag of Doritos — and plans to buy a kebab with the rest of his cash.
A reminder: The CDC prefers plain-old hand washing with soap and water, which eradicates all germs, over hand sanitizer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she received a shock when a live snake slithered out of a bag of potatoes she bought at a grocery store.
Marissa Davidson said she bought the sealed bag of potatoes from the Woolworths Park Beach Plaza store in Coffs Harbor, New South Wales.
Davidson said she opened the bag in her kitchen and was removing potatoes when the snake slithered out of the bag.
She said she threw a laundry basket over the snake when it moved toward her 5-year-old son, who has a congenital heart defect.
Davidson ended up killing the snake, which was identified by experts as a mildly venomous marsh snake.
Woolworths said in a response to Davidson's Facebook post that the incident is under investigation.
"We're very concerned to see what you've found in your bag of potatoes. As you're aware through your contact with our Advocacy team, this has been passed on to our quality team for their immediate attention," the reply said. "Thank you for taking the time to let us know about this and once again we apologize for your experience."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman has been reunited with a mixtape she lost on holiday after it washed up on a beach 25 years later - 1,200 miles from where she last saw it.
Stella Wedell was 12 when she took the tape to listen to her favourite songs on her Walkman while in the Costa Brava and Majorca in 1993.
The cassette, featuring hits by artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Bob Marley and Shaggy, went missing.
But during a holiday to Stockholm last year she was stunned to spot the mixtape, along with a list of the 20 songs she had recorded on it, on display at a photography exhibition.
It had washed up on a beach in Fuerteventura in 2017 and was recovered by UK artist Mandy Barker.
Barker sent the tape to a professional audio restorer, who managed to listen to all the tracks, and it was included in her touring exhibition Sea of Artefacts.
"When I was reading the tracklist, it seemed very familiar to me," Ms Wedell said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — A University of Miami professor who is a top expert on money laundering in Latin America is scheduled to plead guilty for trying to hide $3 million in proceeds from a corruption scheme with Venezuela's socialist government.
Bruce Bagley, 73, was arrested in November on three counts of money laundering. Authorities said the charges arose from deposits he received from bank accounts in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates that allegedly contained the stolen proceeds from a Venezuelan public housing project.
Soon afterward, he was freed on $300,000 bail after pleading not guilty. But this week, filings in the New York federal court indicated he would change his plea to guilty in a hearing scheduled for March 20. His lawyer, Peter Quijano, declined to comment.
Bagley, an international studies professor, is co-author of "Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime and Violence in the Americas Today," published in 2015, among other books. He has testified before Congress, as an expert in court and been interviewed by numerous news organizations including The Associated Press.
Over the years he held numerous leadership positions at the University of Miami, where he had a reputation as a brilliant scholar.
After the indictment, the University of Miami suspended Bagley.
William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI's New York office, said in a release at the time of the arrest that Bagley profited by helping others launder the proceeds of their crimes.
"About the only lesson to be learned from Professor Bagley today is that involving oneself in public corruption, bribery, and embezzlement schemes is going to lead to an indictment," he said.
According to the indictment, Bagley transferred 90% of the money into the accounts of a co-conspirator to conceal the nature, source and ownership of the funds. But he kept a 10% commission for himself.
The funds came from a food company controlled by a Colombian individual, according to the indictment. That individual is Colombian businessman Alex Saab, according to a person familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity about an ongoing probe.
The U.S. Treasury Department last year sanctioned Saab for allegedly running a corruption network that profited from a no-bid contract to import food to Venezuela on behalf of Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. Saab also has been indicted in Miami federal court on charges of money laundering tied to a public housing program run by Maduro.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said having $6 change from her purchase of lottery tickets led her to buy another ticket, which earned her a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Mary Ann Davis of St. Clair Shores told Michigan Lottery officials she originally hadn't intended to buy any Lucky for Life tickets when she visited the Country Party Store in her town.
"I bought some other lottery tickets and had $6 change, so I decided to buy three Lucky For Life Easy Picks," Davis said. "I scanned the ticket a few days later and thought there is no way I had really won. I got online and looked up where the ticket was bought at, and that's when I knew I was the winner."
Davis' winning ticket earned her a grand prize of $25,000 a year for life. She chose to take her winnings as a $390,000 lump sum payment.
The winner said she plans to use the money to pay bills and bolster savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Las Vegas said a woman called for assistance after finding a stray cat with its head stuck in her dryer vent mount.
The Animal Foundation said the woman called Animal Control when she found the cat with its head stuck in the dryer vent mount and was unable to free the feline.
Animal Control officers brought the cat to the shelter with the mount still stuck around its head and the animal was sedated so the team could safely use bolt cutters to remove the mount.
The cat's face was swollen but officials said it was not seriously injured. The feline, a "free-roaming community cat," was neutered, vaccinated and ear tipped before being released back into the outdoors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A new program offered by a Florida police department is making waves on social media.
Across the United States, people have been extra cautious with their health and overall exposure after cases of the COVID-19 virus popped up around the nation.
To help "ease" those who purchased illegal drugs in northeast Florida, the Atlantic Beach Police Department shared a PSA on its Facebook page Feb. 28 stating that they will "test" cocaine, meth, heroin or any illegal drugs for coronavirus at their station free of charge.
In the tongue-in-cheek post, the department also states its officers can also perform home visits - allowing them to "test (their) illegal drugs in the privacy of (their) home."
While some may argue that the post should not be taken seriously, the PSA has been reaching out to communities even outside of Atlantic Beach.
The initial Facebook post has been shared more than 1,400 times since it was posted at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 28.
