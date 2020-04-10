Springfield, Mass - As indoor seating is closed due to coronavirus concerns, three horseback riders decided to go through the McDonald’s drive-thru in Southbridge.
The video, taken by Eric Dennis, shows the three riders go to the first window and then “pull up” to the second window.
Although unusual, this isn’t the first time McDonald’s has seen this.
MIDDLEBOURNE, Ohio (AP) — A man brandished a gun and threatened a person playing the Easter Bunny who was waving to motorists from an interstate overpass in Ohio, authorities said.
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne, The Daily Jeffersonian reported. He was given a breath-alcohol test at an Ohio State Highway Patrol post but was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature, leading to concerns he might be infected with the coronavirus.
Guernsey County Sgt. Jason Best on Friday said the man could face charges of aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.
Deputies found the suspect and another man sitting inside a camouflage-painted pickup truck parked at the edge of a field shortly after receiving a call about the Easter Bunny threat over Interstate 70.
A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol.
Middlebourne is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) east of Columbus.
April 10 (UPI) -- A wildlife trust in Kenya shared the story of a rescued zebra that unexpectedly gave birth to a zonkey -- a hybrid of a zebra and a donkey.
The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said the female zebra wandered out of Tsavo East National Park and was rescued by the trust in May 2019 after becoming an "honorary member" of a woman's cattle herd near the park.
The trust placed the zebra at the Kenze Anti-Poaching Team's base in Chyulu National Park, where the animal surprised the team by giving birth to a foal.
It said team members noticed the foal was "suspiciously light on stripes and overwhelmingly tawny in color."
"At first, we thought that it had just been wallowing in the mud bath, but then the truth dawned on us: Our wayward zebra had given birth to a zonkey," the trust said.
The trust said zebras have a gestation period of 12 months, indicating the zebra must have had an encounter with an amorous donkey while spending time with the cattle herd outside of Tsavo East National Park.
Experts said it is "highly unusual" for a zonkey to be born to a wild zebra.
April 10 (UPI) -- A British man who decided to build a deck in his garden during coronavirus lockdown made an unexpected discovery -- an entire car buried in his yard.
John Brayshaw, 40, who bought his Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, England, home six months ago, said he was digging post panels for a garden deck when he discovered the vehicle buried on its side.
Brayshaw said the car, believed to be a 1955 or 1956 Ford Popular 103e, still has its engine, doors and license plate. He said all it appeared to be missing was its wheels.
The man said he believes the buried car predates the previous residents of the home, who lived there for about 50 years.
April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost property found at a gas station -- a pet snake.
The Kirksville Police Department said officers responded Tuesday night to a Murphy USA gas station where witnesses reported a snake slithering outside the business.
The officers determined the snake was not a native species and appeared to be an escaped or abandoned pet.
"A detailed description of the snake is not being given at this time in hopes that the owner will come forward to claim the pet," the department said in a statement. "If you are missing a pet snake and can give a detailed description or proof of ownership, please contact the Kirksville Police Department."
April 9 (UPI) -- A bakery in Finland said it was spared going out of business thanks to a unique creation that went viral on social media: cakes shaped like toilet paper rolls.
The Ronttosrouva bakery in Finland said the business was in danger of shutting down permanently in March when nearly all of its orders were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bakery owner Sanna Lampinen said business turned around when photos of her toilet paper roll cakes went viral on social media, leading to hundreds of new orders.
Lampinen said the increased business has allowed her to not only keep all of her employees on the payroll, but she has been able to hire two more people to help meet the demand.
April 9 (UPI) -- An Indian car museum unveiled the "Corona Car," a coronavirus-shaped vehicle with six wheels that can reach a top speed of 25 mph.
Kanyaboyina Sudhakar of the Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura said he designed the vehicle, which is shaped like the coronavirus when viewed under a microscope, to raise awareness of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the global pandemic.
"The spread of Covid-19 has to be contained. I have designed the car in the shape of the virus which is depicted popularly so that awareness can be spread on social distancing by the public," Sudhakar told the Times of India.
Sudhakar said the single-seat vehicle took him about 10 days to build. He said he would be willing to make the vehicle available to police or other government agencies for awareness campaigns.
"I have always made cars to give back to the society in my own way on different occasions for different causes. Now, at this time, it is important to tell people to stay home and stay safe and the coronavirus car is meant to convey the message," he said.
April 9 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters responded to an overpass in New York state to rescue a goat that fled onto the beams suspended under the bridge.
The New York State Police said troopers and the Maynard Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to the overpass on Route 49 in Marcy.
Authorities were alerted when a woman spotted the goat standing into the grass next to the Route 49 West exit toward the Marcy-SUNY Parkway and attempted to approach the animal, but it fled under the bridge.
The woman flagged down a Maynard Fire Department firefighter, who attempted to block the goat from fleeing, but the animal managed to get into the support beams under the bridge.
A Whitesboro Fire Department ladder truck was summoned to help state police and firefighters reach the goat, but it again evaded capture and ran out from under the bridge.
Authorities were eventually able to capture the goat and return it to its owner.
April 9 (UPI) -- A Georgia bar owner said a tradition of customers stapling dollar bills to the business' walls is allowing her to distribute $3,714 to her now out-of-work staff.
Jennifer Knox, owner of The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, said customers have been writing their names and other messages on dollar bills and stapling them to the walls inside the bar for the past 15 years.
Knox said she was inside the empty bar in March after the business closed due to coronavirus lockdown measures when she came up with a way to help her now unemployed staff.
"We were sitting there doors locked and I'm like 'oh my gosh, there's money on the walls and we have time on our hands,'" Knox told CNN. "'We gotta get this money down.'"
She said it took three days to remove all the bills.
Knox said she was able to collect $3,714 from the walls, and customers who heard about her efforts to help her employees offered donations that brought the total amount to $4,104.
She said donations are still coming in from the public.
"We all look out for each other," she said. "We are all in this together."
April 10 (UPI) -- A surprised witness in Russia captured video of an unusual spectacle -- three people floating down a river on a chunk of ice.
The video, filmed Wednesday in Novokuznetsk, shows the three people standing on one of several pieces of ice floating down the river.
The three people appear calm and do not seem to consider themselves to be in danger.
The people wave to the filmer as he shouts his surprise at the sight.
