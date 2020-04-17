(Cody Enterprise) It's a story that's about as Wyoming as it gets; all Jimmy Basso wanted was a can of chewing tobacco.
So he and a companion took his brown horse Rooster for an evening ride.
They moseyed down from his residence on the Belfry Highway to the Maverick gas station on Big Horn Avenue. The automatic doors of the store parted like the Red Sea and they rode on in.
"It was not a terrible thing," Basso said.
According to the Cody Police blotter from March 22, two people were seen on the store's surveillance camera entering via horseback.
But Basso said he and his friend left almost as soon as they came – possibly getting cold hooves – even before trying to purchase a can of Copenhagen at 1:15 a.m.
Basso, 39, did receive a property destruction ticket from the incident, as the horse's hooves allegedly scratched the floor at the gas station.
The gas station does allow service animals inside but even the cattle rancher Basso admitted it would be a stretch to make this claim regarding his quarter horse.
"Yeah, not really," he said.
Basso will have his court date May 11 in circuit court before Judge Bruce Waters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Perhaps one of the most heated debates in Mexico during the pandemic — after disagreements about personal protective equipment and testing — is the burning issue of whether beer should be considered an "essential" item during the lockdown.
"Beer supplies should be guaranteed, because beer helps people get through quarantine on better terms," the National Alliance of Small Business said in a press statement Tuesday.
After Mexico ordered the closure of most "non-essential" industries in late March, including the country's major breweries, the prospect of a looming shortage of brew turned into a heated disagreement within the government.
First, on April 6, the Agriculture Department sent a letter to major breweries that could be read as inviting them to restart production.
That drew a swift rebuke from the government's coronavirus point man, assistant health secretary Hugo López-Gatell.
"All I can say is that this was a mistake and it's going to be corrected," López-Gatell said of the letter. "There are general orders from health authorities suspending all work activities except the essential ones, which are clearly spelled out in the Health Council's decree of March 31, and they do not include the production or distribution of beer."
The very next day, the Agriculture Department issued a statement saying it had never meant to authorize re-opening the breweries. Instead, the department said, it was only trying to encourage breweries to keep buying Mexican farmers' barley crops.
"The Agriculture Department's role in this case, is clearly to encourage the industry to buy the crop, because farmers don't have the capacity to store the grain," the department said.
The beer industry chamber, while it declined to comment on the debate, is pushing the idea of home delivery of existing stocks of suds. Some breweries have taken advantage of their unused plants to produce hand-sanitizer, or have made other contributions to hospitals.
But the business chamber representing Mexico's smaller craft brewers said a survey suggest 45% of small brewers think they could go under if the lock-down lasts 3 months.
The government's strict stance also isn't convincing the small business chamber, which said that 40% of small shops' total sales volume is beer.
"At this time of social isolation and unbearable heat, the demand for beer is more than obvious, and it also makes staying at home more bearable," the association said. "Living together all day for a month will have consequences, and in this context the consumption of beer at home acts as a relaxing substance."
"Forced to live crowded together at home with high temperatures and small spaces make it harder to comply with the quarantine, which along with the (hot) seasonal effect makes consumption of beer essential as a refreshing and relaxing beverage."
Sergio Soto, who runs a tiny store packed-to-the-gills with household essentials, including beer, in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood, said Wednesday he was worried about the breweries stopping production.
Sparkling fridges packed with Grupo Modelo's most popular brands line one wall and he said beer was a significant portion of his daily sales.
He buys beer at Mexico City's sprawling wholesale market, but said there wasn't a fixed price. He estimated that he already had to pay as much as 40% more for beer wholesale since the production stoppage was announced. He worried that wholesalers would try to take advantage of the situation to gouge small retailers like himself.
He asked how he would be able to sell beer to his customers if his suppliers kept raising the price.
"It affects us," he said. "I'm worried."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANFORD, Fla. - Millions of Americans are checking their bank accounts on Tuesday as they anxiously await the arrival of their coronavirus stimulus check.
On Tuesday, Diana Lagulli sent in a photo of her latest ATM receipt to only FOX 35 News. She said that she was withdrawing part of her coronavirus stimulus payment at a Wawa in Sanford when she spotted the remaining balance at $8.5 million.
"I laughed and told our son, look, your parents are millionaires," she told FOX 35 News. However, the $8.5 million was not actually in the account when she checked with the bank.
Apparently, this was not the first time this has happened to her either. On Monday, after withdrawing funds from an ATM, the account's balance was at $3.5 million. Again, the money was not actually there.
A similar incident happened to a man in Indiana. A report said that after withdrawing money from his account, his remaining account balance was $8.2 million. However, by the time he called his bank to tell them the news, the money was gone.
According to a senior Treasury official, the majority of eligible Americans will receive their coronavirus aid payments no later than April 15. Individuals will get $1,200 and married couples will get $2,400. Adults will also get $500 for each child who qualifies. Those who filed federal income tax returns in 2018 and 2019, as well as most seniors and retirees, will have their payments directly deposited into their bank accounts. Those who do not have direct deposit set up will receive a check.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Tired of having to live your sex life online during lockdown? You're in luck.
Government coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says that heartsick isolationists can hook up with asymptomatic Tinder matches in real life — but, like love, it involves some risk.
The 79-year-old immunologist dropped the unorthodox dating tip in a Tuesday interview on Snapchat's "Good Luck America."
Toward the end of the taped segment, Fauci was asked: "If you're swiping on a dating app like Tinder, or Bumble or Grindr, and you match with someone that you think is hot, and you're just kind of like, 'Maybe it's fine if this one stranger comes over.' What do you say to that person?"
"You know that's tough," replied the befuddled National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director to the curveball. "Because that's what's called relative risk."
Then he dropped the bombshell. "If you're willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody," said Fauci, who was named a candidate for People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" award.
He added, "If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that's your choice regarding a risk."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) Firefighters in Britain said they were repeatedly called to the same area to rescue sheep that wandered into a river and got stuck in the mud.
The Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said that firefighters from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe and Stanground first responded to the pumping station on Eldernell Lane, near Coates, about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to rescue a sheep that wandered into the muddy water.
The firefighters returned the sheep to its owner, but they were again called to the same location about 3 p.m. Wednesday to rescue six sheep that ended up stuck in the mud.
Firefighters responded a third time later Wednesday when two more sheep were spotted stranded in the muddy water.
Officials said the animals were likely drawn in by the seemingly low water level in the river and ended up getting stuck in the mud.
"They won't be pulling the wool over our eyes anymore. Preventative measures have been put in place to hopefully stop them getting into any more trouble," the Fire & Rescue service said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian family said a sheep that fled during bushfires seven years ago has been recaptured -- along with a whole lot of new fleece.
Alice Gray of Dunalley, Tasmania, said her family decided to hold her son's birthday party at the back of their property while in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while cooking sausage they spotted a white, fluffy shape on the other side of a dam.
Gray's husband went to investigate when the rest of the family headed back to the house, and a few minutes later she received a phone call from him confirming the shape had been Prickles, a sheep that fled when bushfires in 2013 destroyed the farm's fencing.
"He gave me a call saying he chased her, leapt on her, and he was holding her down and we all had to go and help," Gray told ABC Radio Hobart.
Gray said her family is now holding a contest for members of the public to guess Prickles' weight before her first shearing in seven years.
"The most important part to us is that we are raising money for the UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, as unlike Prickles, people in camps can't socially isolate," Gray told the Guardian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 16 (UPI) -- A Georgia man whose diploma was among the objects carried away by a tornado was reunited with the document after it was found 30 miles from his home.
Kelvin Duke said his middle school diploma was packed away in a box inside one of the three barns in the back yard of his Upson County home when the tornado swept through the area Monday morning.
"I could feel the air coming up from the floor," Duke told WGCL-TV. "I was waiting for the home to be picked up from its foundation."
The house was left standing, albeit severely damaged, when the tornado left the area, but all three of the barns were destroyed, Duke said.
Duke said he was surprised to later receive a text from a friend saying his diploma had been found 30 miles away from his house. The document had come to a rest near I-75 in Monroe County.
"It wasn't crumpled, it was white as snow...it didn't even look like it had been in that tornado," Duke's daughter, Summer, told WGXA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 17 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who racked up a $90 tab at a grocery store didn't realize until he got home that he had been charged more than $11,000.
Nick Blanusha said he visited the Mariano's grocery store in the South Loop on Wednesday and received curbside service for his online order, which totaled $90.96. He said he paid with his debit card.
"I signed the receipt got in my car and then went home to check my bank account to see if my stimulus check had hit and, uh, noticed that it was empty. And I looked back at the receipt and noticed I had been charged $11,500," Blanusha told WLS-TV.
Blanusha said store managers told him it would take four to five days to reverse the transaction, leaving him with a $0 account balance.
He contacted WLS-TV for help and ended up receiving a call from Mariano's corporate officials.
"They said, hey we feel really bad about this, we want to make it right and we just found out about it at the corporate level; let's see what we can do to make sure you can pay your bills on time and we can make you whole again," he said.
Mariano's released a statement apologizing for the incident.
"After learning about what happened with customer Nick Blanusha we contacted him to apologize for the error, and let him know the entire charge was refunded, including the charge for his order," the statement said. "Mariano's will also take care of any fees or overdrafts that this may have caused."
The company did not disclose the cause of the error.
A Houston family revealed last year that they were charged $1,600 for a Domino's Pizza order that should have amounted to less than $20. The company apologized and blamed the error on its payment vendor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard wandered into a hospital in India and ended up locked inside a bathroom before being relocated by wildlife officials.
The Forest Department in Ganhinagar said the leopard wandered into Ayurveda Hospital in the Kolavada area and was discovered in a bathroom by a female employee.
Hospital workers locked the bathroom door and contacted the Forest Department, which dispatched personnel to the scene.
The leopard was safely relocated with no injuries to humans or the animal, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 16 (UPI) -- A video streaming service is seeking a true crime buff to make $1,000 during the coronavirus lockdown by watching 24 straight hours of documentaries.
Documentary streaming service MagellanTV said it is seeking someone with "a passion for all things true crime" to document their 24-hour "All-Night Crime Watch" on their social media channels.
The chosen candidate will receive $1,000 and be given a pre-selected list of true crime documentaries to watch in a 24 hour period. The selected person will also receive a free year's subscription to MagellanTV.
Documentary fans are being encouraged to apply on the service's website with a 100-word explanation of why they would be ideal for the dream job. Applicants can also submit an optional video for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.