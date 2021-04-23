(FOX) A Michigan woman nearly lost her vision last week after she mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops, according to reports.
The woman, Yacedrah Williams said she went to sleep with her contact lenses in, but woke up at 1 a.m. and wanted to take them out because her eyes were dry.
Williams said she reached inside her purse and grabbed what she believed to be eye drops. Instead, Williams took a similarly sized white bottle of nail glue, which she typically uses to repair broken fingernails, Detroit's WXYZ-TV reported.
Williams was with her husband when she realized the mistake.
"I was like, 'oh my goodness,' and it dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut," Williams said. "I just started throwing cold water and I was trying to pull my eyes apart, but I couldn't. And I was just screaming for him to call 911."
Williams was rushed to an area hospital where doctors opened her eye and removed her contact lens, according to reports. Doctors told Williams that her contact lenses likely saved her vision, she said.
"They said that contacts saved my vision. They kept saying, 'you'll probably lose your lashes,' which I did because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid," Williams told the station.
Dr. George Williams of Beaumont Health explained that if you ever get anything in your eye, you should immediately try and flush it out by using a nearby faucet or bottle of water. He noted that it will make a mess, but "you may save your vision."
"If it's any comfort to her, she's not the first person to make this mistake," he added.
In 2015, a Florida woman, Katie Gaydos, glued her eye shut after a friend accidentally handed her fingernail glue instead of Visine, WPBF-TV reported. The mishap occurred after a leaf blower caused a piece of debris to land in her eye.
"It's stuck to my eyelids and my eyeball and it really hurts," she said at the time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — It's not every day you see a gigantic superyacht weaving through the narrow canals of the Netherlands.
Thankfully photographer Tom van Oossanen was on hand to capture the astonishing scenes as Project 817, a 94-meter (310 feet) vessel built by Dutch shipyard Feadship, was transported from its Kaag Island facility to the North Sea at Rotterdam last week.
In a series of stunning images, the vessel, one of the largest to be launched in 2021, is guided through the water with tugboats, passing by houses and churches, as crowds look on in amazement.
According to Oossanen, around four to six superyachts are transferred along this route each year before going for sea trials, which usually take place in Amsterdam. However, few are as big as Project 817, likely to be known as Viva when it officially launches.
"It's always quite an operation," Oossanen tells CNN Travel. "Everyone loves to see it."
But these maneuvers lead to serious snarl ups on land and water. Got a dentist appointment? "Then you're not going to make it," says Oossanen. "Sometimes it takes an hour to go through a bridge, and with the amount of traffic we have in Holland, it soon builds up."
Kaag Island is one of two Feadship shipyards based inland (the other is in Aalsmeer, near Schiphol,) which means every yacht delivered from here has to be painstakingly pulled the same way.
"They (the two shipyards) are actually quite far from the North Sea, so in order to transport the yachts to sea, they need to pass a small canal to Rotterdam," he explains. "There's only one way to go."
Some parts of the canals along the route are only a few feet wider than Project 817, which spans 44.7 feet from port to starboard, so to say the transfer required great care and attention is something of an understatement.
"This boat has been fully designed to actually fit the waterway," says Oossanen, pointing out that he's only ever seen four superyachts of this size taking this same journey.
"So they (the designers) probably couldn't add another centimeter to her length or another centimeter to her width.
"They maximized the design by using the limitations of bridges and waterways, which is quite interesting."
Feadship says the duration of a transfer is dependent on several different factors, such as the winds and bridge schedules, and can take between two to four days. The transportation of Project 817 took around four days.
During the first stage of the operation, Viva was moved from the Kaag Island shipyard to Lake Braassemermeer, where it was fitted with pontoons to raise it up, thus ensuring it wasn't too deep to maneuver through the canals.
Tug boats were then attached to the pontoons on either side of the superyacht, which was also wrapped with protective foil, in order to guide the vessel through the water with precision.
By this point, it was ready to be pushed and pulled along the canals, making its way across a small bridge in the tiny village of Woubrugge, as well as Alphen aan den Rijn, a town in the west of Holland, before reaching the Dutch city Gouda, located south of Amsterdam, a few days later.
A team of five experts and a crew on board usually guide a superyacht to the sea, according to Feadship.
"It takes a long time," says Oossanen. "No one is in any rush, because you don't want to scratch the paint."
He explains that Feadship uses the same transport company and tug boat drivers for each delivery in order to ensure a smooth transition.
"They (the captains) are very experienced in what they're doing," he says. "There's obviously a lot of money involved, so you want to do things properly.
And if you're going to rush things, things can go wrong."
It's perhaps no surprise that the transfer of Project 817 caused quite a stir on the ground, particularly while passing through the smaller villages along the way.
Some onlookers were absolutely bewildered by the sight of such a huge yacht in transit on the canal.
"People were actually asking questions like 'why would someone cruise his boat here?'" says Oossanen, who followed Viva for the first two days of the transportation.
"Obviously it's not cruising. She's going to sea and she will never come back again."
While Oossanen has photographed many such transfers, he stresses that no shoot is the same, and he's constantly trying to come up with new ways to showcase the vessels.
"Every boat is different," he says. "It's always the same route, but I always try to find different angles.
"It's a challenge to picture it in a different way. I'm really glad this one worked out so well."
The photographer was particularly keen to document this journey, as he believes it may be the last time a vessel of this size is transported along this route.
Feadship opened a new facility in Amsterdam that has the capacity to build superyachts up to 160 meters long.
And a 140-meter dry dock has been fitted to its Makkum shipyard, allowing for the construction of yachts with wider beams.
The Dutch government has also confirmed plans to widen the locks at nearby Kornwerderzand, which ultimately means larger vessels will be able to sail directly from Makkum to the North Sea in the future.
"They can easily build up to 160 meters in a new facility, so why would they still transfer such a big boat through all these canals and go through all the hassle?" notes Oossanen.
"Knowing the inside information, I think seeing a 94-meter doing this route is either going to take a while, or might not happen again at all."
Designed by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture and De Voogt, Viva, which features a hybrid propulsion system, is a particularly striking sight to behold thanks to its pearl-white livery.
"By the time she's fully unwrapped, washed and cleaned, you're going to see her in the sun and she's going to twinkle like a star," he adds.
Feadship confirmed to CNN Travel that the vessel successfully reached Rotterdam and will soon be ready for sea trials.
Project 817 will be closely followed by a number of significant superyachts currently under construction in the Netherlands.
Heeson's 60-meter Project Falcon, the shipyard's largest steel yacht so far, is due to launch in the coming months, while Oceanco's 117-meter Project Y719 is also expected at some point this year.
Meanwhile, work is still underway on Feadship's 95-meter Project 1009, which is currently in the final stage of construction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A sprinting dog joined a high school relay race in Logan, Utah, and unleashed a come-from-behind victory.
The dog scampered down a grassy bank and began to overtake human runners in the last leg of the 4X200 relay. But as the crowd cheered, the pooch still had a long gap before catching lead runner Gracie Laney of Logan High School.
No problem. The little four-legger accelerated and passed Laney near the finish, almost tripping her.
"At first, I thought it was another runner and I was surprised because we had a pretty good lead," Laney told KSL. "As it got closer, I thought, 'That's too small to be a person,' and then I noticed it was a dog."
Laney said she was afraid of hurting herself and stepping on the dog with her spikes.
But she managed to anchor her team to a win ― at least among the humans.
An athlete from another school said the dog, Holly, belonged to her family and broke free from her parents, Yahoo reported.
"Who let the dog out?" one YouTube commenter wrote.
"That dog deserves a d1 scholarship," added another.
A viewer commenting on Utah station Fox 13′s Facebook clip of the race joked: "Dog needs to be DQ'ed for cuttin her off lol."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) The Justice Department has charged a Capitol rioter who was turned in by someone he matched with on the dating app Bumble, after he bragged about his exploits on January 6.
According to court documents, one week after the attack, Robert Chapman of New York told one of his Bumble matches that "I did storm the Capitol" and said that he "made it all the way into Statuary Hall." He also claimed that he was interviewed by members of the media.
The other Bumble user replied, "we are not a match."
Prosecutors said the user then quickly reached out to the FBI and provided screenshots of the conversation.
Investigators said in court filings that they corroborated Chapman's claims by comparing his Bumble profile picture to body camera footage from police officers who were inside the Capitol.
Chapman was charged with four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He hasn't entered a plea and his lawyer didn't respond to a request for comment on the charges.
According to screenshots in court filings, Chapman also posted to Facebook before the January 6 insurrection that he was traveling to the "District of Criminality," referring to Washington, DC. And on the day of the attack, he allegedly posted, "I'M F---IN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL."
Incriminating social media posts like these have become a hallmark of the Capitol riot investigation. In dozens of cases, prosecutors quoted rioters' posts from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Parler, Snapchat, and other sites where they bragged about their alleged crimes.
More than 390 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the attack.
According to court records, Chapman was arrested on Thursday and released by a federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of New York. Most Capitol riot defendants who aren't charged with violent crimes -- including Chapman -- have been released from jail before trial.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Iowa said the oldest known female muskie in the state was caught after 20 years -- apparently dodging capture nearly 2,000 times in that time.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the 46-inch female muskellunge -- better known as a muskie -- was caught in a Fisheries Bureau net 20 years to the day after the last time it was encountered by officials.
The 25-year-old fish is the oldest known muskie living in Iowa waters, officials said.
The fish, which was 33.4 inches long when it was first netted, managed to evade nearly 2,000 capture attempts during those 20 years, officials said.
"A total of 1,996 net sets were conducted from 2002-2020 within the Okoboji lake chain, and that fish was never recaptured. This year, as part of our broodstock collection, we recaptured her for the first time since 2001," fisheries research biologist Jonathan Meerbeek told McClatchy News.
Meerbeek said it's highly unusual for a muskie to be so elusive.
"The lack of capture is also intriguing to us. Fish that are 15 years old or older often have been in the hatchery several times," he said.
The elusive muskie is now back in the water, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A North Dakota bank employee was reunited with her lost wedding band after her coworkers went diving in the dumpster -- only to later discover the ring was in the parking lot.
Trina Burns said she was leaving work at the American Trust Center bank in Bismarck when she noticed the wedding ring she has worn for nearly 32 years was missing from her finger.
"I thought I must not have put it on that morning. When I got home, I looked for a little bit and then I panicked a little and then started tearing everything apart," Burns told KFYR-TV.
Burns said she was working from home the next day, so she called her coworker, Alyssa Hanson, to ask her to keep an eye out for the ring at work.
Hanson, fellow bank employee Titus Gietzen and two other coworkers went out to the dumpster to see if the ring had ended up in the trash. Gietzen climbed inside.
"We thought the garbage bags would be a little bit higher up, but I had to start diving in a little bit. And then there were a few I couldn't quite reach so I decided to get all the way in," he said.
The workers ended their search defeated, after going through every bag in the dumpster with no sign of the ring.
Their hope was reignited the next morning when the ring turned up in the parking lot, right next to the spot where Burns parked two days earlier.
Burns' coworkers said they would gladly climb into the dumpster again if it meant helping out their colleague.
"She's got 32 years of memories in that wedding ring. You can't just replace that," Hanson said.
Employees at a Texas nail salon went dumpster diving in August 2020 to find a customer's lost wedding ring. Rosana Ramirez said she didn't realize until after leaving Q Nails & Salon in Portland that she didn't have her ring.
The owner of the salon reviewed security camera footage and discovered the ring had been thrown out with a disposable table cloth. The salon's employees climbed into the dumpster and went through every bag, finding Ramirez' ring in the very last bag.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman who heard a loud noise in front of her home discovered a bear had ripped a hole in her garage door.
Rose Louizos said she was at her family's Avon home when she went outside to investigate the sound coming from in front of her garage.
"I was actually inside, and I hear a sound and I thought it was a squirrel and I came to the front and probably a good chunk of the door was gone," Louizos told WFSB-TV.
A bear had apparently approached the garage and ripped a hole in the door.
Avon police said bear activity in the area has been high, with two of the animals breaking into cars and trashing their interiors in the past month.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there have been more than 90 bear sightings in Avon so far this year.
"Bears just woke up in the last few weeks. What we are seeing now is pretty typical of this time of year where sightings of bears increase. They are up hungry and looking for food source," DEEP official Will Healey said.
A family of bears was caught on camera earlier this month just across the street from the Avon home where the mother bear was photographed watching through the glass door while a resident made brownies in 2017.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A charter boat company in Florida used Facebook to reunite a family with the camera they dropped into a river seven years earlier.
Dustin Molina of Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours said he was giving a manatee tour in his boat on Kings Bay, in Crystal River, when he spotted something in the sand.
"I'm watching this manatee eat, and that pretty much leads me to a camera just sitting there in the sands," Molina told Bay News 9.
The camera's memory card still functioned and was loaded with photos dating back to 2012.
"There's 2,380 pictures on this," he said, "And it wasn't just pictures of visiting Crystal River, kayaking or what-not. There's pictures from numerous family vacations with this family."
The charter business posted some of the camera's photos to Facebook, and soon heard from the Stephens family of North Carolina.
"We come to Florida all the time and enjoy all that Florida has to offer," Lori Stephens said.
Stephens said she remembers losing the camera seven years ago.
"This was our first time paddle boarding," she said. "We always wanted to try it, and it was a beautiful day. And as soon as we got out there, we saw maybe 8-10 manatees come around and in my excitement, I did not have the little wrist strap attached to the little waterproof camera, and it slipped in the water."
The Stephens family is planning another Florida trip in a few weeks for Lori's 60th birthday. They are planning to meet up with Molina to get their camera back.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said they captured a lemur spotted wandering loose in a neighborhood -- but another of the primates is still at large.
The Davie Police Department said Friday a lemur had been captured in a Southwest Ranches neighborhood and a second lemur was believed to still be on the loose in the area.
The lemurs were first spotted Thursday in Cooper City, police said.
Police said they have not yet determined the origin of the animals and are asking the owner of the African primates to come forward.
The captured lemur was taken to a licensed facility for care while the investigation is ongoing.
Lemurs are legal to keep as pets in Florida with a permit from the state. Officials said the owner of the escaped lemur could face a citation if they are found to have been keeping the exotic pets without a permit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHARR, Texas — Border agents intercepted more than $4.3 million in suspected methamphetamine being smuggled in a fresh produce shipment from Mexico on Saturday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas seized the illegal narcotics from a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles, the agency confirmed in a news release Wednesday.
Authorities found 114 packages of meth that weighed around 217 pounds concealed within the trailer, KTVT reported.
The vehicle was also seized, and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the agency stated.