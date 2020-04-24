BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor said he found a woman hiding in his cellar.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he found the woman Wednesday morning after he heard noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating, WNKY-TV reported.
When he checked the cellar, he told Bowling Green police he found traces of blood on the cellar’s doors and a bag with women’s leggings.
Wilkerson saw the woman when he went back to the cellar a second time after the electricity in his house went out, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. He said a young woman with dark hair told him she was “hiding from someone” before she ran away into the street.
The mayor said he doesn’t know when the woman started living in his cellar, but noted she did not steal anything from the house. Wilkerson said he wanted to let people know about about the report before “a story would come out that I had a lady locked up in my cellar.”
Bowling Green Police have not identified a suspect.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- A Texas city is asking residents to check and make sure they aren't missing a donkey after a wayward animal was picked up by officials.
The City of San Angelo said in a Facebook post the donkey was found wandering loose in the Quail Valley area, with no sign of its owner or any identifying information.
The post included a photo of the animal in its temporary pen.
"If this is your burro, then please call Animal Services," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer summoned to remove a snake from a British family's bathroom ended up pulling the serpent out of the toilet tank.
The RSPCA said Joe White, an animal collection officer and exotics officer, responded last week to a home in Grays, Essex, England, on a report of a snake loose inside a home.
"The caller's daughter found the snake in their bathroom and was absolutely hysterical. A lot of people find snakes very frightening so it must have been a huge shock to come across one slithering around the bathroom," White said.
"The snake was obviously quite scared by the commotion too as he slithered inside the toilet. When I arrived I had to reach around the back of the toilet and into the basin where the snake was curled up around the inside of the toilet bowl," he said.
White said the snake, a corn snake, appeared healthy and uninjured.
"He's a little skinny but was feisty and that's usually a good sign," White said. "I took him to a wildlife centres nearby where they'll care for him until he's strong enough to be rehomed."
He said the snake is likely an escaped pet. The RSPCA is asking anyone in the area who is missing a corn snake to get into contact and claim their pet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family was reunited with a beloved military quilt more than a week after it was carried off by a tornado.
Beulah Lockmiller's Chattanooga home was destroyed April 12 when a tornado swept through the area, and her family discovered after the storm that the dresser that contained a sentimental quilt had been carried away by the twister.
The quilt belonged to Beulah's husband, Larry, who died about 10 years ago. The quilt contained patches and photos from places he visited during his military deployment, as well as poem he wrote while in Saudi Arabia, the family said.
A photo of the missing quilt was posted on Facebook, where it was recognized by Times Free Press photographer Troy Stolt, who had snapped a photo of the quilt amid other wreckage two days after the tornado. Stolt returned to the spot where he took the picture, but the quilt was gone.
The family was then tipped off to another Facebook post from a woman named Pilar Estrada, who was attempting to find the owner of a quilt recovered from wreckage by her son, Aaron, while he was assisting with clean-up operations.
"It's kind of unbelievable just like everything else that's happened this week, but I'm just so excited," Beulah Lockmiller told the Times Free Press. "To think that someone had a heart to return it just means a lot to me."
The quilt was returned to the family Thursday.
Lockmiller said she plans to take extra special care of the quilt after its long journey.
"I don't know where I'm gonna put it," she told CNN. "I'm gonna protect it so if I have to put it in a 5,000-pound safe."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAY, Maine (AP) — A fox that was attacking a Maine woman quickly found its goose was cooked when she wrestled into a pot meant for scalding chickens.
Eliza Ruth Watson, 37, of Gray, tried to scare the fox away while she was gardening Thursday. Instead, the animal ran toward her, the Sun Journal reported.
The fox bit Watson's hand, and she grabbed it by the neck to keep it from biting her again. After a struggle, she found a pot used to scald birds for plucking, shoved the fox in and closed the lid. She then called 911.
An ambulance took Watson to a hospital, where her cuts were cleaned and she was given the rabies vaccine as a precaution.
Game wardens later trapped the fox. Its remains are being tested for rabies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian hospital announced a 68-year-old woman has given birth to twins after three previous IVF procedures were unsuccessful.
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital announced Margaret Adenuga gave birth to a boy and a girl via caesarian section after 37 weeks of pregnancy.
The hospital said the babies were delivered April 14, but officials waited to announce the news to give the mother and newborns time to recuperate.
Adenuga's husband, Noah, 77, said the couple married in 1974 and have long aspired to have children, but three previous rounds of IVF treatments were unsuccessful.
Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo, who presided over the delivery, said a team of specialists was assembled to monitor the pregnancy and assist with the birth.
"As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy and also because she was going to have twins but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term," Okunowo told CNN.
A 73-year-old Indian woman who gave birth to twin girls in 2019 is believed to be the oldest person to carry a child to term.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer who responded to a report of a small dog running loose through a neighborhood ended up capturing something more unusual -- a white fox.
The Coon Rapids Police Department said Community Service Officer Eric Prindle responded to a local home where a resident reported a dog "about the size of a fox" was running loose through a yard.
Prindle spotted the animal in a nearby yard and discovered when he came closer that it wasn't a dog at all, but an actual fox. He said the animal was friendly and approached him curiously.
"It started walking toward me nonchalantly," Prindle told ABC Newspapers.
Prindle said he tapped his leg like he would to call a dog and the animal followed him as he walked back to his patrol vehicle.
"I got back to my squad and opened up the door, and it didn't hesitate and hopped right in the back of my squad," Prindle said.
He said the white fox behaved more like a domestic dog than a wild animal.
"The funny thing was you could pet the thing," Prindle said. "It was actually really friendly."
Prindle took the fox to the Save A Fox rescue in Faribault, where it was later reunited with owner Veronica Amenrud.
Amenrud said a friend had spotted a police department Facebook post and recognized the fox, named Akela.
"We were just grateful he was safe and alive," she said.
Prindle said the call-out was his first encounter with a fox while on the job.
"This was definitely one of the most memorable calls I've had," he said. "Not may people can say I've had a fox jump in the backseat of my car."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon came to the rescue of a raccoon that wandered into a closed skate park and got trapped at the bottom of a ramp.
The Coos Bay Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Mingus Skate Park on Tuesday when a raccoon was reported stranded at the bottom of a ramp.
The firefighters lowered an aluminum ladder down the ramp and allowed the raccoon, which firefighters dubbed Woodrow, to climb to safety.
"Firefighters do not typically respond to non-emergency animal related calls as they can get out of many unusual situations, however Woodrow needed some assistance today," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A British hotel worker is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after she ran the length of a full marathon through the halls of the closed business.
Louise Casey, 40, said the Premier Inn Warrington Central North in Warrington, England, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she and a handful of other staff have still been coming in each night to maintain the facility.
Casey, a member of the Widnes Running Club, decided to run a marathon inside the hotel. She said it took her more than 300 laps to reach the 26.2-mile length of a full marathon, and she finished her run with a time of 4 hours, 37 minutes.
"Because of the virus, a lot of people in the club are running around in circles in their gardens," Casey told the Warrington Guardian. "I thought to myself, I might try to run a marathon indoors at work."
"We're closed at the minute, but six of us are doing night shifts to man the building," she said. "Instead of sitting there all night twiddling my thumbs, I ran a marathon. After that, I went and got showered, put my uniform on and carried on with the night shift."
Casey, whose run raised nearly $1,900 for the National Health Service and Great Ormond Street Hospital, said she is seeking a Guinness World Record for her accomplishment.
"I don't think anybody's done this before, so I've applied to get a Guinness World Record," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA — A Georgia brewery has crafted a beer honoring the nation's expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Wild Heaven Beer released the Fauci Spring -- a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental hops.
The brewery has also released a lager for social distance drinking, "Don't Stand So Close to Me" inspired by Queen Elizabeth's speech.
The brewery also plans to release a rye IPA, "We Will Meet Again."
Fauci, 79, has served under six presidents and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. He is the 41st most highly cited researcher. He has become an unlikely celebrity for his appearances alongside President Donald Trump at near-daily White House briefings and his scientific approach to explaining the crisis.
The beer is not the first Fauci-inspired item.
His likeness has been cooked into a doughnut by a Rochester, New York, shop. A Fauci for President coffee mug is available on Amazon. There's a plush Fauci toy, which comes with a cape. As well as a bobblehead by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Sales of the Fauci bobblehead support the American Hospital Association's drive to supply face masks to medical professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.