MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A global company has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man.
Andreas Flaten’s former employer dumped at least 90,000 pennies on his driveway last month as a form of final payment for his work at an auto shop, he said.
When Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard about his predicament, they decided that change was needed.
They picked up Flaten’s coins on Thursday and rounded up the amount to give him a $1,000 check.
They also made donations to two charities of Flaten’s choosing: two animal shelters.
“Coinstar has been in the coin business for 30 years and we process approximately 41 billion coins annually – so picking up 91,000 pennies was all in a day’s work,” Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity said in a statement.
Flaten said his former employer — A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City — owed him $915 after he left his job there in November.
He finally got his pay earlier this month in the form of thousands of oil- or grease-covered pennies dumped at the end of his driveway in Fayetteville, Georgia. Atop the pile: an envelope with Flaten’s final paystub and a goodbye note that featured an obscenity.
Flaten had been spending an hour or two every night trying to clean the pennies, which he stored in a wheelbarrow in his garage.
The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, told WGCL-TV that he didn’t know if he did or didn’t drop the pennies off at Flaten’s house.
“I don’t really remember,” Walker said. “It doesn’t matter. He got paid, that’s all that matters.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- A Japanese prefecture located north of Tokyo announced a new ordinance will take effect Oct. 1 requiring escalator passengers to stand in place while being transported up or down.
The Saitama prefectural assembly enacted a draft ordinance that requires riders on escalators in the area to stand in place, rather than attempting to walk up or down the escalator stairs while it is in motion.
The measure was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party, the largest voting bloc in the assembly.
"We need to deliver a strong message to the public to alter practices that have become so pervasive as to be perceived as custom," Shinichi Nakayashiki, chief of policy affairs of the LDP assembly group, told the Asahi Shimbun.
The ordinance, which takes effect Oct. 1, calls on escalator operators to ensure users are informed of the rule by posting signs.
The measure allows for the prefectural government to issue warnings to operators of escalators where users are seen violating the rule, but there are no penalties specified for violations.
A report by the Japan Elevator Association, an industry group, said there were 805 reported incidents of people being injured as a result of moving on escalators between January 2018 and December 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The L.A. Dodgers' Major League Baseball season wasn't even one game old Thursday when the team committed a goof that isn't likely to happen again this year ― and perhaps for many after that. (Watch the video below.)
The defending champs' Cody Bellinger hit what appeared to be a two-run home run that bounced off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and over the fence, to give the Dodgers a 2-0 opening day lead over the host Colorado Rockies.
But the Dodgers' base runner Justin Turner thought the ball was caught and raced back to first base, passing Bellinger. Bellinger had tried to signal Turner to turn around, but to no avail.
The play was scored as an RBI single for Bellinger, who was called out for passing Turner, though it was Turner who actually committed the blunder. The result was a far cry from the two-run homer it should have been.
Ultimately, the Dodgers lost the game, 8-5.
"It's just one of those funky plays that I don't think is gonna happen again this year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through the windshield of a Virginia school bus and landed on a student who was taking a nap during the morning commute.
Powhatan County Public Schools shared footage from the vehicle's onboard camera, which captured the 6 a.m. Thursday incident.
The footage shows the bus in transit when a deer crashes through the windshield on the opposite side from where the driver is seated and flips over a seating barrier to land on a student who was sleeping.
The bus driver opens the doors and deer runs out, the footage shows.
The driver calls for assistance and states the vehicle was on Route 13, near Anderson Highway.
The student was not injured. The driver said the deer ran off into the distance and did not appear to be injured.
Brian Bartlett, the district's interim director of transportation, praised the driver's actions during the incident.
"He did very well. He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around," Bartlett told the Powhatan Today newspaper.
"He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and keeping the kids on the bus safe."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- A mother and son walking on a beach in Norway discovered a message in a bottle that traveled more than 1,000 miles in about eight months.
Ida Hodnebo, 36, said she was walking with her son, Tallak, 7, on a beach on the Norwegian island of Jomfruland when they came across a glass bottle containing a hand-written note.
The note was written in July 2020 by a 10-year-old girl named Lilly Carter, who wrote that she was planning to throw the bottle into the sea from the beach in Chapel St. Leonards, England, about 1,033 miles from where it was discovered.
The letter asked that whoever found the bottle post about it online, and Hodnebo posted photos of the bottle and Carter's letter to Facebook.
Harald Christiansen spotted the post online and decided to do some of his own detective work by joining a Facebook group for residents of Long Eaton. He shared Hodnebo's photos to the group, where they were spotted by Carter's mother, Claire Pentecost, 38.
"Both Lilly and her big sister Chloe, 11, sent messages out into the sea, but there's been no finder for Chloe's bottle yet," Pentecost told Lincolnshire Live.
"We are surprised that the lid stayed on and didn't let any water in and sink to the bottom of the sea or the fact it didn't break on the rocks," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Uranus is emitting X-rays, and scientists want to take a closer look.
That's the mysterious conclusion of a new study, which analyzed two visuals of the planet and discovered X-ray activity for the first time.
Astronomers looked at snapshots of the planet taken by NASA's Chandra Observatory in 2002 and 2017, noticing a clear detection of X-rays in the first observation and a possible flare in the second.
The most likely cause for most of those X-rays is the sun; it is already known that both Jupiter and Saturn scatter X-ray light given off by the sun, and the research suggests Uranus does the same.
But not all of the activity can be explained, and NASA has called for scientists to look in more detail.
"While the authors of the new Uranus study initially expected that most of the X-rays detected would also be from scattering, there are tantalizing hints that at least one other source of X-rays is present," according to a NASA release. "If further observations confirm this, it could have intriguing implications for understanding Uranus."
"One possibility is that the rings of Uranus are producing X-rays themselves, which is the case for Saturn's rings."
X-rays have been detected in most of the planets in our solar system, but not in the so-called ice giants, Uranus and Neptune, authors wrote.
But studying X-ray emissions can provide valuable insights into a planet's characteristics, they explained, adding that their findings can give clues about the "atmospheric, surface and planetary ring composition."
The research was published Wednesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research.
NASA said that Uranus is a particularly intriguing target for X-ray analysis due to the "unusual orientations" of its spin axis and its magnetic field.
A wealth of data on the planet captured in 1986 by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft -- the only craft to fly by the planet -- is still revealing tantalizing clues about its make-up.
Last year it was discovered that during the mission, the spacecraft also flew through a plasmoid -- a giant magnetic bubble that likely pinched off part of the planet's atmosphere, sending it out into space.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- A shrill sound is tormenting neighbors of a luxury condominium building in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, marked as 5 River Park, has been called the whistling condo by some, but others say the nickname doesn't describe the maddening noise.
"Whistling can be pleasant. This is not pleasant," Amanda Sue Nichols, second vice president of the Cobble Hill Association told the Brooklyn Eagle. She said the sound is like "the metallic screech made by a braking subway train."
It has also been described as "a screaming dinosaur standing on top of the building," WABC-TV reported.
The noise, which can be heard for blocks and is particularly irritating to neighbors who have been working from home during the pandemic, has been pinpointed to the wind blowing through the building's balcony railings.
The building, formerly part of the Long Island College Hospital campus, is being developed by Fortis Property Group with 25 residences and three penthouses priced between $1.3 million and $4.3 million.
"We responded immediately when we were made aware of the wind-related noise, and we have identified an adjustment to the balcony railings that we believe will remediate the issue," Fortis spokesman George Shea told the Eagle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- An Ontario boy became a Guinness World Record holder after a baby tooth pulled by his dentist was measured at 1.02 inches long.
Luke Boulton, 9, of Peterborough, received word from Guinness that his tooth, removed by Dr. Chris McArthur of Liftlock Family Dentistry, earned the record for the world's longest milk tooth extracted.
Boulton's family said the tooth was removed Sept. 17, 2019, when the boy was 8 years old, but they only recently learned that their application for the world record had been accepted and they have not yet received an official certificate.
"It was a bit disturbing at first to think that was in someone's mouth," Craig Boulton, the boy's father, told PTBO Canada of when he first saw the extracted tooth. "It was pretty impressive."
Boulton said Luke's oldest sister, Leah, suggested the tooth could be a world record.
Luke Boulton said he is planning to have his tooth displayed with his certificate once it arrives from Guinness.