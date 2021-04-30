DETROIT (AP) — Now that’s a whopper — a very old whopper!
A 240-pound (108.8 kilograms) sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught last week in the Detroit River by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The “real life river monster” was nearly 7 feet (2.1 meters) long, the agency said Friday on Facebook, where the photo was shared more than 20,000 times.
“Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years. She was quickly released back into the river” after being weighed and measured, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.
The typical lifespan is 55 years for a male sturgeon and 70 to 100 years for females, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
This fish was caught on April 22 near Grosse Ile, south of Detroit, while a three-person crew was conducting an annual sturgeon study. Frozen round goby — “like a stick of butter to sturgeon” — was used as bait, said James Boase, a Field and Wildlife Service biologist.
“We have a big net. This fish was all muscle,” Boase said in an interview. “There was a lot of adrenalin flowing. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan. Anglers can keep one a year, but only if the fish is a certain size and is caught in a few state waters. All sturgeon caught in the Detroit River must be released.
(Huffington Post) Thrill-seekers at a theme park in the U.K. got a little more than they bargained for this week when their roller coaster got stuck near the top.
Eventually, as the footage above and below shows, they had to be escorted off The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach by foot ― step-by-careful-step down a steel staircase in the open air, from near the ride's 213-foot summit.
The Big One was the tallest and fastest coaster in the world when it opened in 1994, according to Coaster Grotto. It's since been surpassed. The current tallest, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, is more than twice as high at 456 feet.
But as the footage from the Big One shows, being stuck about 15 stories up and then having to walk down is still quite the thrill ― so much so that the park actually charges a fee for a tour that takes tourists to the top via the stairs.
April 30 (UPI) -- A pair of 17-year-old North Carolina twins have some big decisions ahead of them after being accepted into 15 colleges -- and receiving $1.53 million in merit-based scholarships.
Reagan and Ricardo Razon, 17, who are preparing to graduate June 12 from Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, received acceptance letters from 15 schools including Harvard University, Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania and Duke University.
The twins also collectively amassed $1.53 million in non-need, merit-based scholarships.
"We were both pleasantly surprised, but also grateful to receive all the offers that we did receive. Especially, as we're experiencing a global pandemic. This year has been different for many students and the college application process has also been increasingly difficult," Reagan Razon told WRAL-TV.
The twins said their parents, Ricardo Razon III and Michelleta Razon, instilled them with a love of STEM subjects and the drive to succeed in their educations.
"They made sure that we knew how to read before we walked into the school doors, when we were in kindergarten, so I'm very grateful that they did that for us," Ricardo Razon told Black Enterprise.
The twins said they share an interest in computer science, but they are planning to make their college decisions separately.
April 30 (UPI) -- A waste collection truck crew and workers at a North Carolina landfill came to the rescue when a woman realized some of her rings had accidentally ended up in the trash.
Chuck and Pam Smith, who recently relocated to New Hanover County, said Pam was cleaning the house recently when she realized some of her rings were missing.
"I just was frantic that I couldn't find my rings," Pam Smith told WECT-TV. "But, I knew in my heart I had thrown them accidentally in the trash."
Chuck flagged down the Select Recycling Waste Services truck, but crew members Elliott Holliday and Kendrick Grady had already picked up trash from 25 other houses since visiting the Smith residence.
The workers called ahead to the New Hanover County landfill and told workers they had a truckload of trash that they needed to dump out and search through for some missing rings.
"We called and told them the problem," Grady said. "We just needed a flat piece of land to be able to unload the truck."
Kedar Brunson, who was in charge of the landfill on that day, gathered a crew of about a half dozen workers to help go through the mound of waste from the truck.
The search lasted for hours, finally ending just five minutes before closing time.
"It's like we went through every bag. We went through, literally, the last bag before we found it," Grady said. "It was truly a miracle."
The Smiths said they are grateful for all the help recovering the lost rings.
"I just want people to remember there are a lot of good people on this Earth who are willing to help," Pam Smith said.
New Hanover County also praised the sanitation workers.
"Thank you to our incredible #NHCgov Environmental Management team for going above and beyond in service to our community. We are so grateful for you and your limitless commitment to helping others," the county tweeted.
April 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers responded to a bridge in Pennsylvania to rescue an osprey that became entangled in some fishing line suspended from the structure.
The Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company said crews responded to the Norman Wood Bridge in Lancaster County to assist an osprey spotted hanging halfway down the bridge with its wing tangled in fishing line.
Photos and video of the rescue were shared on Facebook by the Scallywags Animal Rescue, which sent personnel to the scene to assist.
Firefighter Rich Furman rappelled down from the bridge to reach the entangled bird. Furman attempted to cut the line so the bird of prey could safely be lowered to the ground, but the osprey wriggled free of the line and ended up in the river.
The fire department sprang into action.
"We jumped in a vehicle," firefighter Wayne Riddell told WHTM-TV. "Went down below on the bottom, we changed into our water rescue gear and went out to go retrieve the bird."
The osprey was turned over to a waiting game warden, who took the raptor to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.
Officials at the wildlife center said the osprey was not seriously injured and was released back into the wild near where it was found.
April 30 (UPI) -- A pair of Colombian farmers are now Guinness World Record holders after they grew a massive mango weighing 9.36 pounds.
German Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquin grew the mango at San Martin farm in the Boyaca area of Guayata.
The pair said they could tell early on that the mango was growing much larger than the other fruits on their tree. Barrera said his daughter, Dabegy, suggested the mango could be a new world record after it was harvested and weighed.
The 9.36-pound mango took the title of the world's heaviest from a 7.57-pound mango grown in 2009 in the Philippines.
"Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits. In addition, this represents in times of pandemic a message of hope and joy for our people," Barrera told Guinness World Records.
Barrera and Marroquin said they ended up serving the mango to their family.
"It was very delicious and healthy inside, but before that, we made a mold out of it to make a replica and donate it to the municipality to be recorded in history," Barrera said.
A man has been arrested after police chased his 4mph top-speed narrowboat for eight miles.
An officer patiently followed the boat on his bike along the Grand Union Canal in Leicester to Glen Parva, where his colleagues were waiting in undergrowth and were able to detain the suspect when he returned to dry land to negotiate a lock.
The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and breaching a restraining order.
The pursuing officer tweeted yesterday: "For 15 years I've been trying to tick off a water-based pursuit in landlocked Leicester and today I've ticked it off.
"We waited until he was out the boat and at Lock 37 on the GUC, (Grand Union Canal), when the trap was sprung by my colleagues lying in wait in the undergrowth nearby."
One respondent to the message on Leicester City Centre police's twitter account said: "I like to think it was like the boat chase in James Bond's Live And Let Die."
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said the arrest related to an alleged incident at a house in the New Parks area of the city on Friday, April 23.
She said: "It was alleged that a man, subject to a restraining order preventing him from doing so, arrived at the address and during the incident a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. He was not injured.
"Officers received information of the suspect's whereabouts and that his narrowboat was moored in the city yesterday afternoon.
"Officers obtained a direction of travel for the boat, as it had since left, and an officer, who was on a cycle, set upon following its route.
"The boat was located travelling in the Glen Parva area and after further officers were called to assist, the suspect was arrested as he left the boat to travel through a lock."
He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on April 29, the force spokeswoman said.
(CNN) — The pandemic is raging, quarantine rules are changing by the day, and there's still uncertainty over when we might vacation again, but one thing remains constant in the travel world: the €1 houses of Italy.
This month, it's the turn of another Sicilian town, Castiglione di Sicilia, to offer houses for the price of a coffee.
On the slopes of Mount Etna, near chic Taormina and the beaches of Sicily's east coast, the town is selling a bumper crop of houses: roughly 900 abandoned homes.
Most are located in the oldest parts of the town. Around half are ruined, and will be given away at a symbolic price of €1 ($1.20). The rest are in better condition, and will be sold off cheaply, starting from €4,000- €5,000.
Mayor Antonino Camarda has undertaken an ambitious project to breathe new life into his village where the population has shrunk from 14,000 in the early 1900s to barely 3,000 today.
"We have a huge architectural heritage to rescue, packed with history. Over time, too many people have left, leaving behind a bunch of old, picturesque houses, many even dating back to the Renaissance," he says.
Where some other towns operating similar schemes have put together a job lot of houses for €1, Castiglione di Sicilia is pricing the properties according to their condition.
"We've carried out an in-depth study cataloguing each property based on maps and land registry data. According to their conditions buildings will be sold at different prices, starting from €1," says Camarda.
If there's a lot of interest for the same property, an auction will be held.
The scheme, which launched in March 2021, is the largest of its kind, with at least 400 properties in the town that are in a decent shape and require minimal renovation.
Want to snap one up? Potential buyers should get in touch with a detailed plan of what kind of house they'd like, and how they'd renovate it, in order to best match demand with supply, and help liaise between parties. A special task force has been set up to oversee the project.
"We are moving along two parallel paths: reaching out to old owners who are showing great interest in getting rid of their family homes, and new buyers," says Camarda.
"We have already received many emails from investors and people across the world. There's a wide choice here."
So what's the catch? Buyers must complete renovations within three years. Unlike most other schemes, however, there's no deposit payable to guarantee doing the works.
Instead, they require owners to take out an insurance policy from a bank, worth €4,000.
"It would cost the new owner €100 per year, which seems a fairer sum then a deposit guarantee," says Camarda.
Local taxes are low in Sicily compared to the rest of Italy. Buyers can also take advantage of the Italian government's "superbonus" scheme, that dishes out tax credits of 110% for renovations which make houses more environmentally friendly.
Perched on a rocky cliff on the northern slope of Mount Etna, Castiglione di Sicilia overlooks the breathtaking Alcantara valley, whose deep chasms and canyons are dubbed "gole" (meaning "gorges" in Italian.)
Cut by clear streams, ponds and waterfalls, they're formed by solidified volcanic lava, created during past eruptions from the volcano. Woods, olive groves, orange orchards, hazelnut plantations and wine estates dot the landscape.
On the jet-black fertile flanks of Etna, vineyards make premium bottles with indigenous grapes including carricante, catarratto and nerello. Castiglione is dubbed the "city of wine" -- a huge sculpture of a barrel and wine glass stands at the entrance to the village. Guided tours are organized along the Etna wine route.
Etna is Europe's largest active volcano, and the land is dotted with lava caves, pine forests and old lava flows. River trekking, rafting, canyoning, biking, horse riding and nordic walking trails unwind across the landscape, and its dark lava-colored hills are dotted with ruined Greek fortresses and Byzantine chapels with secret tunnels.
Castiglione di Sicilia is said to have been founded on the ashes of prehistoric settlements in 403 BC by refugees from the seaside settlement of Naxos, near modern Taormina, when it was conquered by a tyrant.
Its name derives from "the Castle of the Lions," and Castiglione's coat of arms still features two lions standing guard. For centuries it was a vibrant and powerful fiefdom and one of Sicily's strategic and most prosperous outposts, nicknamed the "fiery" town by Frederick II, the 13th-century Holy Roman Emperor and king of Sicily.
The town is a member of I Borghi Più Belli d'Italia, an association of some of Italy's prettiest historical towns. Roads and walls are made with dark lava rock cobblestones, while aristocratic mansions are juxtaposed with humble dwellings.
"Our territory is vast and goes from the snow-capped peak of Etna all the way downhill, close to the sea. There are lots of things to do and beautiful spots to see", says Camarda.
Racked along the hillside, the town is divided into several districts set at different altitudes. The old center is a maze of arched cobbled alleyways, and buildings featuring decorated portals with gargoyles. Giudecca, the Jewish quarter and one of the oldest areas of town, is packed with clusters of abandoned stone houses with thick, if ruined, walls.
Most of the empty buildings in this area have a unique look, shaped like little turrets, with various entrances from different streets for the multiple families who used to live in them.
Houses for sale line the main road that winds uphill to the majestic castle which crowns the town, and a panoramic piazza paved with lava stones.
There's a range of properties for sale. The €1 homes tend to be dilapidated cottages once owned by shepherd and farming families, while the more expensive options include elegant little palazzos where the rural bourgeoisie lived. Vegetation emerges from windows and through the roofs of the ruined houses, and doorsteps are covered in moss and prickly pear branches. Decorated doors swinging off their hinges, and flower-patterned wrought iron balconies show the glory of past times.
Many former residents of the town migrated to Australia and South America in search of a brighter future. Their descendants never returned, allowing the family homes to fall into oblivion.
"Based on the population and land registry we're tracking down many heirs by word of mouth, knocking at the doors of elders who are still in contact, or know where those families migrated to. It's a small place -- people know each other", says Michele La Rosa, a member of the mayor's special task force.
The closest beach is Marina di Cottone, a 40-minute drive away, with a long strip of sand and dunes ideal for families with kids.
And there's food to match that great wine. Local specialities include maccheroni pasta with pork ragu sauce and baked ricotta, and tagghiani pasta with nettle and wild rabbit. Meat lovers can indulge in barbecues of baby goat, lamb and pork. Then there's the sweet stuff: sciauni (delicious ricotta-filled pancakes), cuddureddi fig biscuits and zeppole rice buns.
In the evenings, the locals have a glass of Etna wine accompanied with local hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios. Meanwhile, the summer food and wine festivals pull in the gourmands. Every August 10, the town holds a "Chalices of Stars" wine tasting evening with top producers, to celebrate the famously clear night of Saint Sylvester, said to be good for watching shooting stars.
Sold? For more information and an application form, hit up the project website.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of chasing a FedEx driver with a bow and arrow.
Investigators in Jamaica, Queens posted a picture of the weapon.
Sources told CBS2 that 22-year-old Alexander Carrion asked the driver why he was talking to his girlfriend.
The driver ignored him.
The driver said he saw Carrion allegedly running toward him with the bow and arrow moments later.
The driver took off and called 911.
Carrion was arrested near his home, police said.
(CNN) — Two self-described influencers are to be deported from the Indonesian resort island of Bali after being jailed for creating a "prank" video of a painted-on face mask, an official said on Friday.
Josh Paler Lin and Leia "Lisha" Se made the video, in which Lin paints a fake face mask on Se's face before she enters a grocery store where masks are required, in the island's Badung area. It went viral after it was posted to Lin's YouTube channel on April 22.
Indonesia has strict regulations about wearing masks in public. A first offense can result in a fine of 1 million rupiah (about $70) and foreigners can be deported after a second offense.
Though this is a first violation for both Lin and Se, the notoriety from the video reportedly angered Balinese authorities so much that they decided to deport the two influencers.
"We will deport the foreigner in accordance with the Immigration Law Number 6 Year 2011 concerning Immigration," Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of the regional office of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Bali, said in a televised press conference.
Coconuts, the local Bali blog that originally picked up on the mask stunt video, quoted Manihuruk saying the exact time of their departure will depend on available flights.
Bali is home to a thriving expat community, and many chose to stay on the island through the pandemic rather than return to their countries of origin. However, the pandemic has reportedly deepened some of the Bali's divisions between foreigners and locals, and Lin's video set that conflict aflame.
By the time he removed it from his YouTube channel, it had already been widely circulated on social media.
On April 24, Lin posted a short video entitled "Clarification Statement" on his Instagram feed. In the clip, he and Se sit on either side of their lawyer and issue apologies in English.
"I make this video to entertain people because I am a content creator and it is my job to entertain people," Lin says -- while wearing a mask. "We would like to invite everyone in Indonesia and Bali to always wear mask for our own safety and health."
However, it appears to have been too little, too late.
Lin, who is Taiwanese, is well known for his stunt videos on YouTube, where has 3.4 million subscribers. He advertises a YouTube Creator Masterclass where he claims he can teach other people how to mimic his success. After his apology video, he returned to form on April 28 by posting a "prank" video where he surprises his assistant with a new iPhone.
Se, a Russian citizen, has 25,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself wearing glamorous gowns and partying poolside.
Indonesia has had more than 1.6 million diagnosed cases of the virus and about 45,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.