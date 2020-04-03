MILWAUKEE (AP) — The United States’ top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead.
The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum in Milwaukee picked Fauci because many people see the plain-speaking expert on the coronavirus as a hero right now, said co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.
“He isn’t trying to spin things,” he said. “He isn’t trying to make people happy and tell him what they want to hear. He’s actually telling them, you know, how he sees it as an expert. And I think that’s really what we need him this time.”
Fauci said on “Fox & Friends” Friday: “That’s nice if people want to do it, but I have other things to worry about.”
Fauci’s face also appears on socks. And a Rochester, New York, shop is selling doughnuts with his face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with red, white and blue sprinkles.
Sklar said the bobblehead museum plans to donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that’s sold to the American Hospital Association, in support of that group’s effort to get masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“Hopefully it does help a lot of people through the donation and also brings a smile to people’s faces as we all could also use something to smile about right now,” he said.
Told Friday that the bobblehead would help support the American Hospital Association’s effort, Fauci said that was “great.”
Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. President Donald Trump has called him a star on his administration’s coronavirus task force.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS (AP) — Columbus Police discovered a live alligator while responding to an alleged robbery involving a gun and an Xbox.
Police said that a caller reported a man with a gun in a dispute over the return of a Microsoft Xbox Monday afternoon, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
Police arrested charged the man with a parole violation and a felony weapons charge.
Officers said they found the 3 to 4 feet alligator in an aquarium in a closet while searching the home.
The woman, who lived in the apartment where the altercation took place, admitted to authorities that the alligator was hers and that she did not have the proper permit or insurance.
An officer handled the reptile until Ohio Department of Agriculture officials took custody of the alligator.
There were three toddlers and several children in the apartment, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Cardboard cutout wedding guests will make for a not-so-cookie-cutter wedding as a Michigan couple prepares to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.
After Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik's wedding plans were disrupted amid the outbreak, a packaging company donated more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends who couldn't attend the wedding this Saturday because of Michigan's stay-at-home order.
Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma made cutouts to resemble guests tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair and ponytails.
″(Stuglik) was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make a little bit more realistic audience for them," Ted Harris, customer service and design manager at Menasha, told The Herald-Palladium.
Stuglik, a Coloma Township police officer, said he'll forever be thankful to Menasha for helping him do something special for his fiancée.
"I wanted to do something (creative) so she wouldn't walk down the aisle to an empty church," he said. "That was a painful part, that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man in Florida has poked fun at the toilet paper frenzy that has gripped the nation in response to coronavirus, WFLA reported.
Donald Ryan, owner of the arts and crafts business "Who Wood Wonder," hung the replica roll between two trees in his front yard.
"I had the pulleys in the trees all along because I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, so I put it to use," Ryan said.
"I think the whole idea is crazy; the toilet paper phenomenon."
He built the replica himself, then painted the name of his business on the paper.
Starting in early March, Americans panicked and started to buy food and supplies in anticipation of the coronavirus growing more severe. Some people went so far as to hijack trucks full of toilet paper or get into fights in stores over it.
"Everybody loves it," Ryan continued. "You got to laugh, or you're going to just drive yourself crazy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 3 (UPI) -- A woman who flew from Washington, D.C., to Boston amid the COVID-19 pandemic captured video on board the plane when she discovered she was the flight's sole passenger.
Sheryl Pardo said she flew last week to visit her ailing mother, who has since died, and she found out on the American Eagle flight, which could have handled nearly 100 passengers.
Pardo recorded video as a flight attendant gave a "shout out to Sheryl" during the introductory announcements.
Pardo said she was upgraded to first class and the two flight attendants provided excellent service during the flight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A kitten stuck on a roof in the cold was saved by firefighters in Georgia.
The 6-week-old kitten was nursed back to health Wednesday after her rescue, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.
The female kitten quickly recovered after she was given milk, cat food, and was warmed in towels, a fire official told the Marietta Daily Journal.
"A future fantasy life on the farm is in order for this adorable kitty," the post added.
The department decided to name the kitten "Shingles" after asking followers on social media to help name the feline, a fire official said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a man who brought a stray puppy home from a construction site later discovered the animal was actually a fox cub.
The RSPCA said the worker found the baby animal at the building site in Merseyside and took it to his home in Speake, where he soon realized it was a fox cub and not a domestic dog.
Animal Welfare Officer Matt Brown retrieved the cub from the man's house.
"The worker was on a building site in Speake when he came across what he initially thought was an abandoned puppy and as he could see no mother around he took him home," Brown said. "But when someone told him it was not a pup but actually a fox cub he rightly called the RSPCA."
Brown said the cub, which appears to be under a month old, is in the care of veterinarians and will later be taken to the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Center in Nantwich.
"In most cases females will return and collect their cubs if given the opportunity, and it's not unusual to see older cubs above ground on their own during the day learning survival skills and the parents are usually nearby," Brown said.
He said the cub will eventually be returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Belfast (AFP) - Ice cream vans are normally a common sight on Britain's residential streets and in parks when warmer days arrive in the spring and summer months.
But with the country in lockdown because of the coronavirus, there are no customers to buy their cones, ice lollies and choc-ices.
In Belfast, however, at least one van is still operating -- bringing essential supplies to the elderly and vulnerable forced to stay at home.
"When we had seen that the current situation was starting to arise, we knew that there would be problems for some families and elderly who cannot get access to food," said Steven Pollock, of Greater Shankill Action for Community Transformation group.
The group asked an ice cream van owner to carry supplies to under-served areas with at-risk residents in self-isolation to avoid infection.
"The community are totally over the moon with it," Pollock told AFP. "They're just concerned about shops and going out in general."
"It gives them a bit more peace of mind that it's basically on their doorstep so they're not leaving anything to chance."
Parked in west Belfast on Wednesday, two workers in rubber gloves and face masks sold toilet roll, bread, milk and eggs through the hatch.
For the duration of the coronavirus crisis, whipped ice creams are off the menu on the side of the van as its fridges are stocked with essential foodstuffs.
Drivers still play the cheerful music, which in normal times is the sign for children to pester their parents for a sweet treat.
This year it lets the elderly and vulnerable know they will not go without potatoes, cornflakes and even hand sanitiser -- essentials needed to wait out the pandemic in safety.
Some 30 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died so far in British-run Northern Ireland.
The province has 689 confirmed cases, according to Public Health Agency (PHA) figures released Wednesday.
To stem the virus spreading further, the British government has advised the elderly and vulnerable to self-isolate.
"The critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households," Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is himself recovering from COVID-19, said last week.
For the elderly and vulnerable without a support network that can create issues. Each trip to the shop becomes a gamble.
"They say it's quite handy, especially for the older people and people with disabilities and health problems -- they don't have to travel too far," said 21-year-old van worker Kyle Milligan.
Those on low incomes are also forced to make more frequent trips as they cannot "stockpile" like others have done, stripping supermarket shelves.
Across Northern Ireland, some 40,000 pensioners live in poverty, according to a 2018 report from charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
"A lot of elderly people, or people who might not have as much, are only operating on a weekly or day-to-day basis," Pollock said.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann estimated that under a "worst case scenario" 3,000 may die across the province over a 20-week epidemic.
If the crisis lasts that long, Pollock is prepared to continue and expand the project to serve other areas of Northern Ireland with more vans.
"We have been looking at ways that are long term and sustainable answers to this, so that it's not just a quick reactionary solution," said Pollock.
"We're starting to see that people want it replicated throughout the country."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York state said a lucky dog is expected to be OK after getting stuck under his owner's vehicle and being taken for a 40-mile drive.
The Rochester Fire Department said firefighters and Humane Society rescuers responded to the city's Public Market when the owner of the 2-year-old beagle, Zeke, called and reported the canine was trapped under their vehicle.
The owner said Zeke must have gotten stuck under the vehicle before it was driven at least 40 miles.
The rescuers enlisted help from staff members at Lollipop Farm, including a veterinarian who was able to sedate the dog to be safely extracted from under the vehicle.
The fire department said Zeke is being treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madrid (AFP) - A Tenerife bar owner has been fined for violating Spain's coronavirus lockdown by serving shoppers at a supermarket next door, police said Wednesday.
Like other bars, restaurants and non-essential shops across Spain, his watering hole in Icod de Vinos, in the Canary Islands, was closed on March 14 when Spain declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
With Spaniards only allowed to go out to buy food or stop at the chemist, the bar was lucky to be next to a supermarket, and have a connecting door.
"Although the bar was apparently shut, it had a door leading to the supermarket which it was using to serve drinks," the head of Spain's Guardia Civil police said.
Police found three people benefiting from the "hole in the wall" -- the bar owner, the supermarket owner and a would-be shopper who insisted he was there to buy dried fruit, local media reported.
Several drinks sat on the bar however, police noted.
The owner was fined for breaching lockdown rules there and at two other bars in the town, police said, without saying how much he was fined.
