BOSTON (AP) — Camille Coelho just wanted to take a stroll on the beach and look for some sea glass. Instead, the Massachusetts nurse ended up feeling the way so many have felt during the pandemic: she was stuck in the mud.
The 54-year-old was taking a walk at Boston’s Constitution Beach on Thursday when she found herself sinking into the low tide’s wet sand. Soon it was up to her knees and left her unable to move, according to an account she gave to The Boston Herald.
“It’s a great metaphor for the year,” Coelho, a nurse in South Shore Hospital’s intensive care unit, told the Herald. “I can’t believe it. I stepped in mud and pretty soon it was up to my knees, and I was stuck.”
Her dilemma caught the attention of other beachgoers, who called for help. Coelho was with her son’s lab, Lucy, who didn’t get stuck and stayed near her side.
While she was waiting, she saw a traffic helicopter and wondered if her quandary was somehow to blame for backups.
“I called a friend and told them, ‘Google woman trapped in mud,’” Coelho told the Herald.
Before long, firefighters arrived and were able to pull her to safety. All told, it was one more awful episode during a pandemic that has been full of them. But Coelho said this one made her laugh.
“I guess I just had my 15 minutes of fame,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- Road crews in Pennsylvania were left dealing with a sticky situation when two tractor-trailers collided under a highway overpass, causing one to spill its load of syrup.
Reports indicate one of the trucks jackknifed around 1 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 476 in West Conshohocken and collided with another truck underneath the overpass near Matsonford road.
The tractor-trailer carrying a load of syrup ended up on its side, spilling the sticky substance onto the roadway.
Crews were summoned to the scene to clean up the mess. No injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 8 (UPI) -- Police in Cincinnati said they are probing multiple reports of five loose monkeys on the west side of the city, but have not yet confirmed their presence.
Residents said they spotted five monkeys swinging from trees in St. Joseph's Cemetery in the East Prince Hill area Wednesday night, and one witness captured video that appears to show animals in the trees, but police said the footage is not clear enough to confirm that the animals were monkeys.
Cincinnati police responded to the cemetery Wednesday night, but did not encounter any monkeys, officials said.
The Cincinnati Zoo said all of its monkeys are accounted for, but the facility would assist police in searching for the primates if their presence in the city is confirmed.
"There's not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police," David Orban, the zoo's director for animal science and strategy, told WXIX-TV.
Police said that if there monkeys are loose, they likely escaped from a private collection, but no one has contacted police to report their exotic primates missing.
Police officials said anyone who spots monkeys in Cincinnati should keep a safe distance from the animals and contact the department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a Wisconsin high school captured the moment a lightning strike destroyed a tree right outside the building.
Jennifer Johnson, the principal at Wautoma High School, said lightning struck the tree just as students were sitting down to take the ACT Aspire test at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
"Initially, the students and staff were startled by the event; however, after realizing what had just happened, they were fascinated by the rare incident that occurred just feet from them," Johnson told WBAY-TV.
A video recorded by a school security camera shows the moment the tree was illuminated by the bolt of lightning before crashing to the ground in pieces.
Johnson said no one was injured and there was no damage to the property other than the destroyed tree.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman whose dog went missing five years ago was reunited with her pet, who was found wandering about 10 miles from home.
Renee Perry of Framingham said Bay, a basenji mix, went missing from her home in June 2016, when she was only 1 1/2 years old and was being watched by a sitter.
Perry said there was no sign of her missing pet until she received a message last week saying Bay had been captured by Missing Dogs Massachusetts and Needham Animal Control.
Missing Dogs Massachusetts volunteers said a Needham woman reported a dog that she had previously spotted in 2019 had returned to the area and was visiting her yard at least once a day.
The organization and animal control officers received permission from the woman to set up a trap in her yard, and the dog was safely captured after a few days.
The rescuers scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered she was the long-missing Bay.
"I didn't believe it at first. I saw the pictures, and it did look like her but her nose was darker; she just looked heavier; she just looked different," Perry told WBZ-TV.
Perry said Bay has been given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian and is settling back in at home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy hit his approach on the seventh hole Thursday at the Masters right where he was aiming.
Problem was, he was aiming at his father.
Here's a tale that will be part of McIlroy family lore for probably forever: Gerry McIlroy was standing near the right side of the green, watching his son play his second shot from off to the left of the fairway. The ball wound up hitting Gerry McIlroy in the left leg.
"It was a perfect shot," Rory McIlroy said.
Well, kind of. He wound up making bogey, which was his third consecutive one at that point.
"It was dead straight," Rory McIlroy said. "But I think he was OK. He didn't limp away. He walked away pretty swiftly, so that was all right."
Gerry McIlroy is a pretty good golfer himself. He introduced his son to the game long ago, and has developed quite a following among his fellow members at his home course, Seminole Golf Club in Florida.
He'll be getting mileage off this story for years.
Rory McIlroy also had a tee shot spray right on the par-4 11th, causing some patrons to tap-dance out of the way. He finished with a 4-over 76, not exactly boosting his chances of finally winning a Masters and completing the career grand slam.
There's a tradition of sorts in golf that when someone gets struck by an errant ball, the golfer signs a glove and presents it to the person as a part-apology, part-souvenir. McIlroy didn't seem like he was planning to give one to his dad.
"I think he just needs to go and put some ice on," he said. "Maybe I'll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him."
Tommy Fleetwood had no birdies in the opening round of the Masters.
A hole-in-one made him smile anyway.
Fleetwood made an ace on the 170-yard 16th hole Thursday, the 32nd in Masters history. Of those, 23 have come on the 16th.
Fleetwood finished the day with four bogeys, the ace and shot a 2-over 74. There were no aces at the Masters last year; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau both made one at the 16th in 2019.
On a day when it was tough enough to go low, Abraham Ancer's scorecard took another blow after he completed his round.
Augusta National officials ruled that Ancer unknowingly touched the sand with his club before taking his third stroke from a greenside bunker at the par-5 15th hole.
Ancer was assessed a two-stroke penalty, bumping his score on the hole from a 6 to a triple-bogey 8. His overall score increased to 3-over 75, leaving him 10 shots behind leader Justin Rose.
Ancer tweeted that while he was "gutted, I can't wait to get after it tomorrow."
Ancer had already signed his scorecard and exited the scoring area when the committee reviewed video evidence of the incident.
Because the club touching the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye, officials decided to assess the penalty. If that had not been the case, the video evidence would have been disregarded.
Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot into the trees, hit an approach off another tree, and three-putted from inside of 10 feet.
Lucky for him, all those miscues came on the same hole.
Spieth had a triple-bogey 7 on No. 9 Thursday, after spraying his tee shot into some trees, clunking his recovery try off another tree, eventually missing a bogey putt that just wouldn't stop as it trickled past the hole — and, of course, missing the 5-footer that would have saved double as well.
The 2015 Masters champion shook it off quickly, made birdie on the next hole to get back on track and shot a 1-under 71.
Brian Harman was the last player to get into the Masters. When he finished his opening round, his was the first name on the leaderboard.
Harman made three birdies over the last six holes for a 3-under 69. That matches his best score at Augusta National, though it's a small sample size. This is only Harman's third appearance in the Masters.
He had little reason to be believe he would be here in April.
Only a month ago, Harman was at No. 95 in the world ranking. He tied for third at The Players Championship, and that got him into the Match Play. The Match Play was the final tournament for players to crack the top 50, and Harman reached the quarterfinals. That got him to No. 49, and he was on his way to the Masters.
Being a late entry had its advantages.
"Probably so," Harman said. "The previous two times I've played it, I've certainly looked forward to it maybe and prepared too much for it. I just kind of came in here, and I know the course pretty well. I've played here bunches of time. I love it around here. It's just a matter of having my game ready."
Based on what got him here, he was ready. Harman said his short game has been on song, and that never hurts at Augusta National.
When Lee Elder, the first Black player to play in the Masters, went to the tee for the honorary starter ceremony with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on Thursday morning, there were about 100 people wearing green caps with "1975" written in white across the front.
It was self-explanatory. Elder broke the Masters color barrier in 1975, and the hats were a tribute. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry — a golf ambassador and someone who strives to see more inclusion within the game — was one of the people who helped arrange for them to be handed out on the tee box before the starter ceremony.
"There's a little bit more representation now ... and there's so much good history there," Curry said. "As a golf fan, you love it."
Curry also posted a video on his social media channels Thursday with the hat, thanking Elder for what he's done for the game of golf.
Everyone knows the Masters winner gets a green jacket. That's far from the only prize available at Augusta National.
There's a lot of crystal — all of it embossed with the Masters logo — that's going to be handed out as well.
The player with the low score each day at the Masters gets a crystal vase. Crystal bowls are given out to commemorate a hole-in-one -- Tommy Fleetwood was getting one of those after Thursday -- or double eagle.
Every eagle is rewarded with a pair of crystal highball glasses, which were on Michael Thompson's mind when he reached the par-5 13th in two. He rolled in a 25-foot eagle putt to become the first winner of glassware this year.
"Those are the heirlooms that you pass on to your kids," Thompson said.
Past Masters champion Ian Woosnam shot a respectable 4-over 76 on Thursday, though isn't sure if he'll be able to continue Friday.
"I've pulled a muscle because I've tried to hit the ball a bit further," the 63-year-old Woosnam said. "I've strained my right groin. ... I did it the other day. I've been here over the weekend, just trying to hit it further."
Woosnam said he considered withdrawing after 11 holes Thursday, but managed to finish,
U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci, who got to play the Masters because he holds that title, shot an 8-over 80 on Thursday.
He would have obviously loved to play better. He also had the right perspective.
"Nothing really matters," said Strafaci, the grandson of two-time Masters participant Frank Strafaci. "I'm an amateur playing at Augusta National and I'm the happiest kid in the world right now. I don't care what I shot today."
Plus, the way he sees it, he's already won by not setting the clubhouse on fire.
He stayed earlier this week in the Crow's Nest, which is atop the Augusta National clubhouse and is the space made available for amateurs to stay during the Masters. Strafaci was there Tuesday night.
"Yeah, had a good time," Strafaci said. "Had a few beers and had a cigar in there. Didn't burn down the place, which is nice."
Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, on his opening round of 4-over 76: "I fought hard, but I don't know, I feel like just came out of the ring with Evander Holyfield, like a 12-round match. I need to go home and rest."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers ended up in an unusual chase when an escaped llama went wandering through a neighborhood.
The Salisbury Police said in a Facebook post that Community Support Officer Matt Smith and Constable Mark Douglas were patrolling the Nomansland Recreation area when they received a call about some "llama drama" unfolding in Teffont.
The officers responded to the scene and pursued the animal.
"Despite initially being misidentified as an Alpaca, and following a brief pursuit, we're pleased to report the Llama was safely returned to it's owner," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Foodandwine.com) Last summer, an historical marker was placed outside Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, West Virginia, the 94-year-old still-operational landmark that claims to be the birthplace of the state's iconic pepperoni rolls. The red-and-white Legends and Lore sign describes the pep-roll as a "West Virginia delicacy created by Italian families in Fairmont to feed local coal miners," before adding that "variants are popular statewide."
"West Virginia's official folklorist contacted us several months ago to let us know about the Legends & Lore marker program," Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau said at the time. "She encouraged us to apply for signage to mark the birthplace of West Virginia's official food."
Although you'd be hard-pressed to find a food more synonymous with the Mountain State than the pepperoni roll, that "official" designation isn't really official yet—although it's getting a lot closer. On Monday, the State House of Representatives passed a bill that would declare it as the state food of West Virginia, and the legislation has been sent on to the state Senate rules committee.
According to Country Club Bakery, the pepperoni roll was invented by its founder Giuseppe 'Joseph' Argiro. In the early 1920s, the Calabrian immigrant worked in the coal mines in the northern part of the state, and noticed that other Italian miners' lunches were typically "a slab of bread, a chunk of pepperoni, and a bucket of water."
When Argiro switched careers, he thought about those long shifts in the mines, and wondered if he could improve on those shelf-stable sandwiches. He had the idea to bake pepperoni sticks inside a soft bread roll, which meant that workers could keep them in their uniform pockets and eat them one-handed. According to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, Argiro tested his new concept at beer halls that were popular with the (literal) underground crowd, and they were an immediate hit.
"Argiro is the one who got the credit. There are a few other Italian bakeries in the area who could've come up with a similar concept around the same time. The other bakery that has kind of contested it a little bit is Tomaro's Bakery, which is West Virginia's oldest Italian bakery" Candace Nelson, the author of The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll, told USA Today 10Best.
"The Italian-American community was very close-knit. The families were friends, they talked and nobody really wrote this stuff down, so it's hard to pinpoint who may have sold the very first one. Tomaro's has kind of conceded the title of birthplace of the pepperoni roll to Country Club Bakery." (Tomaro's still exists, too: it's now 107 years old.)
And, as that sign outside Country Club Bakery says, they are still insanely popular throughout the state. The town of Mannington—less than 15 miles from Fairmont—drops an oversized pepperoni roll at midnight on New Year's Day. The minor league West Virginia Black Bears baseball team has a trio of pepperoni rolls who race each other around the field between innings. And there's a Major League Eating-sanctioned pepperoni roll eating contest that takes place during the annual Three Rivers Festival. (Joey Chestnut is both the defending champion and the record-holder, after downing 43 rolls in 10 minutes during the 2019 competition.)
And if the State Senate passes the legislative equivalent of a layup, then that "official food" thing will be... well, finally official.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said a large snake photographed slithering through a tree in a public park is believed to be a non-venomous species.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Thursday that the snake had been photographed in a tree by a member of the public along a trail in Frick Park.
Police, animal control officers and Pittsburgh Park Rangers were summoned to the park Thursday to search for the serpent.
The city said in a later update that experts at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium reviewed the photo of the reptile and believe it to be a black rat snake, a non-venomous species that is native to Pennsylvania but is not often seen in the Frick Park area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 8 (UPI) -- A video posted to TikTok helped a California woman reunite a couple with a GoPro camera that spent nearly four years underwater after being lost at a waterfall.
Rio Villa said she and her boyfriend were visiting Three Sisters Falls on April 3 when they found a GoPro camera wedged between the water and some rocks under a waterfall.
Villa posted a video to TikTok showing footage from the camera depicting a couple exploring San Diego.
"Oh yeah, even GoPro commented, they were like 'hey San Diegans like help them find the owners,'" Villa told KFMB-TV.
The couple from the video said family members sent them a link to the TikTok the next day.
"I saw the video and was like 'What! This is crazy how can that be? It's us.' And I was like 'Did you post this? How is this?'" said the GoPro's owner, Priscila Bernal.
Bernal and her then-boyfriend -- now husband -- Alejandro Lopez lost the camera while going down a slide.
"The second time I hit my elbow. I opened my hand and throw the camera into the water. We tried to find it for hours and hours. It was a failure," Lopez said.
Villa and her boyfriend, Wil Ezell, are now making plans to meet up with Bernal and Lopez in San Diego to return the camera to its owners.
"All they had was these memories in their mind and now we can bring that back to them, which was really cool," Ezell said.