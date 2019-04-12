BERLIN (AP) — Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.
Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said Friday survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.
He says although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”
The results ? Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.
Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they're finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.
Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.
"So we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers," Lewis said.
But Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there's a more sinister message behind the potatoes.
"Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals," he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. "I didn't taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn't touch it. But some people were worried."
It's unclear if anyone has eaten the potatoes, and news outlets report residents haven't alerted law enforcement.
Resident Michaela Lin says some of potato-finders have connections to a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON — Let's just call this reason No. 580 not to leave your kids alone with technology: They might lock you out of it.
That's what happened over the weekend to Evan Osnos, a staff writer at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
He put out a tweet — or a cry for help — letting the world know of the little situation his toddler put him in.
"Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it's our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?" Osnos tweeted. A photo of the iPad's screen noted the device was disabled. It also had this mind-blowing message: "Try again in 25,536,442 minutes."
That's more than 48 years, for those of you who don't want to do the math. So Osnos' iPad will be available to him again sometime in 2067. Great, he'll have something to keep him occupied in the retirement home.
The iPad lockout is a security feature of Apple devices that kicks in whenever someone repeatedly types the wrong password. The more times an incorrect password is entered, the longer the lock-out time grows.
Thankfully Osnos' Twitter followers gave all kinds of help in the comments, because there's nothing but good things in the comments, right?
People offered hundreds of suggestions. Some were practical: "Just connect it to the computer you originally synced it to iTunes on, let it sync and it'll be fine."
Others were nonsensical: "Put it in a bag of rice."
One commenter had a novel idea: "Time travel seems to be your best bet."
Yeah, probably.
Another person suggested Osnos should "reboot" the 3-year-old, but that seems a tad bit unnecessary.
Several others said no worries — just wait out the 48 years. Because you know folks on social media are known for their patience.
So what does Apple suggest? Apple says you would need to perform a restore to use the device again (but you would lose the data on the device if you've never backed it up).
Osnos told the New York Daily News on Monday he was still locked out of the device.
"It's down a few hundred minutes from yesterday, but it looks like we've still got 25 million minutes to go," he told the newspaper. "The consensus seems to be that we're using an old operating system that won't let us restart fresh from iTunes."
CNN reached out to Osnos for comment and is waiting to hear back.
Later on Monday Osnos tweeted that he'd managed to get the iPad into DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode and is in the process of restoring the tablet.
"Thanks to those who shared advice!" he said.
Assuming Osnos gets back into the iPad, maybe he should just give his kid the password.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NAPLES, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Police in Naples, Florida arrested a man they say was shirtless, drunk and belligerent at an Olive Garden on Sunday.
Ben Padgett, 32, is charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
According to the police report, officers were called to the Olive Garden on 5th St. South because Padgett was "causing a disturbance." When they arrived, they say they found him sitting on a bench next to the front door, shoveling spaghetti in his mouth with his hands.
Police also noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from Padgett. They say he was asking customers for money as they approached the door and when a restaurant employee told him to stop, Padgett reportedly threatened the employee, saying "I could beat your a**."
Officers arrested Padgett and say he began thrashing around in the patrol car, banging his head on the metal cage and cutting his head.
Padgett was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injury and then to the Naples Jail Center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Capital Gazette) ost of the time when the City of Annapolis makes construction crews monitor any digging for archeological artifacts nothing of interest turns up. That's not the case with a pit dug on Green Street to replace a sewer line
The relatively small 5-by-1.5 foot trench was chock full of surprises, evidence of earlier walls, a foundation, and several pieces pipe stems and Colonial and 19th-century ceramics.
Not totally unexpected for property that was once owned by three generations of Charles Calverts, but there was more.
Among the period material you might expect to find digging in Annapolis were pre-historic Native American pottery sherds likely of the Woodland period stretching from 1,000 B.C. to 1,000 A.D.
"We probably found a half dozen prehistoric sherds," Matt Cochran, an archaeologist with Applied Archaeology and History Associates. The company is on contract with the city to perform such investigations when property owners have work done that includes digging.
He pointed to faint cord decorative markings on one piece about the size of a fat quarter.
He said it was definitely out of the 18th-century context the rest of the material unearthed suggested.
"It is interesting to find a couple of thousand-year-old pottery (pieces) in the same context as Wedgewood pottery," he said holding the two pieces side by side. "But it is certainly indicative of Native American presence in Annapolis."
There were other pieces of interest unearthed as well. Parts of a brick wall, a drain, and a coped piece of stone that was likely the decorative top to a wall.
One unusual artifact was a ceramic decorative piece believed to have adorned a facade, a cartouche. It was molded but also has obvious evidence of hand shaping or smoothing as well.
John Tower, assistant chief of preservation for the city, concluded the decorative piece indicated wealth.
"This was all of a scale the average person could not afford," Tower said.
The land where the house sits, at the low end of Green Street near City Dock, was on property belonging to the Calverts, whose main home overlooking Spa Creek is part of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Another Calvert family home stood just up the street, roughly where Annapolis Elementary School sits today.
One theory archaeologists are knocking about is the trove or artifacts might have been a midden or pit where detritus was tossed.
"You have a home that was torn down or burned and you have a giant depression where the building was and they always become catch basins, middens if you will, with people just throwing things in it," Cochran said.
They also think it might be related to a house that directly across the street or the blacksmith shop belonging to Simon Retallick, who had a house built on Green Street and moved his blacksmith shop from Church Circle to the corner of Green and Main streets in the late 1780s.
Retallick did ironwork for the State House, Chase-Lloyd House and the old Treasury Building, as well as citizens of the city, Tower said.
Charred brick, likely from the blacksmith shop was uncovered this week,
Chief of Historic Preservation Roberta Laynor said finding such an assortment of artifacts is unusual.
Her office can require archaeology monitoring as part of a permit when land is being disturbed for any sort of construction.
"In almost every case we come across nothing but disturbed soils, but in this case, it was chock full of artifacts — an earlier brick drain, stone foundation and that coped stone, and pearlware, glassware, pipe stems."
"This justifies why I ask for such monitoring. Some people roll their eyes, but it's not a waste at all. We can find these pieces of Annapolis history," she said.
It is the luck of location. Cochran said the roadway was dug up and everything of interest "is obliterated. There are gas lines, water lines, every sort of utility you can think of.
"But move one foot over into the sidewalk and everything is intact."
Cochran said the next thing is to fully analyze the material uncovered and figure out the context of this and how it fits into the history of Annapolis."
Another question is what to do with the artifacts. "This should be on display somewhere," Tower said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a couple made laxative-laced cookies for striking school employees because they were tired of the noise from the picket line near their home.
Authorities in eastern Ohio say none of the striking workers ate the sugar cookies, but the couple was charged with contaminating the treats.
Police say the pair complained on Facebook about drivers honking in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.
Investigators say they also made a video showing the laxative pills being mixed into the cookie batter.
The strike in the Claymont School District in Tuscarawas (tus-kuh-RAH'-wus) County is in its third week.
Authorities say Bo Cosens and Rachel Sharrock appeared in court Tuesday to face several charges.
Sharrock's attorney declined to comment Friday. Court records didn't list an attorney for Cosens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have ordered a blinged-out golden Porsche off the road for being too shiny.
Hamburg's Morgenpost reported Friday the 31-year-old driver was stopped in the northern city last week and told his Porsche Panamera, sporting a reflective gold foil finish, might blind other drivers and was a danger. He was told to remove the foil and re-register the car, but police say he continued to drive it.
The driver was stopped again Wednesday and police took his keys, papers and license plate, before the vehicle was towed to a garage. He was fined an unspecified amount and will have to remove the foil to make the car street legal again.
Morgenpost reports a Lamborghini owner nabbed at the same time with similar gold foil complied and removed it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Animal rescuers in England shifted into high gear on Monday in search of a possibly injured fox — only to learn the animal was not what it seemed.
Ellie Burt, an officer with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), said a resident in Devon, a city roughly 200 miles southwest of London, became worried about the fox, which had been hiding in a bush.
The local said the fox was acting lethargic before it collapsed and hadn't moved in days, according to a news release from the animal organization obtained by Fox News.
Rescuers asked the Good Samaritan to attempt the "broom test" with the fox to see if it was still alive, and they "were told that it didn't move but tracked them with its eyes and seemed to be breathing well."
Burt traveled to the fox, with the hope that it could be saved. When she got to the scene, she said she quickly learned "this wasn't a live fox — but a dead fox who'd been stuffed by a taxidermist."
"He'd clearly been placed under a bush outside of the houses as a prank," Burt said. "After speaking to some of the neighbors, I soon discovered that someone had been moving it around the neighborhood."
The RSPCA said Burt discarded the fox "to avoid any further calls."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman in New York totaled her car and injured her leg — all over a spider.
An unidentified woman let her arachnophobia get the best of her on Wednesday when she spotted a spider inside the car while she was driving and panicked, Cairo police said. She lost control of the vehicle, crashed into stone barrier and injured her leg.
Photos showed the front of the vehicle wrecked. Cairo fire and ambulance, Green County medics and sheriffs all responded to the scene on Silver Spur Road.
Police said they were posting about the crash to "bring up a contributing factor of collisions that is not covered too often."
"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it," police wrote in the post.
Cairo is about 42 miles south of Poughkeepsie.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An apparent Yankee fan broke into a Staten Island restaurant with a rock, stole loose change from the register along with three bottles of beer and ran off, police say.
Cops say the suspect, last seen wearing a Yankees jacket and baseball cap, smashed the front glass door of Pier 76 on Bay Street around 5 a.m. last Thursday and grabbed the loot.
Nothing else was taken and no damage to the restaurant apart from the front door was reported.