BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Judges have a lot of discretion when it comes to handing out sentences to criminal defendants, but some experts say a recent Idaho case where a woman was ordered to wear a charm bracelet is particularly unusual.
Jennifer Fanopoulos was sentenced in Boise’s U.S. District Court earlier this month for using fraud to obtain illegal drugs from the hospital where she worked. U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge sentenced her to three years of probation and added an extra requirement: He ordered her to wear a charm bracelet bearing pictures of her children to deter her from using drugs or alcohol.
Neither the judge nor Fanopoulos’ defense attorney responded to requests for comment.
But Assistant Criminal Justice Professor Jacqueline Lee with Boise State University said creative probation terms like this one are so rare that there’s not much research available to see if they work to reduce future crime.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, but certainly judges do depart from the normal conditions sometimes,” Lee said. “There are some cases where they describe some of these terms as a ‘scarlet letter,’ where they’ve made people who have a DUI put a sign up, or get a special license plate designating the conviction. But this (the charm bracelet) doesn’t seem like it has the same intent behind it, in terms of shaming a defendant.”
University of Idaho College of Law Professor Shaakirrah Sanders said judges have a few rules they have to abide by when going outside the box on sentencing terms, including making sure the requirement is proportionate to the crime and that it doesn’t amount to cruel or unusual punishment.
Ideally it should also somehow related to the crime itself and be likely to help, not harm, the defendant and society, Sanders said. Without access to Fanopoulis’ pre-sentence investigation report, which is always sealed in Idaho, or other information that the judge may have had, it’s hard to know why he decided to require the charm bracelet, she said.
“I’d be very curious about the basis of why the court thinks that would be helpful,” Sanders said. “I’m also curious as to whether this judge has made these types of terms of probation for other defendants: Is this a one-time occurrence? Is this used for every parent that struggles with addiction, or only for defendants who are mothers who find themselves in court?”
Sanders said the charm bracelet requirement is the second-strangest sentencing term she’s seen in Idaho, second only to a state judge who ordered a 19-year-old defendant to abstain from sex before marriage. Cody Duane Scott Herrera pleaded guilty in 2017 to raping a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.
Judge Randy Stoker sent him to a therapeutic prison treatment program and, upon learning that Herrera claimed to have dozens of previous sexual partners, ordered him to remain celibate until marriage.
Enforcing unusual probation requirements can be tough, but they typically aren’t challenged, Lee said. “People don’t often appeal probation conditions in the same way they would a prison sentence,” she said.
LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has settled a lawsuit with a man who criticized a gubernatorial candidate using a sign featuring mannequin buttocks clothed in lingerie.
The Reporter-Herald reports that insurers for Loveland have settled the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Bob Cluster for $70,000.
The city about 51 miles (82 kilometers) north of Denver admits no wrongdoing in the April 15 settlement, and its attorney says no police policy changes or training are required.
Loveland police detained the 80-year-old resident in June for holding the sign that Cluster said was intended to satirize the political motives of candidate Jared Polis.
One side of Cluster's sign said Polis "will be breaking old taboos & barriers" while the other side displayed the mannequin body part and a Polis slogan regarding "bold vision."
LONDON (AP) — For two friends with checkered pasts it was the luck of a lifetime: a 4 million-pound ($5.2 million) lottery win.
But Mark Goodram and Jon-Ross Watson may see their celebrations cut short.
The Sun newspaper reports that Britain's National Lottery is withholding the payout as it investigates whether the men, who have a string of criminal convictions, used illicit means to buy the winning ticket.
The pair's social media accounts show them celebrating with cocktails and champagne, and they posed for a Sun photographer with their winning scratch card.
The Sun said neither man has a bank account, leading lottery organizers to investigate how they obtained the bank-issued debit card that paid for the 10-pound ($13) card.
Camelot, which runs the lottery, said Friday it couldn't confirm details of the story because of winner-anonymity rules. The firm said it holds a "thorough investigation" if there is any doubt about a claim.
Goodram and Watson, from Bolton in northwest England, have a long history of run-ins with the law. They have both appeared on police-issued lists of "Bolton's most wanted" for failing to appear in court over assorted offenses including burglary and theft.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A woman from the United Arab Emirates whose apparent awakening from a 27-year-long stupor has grabbed international headlines is a rare but not unique case, one of the German doctors who treated her says.
The story of Munira Abdulla was first published by Abu Dhabi's The National newspaper on Monday. The newspaper reported that in 1991, Abdulla was with her son when a school bus collided with their car. Her son, cradled by his mother before the crash, escaped with a bruise to the head.
Abdulla was 32 at the time. That same son, himself now 32, was quoted saying his mother regained consciousness in a German hospital last year. A photo shows her in a wheelchair visiting the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, where she now resides.
Friedemann Mueller, the principal consultant at the Schoen Clinic in Bad Aibling, told German news site Spiegel Online that his patient had until recently been in a state of "minimal consciousness," during which she was able to open her eyes and briefly focus on something, such as her son's face.
Mueller, a neurological specialist, told Spiegel Online that Abdulla's vegetative state shouldn't be confused with a coma.
"No patient simply wakes up from a coma after 27 years," he was quoted as saying.
"The physical and mental state of the patient increased enormously over a period of a few weeks," he added. "She can now interact consciously with her environment and participate in family life again."
During her years in hospitals, Abdulla was tube-fed and underwent physiotherapy to prevent her muscles deteriorating. After she was transferred to Germany, Mueller said doctors took a holistic approach to her treatment: controlling her muscle contractions, changing the medication she received for epilepsy and using physiotherapy to allow her to leave her room in a wheelchair, so she could get more stimuli, such as bird song.
Mueller said the changes weren't sudden, but gradual. After a while she was able to open her mouth when asked to, then say her son's name, greet doctors and recite some verses from the Quran.
"The case is very unusual, but not unique," Spiegel Online quoted Mueller as saying. He cited a patient in West Virginia who began speaking again after 20 years.
Mueller said Abdulla's case offers hope for some patients with similar conditions, but there's no guarantee of improvement especially for people who have suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An apparently hallucinating Florida man used a bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding.
In a Facebook post , The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office quotes the girlfriend of 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo as saying that he began acting erratically early Friday. The girlfriend told deputies Oquendo thought she was cheating on him with a man he thought he saw in the mattress at their Fort Walton Beach home.
She said Oquendo hit the mattress with a bed post, ripped it apart and locked the bedroom door. She was able to escape and call police.
The sheriff's office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth.
Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
(KTRK) MANCHESTER, England -- How far would you go to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee?
One woman decided to layer up after being told her suitcase was too heavy.
She wore 9 pounds of clothing on a plane instead of forking over the $85 overweight baggage fee at an airport in England, according to The Sun.
We don't have video of the resourceful passenger, so we are getting creative with a re-enactment.
The woman had booked an all-inclusive vacation and did not bring along enough money.
"I didn't want to be using the little amount I had just so I could get my bag on the plane," Natalie Wynn told The Sun. "I literally said, 'I'm not paying it', and started putting my clothes on...I was boiling, absolutely boiling."
She ended up wearing nearly half of the clothes she had packed including seven dresses, a skirt, two pairs of shoes, two pairs of shorts and a cardigan.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bachelorette parties are in for a real treat as they navigate the NFL draft this weekend.
Closed roads, peddle taverns pushed off the street, and hundreds of thousands of people infiltrating Nashville forced many to change their plans, according Nashville's WZTV.
"We come here to listen to country music, not hang out with football boys," bride Cara said.
"I'll tell you who's going to pay for this. My husband. No football next season. No Super Bowl. Because my friend only gets married once, draft happens every year," bridesmaid Cyndi said.
Other bachelorette parties said they planned to fight their way through the crowds.
"We'll use our elbows if we have to," one bridal party said.
"If we have to wait two hours to Uber, we'll do it. It is what it is," another bridal party said.
Many had no idea they'd be traveling to the Mecca of NFL football when they planned their bachelorette parties, but they still plan to have a good time.
"We're gonna make the best of it. It is what it is," Bride Savannah said.
New York (CNN Business)PepsiCo has offered to stop pursuing four small farmers in India it accuses of illegally growing a variety of potatoes registered for exclusive use in its Lays chips.
The company's Indian subsidiary filed lawsuits against the farmers earlier this month. They were heard by a court in the Indian state of Gujarat on Friday, when a lawyer for PepsiCo (PEP) offered to drop the case provided the farmers join thousands of others in the company's authorized cultivation program.
"That was a discussion that happened in the court today," a PepsiCo spokesperson told CNN. "We told them, why don't you join our program and we will provide seeds ... Either join us or grow other potatoes. That way, we are willing to let go of the case."
A lawyer for the farmers has asked for time to consider the offer. The next court hearing is due June 12.
Farmer unions and activists have been fighting back against the food and beverage maker over the case, the latest battle in India between local businesses and big global players. Small retailers have been protesting against companies like Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) — claiming the American giants are unfairly destroying their business — and even succeeded in getting the government to put in some restrictions.
PepsiCo, which owns brands like Pepsi, Lays, Gatorade and Quaker Oats, is reportedly seeking damages of 10 million rupees ($143,000) from each farmer. The farms they operate have only a few acres each.
"The company was compelled to take the judicial recourse as a last resort to safeguard the larger interest of thousands of farmers that are engaged with its collaborative potato farming program," PepsiCo's spokesperson said.
The company will not be seeking any compensation if the farmers agree to the settlement offer, the spokesperson added.
Farmers' associations and activists in India called on the Indian government to step in and take action against PepsiCo. In a letter to the government published earlier this week and shared with CNN Business, they said the farmers' rights to grow and sell registered crops are protected under India's agricultural laws.
"We believe that the intimidation and legal harassment of farmers is happening because farmers are not fully aware of their rights," the letter said. The letter also claims PepsiCo sent private detectives to the accused farmers posing as potential buyers, secretly recording video of them and taking samples of the potatoes.
PepsiCo did not comment on those allegations.
The company's actions are "against food sovereignty" and the "sovereignty of the nation," said Kapil Shah of Jatan, one of the advocacy groups helping to defend the farmers.
"This is the first bow down from Pepsi," Shah said in reference to the offer to settle.
April 26 (UPI) -- A Florida woman arrived home to find an alligator lurking around the house and captured video of the reptile banging on her glass door.
Donna Heiss said she pulled into the garage at her home in Palm Coast and heard her neighbors yelling for her to rush inside.
Heiss went in her home to discover an alligator was banging on the glass of her front door.
The resident posted video footage to Facebook showing the gator banging on the glass door and standing on its hind legs to look in through another window.
A trapper summoned to remove the alligator estimated it was 7-8 feet long.
April 26 (UPI) -- A security camera in California captured the moment a would-be burglar was chased away from a resident's car by an unusual member of neighborhood watch -- a coyote.
Cristy Trujillo posted a video to Facebook showing the footage recorded outside of her parents' home in Downey.
The video shows a man breaking into Trujillo's stepfather's car when a coyote suddenly appears.
The coyote chases the man, who gives up on the burglary attempt and hides from the wild animal.
"This thief was in the process of breaking into my step dads car and out of no where comes a coyote to the rescue! Who's scared now?" Trujillo wrote.