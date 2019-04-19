DENVER (AP) — A Colorado television technician is facing felony charges for allegedly hugging a customer tightly.
Karen Loest told KDVR-TV that David Novinski, a subcontractor for Dish Network, gave her a “bear hug,” pinning her arms and chest painfully, as she was showing him out after he completed his work this month.
The 70-year-old former sheriff’s deputy said feared she might be raped. She said she pushed him away and told him to leave and he waited awhile and apologized before leaving.
He is charged with trespassing and causing bodily injury to an at-risk adult.
His attorney, Mike McCullough, said Novinski often hugs people and gave Loest a three-second hug before leaving. He said Loest didn’t say anything about being injured when she called Novinski’s boss. McCullough says he will fight the charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — It wasn't a routine day for a sheriff's officer after she spotted a donkey meandering along Interstate 90 near Chicago.
Video from a body camera taken Wednesday shows the bewildered Cook County officer radioing: "There's a donkey in the middle of I-90."
The officer then ordered the donkey to "come here, sweetie."
She asked a motorist to stand with the donkey while she could figure out what to do.
The officer also asked the donkey where it was from. It turns out the animal's name was Dusty, who was eventually returned to its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man returned home to find a naked stranger sitting on his couch drinking juice.
WKRN-TV cites a Nashville police report that says the resident summoned officers Wednesday and told them he called out to the stranger, who responded by screaming and dropping the juice.
When officers asked the man to exit the home, they say he did so but was wearing only a T-shirt.
The resident reported the man had consumed ice cream from the home in addition to the juice.
Police took 67-year-old James Wooten into custody on charges including aggravated burglary. His bail was set at $5,000.
It wasn't immediately clear if Wooten has an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A road crew in Florida should get an "F″ for spelling.
A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers in Doral had made a mistake when painting the word "school" at a pedestrian crossing in the road. Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.
WPLG brought it to the city's attention, and the city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It's not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A spokesman says Liberia's president is working from home after two snakes were found in the building that contains his office.
Deputy press secretary Smith Toby tells The Associated Press that former international soccer star and President George Weah was told to stay away until the Foreign Affairs building can be fumigated. He is expected back in the office on Monday.
The black snakes were seen this week briefly emerging from a hole in a wall of the building's reception area. Liberia is home to poisonous snakes and officials are not taking chances.
The deputy press secretary says the fumigation has begun to take care of "crawling and creeping things."
Weah, who was FIFA's 1995 player of the year, assumed the presidency in January 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A paddleboarder has been convicted of assault for hitting a surfer with his paddle during an argument over a wave off the Southern California coast.
KNSD-TV says Paul Konen was convicted Thursday in San Diego and could now face up to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors say Konen attacked surfer Kevin Eslinger last June at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego during an argument over a wave.
Authorities say Eslinger was struck so hard that he suffered brain damage and still has speech problems.
The defense said Konen acted in self-defense.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has voted to drop the name "Swastika Acres" from a subdivision.
KDVR-TV reports the Cherry Hills Village City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a name change to "Old Cherry Hills" to prevent future controversy.
The neighborhood in the Denver suburb was named Swastika Acres decades before the symbol was adopted by the Nazis.
Councilman Dan Sheldon spearheaded the change and says the name comes from the Denver Land Swastika Company that divided area land into plots near the turn of the 20th Century.
While the name cannot be found on road signs, it still appeared on real estate closing documents.
Sheldon says one woman opposed the change to preserve the historical value of the symbol, despite having lost family in the Holocaust.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (AP) — Proving life and love can be a carousel, a couple is marrying at the Ohio airport baggage claim where they met 12 years ago.
Michelle Belleau's boss sent her to pick up Ron Peterson at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2007. A long-distance relationship developed, with Belleau in Cleveland and Peterson in Los Angeles. Now they're getting married Saturday at a spot Belleau says "couldn't be more perfect," The Plain Dealer reports .
Belleau says airports became happy and sad places for the couple as they'd reunite and then too quickly have to depart. She has since moved to California.
Southwest Airlines has agreed to move arriving bags to another carousel to make way for the ceremony. Belleau says it took time to convince Hopkins officials to let them marry there.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Police say a central Virginia man made off with a whopper of a haul from Burger King: hundreds of gallons of used cooking grease.
But he couldn't give police the slip and now faces grand larceny charges.
News outlets report Alvaro Mendez Flores of Richmond admitted to the April 4 theft. Court documents state Mendez Flores backed up his box truck to the grease dumpster at the Annandale Shopping Center and used a hose to begin siphoning the used oil into a 1,600-gallon tank.
Cooking grease can be used to make biodiesel fuel. Grease thefts have increased as biodiesel prices have risen. Police noted six such thefts in Fairfax County over the past year.
Mendez Flores told police he would get paid 25 cents a gallon for the stolen oil.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after pulling over a real police officer while pretending to be one, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Joseph Erris, 26, was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to WFLA.
According to deputies, Erris turned on red and blue lights Tuesday night and pulled over an undercover detective. The detective called 911 to report the bizarre traffic stop, and Erris was arrested a short while later.
WFLA reported deputies found a "realistic looking" airsoft pistol inside Erris' Chevy Trailblazer.
He was arrested and later released on bond.