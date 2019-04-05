HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Towering dinosaurs stand among fanciful mushrooms in the sloping backyard. A life-sized Fred Flintstone welcomes visitors near the front door. And by the driveway on the lawn is a giant “Yabba Dabba Do” sign in orange, purple and red.
The latest battle in the war between government rules and property rights is playing out in a posh San Francisco suburb, where a retired publishing mogul has installed an elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family. The bold, bulbous house is surrounded by Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities.
The controversy has sparked international media coverage and an online petition signed by thousands to preserve the attention-grabbing property, visible from a nearby highway.
The 2,730-square-foot (254-square-meter) house itself is not at stake, but the town of Hillsborough says Florence Fang’s multimillion-dollar property is a public nuisance and an eyesore.
Officials filed a lawsuit in state court last month to make her remove the unpermitted garden installations. Fang does not live in the house but uses it to entertain.
An attorney for the 84-year-old says snobby officials want to squelch Fang’s constitutional right to enjoy her yard, and promises a vigorous fight.
“Mrs. Fang has made people smile, she’s giving them joy. What’s not to love about Dino, who acts like a dog?” said Angela Alioto, a former San Francisco supervisor. “What is wrong with these people?”
The oddly shaped house, currently painted red and purple, was designed by architect William Nicholson and built in 1976. Fang, a prominent philanthropist who once published the San Francisco Examiner, bought the property in June 2017 for $2.8 million.
The whimsical front yard has statues of Barney and Betty Rubble, along with Fred and Wilma. A sign reads “No Dino Allowed” and features a purple cartoon dinosaur. Colorful mushroom sculptures dot the front and back. A steep staircase, deemed unsafe by town officials, leads to a garden of giant metal prehistoric animals.
Mark Hudak, an attorney for Hillsborough, says the town prides itself on its rural, woodsy feel, and rules are in place “so neighbors don’t have to look at your version of what you would like to have, and you don’t have to look at theirs.”
The case is simple, he said.
“Whether she is building a project with amusing cartoon characters or Rodin statues or anything else, she still has to go through the process like everyone else,” he said.
Government has the right to enforce public safety codes, and to ensure property owners don’t impinge on the rights of other property owners, said Tim Iglesias, a property professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law. Private property has been regulated in the United States since colonial times, he noted.
But Iglesias says it’s unusual for a homeowner to ignore three work-stop orders issued by the city, as the March 13 complaint states Fang did. She also ignored an administrative order to remove the installations by Dec. 5, 2018, although she paid a $200 fine.
“This is a situation where a very wealthy, sophisticated homeowner has basically thumbed her nose at the city consistently,” he said. “If they let her get away, then all the other wealthy people in Hillsborough can say, ‘Hey, I can do whatever I want with my property. Who cares about the planning department?’”
At a media tour of the property this week, Alioto said Fang will respond to the lawsuit with a counter-claim, but she declined to discuss specifics. She said Fang’s constitutional rights to free speech and religion were violated. Fang was not made available for an interview.
“They want everything removed. They want the dinosaurs removed,” Alioto said. “They wanted her to put a tree in front of the dinosaur, so you couldn’t see the dinosaur.”
David Levine, who specializes in civil litigation and remedies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, said property owners flout permit regulations all the time. Usually, they pay a fine and correct any safety issues.
And as for which party might prevail in court?
“You have to figure out: Who’s the twit? They’re going to rule against the one that’s being a twit,” he said. “Is the twit the homeowner that ignored all the orders or the twits saying, ‘We don’t like Wilma and Betty?’ ”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man awoke to find a stranger sleeping on his kitchen floor surrounded by torn-up sanitary napkins.
Altoona police say they arrested 60-year-old Brian Smith Thursday. The Altoona Mirror reports Smith was unconscious and surrounded by destroyed sanitary napkins.
The homeowner told police it also appeared someone had eaten some of his Krave cereal. He told police all his doors and windows were locked when he went to sleep, but he noticed one of the doors was wide open the next morning.
Police say Smith told them he used methamphetamine within the last two days, and was unable to explain how or why he entered the house.
He's been charged with burglary and trespass. There was no attorney listed for him in court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Domino's pizza deliveryman stepped in to help cops catch an alleged burglar in Manhattan last week, yelling "I'll stop him, officers!" and pulling his bicycle in front of the suspect to give the NYPD time to catch up on foot, authorities say.
In a Friday Facebook post, the NYPD said one of its teams was out looking for suspects they say stole a woman's AirPod headphones on the Upper East Side March 29. They were about to give up after an hour-long search, when they spotted one of the alleged robbers. They told him to stop.
He didn't listen, and started running across West 72nd Street toward Broadway, throwing fake $50 bills from his pockets as he fled, police say. The Domino's worker saw the chase in progress and stepped in with his bicycle, delaying the suspect just long enough for the officers to safely take the man into custody.
Police say they learned the suspect, who has seven prior arrests for crimes including robbery and grand larceny, also allegedly used the fake bills at two stores to buy cheap items -- for the sole purpose of getting real cash as change.
"Yeah, he's in jail now, and we're told the pizza guy still managed to honor the 30-minute delivery guarantee on the pie," the Facebook post from NYPD's 20th Precinct said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Sometimes love takes its time, but the Berlin zoo is hoping that this is the year for panda romance.
The zoo's two giant pandas, 8-year-old male Jiao Qing and 5-year-old female Meng Meng, arrived from China in June 2017. After nearly two years munching bamboo in neighboring enclosures, they were brought together for the first time Friday as keepers confirmed that Meng Meng is in heat — a phase that lasts for 72 hours per year at most.
Their efforts weren't immediately rewarded. Zookeeper Norbert Zahmel said that Jiao Qing was afraid at first but then tentatively approached his prospective mate. He said that "they still need to practice a bit."
The zoo says panda pregnancies on average last 155 days and produce one or two cubs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- A Spirit Airlines flight attendant who found a middle school library book left behind on a plane mailed it back to the Pennsylvania school.
Springton Middle School principal Robert Salladino said the Media school received a package this week from a Spirit Airlines flight attendant who found the book after a flight.
The package contained the book, Fast Break by Mike Lupica, along with a note detailing the tome's journey of thousands of miles.
The flight attendant wrote they hoped the student would not be charged a late fee for the book.
Salladino tweeted a photo of the grateful student holding the returned book.
"Imagine her surprise when I pulled the book out from my desk!" the principal tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- A pair of scuba diving enthusiasts held an underwater wedding ceremony in Australia, and the event was caught on video by a surprised witness.
Jules Casey said she was walking her dog at Blairgowrie Pier in Victoria when she spotted the wedding party preparing to proceed under water for the ceremony.
Casey, a marine biologist, retrieved her own diving equipment from home and returned to film part of the underwater nuptials.
"The couple were getting married for real but legally it needed to be above water so they were married the following weekend on the water," Casey said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said they seized a shipment of invasive freshwater stingrays and other fish that arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
The Texas Game Wardens said a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspector at the airport examined the shipping crate and discovered the stingrays and boulengerella in bags of water concealed between bunches of newspaper.
The Game Wardens said the intended recipient had planned to transport the invasive fish home to Kansas in their vehicle.
Freshwater stingrays and boulengerella are both on Texas' banned invasive species list. The Kansas resident is facing charges stemming from the case, authorities said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 4 (UPI) -- Two bears are on the loose after escaping from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in northern New York, state officials said.
The bears, which are not believed to be aggressive, escaped this weekend from the Wilmington refuge, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release obtained by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
Luve is a brown-colored bear and Ahote is black with a silver ear tag, the Press-Republican reported. The refuge co-owners adopted the bears after they were born into captivity.
Refuge co-owner Steve Hall told the Press-Republican that the bears should be able to smell their way back to their enclosure at the refuge, where there is food waiting for them.
"The bear is the only animal with a nose sharper than the wolf," Hall said. "They can smell the refuge, they can smell the poop they left behind."
The refuge, which works to rehabilitate sick or injured animals, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that the bears are believed to be within a three-mile radius of their enclosure.
The Department of Environmental Conservation asks anyone who spots the bears to call 1-844-332-3267.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY NEWS) A study has found a track by Skrillex, the electronic artist known for his dubstep music, could be an effective way to protect against mosquitoes.
Insect and disease scientists from around the world played the electronic music to yellow fever mosquitoes (aedes aegypti) to investigate the effects.
The team said: "Sound and its reception are crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals.
"In insects, low-frequency vibrations facilitate sexual interactions, whereas noise disrupts the perception of signals from conspecifics and hosts."
Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites by Skrillex has a mixture of very high and very low frequencies, and was chosen to see whether or not electronic music would be an effective way of repelling the insects.
Female adult mosquitoes that were "entertained" by the song attacked their "hosts" later and less often than those which were not exposed to the dubstep, the study found.
"The occurrence of blood feeding activity was lower when music was being played," the team said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A pair of identical twins in central Brazil are in double trouble after a judge ordered them both to pay child support for a single baby.
One of the twins had a casual fling with a woman who later gave birth to a baby girl. The woman isn't certain which twin is the dad.
Judge Filipe Luis Peruca ordered the brothers, identified only as Fabricio and Fernando, to take DNA tests. Both tests came back positive, according to The New York Times, and neither man would fess up to being the father, likely hoping to avoid paying up.
The judge, who sits in the state of Goiás, said the two men were taking away the child's right to know her real dad. He ordered each twin to fork over $60 a month, or 30 percent of the Brazilian minimum wage, toward child support.
That actually helps the child: She'll be getting twice as much as kids from a similar economic background, according to the BBC.
Peruca also called out the deadbeat dad in his court ruling, accusing him of acting in "bad faith" and stating "such vile behavior cannot be tolerated by the law," according to the New York Daily News.
The judge ruled that the names of both men will appear on the girl's birth certificate.