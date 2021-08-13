RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (AP) — A 29-year-old Tennessee man who rode on a school bus and walked into a high school with students has been charged with trespassing, officials said.
A deputy was called to Grainger County High School on Tuesday and spoke to Juan Purkey, who told him he had ridden a school bus to the facility, news outlets reported, citing an arrest report from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department.
Purkey had been standing on the side of the road with papers and a binder when a substitute bus driver saw him and thought he was a student and picked him up, Grainger County School District Superintendent James Atkins said in a statement.
“It is not uncommon for the substitute not to know any of the students,” Atkins said. “It was the most unique situation we have ever seen.”
After he walked into the high school with other students, a teacher stopped him and took him to the office and police were called, Atkins said.
He said school officials followed all safety protocols but that a safety team would be meeting to address additional security protocols.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Purkey has an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Bad handwriting thwarted a bank robbery in southern England because tellers couldn't decipher the robber's threatening note.
Retiree Alan Slattery, 67, fled empty-handed from a Nationwide Building Society branch in Eastbourne in March after employees struggled to read his message demanding they hand over cash, Sussex Police revealed on Thursday.
Police shared a picture of the note on Twitter.
If you look hard enough, you can read: "Your screen won't stop what I've got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers."
Later that month, Slattery made off with 2,400 British pounds (around $3,300) from a Nationwide branch in his home town St. Leonards. He tried another robbery at a NatWest branch in Hastings in April, but left with no money.
Police later identified Slattery from bank security footage and arrested him near his home.
He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of an attempted robbery in July. A judge sentenced him to six years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The director of an Irish zoo confirmed that a great white pelican escaped for a second time and was spotted more than 100 miles away.
The Fota Wildlife Park in Cork said the pelican flew the coop and was spotted in Wexford, the same place the pelican visited during an earlier escape in 2018.
"He has been in the park since 2012, and he has done it before. He did it in 2018. He thinks that Wexford is a great place for a staycation," Fota Wildlife Park Director Sean McKeown told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.
McKeown said the pelican's previous escape ended with the bird and his half-brother returning to the zoo on their own. He said officials are hoping the pelican will return to the park in September or October.
"His half brother is in the wildlife park, so he's likely to return here," he said. "The other option, as he is unlikely to stay in Wexford, is he will head off to the continent possibly over to Greece and Romania, where there are other great white pelicans."
Great white pelicans are known to be marathon flyers, capable of covering distances of up to 300 miles in a single flight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese mayor apologized Thursday for biting the Olympic gold medal of a softball player who had paid a courtesy visit after Japan beat the United States in the final.
Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura had praised pitcher Miu Goto during the Aug. 4 visit, but his eyes were glued to her medal. He asked her to put it around his neck. Kawamura then pulled down his face mask and bit into it.
"I'm really sorry that I hurt the treasure of the gold medalist," Kawamura told reporters Thursday.
The mayor said the medal was undamaged, though he offered to pay for the cost of a new one.
Goto, however, has accepted the International Olympic Committee's offer of a replacement, according to Japanese media reports.
The medal bite has become a staple of Olympic photo-ops — but for the winners themselves, not others.
The scene broadcast on television prompted thousands of complaints to city hall. Some Olympians said they treat their medals as treasures and that it was outrageous for Kawamura to bite one.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.
A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.
The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, "turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it," when the gun went off, the complaint filed Thursday said.
The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh, authorities said. He left and went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call, the Kenosha News reported.
A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition, but authorities said he was facing charges for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a weapon.
The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it "accidentally went off," according to the complaint.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Long Island (WABC) – Owners of several farms on the eastern tip of Long Island are reporting that someone stole bees from their property. One thing all bees have in common is their keeper.
"It makes me feel like they see me," said master beekeeper Chris Kelly.
Kelly, the owner of Promised Land Colmenares, lives on Long Island and has raised and raised a variety of bees that specialize in surviving the region's harsh winters. They are called Long Island Surviving Stock Bees.
"I think it's worth it," he said.
The bees stolen from Riverhead's 1760 Homestead Farm, Hampton Base Green Culture Initiative, and Mattituck Farm were surviving bees raised by Kelly.
On July 29, Kelly was tending the 1760 Homestead Farm apiary. I noticed the hive frame and queen bee cage were replaced with something I didn't know about. The name "Koravel" was written on the frame.
The stolen bees have been replaced by hundreds of new bees and new queens.
"This is not a hobby job," said Larry Kaiser, owner of 1760 Homestead Farm. "This is not vandalism. This is someone stealing. This is the same as someone who steals a breed of great pedigree. "
Kaiser filed a report with Riverhead Town Police and installed surveillance cameras throughout his property.
"Someone knows something somewhere," he said.
At the same time that Kelly found out at the Kaiser farm, the folks at the Hampton Base Green Culture Initiative realized that the entire top half of one of the hives had been stolen. The bees and the queen bee were on the Kaiser farm and were not replaced.
"Everyone who did that knew exactly what they were doing," said Sister Kelly Handal, a green culture initiative. "They knew when to do it."
Hives is owned by Sister St. Joseph at the Brentwood Retreat Center.
The hive replacement costs between $ 1,200 and $ 1,400, according to Handal. He said they had made a report to the police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after a 3-foot alligator was found in a mountain pond.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wildlife Officers Dillon Maynard, Ben Davis and Barry Baird were dispatched to a farm pond in Bradley County, along the Appalachian Mountains chain, on a report of a loose alligator.
The officers ended up wrangling a 3-foot gator.
"No, Bradley County isn't in the alligator's historic range," the agency said in a Facebook post.
Tennessee isn't historically home to alligators, but the agency said in 2018 that wild gators were starting to naturally make their way to the southern border of the state.
The agency said the alligator is believed to be an unwanted pet that was dumped into the wild. The alligator was taken to a new home at a zoo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Back in 2019, the global automaker started a program called Toyota Barter. Though the Toyota Barter program, Toyota will accept soy or corn grains as a payment for a new truck. The official announcement from August on this year has more information.
"Named as Toyota Barter, the business model offers farmers the possibility of purchasing the Hilux pickup truck and the SW4 and Corolla Cross SUVs, by exchanging soybeans and corn, considering the market value of the bags – unit of measure of weight of pulses and cereals."
This program is accepted in nine Brazilian states and offers more vehicles than just the Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Hilux. The brand is also offering it for the Toyota Fortuner (Toyota SW4) and the Toyota Corolla Cross. Both of these are larger SUVs in the lineup. While there are arguments about the Tacoma and the Hilux not being the same car, it is as close as we will get.
Toyota operates grain warehouses through a company called NovaAgri. Part of the Toyota Group, the company Toyota Tsusho acquired NovaAgri back in 2015, according to a press release from the company. Toyota accepts the grains instead of cash and is able to help the local residents get into a vehicle.
This project started as a pilot program back in 2019 and has grown to become official since then. Toyota accepts grain and corn through this method and pays for the goods using the market value of the bags. Not only does this allow Toyota to make an impact on the main economic staple on Brazil, but it also is a way for the company to make an contribute to the local economies.
Those that agree to the terms in order to purchase a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Hilux undergo a verification process to ensure sustainable practices are in use. Toyota wants to neutralize the companies environmental impact by 2050.
The barter program benefits local farmers
While trades are a less common source of income these days, in situations like this, it makes sense. For some farmers, the idea of a Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Hilux, SW4 or Corolla Cross is just a dream. The distinctive Toyota Barter programs allows this personal goal to realized. According to Toyota Brazil, 16% of direct sales go to the agricultural industry.
While this might be a bit unorthodox for us in the U.S., it seems to be working just fine in Brazil. A well-equipped truck like the Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Hilux would be a huge advantage on farms. There is likely something missing from this situation that is lost in translation, but we appreciate the Toyota Barter program for what it is on the surface: corn for truck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TISDALE, Sask. - Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town.
RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high-traffic parking lot in Tisdale, which is about 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
They said the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area that includes schools and an aquatic centre.
An investigation determined the landing was not an emergency.
Police said a passenger left the helicopter and went into a nearby Dairy Queen restaurant to buy an ice cream cake.
Officers said the pilot, who is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask., had a licence to fly the helicopter but landed in an illegal spot.
The man, who has not been named, was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft and is to appear in court next month.
Kiara Broeckel, who works at the Dairy Queen, said store employees didn't know the customer had arrived by helicopter until the RCMP news release.
Since then, she said town residents have visited to ask if there is going to be another fly by and if the ice cream cakes are really worth a helicopter trip.
"Apparently they are," said Broeckel. "I wouldn't think you would take a helicopter to go get ice cream, but I guess some people do."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 11, 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown privately signed a bill last month ending the requirement for high school students to prove proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic before graduation.
Brown, a Democrat, did not hold a public signing or issue a press release regarding the passing of Senate Bill 744 on July 14, and the measure, which was approved by lawmakers in June, was not added into the state's legislative database until more than two weeks later on July 29, an unusually quiet approach to enacting legislation, according to the Oregonian.
Secretary of the Senate Lori Brocker's office is responsible for updating the legislative database, and a staffer tasked with dealing with the governor's office was experiencing medical issues during the 15-day time frame it took the database to be updated with the recently signed law, Brocker said.
"SB 744 gives us an opportunity to review our graduation requirements and make sure our assessments can truly assess all students' learning," Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email to the Washington Examiner. "In the meantime, it gives Oregon students and the education community a chance to regroup after a year and a half of disruption caused by the pandemic."
The bill, which suspends the proficiency requirements for students for three years, has attracted controversy for at least temporarily suspending academic standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Backers argued the existing proficiency levels for math and reading presented an unfair challenge for students who do not test well, and Boyle said the new standards for graduation would aid Oregon's "Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color."
The requirement for students to demonstrate proficiency in essential subjects on a freshman to sophomore skill level in order to graduate was terminated at the start of the pandemic as part of Brown's Stay Home, Save Lives order in March 2020.
Democrats largely backed the executive order and argued in favor of SB 744's proposed expansion, saying the existing educational proficiency standards were flawed.
"The testing that we've been doing in the past doesn't tell us what we want to know," Democratic Sen. Lew Frederick told a local ABC affiliate in June. "We have been relying on tests that have been, frankly, very flawed and relying too much on them so that we aren't really helping the students or the teachers or the community."
Supporters of the measure said the state needed to pause the academic requirements, which had been in place since 2009, so lawmakers could reevaluate which standards should be updated, and recommendations for new graduation standards are due to the Legislature and Oregon Board of Education by September 2022, the Oregonian added in its report.
Republicans criticized the proposal for lowering academic standards.
"I worry that by adopting this bill, we're giving up on our kids," House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said on June 14.
Still, the measure received some bipartisan support, with state Rep. Gordon Smith, a Republican, voting in favor of passage. The state House passed the bill 38-18 on June 14, and the state Senate voted 16-13 in favor of the measure on June 16.
While some lawmakers argued against standardized testing for skill evaluation, the state of Oregon does not list any particular test as a requirement for earning a diploma, with the Department of Education saying only that "students will need to successfully complete the credit requirements, demonstrate proficiency in the Essential Skills, and meet the personalized learning requirements."
"Senate Bill 744 does not remove Oregon's graduation requirements, and it certainly does not remove any requirements that Oregon students learn essential skills," Boyle said, adding it is "misleading" to conflate the subjects of standardized testing with graduation requirements.
The Washington Examiner contacted the Department of Education but did not immediately receive a response.