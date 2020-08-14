JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who submitted a proposal to place a giant mosquito on the new state flag, a design that went viral on social media, said he created it as a joke.
Thomas Rosete, a deckhand on the Yazoo River, told the Clarion Ledger he created the “mosquito flag,” which features a giant mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars, to poke fun at a coworker who had been against changing the flag. Working on the river, he said he is very familiar with Mississippi mosquitoes and it felt like a fitting way to represent the state.
“They’re everywhere,” he told the Ledger. “They’re terrible.”
Mississippi is currently in the process of choosing a new flag. Lawmakers took a historic vote this year to take down the old state flag, which featured the Confederate battle flag, a symbol widely condemned as racist. A nine-member commission will recommend a replacement flag.
Rosete and nearly 3,000 Mississippians have since submitted designs for a new state flag. Some of the designs were more serious than others. Among the submissions were flags decorated with a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, Kermit the Frog and the mosquito flag.
The commission approved about 150 proposals for the second round, and the state Department of Archives & History put those on its website on Monday. Many were surprised that the mosquito flag had made the cut, along with dozens of designs featuring Mississippi magnolia flowers.
The reaction on social media was immediate: People loved it.
“Personally, I love the Mosquito Flag. ... the cheekyness (sic) of it is on brand,” one Mississippi native wrote on Twitter.
“I’m slowly realizing my love for the mosquito flag might not even be ironic,” another commented. “It’s so bad it’s good. I would proudly fly the mosquito.”
Supporters’ hopes were dashed on Tuesday, however. Archives & History released a statement saying the design had been advanced mistakenly and would be removed from the list.
People soon began to express their remorse.
“I don’t feel like anyone dodged a bullet here rather they squandered an opportunity,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“No,” another said. “The mosquito flag is destined to be in that round!”
“Fly high, mosquito flag,” a Mississippi journalist tweeted.
Rosete told the Ledger that even though it was short-lived, it was nice to see people rally around the flag.
“I’m a sucker for underdog stories and the Mosquito Flag was definitely the underdog going into the competition,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Washington state library's mystery section was found to contain a real-life enigma when removing a corner panel revealed a stash of beer and chewing gum from the 1980s.
The Walla Walla Public Library said employees have been performing renovations at the facility during the COVID-19 shutdown, and they recently removed a corner panel from the shelf housing the mystery book section and found a disintegrated paper bag containing five unopened cans of Hamm's beer and an opened back of Godzilla Heads gum.
Library officials said their research determined Godzilla Heads gum dates from the 1980s and the Hamm's beer cans don't include health warnings that were required from 1988 on, leading staff to believe the snack stash is more than 30 years old.
"It looked like somebody had just stashed it there and maybe thought they could get it later ... but there was no way to get it out," library director Erin Wells told CNN. "There were probably six beers that they bought and there was only five that we found so they might not have been thinking straight when they did it."
The City of Walla Walla said the "artifacts" were transferred "to another city facility."
"The abandoned relics now reside in the Sudbury Landfill," the city said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in California came to the rescue of an owl dangling from a street lamp by a long piece of kite string.
The owl was seen entangled in the string by residents in a Pleasanton neighborhood and locals alerted the Pleasanton Police Department and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
Firefighters cut the owl free of the kite line and police took the owl to a local veterinarian to be examined.
"We are pleased to report the owl is doing OK despite a rough night," the fire department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 5-foot python that went missing in British Columbia was found more than a month later after apparently hitching a ride in someone's vehicle.
The Victoria Police Department said the ball python, which went missing July 2 but wasn't reported to authorities until Aug. 4, was found hiding under a vehicle this week about 2 miles from where it escaped from its owner's backpack.
" A patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the snake into custody without incident," the department said.
Victoria Animal Control Officer Ian Fraser said it is unlikely the python traveled so great a distance on its own.
"Snakes just don't travel that distance," Fraser told the Times Colonist newspaper. "It probably slithered into a car and hitched the ride."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A 95-year-old California man known to neighbors as "Bicycle Bob" was treated to a celebration after he logged his 100,000th mile of cycling.
Bob Mettauer, known as "Bicycle Bob" to locals, said he took up cycling when he retired in the 1990s and has been logging his miles ever since.
Mettauer logged his 100,000th mile Tuesday and was treated to a celebration by friends and neighbors at Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates in Santa Maria.
Mettauer said he rides his bike 9 miles every day, regardless of the weather.
The cycling enthusiast said he plans to take a few days to rest after reaching the 100,000 mile mark, but he has no plans to quit his hobby.
"On Sept. 18 I'll be 96 years old, and I'm going to keep on going," he told KEYT-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo Sports) NFL teams are attempting to pull off a season amid a pandemic, and it requires a strict protocol with players, coaches and team employees adhering to a strict regimen.
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kemah Siverand reportedly tried to bypass those safety measures — and it cost him dearly. From the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
The Seahawks actually cut Siverand, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, on Tuesday.
Siverand reportedly tried to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. Yes, these are serious times in the COVID era. Siverand's attempted end around, while creative, failed. And it's pretty darned amusing.
Are we talking full jersey and shoulder pads here? Helmet too? Cleats?! Did her hair length give it away?
The imagination tends to stir a bit after hearing these details.
This comes a day after the NBA cracked down on that league's players being allowed to bring only family members and close contacts into the bubble, preventing entry to guests "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary."
Ahem.
For the record, we don't know the relationship between Siverand and his attempted hotel guest, and the NFL rules are different from what the NBA has laid out. And for all we know, they could be lifelong friends or companions.
But the idea of a player trying to sneak someone up to their room, decked out in full Seahawks regalia, is pretty rich. Even if the reasons why he couldn't might be quite serious.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of shoes worn by Michael Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game broke a world record when they sold for $615,000 at an auction.
Auction house Christie's said the Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers, worn by the basketball legend during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, were autographed by Jordan and described by the auctioneer as "a one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan artifact."
The shoes were billed as especially unique due to a shard of glass embedded in the sole of the left shoe as a result of Jordan shattering a glass backboard with a forceful slam dunk.
The $615,000 final price for the shoes broke a record set by another pair of the player's shoes, which sold for $560,000 earlier in 2020.
Christie's said another pair of Jordan's shoes, worn during a 1992 game, sold for $112,500 as part of the same auction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials in a California said they are attempting to capture and relocate a wild turkey that was a longtime beloved resident before becoming so aggressive he forced the closure of a local park.
Residents of the Grand Lake neighborhood of Oakland said Gerald the turkey has been a longtime resident of the area and was beloved by locals before he started becoming territorial and aggressive toward humans earlier in the summer -- about the time turkey mating season began.
Gerald's behavior became so aggressive that city officials ordered the closing of the neighborhood's Morcom Rose Garden.
"He's still there," Ann Dunn, director of Oakland Animal Services, told the East Bay Times. "A Department of Fish and Wildlife officer tried to trap him and couldn't, so he gave up."
Officials said efforts are underway to capture and relocate the turkey.
"Right now, the city of Oakland is trying to catch Gerald," Ken Paglia, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KGO-TV. "And if they do catch him, then my department, Department of Fish and Wildlife, has permission from an East Bay property owner to relocate Gerald there."
Residents said Gerald's behavior calmed as turkey mating season came to a close, but officials said they still want him relocated in case he becomes aggressive again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Buffalo News) We never knew Kenmore was at the end of the rainbow.
We're lucky to have the Ken-Ton Bee police blotter as a regular source of amusement and, if you don't believe us, check out this week's headline:
"Leprechaun spotted looting cars on Hamilton Boulevard."
The item in question described "a red-haired man wearing a green shirt and possibly plaid pants" who was reportedly looting vehicles on the street on July 23 and was later arrested by village police.
Since this was four months after St. Patrick's Day, we had more questions.
Kenmore Police Capt. AJ Kiefer said officers charged a 36-year-old Buffalo man with attempted petit larceny in the incident. He said the arrest report described him as a white male with orange hair wearing a green shirt.
He had someone else's debit card, but no pot of gold, on him when he was arrested, Kiefer said.
And, at 5 feet 11 inches tall, he seems big for a leprechaun.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kohl's has come up with a unique way to make its customers feel like they are in its stores.
The department store chain is using a new augmented reality experience on Snapchat.
It's called Kohl's AR Virtual Closet. The store says customers can use the Snapchat app to virtually try on clothes.
It's apparently part of a new feature of the selfie lens on the app. If they like what they see, Kohl's say they can then buy the clothes without ever leaving the Snapchat app.
