PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won’t have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he starts kindergarten Friday.
At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest — and the latest of several youngsters in recent years — to complete the trail, after tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days.
It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards and other wildlife. So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said.
“The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored,” he said cheerfully in a phone interview from Virginia, where he lives with his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton.
His parents were so busy keeping him engaged and entertained that it distracted them from the physical pain of trudging over so many miles.
“It gave us a bond and a strength that we hadn’t realized before,” Cassie Sutton said.
Other youngsters have hiked the 2,193-mile (3,530 kilometers) trail that starts at Springer Mountain, Georgia, and ends atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin. Some babies have even been carried in backpacks by their determined parents.
Harvey was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January and he turned 5 before the family completed the journey last week in Maine.
He’s several months younger than “Buddy Backpacker,” a boy who held the record for youngest to complete the trail in 2013, Harvey’s parents say.
But the youngest of all may be Juniper Netteburg, who finished the trail at age 4, wearing a Wonder Woman costume, with her parents and three siblings on Oct. 13, 2020, said her parents, who are missionary doctors.
Her family hiked sections over a period of months, but that still counts as long as they didn’t skip any part of the trail, said Ken Bunning, president of Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association.
It may seem extreme for a kid, but a pediatrician sees no harm.
Kids are resilient enough to handle the experience as long as parents keep their social and emotional development in mind and scale the hike to kids’ abilities, said Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a pediatrician and medical adviser to the American Camp Association.
For Harvey’s hike, his parents decided to take a “mini retirement” from their real estate jobs in Lynchburg, Virginia. They’d been hiking with Harvey since he was 2, so the Appalachian Trail made sense to them.
It was mostly smooth sailing after a snowstorm in the Smoky Mountains forced them to backtrack more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) to safety over 2 1/2 days.
The family became accustomed to sleeping in a tent, waking at 5:30 a.m. and hiking all day. There was a simplicity to the routine and a camaraderie with other “thru hikers” that kept it from getting boring, Josh Sutton said.
Karl Donus Sakas, a hiker known as “Sugar Man” who accompanied the Suttons from Pennsylvania to the end in Maine, said Harvey had boundless energy.
“He’s pretty strong and tough. So often we’d get to camp and I’d be beaten and tired. And Little Man would say, ‘Let’s play freeze tag!’” he said.
The parents said the biggest challenge was keeping their son’s imagination engaged. Harvey made plans to build homes, construct space ships and host a lava party in discussions over miles and hours of hiking, Sakas said.
Sakas helped out by setting up a treasure hunt with faux maps, hidden toys and glow sticks on the trail over several days in New Jersey.
Some other thru hikers gave Little Man toys, including a pet rock, Hot Wheels and a pocket watch. At a Dollar General store, the boy bought a calculator to keep track of the miles.
The hike showed the strength of teamwork and further solidified the Suttons’ relationship, Cassie Sutton said. “We’re closer than ever before,” she said.
They completed the hike Aug. 9 atop Mount Katahdin. Now it’s off to kindergarten for Little Man and back to work for his parents.
Harvey’s journey earned accolades from another hiking legend, Dale “Greybeard” Sanders, the oldest person to hike the trail, at age 82 in 2017.
“It’s going to change his life forever, and his parents’ life, too. The kid went through some hardships, but don’t we all? Hardships make us stronger,” said Sanders, now 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee. “That kid is going to smile through life.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to determine the origins of a giant African land snail found in an unmarked box at a package distribution center.
The RSPCA said inspector Richard Durant was dispatched to the DPD package distribution center in Hinckley, Leicestershire, after employees encountered a box with no address or other labeling and discovered it contained a snail with a shell the size of a lemon.
"The workers found an unmarked box containing a giant African land snail amongst the boxes ready to be distributed for delivery across the country. When they realized there was this giant snail inside they contacted us for help," Durant said in a news release.
"Luckily, the snail was doing OK and could be transferred straight to an exotics center for specialist care," he said.
Durant said officials are now trying to determine the exotic animal's origins.
"Giant African land snails are kept as pets but we don't come across them very often so it's strange to find one in such a random place. We have no idea whether someone abandoned this snail, or whether they were trying to post the poor creature," he said.
"As with all pets, it's really important that anyone thinking of taking on a giant snail is aware of what is involved in taking care of them before they bring one home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family traveling home from a trip to North Carolina found a bathroom break in Maryland to be a lucky stop when they won a $2 million lottery jackpot.
The family members told Maryland Lottery officials they were headed to New Jersey after a trip to North Carolina when they stopped for a bathroom break at a 7-Eleven store in Germantown, Md.
The mother of the family said they decided to grab some lottery tickets while they were stopped.
"The cashier, for some reason, thought we wanted cigarettes," the mother recalled. "She finally realized we wanted lottery and steered us to the vending machine."
The family was back home in New Jersey when they discovered that one of the tickets for the July 24 Powerball drawing had won a $2 million jackpot.
"I couldn't believe we matched all of the numbers except the Powerball," the mother said. "I had to download the app so I could scan the ticket to know for sure."
The ticket matched all of the drawn numbers except the Powerball, earning a $2 million prize.
"I had to look at the ticket several times," the father said. "It's amazing that we were only off by one number."
The family returned to Maryland to collect their prize at lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They said they plan to use the winnings to pay off their debts and put the rest into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Taiwan said a caiman that escaped from its owner's home was safely recaptured after being found hiding in a sewer.
Liu Tan-kuei, chief of Hsin Lun Borough in Zhubei, Hsinchu County, said the caiman, a smaller cousin of the alligator and crocodile, was spotted by a CCTV camera Tuesday night walking across a city street before crawling into a storm drain.
Firefighters attempted to flood the storm drain with water to wash out the caiman, but the animal did not emerge.
Liu said firefighters, animal rescuers and local residents went around the area opening manholes until they located the caiman, which then was recaptured safely.
The caiman's owner, identified only as Sashimi, said the 24-year-old pet escaped her home Monday through a door that had been accidentally left open. She said the reptile, named Little E, is not aggressive unless it feels threatened.
Caimans are legal to own in Taiwan, but owners can face fines if the animals are set free without the government's permission. Liu said authorities are investigating whether any laws were violated by Little E's escape.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An adult soccer referee is facing complaints for shooting a gun in the direction of fans and a soccer player after an argument over a red card.
"When you recklessly shoot a weapon towards a crowd of people," said Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley. "It's a miracle no one was hurt."
"What the hell is this?" Video shows man allegedly high on meth while recklessly driving a semi-truck on Turner Turnpike
Officers said around 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex near Grant and Indian Meridian, referee Davi Bazeth pulled a red card on a player to eject him from the game.
"Hey! Hey! Hey!" said a spectator on a video of the incident obtained by KFOR News, before the gun was fired.
"The incident started to escalate, got kind of heated, I believe there was some pushing and shoving," said Jolley.
After the scuffle over the red card, the referee is seen on video running off the field toward his maroon Nissan pickup truck. Seconds later, Bazeth can be seen emerging with a gun in his hand.
According to the police report, the red-carded player saw "Davi work the action of the gun, point the gun in the direction of him and the other spectators and players near the playing field, and fire one round from the pistol."
"It is very dangerous," said the assistant chief. "It could've been a very bad situation. You have families there, you have not only the adult spectators and players, but you have children in the area."
Police said Bazeth hopped back into his truck, sped off and left the fields in the dust.
However, police said the referee didn't get very far before Bazeth was pulled over. During the arrest, police said they obtained his .380 caliber pistol from his truck.
"Even small caliber weapons can still produce death," said Jolley. "Completely reckless."
Bazeth is facing complaints for feloniously pointing a firearm. He's set to be arraigned Friday at 11 a.m. in Garvin County.
According to online court documents, this is Bazeth's first criminal offense.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Bloomberg) OnlyFans is getting out of the pornography business.
Starting in October, the company will prohibit creators from posting material with sexually explicit conduct on its website, which many sex workers use to sell fans explicit content. They'll still be allowed to put up nude photos and videos, provided they're consistent with OnlyFans' policy, the company said Thursday.
The popularity of the social-media service exploded during the pandemic as sex workers, musicians and online influencers used it to charge fans for exclusive access to photos, videos and other material. OnlyFans has attracted more than 130 million users.
That popularity also brought with it additional scrutiny, and OnlyFans is positioning itself more as a forum for musicians, fitness instructors and chefs than sex workers. While many of its most-popular creators post videos of themselves engaging in sexual behavior, several mainstream celebrities like Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Tyga have also set up accounts.
The changes are needed because of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers, according to the company. OnlyFans is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion.
"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans said. The company is run by its founder, Tim Stokely, and owned by Leonid Radvinsky, an internet entrepreneur.
The company has been praised for giving sex workers a safer place to do their jobs. But sex work still has a stigma. The company handled more than $2 billion in sales last year and is on pace to generate more than double that this year. It keeps 20% of that figure.
OnlyFans said said it will provide more guidance on its new policy at a later date.
The news disappointed some of the sex workers who've come to rely on OnlyFans. Silfy, a 30-year-old from Dallas who declined to provide her real name, began posting to OnlyFans a few years ago and relies on the site to pay her bills.
She wrote a few blogs for the company in its early days, and even spoke with Stokely. But over the past year, she noticed the company shifting its focus away from sex work and more toward other types of online creators, aping a similar move at the company Patreon.
Earlier this year, OnlyFans introduced a new app that features many of its top creators, but doesn't include any nudity.
"If you look at all the promos, they don't promote us at all," Silfy said. "I noticed a huge drop in them promoting people who did sex work."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AL-MONITOR) The ship that blocked the Suez Canal will soon attempt to traverse Egypt's strategic waterway again, according to Egyptian media.
The container ship Ever Given will reach Port Said on Thursday night. The Panamanian-flagged and Japanese-owned vessel will then pass through the Suez Canal accompanied by two tug boats on Friday, the state-owned Al-Ahram reported.
The 220,000-metric-ton container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal for about a week in March before being refloated. As the Suez Canal is a major trade route, the blockage caused a traffic jam of ships and led to trade losses.
Egyptian authorities seized Ever Given after it got dislodged, seeking hundreds of millions in damages. In July, the government and the ship owners reached an undisclosed agreement and Ever Given set sail. The Japanese government was also involved in the deliberations.
The ship tracking website MarineTraffic showed Ever Given off the coast of Egypt on Thursday night local time.
Ever Given has passed through the Suez Canal 22 times before since its manufacture in 2018, according to Al-Ahram.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEATTLE — A naked man stabbed another naked man on Tuesday morning in Seattle, according to the Seattle police.
Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responding to a noise disturbance call heard from witnesses that one naked man had stabbed a second naked man on the sidewalk.
One witness had already taken the victim to the hospital before the police arrived.
Other witnesses told police the other man was last seen around a corner, where police found him at the entrance to an apartment building with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to his neck.
The man lost a significant amount of blood and was unresponsive.
Seattle officers supplied medical aid until Seattle Fire arrived.
The identities of either man are unknown at this time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)For the first time on record, precipitation on Saturday at the summit of Greenland — roughly two miles above sea level — fell as rain and not snow.
Temperatures at the Greenland summit over the weekend rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade. The warm air fueled an extreme rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water on the ice sheet, enough to fill the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, DC, nearly 250,000 times.
It was the heaviest rainfall on the ice sheet since record keeping began in 1950, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, and the amount of ice mass lost on Sunday was seven times higher than the daily average for this time of year.
Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, said this is evidence Greenland is warming rapidly.
"What is going on is not simply a warm decade or two in a wandering climate pattern," Scambos told CNN. "This is unprecedented."
The National Science Foundation's Summit Station is located at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet, where scientists can observe Arctic weather and changes in the ice. The station has been staffed year-round to observe extreme changes since 1989. The majority of the weekend's rain fell from the southeast coast of Greenland up to the Summit Station.
Jennifer Mercer, program officer for the Office of Polar Programs at the National Science Foundation, said because of the significant rain event, operations at the Summit Station would need to change: "It means that we need to consider weather events that we have not had to deal with before in the history of our operations there," she told CNN.
"Increasing weather events including melting, high winds, and now rain, over the last 10 years have occurred outside the range of what is considered normal," Mercer said. "And these seem to be occurring more and more."
As human-caused climate change warms the planet, ice loss has rapidly increased. A major UN climate report released this month concluded that the burning of fossil fuels led to Greenland melting over the past two decades. A recent study published in the journal Cryosphere found Earth has lost a staggering 28 trillion tonnes of ice since the mid-1990s, a large portion of which was from the Arctic, including the Greenland ice sheet.
In July, the Greenland ice sheet experienced one of the most significant melting events in the past decade, losing more than 8.5 billion tons of surface mass in a single day, which was enough to submerge Florida in two inches of water. It was the third instance of extreme melting in the past decade, during which time the melting has stretched farther inland than the entire satellite era, which began in the 1970s.
In 2019, Greenland shed roughly 532 billion tons of ice into the sea. During that year, an unexpectedly hot spring and a July heat wave caused almost the entire ice sheet's surface to begin melting. Global sea level rose permanently by 1.5 millimeters as a result.
"We are crossing thresholds not seen in millennia, and frankly this is not going to change until we adjust what we're doing to the air," said Scambos.
Other unusual events have become more frequent, too, Mercer said.
Two years ago, a polar bear made it to the Summit Station, which was unusual since polar bears live in coastal regions where they can easily find food. The bear had trekked several hundred miles inland across the ice sheet. In the last five years, Mercer said three polar bears have been sighted high on Greenland's ice sheet.
According to Mercer, the rain will have a lasting effect on the properties of the snow, leaving a crust of ice behind that will absorb more energy from the sun, until it gets buried by snow. Scambos said this crusty layer will also be a barrier that prevents the downward draining of melt water, which will then flood the surface of the ice sheet and initiate run off at higher elevations.
Because of the layer of ice it created, the weekend's rainfall event "will be visible in ice core records in the future," Mercer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by visiting every train station in the city in under 7 1/2 hours.
Maya Jonas-Silver, 29, a lifelong rider of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trains, said she and her fiance are moving to New York in two weeks, and before she leaves Boston, she wants pay tribute to the MBTA by breaking the record.
"I really have spent what's felt like countless hours on the train in my life," Jonas-Silver told the Boston Globe before beginning her journey. "I'm always excited about what the T is up to."
Jonas-Silver set out Friday morning at 5:21 from the Riverside Green Line station, and is attempting to visit every station in the city in less time than Alex Cox and Dominic DiLuzio, who set the record in 2019 by visiting every station in 7 hours, 29 minutes, 46 seconds.
Jonas-Silver admitted the record would not be easy to break.
"There's this construction right here, which definitely adds some time, and then there's also construction at the end of the E Line in Jamaica Plain," she told WHDH-TV.
The record attempt is scheduled to end at the Alewife station on the Red Line.