Barre, N.Y. — Residents of a small town in upstate New York have two questions on their minds: How did a giant safe end up in the middle of a farmer’s field and what could be inside?
The safe mysteriously appeared in a field on Kirk Mathes’ farm in Barre, New York, reported WHAM. The safe had a note attached, saying whoever could open it could keep what’s inside.
“It could be holding millions of dollars. It could have confetti in there,” said Cindy Vanlieshout, of the Barre Betterment Committee. “You have no idea.”
Locals and authorities alike have tried — and failed — to crack the safe.
“They took a sledgehammer to it, knocked off the dial and handle,” said Mathes. “They worked on the hinges, kind of beat it up.”
Mathes, who was out of town when the safe was discovered in his field, said he doesn’t know who left it there. But he now plans to hide it, saying it’s more fun to leave it locked.
“If you open it, the show’s over,” he said. “In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might give people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it.”
BERLIN (AP) — A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it's possible she may have been stolen.
The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn't there when zookeepers closed down operations that night, police told the dpa news agency.
"We're investigating in all directions," police told dpa. "We can't rule out that she was stolen."
Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother's side. He issued a photo of both together with Mila peering out of her mother's pouch.
Schmitt said it seems unlikely that the small marsupial was snatched by a wild fox or other predator, saying there were no blood traces found anywhere.
The zoo has employed two hunters with dogs to search for the kangaroo, but so far they have had no success.
"The whole team at the zoo is hoping Mila will be found again and is in good health," he said.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency, a newspaper reported Friday.
A Transportation Security Administration report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans.
The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas. At the newspaper's hometown Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000 .
The Transportation Security Administration suggests putting cash into carry-on bags, and reminds travelers who have lost money that they can contact the TSA's lost-and-found office at the airport.
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The capital of the Netherlands has installed hemp-filled urinals in public outdoor locations around the city as a means of combating the longtime problem of "wild peeing."
Dutch company Urban Senses installed 12 GreenPee urinals in locations around Amsterdam that were identified by local officials as hotspots for public urination.
Richard de Vries, inventor of the GreenPee urinals, said the city initially installed four of the urinals in 2018, and they have now added eight more after determining the pilot program was a success.
"The result was there was a 50% reduction in wild peeing," De Vries told CNN of the initial toilet installation. "It was a great success."
The GreenPee urinals resemble planters and are filled with hemp. De Vries said the urinals offer a sustainable alternative to traditional public urinals, as they use less water and create green spaces for bees and other insects. The urinals produce organic fertilizer and water for the plants, the inventor said.
He said the benefits of the GreenPees also include reducing erosion on historic buildings often targeted by public urination and could even save lives, as several young men die each year by falling into canals at night while looking for a place to urinate.
The city of Amsterdam said officials are considering future research into whether the urinals could be made usable by women.
De Vries said he is hoping to spread the GreenPees to other cities around the world and he is researching technology that would convert human urine into electricity to power lights.
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A customer at a California grocery store captured video of a shoplifting wear strolling into the store and nonchalantly walking off with a bag of chips in its mouth.
Adina Baidoo said she was leaving the Safeway store in Kings Beach with her cart when she nearly ended up in a head-on collision with the bear.
"So there was this woman walking out of Safeway and almost into a bear.... that was me... I'm the woman," Baidoo said in a Facebook post.
She said a witness made a high-pitched sound that caused her to look up in time to avoid walking right into the animal.
Baidoo captured video of the bear eating some garbage from next to a trash can and went to take her groceries to her van.
The woman said she looked moments later and discovered the bear had wandered into the store through the front doors.
She filmed as the animal grabbed a bag of Tostitos chips in its mouth and left the store without paying for the snack.
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Japanese museum dedicated to the history and practices of ninjas was targeted by thieves who apparently knew something of stealth and speed themselves -- stealing $9,470 in three minutes.
The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum, located in Iga, Mie Prefecture, said there were no staff members inside when the late-night thieves broke in and triggered an alarm.
Police were summoned to the scene and determined the thieves had used a crowbar to force the door open and made off with a 330-pound safe containing admission fees from more than 1,000 visitors.
The museum said about $9,470 was inside the safe.
The thieves are believed to have been in and out of the museum in about three minutes.
The museum is dedicated to the history and practices of ninjas, who were known for their skills in espionage, assassination, sabotage and guerrilla warfare. The practice of ninjutsu -- the art of stealth -- is believed to date back to at least the 14th century.
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a store being sold out of his preferred scratch-off lottery ticket turned out to be fortuitous when his second choice earned him a $1 million jackpot.
The Alpena County man told Michigan Lottery officials he visited The Corner Depot store in Alpena with the intention of buying a specific $10 scratch-off ticket.
"I was looking for a different $10 instant game, but the store was out," the man said. "I saw the Emerald 10's ticket and decided to give it a try."
The player said he initially thought he had won $1,000 and didn't realize his error until he moved on to scratching another ticket.
"I scratched the ticket, and thought I won $1,000 and set it aside. I started scratching the second ticket I bought, and all the zeros caught my eye. When I focused in on the prize amount, I couldn't believe it," the man said.
The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money for home repair project and invest the remainder.
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian gold diggers revealed they discovered a pair of large gold nuggets that weighed 7.7 pounds combined, with an estimated worth of $250,000.
Brothers-in-law Brent Shannon and Ethan West, whose quest for gold was documented in Thursday night's episode of the Discovery Channel Australia's Aussie Gold Hunters, said they found the nuggets on the same day near Tarnagulla, Victoria, in an area that was home to historic gold fields.
"I reckoned we were in for a chance," Shannon told the 7News Sunrise talk show. "It was in a bit of virgin ground, which means it's untouched and hasn't been mined."
The men said it took them months to obtain a permit to allow them to search for gold in the area. They said they have found thousands of small pieces of gold in their years of searching for the precious metal, but nothing quite as large as the two nuggets.
"These are definitely one of the most significant finds," West said. "To have two large chunks in one day is quite amazing."
Experts estimated the gold pieces could fetch up to 30% more than their estimated value if sold to a collector.
(Yahoo Sports) No fans were in attendance during the A's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, but there was a foul ball victim in the shape of a teddy bear.
Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte hit a foul ball off of Jake Diekman into the deep left field bleachers, then this happened:
Yes, that's our own Dallas Braden with the bear pun, but weirdly enough this makes you want to be back at the ballpark, doesn't it?
The bear also took it like a champ without a flinch and went right back to enjoying the game.
The A's brought in teddy bears to mix with the cardboard cutouts in the stands, with teams not being able to have fans attend games this season due to MLB safety protocols. The addition of the plush toys gives it an extra dose of strange reality.
A's third baseman Matt Chapman said earlier in the season he had tried to throw balls in between innings at the cardboard cutouts in order to see if he could inflict any damage on them. Unfortunately, they're made out of pretty tough, weather-resistant material.
But don't be surprised if they try their luck on some more bears.
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An archaeologist working at a British manor house undergoing renovations made hidden discoveries including a 15th century manuscript fragment and an intact Tudor-era book.
Britain's National Trust said archaeologist Matthew Champion was working at Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, England, a moated house that once belonged to multiple generations of the Bedingfeld family before becoming a tourist attraction.
Champion was mostly working alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was analyzing debris uncovered by a recent restoration project when he identified items including the 600-year-old manuscript fragment and a 1568 book titled King's Psalms.
The manuscript fragment, discovered in the rubble of one of the home's eaves, appears to be part of a Psalm written out in Latin, officials said.
The King's Psalms book, found in the house's attic, is one of only two copies known to exist, with the other being held at the British Library.
Champion also found two large rats' nests under the floorboards, pieces of textile, fragments of early music, pieces from early printed pages and handwritten documents.
"We had hoped to learn more of the history of the house during the re-roofing work and have commissioned paint analysis, wallpaper research, and building and historic graffiti recording," said Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall. "But these finds are far beyond anything we expected to see."
He said the discoveries offer a window into the lives of the house's former occupants.
"These objects contain so many clues, which confirm the history of the house as the retreat of a devout Catholic family, who retained their faith across the centuries," Clement said. "We will be telling the story of the family and these finds in the house, now we have reopened again following lockdown."
