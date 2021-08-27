GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.
He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.
The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.
After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.
“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman was reunited with her missing dog after three years, thanks to the canine being lured into another woman's car with corn dogs.
Dixie Greenwell, of Huntsville, said she has been searching for her dog, Charming, ever since he disappeared nearly three years ago.
"We couldn't find him. I've always had a little bit of faith. I never felt like he was fully gone," Greenwell told WALA-TV.
There was no sign of Charming until a woman named Faith recently spotted a stray canine wandering around a Marathon gas station in Baldwin County -- more than 300 miles from Greenwell's home -- and used corn dogs to lure the dog into her car.
Faith took the dog to Silverhill Vet Clinic, where he was scanned for a microchip and identified as Charming.
Greenwell said the reunion highlights the importance of microchipping pets.
"If you love them back, take care of them and get them microchipped, then stuff like this happens. He comes back after nearly three years," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A visitor to a McDonald's drive-through in Wisconsin captured video of an unusual sight -- a cow riding in the back seat of another car.
Jessica Nelson, who posted the video to Facebook, said she was in line at the drive-through of the Marshfield eatery when she she spotted what she initially thought was a fake cow in the back seat of another car.
Nelson said she got her phone out to record video when she noticed the cow was moving -- and was very much real.
"I realized it was 100% real," she told the Green Bay Press Gazette. "No one seemed to be as interested as I was. I was the only one with my phone out."
The cow turned out to belong to a man named Bernie who said he had just purchased the animal from a fair and was making a pit stop for food on the way home. Nelson was shocked to learn that the cow she saw was only one of three calves inside the vehicle at the time.
"There were three calves total in the back seat!" she said. "I'm just finding this out now."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Kentucky State Fair's 2021 grand champion ham just shattered the previous record at auction on Thursday.
This year's ham went for a whopping $4.8 million. The previous record was $2.8 million and last year, when the fair was modified due to COVID-19, it sold for just a million.
Central Bank (Luther Deaton) and the Craft family (Kelly and Joe) bought the ham. They said they made a deal to each give $2.4 million.
Kelly Craft, of Glasgow, KY, once served as UN ambassador under former President Donald Trump.
Central Bank was also part of the last record-breaker.
The ham auction happens each year at the fair during the Country Ham Breakfast, which has been happening for more than 50 years.
The money goes to charity, chosen by the winners.
Broadbent Country Hams from Kuttawa, KY produced the ham.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) A one-person anti-lockdown protest in central Auckland has been shut down, after the police were alerted to discussions of a potential gathering on social media.
New Zealand police said officers were on Queen Street on Friday after hearing a protest was being planned, but only one person arrived with the intention of protesting, Newshub reported.
"Police have been in the area and have spoken to one person who arrived intending to attend the protest. Police spoke to the individual who was encouraged to comply with alert level four restrictions and chose to leave," a spokesman said.
They said they are continuing to monitor the situation.
An Instagram account had called on people "who see the bigger picture" to get involved in the protest, Newshub reported, despite also saying it wasn't involved in the demonstration and had no idea who was behind it.
The post criticised prime minister Jacinda Ardern and the government for "destroying the economy" and "destroying jobs", despite the unemployment rate dropping to 4 percent in the June 2021 quarter and the economy weathering the pandemic better than expected.
Last week, around 100 anti-lockdown protesters gathered on Queen Street, and four people were arrested. Four people were also arrested at a protest of about 20 people in the city of Tauranga outside the local police station. Another group gathered outside a police station in the South Island city of Nelson the same day, but dispersed after officers issued 20 verbal warnings.
The country is in a nationwide lockdown as it grapples with a Delta variant outbreak. The decision to place the country into a level 4 lockdown – the highest setting - was made after one case in the community emerged last week. There are now 346 cases in the outbreak.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman who found a stack of World War II letters at an antique mall used social media to reunite them with a family member -- and found out she is distantly related to the family.
Zen Hanson, of Rigby, said she bought a bag of old documents from an antique mall in Idaho Falls and discovered some of the items were letters that she dubbed the "Aunt Ida Collection."
"I found this bag full of what looked like letters and receipts and miscellaneous paperwork. I purchased it because I just love history and I love my own genealogy. I love learning about the past and people. I brought it home and just dug in," Hansen told East Idaho News.
The letters were written to Ida Green, of St. Anthony, Idaho, by her nephews while they were serving in World War II. She said the stack also included letters written to Green from one of her nephews' widow after he was killed in action.
Hanson posted photos of the letters to Facebook in the hopes of finding living relatives of Green, who died in the 1980s. She soon heard from Suzanne Bennett, a Newdale resident and Ida Green's great-granddaughter.
"I am actually named after Ida. My first name is Ida Suzanne Bennett. She delivered me. She was actually a nurse in St. Anthony when I was born," Bennett said.
Hanson met with Bennett to hand over the letters, and after talking for some time about the family's history, they discovered Hanson actually is Bennett's ninth cousin -- on Green's side of the family.
Hanson said other letters were included in the bag she bought and she still is searching for family members of the authors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Penn Live) Apparently, a man didn't have...umm... "what it took" to say it to her face. So instead he chose a ballpark scoreboard message at Akron's Canal Park to break up with his girlfriend.
A report by WKYC 3 News said an Akron RubberDucks fan paid $5 to convey the atypical message Saturday night during the seventh-inning scoreboard messages at a game between the RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators.
While scoreboard messages at baseball games are usually reserved for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebratory occasions, reportedly a fan named Tim sent a message that read: "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim."
The sixth frame on the scoreboard messages sponsored by Ohio Amish Country was quite a surprise as it appeared among birthday wishes and congratulations. 3News reported Jack Haines, RubberDucks creative services coordinator, confirmed to them that the message is authentic and that "the fan who purchased it paid $5 to do so." However, he told 3News that "he was unable to verify the identities of either Tim or Alyssa."
"We don't know Tim or Alyssa right now," Haines said in an email to 3News. "Fan shoutouts are submitted without us asking for any type of ID so we don't know who they are. Maybe our fans can help us."
The message has since gone viral on social media.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Officials in a North Carolina county said nine escaped wolf-dog hybrids have been rounded up in the area, while three others are believed to still be on the loose.
Orange County Animal Services, which revealed in July that the canines, hybrids of wolves and German shepherd dogs, had escaped from a Cedar Grove-area enclosure, said nine of the animals have been captured and are being kept at the shelter.
Another wolf dog was spotted on the loose recently, while two others have not been seen in several weeks.
Animal services Tenille Fox said the hybrids are not legal pets in North Carolina, but officials are working to find them a new permanent home at a sanctuary or rescue.
"We are going above and beyond to try and achieve a positive outcome for them," Fox told WNCN-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) You may want to skip the toppings on your next hot dog, or skip it altogether: Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.
In their study, published this month in the journal Nature Food, researchers looked at 5,853 foods in the US diet and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.
"We wanted to make a health-based evaluation of the beneficial and detrimental impacts of the food in the entire diet," Olivier Jolliet, professor of environmental health sciences at the university and senior author of the paper, told CNN.
The team came up with an index that calculates the net beneficial or detrimental health burden in minutes of healthy life associated with a serving of food. It's based on a study called the Global Burden of Disease, which measures morbidity associated with a person's food choices.
"For example, 0.45 minutes are lost per gram of processed meat, or 0.1 minutes are gained per gram of fruit. We then look at the composition of each food and then multiplied this number by the corresponding food profiles that we previously developed," Jolliet said.
One of the foods researchers measured was a standard beef hot dog on a bun. Its 61 grams of processed meat resulted in the loss of 27 minutes of healthy life, Jolliet said -- but when ingredients like sodium and trans fatty acids were factored in, the final value was 36 minutes lost.
Consumption of foods such as nuts, legumes, seafood, fruits and non-starchy vegetables, on the other hand, have positive effects on health, the study found.
The index looks at foods that increase or decrease life expectancy, but it's not as easy as trying to cancel out detrimental food choices with more beneficial ones, Jolliet said.
"The index is primarily there to help aid in selecting and using calories consumed on a daily basis to tweak a minimum of habits and make the minimum of change to obtain a maximum benefit for health and the environment from our food experience," Jolliet said.
The point is to choose better foods, not to spend time doing the math, he said.
"Is it the ultimate metric that will tell you exactly what to eat tomorrow and entirely determine your life expectancy? No," he said. "It is a useful metric that can help you make more informed choices and makes it simpler to identify and make adequate small changes in our diet."
It's also not as easy as calculating what food to eat in order to live to be 100, said Marion Nestle, a professor of nutrition and public health at New York University. She told CNN the numbers may not be entirely reliable.
"Changing a diet to include or exclude any one food is unlikely to make much difference -- it's dietary (and lifestyle) patterns that count," she said. "I suppose you could argue that the minutes add up, but that gets into further untested and untestable assumptions."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON — OnlyFans said Wednesday it has "suspended" plans to ban pornography, in a stunning U-turn that came after fierce backlash from its users.
A spokesperson for the online subscription platform told CNBC that the proposed changes were no longer required "due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators."
The London-based firm last week announced plans to prohibit porn from Oct. 1, citing pressure from its banking partners.
"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," OnlyFans said in a tweet Wednesday.
"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change."
"OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators," the firm added. "An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly."
OnlyFans' decision to block sexually explicit posts drew swift condemnation from sex workers, who were in large part responsible for the platform's success and rely on it as a source of income. The site lets adult performers sell "not safe for work" content for subscription fees.
Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has become a social media powerhouse thanks to its looser approach to overtly sexual material. With more than 130 million users, 2 million content creators and a reported $150 million in free cash flow last year, OnlyFans has the kind of numbers many start-ups could only dream of.
OnlyFans has attempted to rebrand itself as a platform for all types of creators recently, claiming it is used by everyone from chefs to musicians. Celebrities like Cardi B and Bella Thorne have even joined as creators. Still, porn is by far the most popular category on the site.
OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely said in an interview with the Financial Times this week the firm was forced to ban such content after "unfair" treatment from banks.
Stokely name-dropped JPMorgan, BNY Mellon and Britain's Metro Bank as examples of lenders that have made life difficult for OnlyFans and sex workers. All three banks declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.
There has been speculation that some other factors were at play. For instance, an Axios report said last week that the company was struggling to find external investment due to concerns with its hosting of adult content.
Stokely denied this was the case, saying OnlyFans "didn't make this policy change to make it easier to find investors."
OnlyFans' founder also slapped down the suggestion that Mastercard may have been behind the ban. The payments network is set to bring in tougher rules for adult merchants from Oct. 1, the same day OnlyFans was due to prohibit sexually explicit content.
Stokely said the firm was already "fully compliant" with Mastercard's new rules and they had "no bearing" on its policy change. A Mastercard spokesperson told CNBC the firm made no contact with OnlyFans related to its decision.
"They made this decision themselves," the Mastercard spokesperson said.