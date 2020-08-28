(AP) This is one macabre auction: A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair, wrapped in a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination, is up for sale.
Boston-based RR Auction said bidding has opened online for the items ahead of a live auction scheduled for Sept. 12 in New Hampshire. The auction house set the minimum bid at $10,000 but expects the lock and telegram to fetch $75,000 or more, spokesman Mike Graff said.
Measuring roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) long, the bushy lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.
It was given to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow, Graff said. The physician was present when Lincoln’s body was examined, he added.
The hair is mounted on an official War Department telegram sent to Dr. Todd by George Kinnear, his assistant in the Lexington, Kentucky, post office. The telegram was received in Washington at 11 p.m. on April 14, 1865.
A caption typed by Todd’s son reads: “The above telegram … arrived in Washington a few minutes after Abraham Lincoln was shot. Next day, at the postmortem, when a lock of hair, clipped from near the President’s left temple, was given to Dr. Todd — finding no other paper in his pocket — he wrapped the lock, stained with blood or brain fluid, in this telegram and hastily wrote on it in pencil: ‘Hair of A. Lincoln.’”
Dr. Todd gave a slightly different account later in life, writing in 1895 — three decades after the assassination, and seven years before his own death — that he clipped the lock of hair himself.
In Lincoln-era papers kept at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, he wrote in an account of the autopsy: “When all was over, General Hardin entered, and handed me a pair of scissors, requesting me to cut a few locks of hair for Mrs. Lincoln. I carefully cut and delivered them to General Hardin, and then secured one for myself which I have preserved as a sacred relic.”
Could scientists clone Lincoln from the lock? Forget about it. Hair follicles rarely contain viable DNA, the genetic material that maps human beings.
RR Auction said it vouches for the authenticity of the lock and telegram, in part based on a 1945 letter written by Dr. Todd’s son, James Todd. The letter says the clipping of hair “has remained entirely in the custody of our family since that time.” It last was sold in 1999, the auction house said.
Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, disputes the notion that the offerings — particularly the lock — are a little on the dark side.
“It’s not macabre. It’s a fascinating artifact from a horrible tragedy,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “Collecting locks of hair was common after someone passed away. It’s such a piece of history. The assassination of President Lincoln was obviously such a shock.”
Historians say the telegram itself is significant because it disproved a conspiracy theory that then-Secretary of War Edwin Stanton plotted to kill Lincoln because of their personal and political differences.
At the time, some claimed that Stanton ordered military communications to be disrupted, allowing Booth to briefly elude his captors. The time stamp on the dispatch shows that military telegraph lines were, in fact, functioning on the night Lincoln was assassinated.
The telegram “is evidence to disprove the misinformation and conspiracy theories in the Lincoln assassination,” Graff said.
A package delivery for a New York City man led to a sight that would make anyone's skin crawl.
Ben Smithee ordered some clothes from Nike, with the sealed and undamaged box being dropped off at his Lower East Side home earlier this week. When he opened the box, what he saw inside was an absolute shock.
"I had to do a double take, there was like worms sitting on the top. Not little ones, but significant sized worms," Smithee said. Dozens of the creepy, slithering creatures were found in between the packages inside the box, with some even squirming on things like the fleece vest he ordered.
"I closed it up, ran outside, tried to deworm stuff. They were crawling on the package and stuff like that. Then immediately threw it on the COVID cycle on the wash machine," Smithee said.
After getting the creepy crawlers off his new purchases, Smithee reached out to Nike – but did not get the response he expected right away.
"The customer service was less than awesome or helpful at the time, so … I waited for people to respond," Smithee said.
He posted the disturbing images and videos on social media, which garnered plenty of attention, as well as disgust and horror. Perhaps more importantly, it got concern from Nike, with the company reaching out Friday night to Smithee.
He said they apologized and asked him to provide as much information, and offered to refund the purchase, replace the items and gave him a gift card.
It still wasn't clear how exactly the grubs found a way to worm their way into a box, but Smithee said he has no hard feelings toward Nike for the incident and will let them try and find the answer.
"I'll let them look into what happened. For me, at end of the day, I'm good," Smithee said. "I have a gift card to use. All's well that ends well."
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman's mistake while playing a lottery game turned what would have been a small prize into a total $103,182.
The 41-year-old Germantown resident told Maryland Lottery officials she was in the outdoor seating area at La Mexicana in Germantown when she decided to try out the Racetrax virtual horse racing game.
"I had a bit of luck on the game, winning a few Win and Show bets for a couple hundred dollars and decided I should try my dad's numbers on a longshot bet," the woman said.
The player said she intended to use the numbers 2-9-5-10 -- her father's go-to numbers when betting on races like the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes -- for a series of five races, but she made a mistake while buying her tickets and ended up putting all $5 on the same race.
The woman used another $5 to place her intended bet -- which included another $1 bet on the first race -- and ended up winning.
The $1 bet earned the woman $17,197, while the accidental $5 bet scored her $85,985 -- a total prize of $103,182.
The winner said she plans to save most of the money for herself and her children, but some will be donated to her church's youth programs.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Chicago couple said they were trapped inside their home for hours when a 4-foot snake showed up on their doorstep.
Kelly Bryant said she was shocked and terrified Thursday morning when the ball python showed up at the front door of her home in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
"Like even standing here right now, I'm still kind of on edge," Bryant told CBS Chicago. "Anything wiggly, squirmy worms, snakes; terrified."
Bryant's wife called 311 for help and a contractor working on their home placed a bucket over the snake before a Chicago Animal Care and Control officer arrived two hours later.
Bryant said a neighbor helped the animal control officer contain the python.
"She actually held open the pillowcase to shove the big -- I guess it's a python, into the pillow case," Bryant said.
Allison Babbitt, owner of Chicago pet store Curious Creatures, said ball pythons are popular pets and are usually very docile.
"They are the sweetest, kindest snakes out there. There is no threat of them getting loose and breeding like they do in Florida," Babbitt said. "They will not be able to survive the winter here."
The snakes are not native to Chicago, but animal control officers have captured them in the city in the past. In 2016, officers responded to Latoria Poe's second-floor apartment in the Englewood neighborhood to capture a ball python she found in her shower.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A group of scenic Brazilian islands that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic are reopening for tourists -- but only to those who can prove they had COVID-19.
Authorities in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco said the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, a group of 21 volcanic islands, is preparing to allow its first visitors since closing in mid-March to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Guilherme Rocha, the state's administrator, said those seeking to visit the islands can apply online, but must provide proof they already had COVID-19.
Rocha said prospective tourists must submit either a positive test for the disease that is at least 20 days old, or a test showing the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in their blood.
The World Health Organization previously warned no evidence exists that people who already had COVID-19 are immune to further infection.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A New York-based developer's new video game takes a new twist on the concept of a flight simulator by offering the realistic experience of taking a long commercial flight in economy class.
Airplane Mode, a game developed by Hosoji Auji for AMC Games, is billed as "the only flight simulation game where players can experience the intense excitement of being an economy class passenger on a long-haul flight."
The game allows player's to simulate the experience of taking a long flight in real-time, with available activities including rifling through an in-flight magazine, completing Sudoku puzzles, watching movies from the 1930s and looking out the window, which features realistic satellite imagery of the flight path.
The players are also treated to experiences including in-flight meals, turbulence and WiFi outages.
"Crying baby not guaranteed on every flight," the game's description reads.
Auji told CNN that he discovered while developing the game that everyone he talked to seemed "to have a strong opinion about flying. And while there have been 30-plus years of flight simulation games, the passenger experience has never really been taken into account."
"A large part of the commercial flight experience is largely predictable," Auji said. "Our goal was to design this standardized flight and then layer it with delights, annoyances and idiosyncrasies that the frequent flier will surely find relatable."
The game, which is expected to be released on PC and Mac computers this year, offers two flights: a six-hour trip from New York to Reykjavik, Iceland, and a 2.5-hour flight from New York to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Luxembourg said they captured a wallaby several days after it escaped from its owner's property across the Belgian border.
Investigators said they had been pursuing the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, for about a week when it was finally captured Thursday near Redange-sur-Attert, a town located near the border with Belgium.
Police said the wallaby had escaped from a private owner in Belgium and crossed the border, where it was dubbed "Jumper" by locals.
The wallaby was safely captured with a net after several unsuccessful attempts, police said.
Wallabies are legal to keep as pets in Belgium, but are not allowed in Luxembourg. It was unclear whether the animal would be returned to its owner across the border.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Japanese company unveiled its prototype flying car to the public with a 4-minute test flight.
SkyDrive Inc. announced the successful test flight of its SD-03 flying car model at the Toyota Test Field in Toyota, Japan.
The single-seat flying car, billed as the world's smallest electric vertical takeoff and landing model, took flight for about 4 minutes.
The vehicle resembles a motorcycle with four attached propellers giving it the power of flight. The SD-03 is currently capable of maintaining flight for about 10 minutes, and the company is now aiming to expand that time to 30 minutes.
SkyDrive said it is aiming to have a commercially available version of the car completed by 2023.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Scientists at Warsaw's zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo's three elephants in recent days to prepare to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress.
Dr. Agnieszka Czujkowska, a zoo veterinarian, said hemp oil, also known as CBD, or cannabidiol oil, has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in other animals, including horses and dogs.
The zoo's experts thought it made sense to see if could also help their animals, including giraffes, rhinos and polar bears. They decided, however, to start their tests on their three African elephants, who have undergone a period of stress following the death in March of a fellow older female, Erna.
"Basically stress is everywhere and we don't know what's going to happen in the future," she said. "Maybe one of the elephants will be pregnant, maybe there will be some kind of injury sometimes. They can break a tusk — it happens. They can get sick for no reason," she said.
"We want to have something that will let them smoothly go through this period."
While the study has drawn sensationalist headlines, Czujkowska explained that hemp oil is not a drug and is different from marijuana because it does not contain THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.
If the study works as hoped, the oil will merely "calm them down a little bit," and have anti-inflammatory and other benefits, she told The Associated Press on Friday as the animals ate large branches behind her.
"It will work in different ways but it will not give them any high," she said. "Hemp oil is not a drug."
"We would never apply anything that is dangerous to animals," she added.
She and zookeepers brought the sole male elephant, Leon, into a pen Friday and from outside a protective cage they reached in to draw blood and take saliva samples. He obeyed his keepers as they ordered him to raise his trunk so they could take saliva swabs.
Some 300 samples — of blood, saliva, urine and feces — have been taken over the past week in preparation.
Among other things, the scientists are measuring the elephants' levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. If all goes as planned, they will be able to start administering drops of hemp oil in a few weeks but it's expected to take up to two years to get results from the study, Czujkowska said.
After Erna's death, the remaining two females have struggled to establish a hierarchy.
The 23-year-old Fryderyka, also known as Fredzia, has long tried to control the other female, Buba, also 23, but was kept in check to some degree by Erna, who helped to resolve conflicts.
Since Erna's death, Fredzia in particular has shown greater levels of stress as she tries to control Buba's eating and other behaviors.
Fredzia "is stressed because she is the boss of the herd. It's like having a boss, 10 employees and suddenly eight are laid off, and this boss has nothing to do," said Patryk Pyciński, a mammal expert at the zoo who is involved in the elephant study.
He said the zoo's scientists hope that reducing stress levels will also allow Fredzia to conceive. He said if she has her own own offspring to guide, it could reducing her impulse to dominate Buba and reduce tensions in the group.
(Sky News) A sheep has been bought for £367,500 at an auction - believed to make it the most expensive sheep to have ever been sold.
Pedigree Texel ram lamb Double Diamond was sold to three farmers at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark on Thursday.
The opening bid was £10,000, with Charlie Boden and his family from their Sportsmans flock in Stockport, Cheshire, pocketing the final bid.
One of the buyers, Jeff Aiken, flock manager at Procters Farm, told Sky News that a lot of breeders had their eye on Double Diamond as he was a "special animal".
He said: "I knew he was going to be a lot of money but I wasn't expecting him to make that much.
"He's just an outstanding animal. He's a massive lamb with great confirmation and character, some of which is what breeding is all about.
"But with the pedigree you start looking at the smaller details of the lamb - you look at his head, the hair colour, the colour around his eyes, legs, he was just perfect in every way."
