LONDON (AP) — Time spent in lockdown was just superb for Palmerston, the chief mouser at the U.K. Foreign Office.
It was so good, in fact, that the cat has decided to leave sorting out international affairs to the human diplomats and retire to the countryside after four long, hard years on the job.
Palmerston made it official in a letter sent in his name to Simon McDonald, the office’s permanent under-secretary, which explained that he wanted more time “away from the limelight.”
“I have found life away from the front line relaxed, quieter, and easier,” a letter signed with two paw prints said. It was posted on Twitter.
Palmerston, who is named after the longest-serving British Foreign Secretary, Lord Palmerston, arrived in April 2016 as a rescue cat. He had plenty of company, though sometimes less than smooth diplomatic relations with Larry, cat-in-residence at nearby 10 Downing Street. The two were sometimes seen fighting in the street outside the British prime minister’s home.
The letter from Palmerston, or @DiploMog’ as he is known on Twitter, said his service showed that “even those with four legs and fur have an important part to play in the U.K.’s global effort.”
“I have been delighted to meet representatives from all over the world, and I hope I have done you proud in putting the U.K.’s best foot or paw forward in such interaction,” the letter said.
His colleagues said he would be missed.
Jon Benjamin, director of the department’s Diplomatic Academy, wished him a “very happy retirement.″
“He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once,″ he tweeted, adding “we were of course not very grateful.”
PARIS (AP) — Behold a treat for the eyes! Tens of thousands of pink flamingos have amassed in the wetlands of southern France along with their offspring still lacking flamboyant plumage.
The long-legged birds resembling ballerinas in tutus have long drawn tourists to the marshes in the Camargue region that has served as France's salt mine since Roman times. But the numbers of pink flamingos this year may be the highest since experts began keeping records 45 years ago, said Thierry Marmol, the guardian of the vast ecosystem.
France's two months of strict confinement to contain the coronavirus may well be the reason.
Experts relying on aerial photos estimated that 25,000 flamingo couples, or 50,000 adult birds, settled in the area this year, Marmol said. About 12,000 babies were counted. "That's historic," he said, stressing that little ones are hard to count.
"Maybe the confinement helped to make a good year," Marmol said. "It's obvious that with confinement there were no disturbances. There were no airplanes, no noise at all."
It's still too soon to confirm that the anti-virus lockdown was a factor in what he said is "one of the best four years of all time" for pink flamingos in the Salins.
Marmol has watched over 8,000 hectares (19,700 acres) around the commune of Aigues-Mortes for the past 35 years, living on the land "like a trapper in America."
He is a keen observer of the birds, fauna and flora that draw ornithologists and other experts for field work. This year's bumper crop of pink flamingos is a treat even for him.
The Salins, with its especially salty water, also supplies France with tons of salt. Aigues-Mortes is about 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) from Arles, the closest large town.
Flamingo experts spent some three hours Wednesday fitting 320 baby birds with two bands - one plastic, one metal - so scientists can track their migration.
When autumn arrives, many will be migrating to warmer weather in Spain, Italy, Turkey or North Africa. The bands are "like a license plate," Marmol said. The plastic band allows ornithologists to spot them with binoculars or a telescope. The information is relayed to scientists tracking the birds in centers around the world. Each country uses a designated color for the bands.
Luckily for pink flamingo aficionados, about half will choose to stay behind. Who knows why?
Babies must wait for their plumes to grow. Adults and others ready to take off may decide the coming winter won't be cold so "they take their chance and stay," Marmol said.
He recalled France's very cold winter of 2003, when thousands of pink flamingos were found dead.
"They made a bad choice that year," Marmol said.
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Wyoming sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual loose animal call and ended up wrangling a runaway emu.
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Herlihey was dispatched to a neighborhood for an "emu on the loose call."
The sheriff's office said Herlihey was able to get a rope around the flightless Australian bird and lead it back to its home.
"When you go into law enforcement there's just no telling what you'll get to see," the sheriff's office said.
The circumstances of the emu's escape were unclear.
(Insider) Bryson DeChambeau might be too strong for his own good.
After bulking up while the golf season was suspended, DeChambeau's new frame and shocking driver distance are the biggest stories in the sport.
But on Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship, his strength nearly got the best of him. On his tee shot at the seventh hole, DeChambeau accidentally broke his driver after a monster moonshot off the tee.
While DeChambeau's driver was intact during his follow-through, when he went to pick up his tee, his shaft snapped, leaving his club in pieces.
DeChambeau appeared confused as to what had happened to his favorite club.
Thankfully for Bryson, he would not be without his driver for long. After consulting with a rules official, DeChambeau was informed that he would be allowed to replace his broken shaft, as the club had been broken through the normal course of play, rather than a result of "abuse," such as being snapped over his knee.
DeChambeau asked a rules official to take a member of his team to retrieve the new shaft. One hole later, he was ready to reattach his club head and get back to work with the long ball.
DeChambeau received his club just in the nick of time and put it to the test at the tee of No. 9. Up until that point, the hole had played as the toughest hole on the course, giving up just five birdies on the day.
Bryson smacked another beauty and birdied himself home to finish the front nine three-under.
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Medical staff members at a hospital in the Philippines found themselves dealing with an unusual non-medical emergency Friday morning -- a large lizard loose in the building.
A video filmed Friday morning at Daanbantayan District Hospital, on Cebu island, shows the staff and other workers chasing after and fleeing from a large monitor lizard that made its way into the facility.
A security guard armed with a broom is seen in the footage attempting to chase the lizard out of the building.
Witnesses said the lizard was not harmed in the chase and eventually made its way back outside.
The Philippines is home to several different varieties of monitor lizards. It was unclear which type of lizard visited the hospital Friday.
SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — A burglar busted through the ceiling of a Sacramento smoke shop last week and the whole incident was caught on camera.
The break-in happened on July 27 at the Stay Fly Smoke Shop on El Camino Avenue. Surveillance video from the shop's security camera system shows the suspect dangling from the ceiling before dropping to the ground. He rummaged through the smoke shop and attempted to get into the safe and register.
The store's alarm system immediately alerted the owner who called 911 while watching what was happening live on his security camera. He was able to track the suspect's every move and tell dispatch what was going on just in time for deputies to catch the dangling burglar.
Days after the break-in, a new surveillance video shows a man with his hand reached over the counter offering an apology to the store's owner. Workers at the smoke shop say the man seen in the video is the same person who previously broke in through the ceiling just last week.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 28-year-old Derek German. Deputies arrested German and say he was also in possession of stolen property from other recent burglaries.
BERLIN (AP) — A German nudist had the last laugh after giving chase to a wild boar that had run off with a bag containing his laptop.
Pictures posted on social media show the naked man running after a sow and her two piglets to the mirth of fellow bathers at Berlin's Teufelssee, or Devil's Lake.
Adele Landauer, an actor and coach who says she took the pictures, wrote that the pigs first helped themselves to somebody's pizza before grabbing the bag.
When the owner realized what had happened, he "gave his all" and recovered it, she said.
"When he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success," she added.
Landauer said she later showed the man the pictures she had taken and "he laughed loudly and authorized me to publish them."
Wild boars are common in the forests around Berlin and can occasionally be seen venturing through city parks in search of food.
A 71-year-old man was charged with committing six armed bank robberies in Montgomery County, Maryland, over the past nine years.
James Wersick was arrested Tuesday morning after county police say an officer caught him moments after a stickup at PNC Bank on River Road in Potomac. Officials say he was found with a gun, a bagful of cash and three knives.
The senior citizen walked into the bank, ordered employees and customers to get into a corner, and demanded cash while pointing a gun at a teller, police say. He yelled for no one to move and pointed a gun at them. The teller put money in a bag Wersick had and he left.
An employee of the bank called 911 at about 10:10 a.m. and reported the robbery in progress. Officers got a description of the suspect via police radio.
Just as Wersick was walking out with his bagful of cash, an officer arrived and ordered him to the ground. He refused, police say.
"I'm a customer," he said.
The officer held Wersick to prevent him from reaching into his pockets to get the gun the bank employee described. As the officer took him into custody, a handgun fell out of his pants pocket. The officer then found "a large amount of cash" and three knives.
Police believe Wersick committed five other armed bank robberies in Bethesda, Kensington and Potomac starting in 2012.
"During police questioning, Wersick made admissions of guilt to committing all six Montgomery County robberies, a statement from the department said.
Wersick, whose address was unconfirmed, was charged with six counts of armed robbery plus related charges.
Here's information on the bank robberies police say he committed:
Jan. 27, 2012, approximately 9:35 a.m., M & T Bank, 10100 River Road, Potomac
January 8, 2014, approximately 9:15 a.m., Capital One Bank, 7340 Westlake Terrace, Bethesda
Dec. 9, 2014, approximately 12:00 p.m., M & T Bank, 10420 Montgomery Ave., Kensington
Feb. 13, 2016, approximately 9:18 a.m., PNC Bank, 10211 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
Feb. 13, 2016, approximately 9:46 a.m., M & T Bank, 10420 Montgomery Ave., Kensington
Aug. 4, 2020, approximately 10:09 am, PNC Bank, 10150 River Road, Potomac
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A cat brought into a Las Vegas shelter as a stray was reunited with his family 10 years after going missing from a friend's house.
Heather Whitener said Logan the cat fled from a friend's house a decade ago, and the family was shocked to receive a call this week from The Animal Foundation saying the feline had been found.
The Animal Foundation said Logan had been brought in as a stray and staff were able to get Whitener's contact information from his microchip.
"He's a very loving cat," Whitener told KSNV-TV. "As soon as I started scratching right here, his favorite spot, he's like, OK."
The Animal Foundation said microchipping pets dramatically increases the chances of a reunion when an animal goes missing.
"Thanks to a microchip, The Animal Foundation was able to reunite Logan the cat with his family after 10 years of being missing," the shelter said in a Facebook post.
BOSTON (CBS) – The Mayflower II will not head to Newport Thursday as planned after changes made to the Massachusetts travel order took Rhode Island off the exempt list.
The replica ship was moved to State Pier in New Bedford Tuesday to ride out Tropical Storm Isaias.
It was then scheduled to go to Fort Adams in Newport Thursday morning.
But then Massachusetts added Rhode Island to it lists of states where arriving travelers must self-quarantine, or provide proof they're not infected with coronavirus.
The ship will now head to Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay.
The Mayflower II left Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut July 20 after an $11 million renovation. It is expected to arrive in Plymouth by August 10.
