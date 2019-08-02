BRADYS BEND, Pa. (AP) — A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming.
Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Sonny Herr tells the Tribune Review she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.
She says Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim. Tissy’s favorite thing is to swim with Herr’s 9-year-old daughter Taylee.
Tissy even wears a floatie around the waist and likes to be snuggled in the pool. The cat also loves bubble baths.
According to the Cat Fancier’s Association, many cat breeds enjoy water, including Turkish Angora, American Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat and the American Bobtail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years.
But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh.
Andy Baker says he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tennessee, to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.
He says they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates.
But there's a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O.
Baker told WEWS -TV in Cleveland that the trooper got a good laugh out of it and was a good sport.
He says the brothers weren't so lucky last year when they got tickets for speeding.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state, stunning drivers but hurting no one.
The Washington State Patrol says the single-propeller KR2 aircraft landed Thursday on the street in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma.
Trooper Johnna Batiste says the pilot was able to land during a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the plane to stall. Video shows it stopping just before an intersection.
Driver Dennis Diessner told Seattle TV station KOMO that the plane came so close to his car that he thought he could have reached out and touched it. He says he pulled over to make sure the pilot was OK.
Batiste says a trooper who was nearby helped the pilot push the plane into a parking lot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A county mayor in southwestern Poland is promising a surprise award for the couple who next have a boy in a village where only girls have been born for nearly a decade.
Authorities in the village of Miejsce Odrzanskie, which has around 300 residents, don't know why no boys have been born there since 2010, but they are beginning to worry about filling farming jobs in the future.
County Mayor Rajmun Frischko, a father of two girls, told TVN24 Friday that he will have a nice surprise ready for those who next have a boy.
Community head, Krystyna Zydziak, said 10 girls have been born since 2010.
Statistics show that more boys than girls are born in Poland. In 2017, 207,000 boys were born compared to 196,000 girls.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say they've wiped out a spate of toilet paper thefts by arresting a man accused of stealing dozens of rolls of bath tissue from a local market.
Trussville Police Detective Ben Short tells news outlets 50-year-old Ira Glover led officers on a short chase before they arrested him Tuesday.
Police say Glover was caught on security video swiping dozens of rolls of toilet paper from a pallet last week before attempting another theft Tuesday. Investigators think he's been trying to refill his janitorial business' supply.
Glover was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment, and Short says the department is seeking theft charges.
AL.com reports Glover may have made away with hundreds of dollars' worth of toilet paper in thefts dating to at least March.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A 7-year-old boy complaining of jaw pain was found to have 526 teeth inside his mouth, according to the hospital in India where he was treated.
The boy, identified by his first name Ravindranath, was admitted last month in the southern city of Chennai because of swelling and pain near his molars in his lower right jaw.
When doctors scanned and x-rayed his mouth, they found a sac embedded in his lower jaw filled with "abnormal teeth," Dr. Prathiba Ramani, the head of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, told CNN.
While the surgery to remove the teeth took place last month, doctors needed time to individually examine each tooth before they could confirm their findings.
After discovering the sac, two surgeons removed it from Ravindranath's mouth. Then Ramani's team took four to five hours to empty the sac to confirm its contents and discovered the hundreds of teeth.
"There were a total of 526 teeth ranging from 0.1 millimeters (.004 inches) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). Even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel coat indicating it was a tooth," she said.
The boy was released three days after the surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, Ramani said.
Ramani said the boy was suffering from a very rare condition called compound composite odontoma. She said what caused the condition is unclear, but it could be genetic or it could be due to environmental factors like radiation.
The boy actually may have had the extra teeth for some time. His parents told doctors that they had noticed swelling in his jaw when he was as young as 3, but they couldn't do much about it because he would not stay still or allow doctors to examine him.
Dr. P. Senthilnathan, head of the hospital's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department and one of two surgeons who operated on the boy, detailed the procedure to CNN.
"Under general anesthesia, we drilled into the jaw from the top," he said. "We did not break the bone from the sides, meaning reconstruction surgery was not required. The sac was removed. You can think of it as a kind of balloon with small pieces inside."
Dr. Senthilnathan said the discovery showed it was important to seek treatment for dental issues as early as possible.
Awareness about dental and oral health was improving, he said, though access in rural areas remained problematic.
"Earlier, things like not as many dentists, lack of education, poverty meant that there was not as much awareness. These problems are still there.
"You can see people in cities have better awareness but people who are in rural areas are not as educated or able to afford good dental health."
In Ravindrath's case, all has turned out well; the boy now has a healthy count of 21 teeth, Dr. Senthilnathan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) When the residents of a municipality in southern Mexico got fed up with their mayor after he failed to keep a campaign promise, they knew what they had to do.
They made him wear a dress and paraded him around town. For days.
Earlier this week, a visibly stressed Mayor Javier Jimenez, from Huixtán province, walked around in a long dark skirt and frilly white blouse with ruffles and flowery embroidery, in front of furious residents of San Andrés Puerto Rico, while Luis Ton, another official also deemed deficient, was clad in a bright pink dress with white polka dots.
One of the key complaints, local news outlets say, is that Jimenez has not come through on his campaign promise to allocate 3 million pesos (equivalent to about $158,000) for improvements to the town's water system, among other things, reported the newspaper El Diario de Mexico.
While the officials walked in women's garb, residents held hand-scrawled posters describing what they saw as the politicians' failings. In an interview with a reporter captured on video, the mayor, appearing uncomfortable, said he's been trying to fulfill his promises. He said there is no more money in the fund because it has been given to various municipalities. As he spoke, some residents held posters denouncing government failures, and others could be heard yelling at him not to continue telling lies.
Jimenez and Ton also were forced to solicit funds from passing motorists – many of whom seemed to have smirks on their faces—in order to raise money for improving the water system. The two politicians had been "detained" by the residents for at least four days, according to Cultura Colectiva.
Residents are demanding an investigation into whether Jimenez stole the 3 million pesos he says has gone to various communities. In the interview with the local reporter, Jimenez said he is innocent, but that he would not resist an investigation.
Dressing up politicians who disappoint is a traditional – and cathartic -- way in several towns in the state of Chiapas of dressing them down. Often, politicians are taken by force and dressed up.
In May, residents of several communities from the municipality of Siltepec in Chiapas hauled the mayor, Pedro Damian Gonzalez Arriaga, out of his office and tied him to a post in the main square, according to Mexico News Daily.
Residents told reporters that they had enough of unfulfilled campaign promises to improve public infrastructure. They said they were tempted to shave his head "as if he were a sheep" and exhibiting him on the streets if he did not do his job.
Not all residents were on board with punishing the mayor with a sort of sartorial dunce cap, reported La Republica.
While many applauded the move, others said residents should have chosen a more mature way to express their displeasure with political leaders.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Meat purveyor Oscar Meyer is branching out into the dessert game with its latest product -- ice cream sandwiches with bits of real hot dog.
Oscar Meyer announced ahead of Friday's National Ice Cream Sandwich Day that it partnered with New York ice cream company il laboratorio del gelato to create the Ice Dog Sandwich, an ice cream sandwich inspired by hot dogs.
The sandwich, which features cookies as "buns," contains bits of candied hot dog meat and spicy mustard ice cream.
The company said its Wienermobile will drive around Manhattan during the week of Aug. 12 to distribute free samples of the unusual dessert.
The announcement comes on the heels of condiment company French's creating a mustard flavored ice cream that it said will be available in select cities during the summer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Turkish bee that stowed away to Britain with a vacationing family was handed a death sentence by the government, but escaped before it could be carried out.
The Toy family of Bristol said the Turkish bee, believed to be an osmia avosetta mason bee, apparently stowed away in their luggage when they returned from a vacation to Turkey, and the insect's cocoons were found in their garden.
The Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs said the bee is to be captured and destroyed out of fear it could be dangerous to native bees. The British Beekeepers Association said the bee could carry non-native viruses that British bees can't fight off, or it could out-compete native bees for food.
The Toy family said the bee disappeared from their yard before it could be destroyed.
"We are taking prompt action to collect any cocoons from the house which will be then assessed by experts," a spokesman for the Animal and Plant Health Agency, part of DEFRA, told the Evening Standard. "We continue to work with the National Bee Unit and their nationwide network of bee inspectors to monitor the situation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A remorseful thief who swiped a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant gave the eatery two new bottles along with a letter saying the incident had brought them bad luck.
A manger closing up Wednesday night at Perkins Restaurant in Lacey Township discovered a brown bag next to the entrance to the business that turned out to contain two unopened bottles of ketchup and an anonymous letter.
The letter, which the manager shared on Facebook, explained that the author had taken a bottle of ketchup off a table while dining.
"I thought it'd be 'risky'", the letter said. "I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I've ever done."
The letter said the theft had brought them bad luck and bad karma, including their car being hit by another vehicle just hours after the incident.
The thief wrote that they hoped replacing the bottle with two new bottles would repair their karma.
"Again, I'm really sorry if I inconvenienced you the same way my life has been inconveniencing me," the person wrote. "I'm sorry, from an awful person."
The manager said the person is forgiven and employees had never even noticed a bottle of ketchup was missing.