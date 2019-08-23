BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old boy got a stern talking-to earlier this week when he took his mom’s Volkswagen for a joyride on the German autobahn, but after pulling the stunt again — hitting speeds of 180 kph (112 mph) — he’s been put into psychological counselling.
Dortmund police said Friday the grade-schooler stole the keys to the Golf around midnight and drove from his hometown Soest to Dortmund, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.
Police say another motorist reported the child driving at high speeds in the city, saying “red lights and driving regulations did not seem to interest” him.
As police searched for the vehicle, the boy drove out of town and crashed into the rear of a parked truck at a rest stop. Nobody was injured but the Golf was badly damaged.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Missouri woman narrowly escaped serious injury after a venomous spider crawled into her ear while she was sleeping.
Susie Torres of Kansas City first noticed something was wrong on Tuesday morning when she felt some discomfort in her ear.
"I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear. It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear," Torres told local station WDAF-TV.
Torres went to her doctor to find out what was wrong and was looked at by a medical assistant, who discovered something strange.
"She ran out and said I'm going to get a couple more people. She then said, 'I think you have an insect in there,'" she told local station KSHB-TV.
What happened next shocked Torres.
"She came back in and told me it was a spider," Torres said, admitting she is particularly terrified of those creatures.
Doctors worked their magic and removed the creepy-crawly creature, which was a brown recluse spider, a species with a bite that can cause stinging pain and severe lesions that require medical attention, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Luckily, the spider didn't bite Torres.
Still, she isn't taking any more chances.
"I went and put some cotton balls in my ears last night. I`m shaking off my clothes, and I don't put my purse on the floor. I'm a little more cautious," she told WDAF-TV.
It is still unknown how and when the spider entered Torres' ear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who accidentally used the same lottery slip to buy two tickets ended up having the mistake pay off when her prize was doubled.
The Perth woman told LotteryWest officials she had two Payslips for the Monday and Wednesday Lotto drawing, one with her numbers and one with numbers selected by her partner, but she accidentally used the same slip twice and received two identical tickets.
"When I realized I hadn't used my partner's Playslip, I felt so guilty that I couldn't tell him what I'd done," she said. "I think he's forgiven me now though."
The mistake doubled the couple's prize -- from $675,845 to $1,351,700.
"The win will mean a bit more traveling, we'll replace the car and it gives us an opportunity to be kind and generous to others," the woman said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "emoji house" after being painted with giant emoji images -- purportedly as an act of revenge against neighbors -- is being listed for sale.
Kathryn Kidd, who had her Manhattan Beach home painted bright pink with two large emoji images, said the house is being listed with an asking price of $1,749,000.
Locals allege Kidd had the unusual paint job done as retribution against neighbors who reported her for illegally using the house as an Airbnb rental. Manhattan Beach prohibits local homes from being listed on the app.
Kidd said she is planning to have another emoji painted on the house before selling it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a couple were shocked to find a 3-foot python slithering around their 5-month-old daughter's nursery.
The RSPCA said the Tadworth, Surrey, couple spotted the python exiting their daughter's room earlier this month and heading down the stairs.
The baby's father called his brother, as well as the RSPCA and local police, and the girl's uncle was able to arrive at the home in time to corral the snake and take it to a friend for safe storage in a terrarium until it could be collected by rescuers.
"The young royal python was very friendly so I was sure he was an escaped pet from a nearby home. I took him into our care but, thankfully, we were able to find his owner and return him," RSPCA animal collection officer Louis Horton said.
"It turns out he was called Gozer the Gozerian -- named after Ghostbusters -- and belonged to the family's neighbour. He'd been missing since May so it was nice to be able to return him home," he said.
Gozer's owner said the snake managed to push out an air vent in his terrarium and squeeze through the tiny hole to escape.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man who authorities say posted social media video of himself licking ice cream from a carton in Texas and returning it to a supermarket freezer.
The warrant charges D'Adrien Anderson of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
The incident happened Monday night at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Authorities say store surveillance cameras show the man finally take the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and buy it, which isn't captured in the social media video.
Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told KFDM-TV the store was forced to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at considerable cost.
Anderson has no listed phone number.
Port Arthur is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Houston.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chonk. Jumbo-sized. Genuinely big boned. These are only a few of the terms that were used to describe a humongous cat that's up for adoption at a Philadelphia animal shelter.
The Morris Animal Refuge tweeted photos of BeeJay, a 2-year-old brown and white tabby cat weighing in at a whopping 26 pounds. Yes, you read that right. Twenty-six.
"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK," the shelter tweeted Thursday morning. "He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love."
Three things were immediately apparent from the tweet: One, the Morris Animal Refuge loves the word "chonk." Two, BeeJay is HUGE, looking more like a tiger or a lynx than your average house cat. Three, BeeJay really knows how to strike a pose, giving off runway-worthy looks in his two Twitter photos that Derek Zoolander would envy.
The pictures of the "jumbo-sized package of fluff and love" quickly went viral with Twitter users expressing their amazement as only Twitter users know how.
Want to adopt BeeJay? Reach out to the Morris Animal Refuge and give him a new home. That is, of course, if he can fit through your door.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A group of Flemish nationalist politicians on Thursday joked that President Trump could buy a portion of Belgium at a steal – for only 1 euro – after Danish leaders spurned his idea to buy Greenland.
The youth wing of the New Flemish Alliance tweeted a proposal for Trump to purchase Wallonia, a French-speaking, left-leaning region of southern Belgium. The New Flemish Alliance is based in Flanders, a portion of Belgium that has seen a surge of nationalist and separatist Flemish parties in recent years, Euronews reported.
"Dear President @realDonaldTrump, one euro and Wallonia is yours. Call us. #GreenlandIsNotForSale," Jong N-VA, the youth wing of the New Flemish Alliance, the tweet read.
The tweet was accompanied with a photo of a "Trump" building resembling one tweeted by the president earlier this week that showed Trump Tower over a Greenland village with the caption: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"
"It was just a joke aimed at a young Flemish audience, going along with something trending on Twitter, nothing more," Jong N-VA President Lawrence Vancraeyenest told Euronews. "I sincerely hope there is still room for some humor in politics. Especially young people need that."
The N-VA won 43 seats in Belgium's 150-seat parliament in the latest elections.
Trump's idea to buy Greenland was met with ridicule and disdain from Danish and Greenland leaders. The Arctic island is a semi-autonomous Danish territory with a population of around 56,000.
Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, called the idea "absurd" and said Greenland is not for sale. Frederiksen's response seemingly bothered Trump, who canceled a scheduled September visit to the country.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man who recorded what he says was the abuse of a show pig at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month has been banned from the fair for life.
Wheaten Mather tells the Des Moines Register that he and a friend were at the fair Aug. 8 when he saw a boy hitting a squealing show pig in the face with a stick called a hog whip, and Mather started recording on his cellphone.
Mather confronted fair CEO Gary Slater about the incident 10 days later. Mather says Slater tolerated his questions at first, then became dismissive and called fair police.
Mather says that's when an officer told him he was being ejected for life.
Fair spokeswoman Mindy Williamson says Mather was banned because he was combative and "a little threatening."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A man who created from a Tennessee high school in 1976 was reunited with the class ring he lost while skiing 43 years ago thanks to an employee at the school.
Sandra Manning, a secretary at Sevier County High School, said a man came into the school Thursday morning bearing a Class of 1976 ring that he said his mother found years ago at a campground in Georgia.
Manning used the initials on the ring, C.E.S, and some old yearbooks to identify a prime suspect, Chris Smith.
The secretary posted a plea for help on Facebook, and just a couple hours later she was on the phone with Smith's wife, Joyce.
"I thought it was a joke at first to be honest," Chris Smith told WBIR-TV.
Smith said he does not know how his ring ended up at a campsite in Georgia.
"I lost the ring the summer that we graduated skiing out here at Douglas Lake at the local lake here. So someone had to find it and it made its way way back to Georgia," he said.