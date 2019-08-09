GIBSONTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old Florida man took his golf cart on a wild ride through a Walmart store, terrorizing shoppers and ignoring deputies’ orders to stop before crashing into a cash register.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators say they were summoned to the store near Tampa on Thursday, where they found Michael Dale Hudson blocking the liquor store entrance with his golf cart. The Tampa Bay Times reports he was demanding to speak to a manager.
As deputies spoke to Hudson, they say he suddenly drove toward the store’s main entrance. Customers jumped out of the way as he barreled through the door. He raced toward the checkout area, hitting several customers.
He was jailed on multiple charges, including aggravated battery. A lawyer wasn’t listed in jail records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has told a man who threw an iguana at a restaurant manager that he's not allowed to brag about the crime.
Forty-nine-year-old Arnold Teeter pleaded guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.
Painesville Municipal Judge Michael Cicconetti (chik-oh-NET'-ee) sentenced Teeter to two years of probation. The conditions also include that Teeter cannot live in a home with animals for five years.
In April, authorities said Teeter pulled the 2-foot-long (0.61-meter) iguana from under his sweatshirt, swung it around by its tail and threw it at a Perkins Restaurant manager but missed.
The iguana suffered a fractured leg but recovered.
The lizard had ended up with Teeter after getting away from its rightful owners while they were moving. It has since been returned to them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A giant stuffed pig found at a Southern California train station is a carnival prize that was apparently too much to handle.
The porker filled a sheriff's pickup when deputies removed it from the Metrolink station in Camarillo on Tuesday.
The Ventura County Star went in search of its origins and ended up at the county fair.
The trail led to a BB shooting gallery where fairgoers win a prize if they obliterate a star on a paper target.
Booth worker Jonathan "JC" Costa remembered the girl who succeeded. She first claimed a giant stuffed dragon but discovered it had a hole and traded it in for the pig.
The girl apparently rode the train to Camarillo and got into a rideshare, abandoning the pig because it wouldn't fit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A stowaway gecko caused a scene on a flight from Mexico to England when it ran through the plane.
The Solihull Council's Trading Standards team said officials were summoned to Birmingham Airport when the small lizard was found running loose on the flight from Cancun, Mexico.
The team said the lizard was taken to a local veterinarian for a health check-up.
They said a new home is being sought for the gecko.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A man who found a class ring while using a metal detector on a New York State beach was able to use social media to reunite the lost item with its owner.
Craig "Tiny" Bordeaux said he was using his metal detector Tuesday at Haviland Cove Beach in Glens Falls when he found the Glens Falls High School ring buried in the sand.
Bordeaux posted photos of the ring, which bore the name Kyle and the year 2017, to Facebook, where they were shared more than 2,000 times in only 12 hours.
The social media post was able to help Bordeaux return the ring to its owner, who said it had been lost at the beach about a year earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) These burglars came prepared. They cut a hole through the concrete roof and shimmied down into the warehouse. They disabled the alarms. They escaped with $2 million worth of goods.
The stolen booty: 34,000 pairs of high-end fajas, a Spanx-like undergarment popular in Miami's Hispanic community.
The robbery took place last year and was only made public recently. David Ovalle, a Miami Herald journalist, has been reporting the story from South Florida.
According to Ovalle's reporting, less than a quarter of the fajas have been returned to Premier International Group and the recovered garments are mostly unsellable. Detectives from Miami-Dade's Cargo Theft Unit noticed black market sellers exchanging garbage bags of fajas and were able to uncover the operation.
Still, the burglars behind the estimated $2 million plunder have yet to be found.
"The actual people who went in and broke in and actually did the stealing of the fajas have never been caught or identified," Ovalle says.
The motivation for pilfering the fajas? Ovalle thinks the bizarre crime is the result of a financial calculation.
"The fajas ended up in the black market," Ovalle says. "So if you're a place that sells fajas and you can get this good Colombian product for only like 20 bucks a pop as opposed to 50 bucks a pop... and then you can sell it for over a hundred while you're making a pretty good return."
Fajas are popular in Colombia and much of Latin America. The body-shaping garments are worn to accentuate curves but also to aid in the recovery from cosmetic procedures like liposuction. The product is also available for men.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAVANNAH, GA. - A drug charge has been dropped against a Georgia Southern quarterback after a white substance he identified as bird poop on his car's hood tested negative for cocaine.
A Saluda County Sheriff's Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding July 31 and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. The report says Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off. The deputies then did a field test that came back positive for cocaine and charged him with possession of the drug.
Werts' lawyer Townes Jones IV told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.
Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A bear fell onto a police car, causing a crash and fire that destroyed the vehicle and half an acre of vegetation in Northern California.
The driver wasn't injured and the bear fled the scene.
The Humboldt Country Sheriff's Office car had its lights and sirens on at 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 while it responded to an overdose call. En route, a bear fell from an embankment and onto the hood, per KRCR, the ABC station in Redding.
Caltrans, the state highway department, said via Facebook that the patrol car struck an embankment, rolled over and caught fire. The flames then spread to nearby vegetation.
The outcome of the overdose which sparked the initial call wasn't clear.
"Travelers are reminded to stay alert while exploring the beautiful highways and nature of District 1," Caltrans said on Facebook. "Bears, elk and deer are just some of the critters sharing our coastal home."
The agency shared images of the destruction on Facebook:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado are warning residents and visitors to lock the doors of their unattended vehicles after a bear broke into a car and shredded the interior.
The Snowmass Village Police Department said in a Facebook post that the bear was able to open an unlocked car door that closed behind the animal when it climbed inside.
The bear, trapped inside the car, destroyed the interior.
"Lock your doors, secure your windows," the post said. "Insurance doesn't usually cover this."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA - An Alaska police department has removed a social media post making light of a man asking officers to arrest and hold him in jail for public nudity, a report said.
Anchorage police spokesman MJ Thim said the first-draft post should not have been published, The Chugiak-Eagle River Star reported Wednesday.
"It was incomplete and still in draft form," Thim said of the post, which was live for at least two hours before being taken down.
Thim could not provide specific details about the arrest referenced in the post.
The post referred to the man as "Mr. Birthday Suit" and described an encounter with officers in which he said he was naked because he wished to be arrested.
The deleted police post included a photo of the genie from the animated film "Aladdin" and said, "We also have wish-granting abilities."
The post added that the man told a magistrate he wanted to go to jail for a long time and the magistrate "granted his wish" by ordering him held without bail.
"But no bail makes the story more fun," the post said. "And it qualifies the magistrate as having wish-granting genie powers, too."
The post generated several negative comments, including some who questioned why the department was making light of a possible mental-health issue.
"Not loving this 'funny' tone about a community member who clearly is in need of psychiatric intervention, which we all know they aren't likely to get in this budget climate," one commenter wrote.
So-called "What Not To Do Wednesday" posts have been a regular feature of the department's social media strategy for two years.