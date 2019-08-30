DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia probation officer has resigned and her friend has been arrested for borrowing that officer’s badge and gun to get free snacks at a QuikTrip.
WSB-TV reports 33-year-old Pektra LaQuiche Edgerton was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.
Gwinnett County Police Officer J.T. Smith says he saw Edgerton inside the QuikTrip with a badge and gun requesting free snacks and her actions seemed suspicious.
Smith’s body cam footage shows he pulled Edgerton over and she was still wearing the badge. The footage shows Edgerton admitting that her passenger, Brandi Green, was an officer with the Department of Community Supervision, who let her borrow the gun and badge.
The department says Green was suspended but later resigned.
The outlet says Edgerton hasn’t responded to comment request as of Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORANGE, Vt. (AP) — About 250 pigs have been causing a ruckus in a Vermont town the past month after they escaped from their enclosure, but most of them had been returned as of Thursday thanks in part to a trail of hot dog buns and good ol' fashioned corralling.
Several farm workers and a couple of volunteers who heard about the loose pigs trudged up and down the dirt road hill Thursday trying to drive any pigs back into the Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange. They chased the animals into the brush, and ditches, working together to position themselves so that they could corral the large sows and boars, which frequently got away.
But farmer Walter Jeffries said most of his pigs have returned home.
"The pigs have been allowed and remain to be allowed in the town right of way so cars are unable to pass, people can't walk on the road because the pigs chase them," said Town Clerk Angela Eastman on Thursday.
Jeffries faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines from the town for the pigs that have been spotted on and alongside the town road for weeks, creating a nuisance for drivers and pedestrians, according to the town.
Jeffries said he believes the fence enclosure was damaged by vandalism on the night of Aug. 11, allowing about 50 adult pigs and 200 piglets to escape. He thinks it was the work of a former employee and said he reported it to the police. The farm was also robbed recently of thousands of dollars in tools, he said.
A Vermont farmer says most of the 250 pigs that escaped earlier this month from a fenced-in area are back, but local officials say loose pigs are still causing a nuisance in the area. (Aug. 29)
Jeffries said his outdoor farm manager then got injured and wasn't able to repair the fencing.
"So we've been dealing with that ever since," he said Thursday, adding that about 99% of the pigs were back and the fence had been fixed.
Earlier in the day, Eastman said she spotted 16 pigs in the town right of way. A town official checks daily, counting and taking photos of the animals. The fine is based on the number of pigs in the right-of way. As of Thursday the town tallied $81,955, Eastman said.
"It is a public hazard," she said of the pigs.
The pigs also got loose last year, she said.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to determine how much time is appropriate for the farmer to recover the animals before officials take any action, said agency spokesman Scott Waterman.
Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts told NECN that his agency is concerned about public safety as well as creating a feral population of pigs, which can be destructive to property.
"We want to make sure travelers don't run into the animals — hurt the animals, or hurt themselves," he told NECN.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Tennessee man who spent "countless time driving" from one Popeyes to another in search of its popular chicken sandwich is suing the fast-food chain after he was left hungry.
"I can't get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can't think straight," Craig Barr told The Chattanooga Times Free Press on Thursday. "It just consumes you."
Barr's suit accused Popeyes of deceptive business practices and false advertising, the paper reported. He said he was scammed out of $25 by a man claiming to be a Popeyes employee who said he was selling sandwiches behind a restaurant.
Once he gave the scammer the money, he never saw him again, Barr said. He also claimed he blew out a tire and damaged a rim driving from one Popeyes to another and was humiliated when his friends laughed at his ordeal.
Barr said various locations turned him away after their supply of the in-demand edible sold out. He claimed the chain overhyped the item and purposefully lowered quantity to increase demand.
And speaking of demand, he's demanding $5,000.
"It's totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It's a big fiasco," he told the paper. "Someone has to stand up to Big Corporate. Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches."
Messages to Restaurant Brands International, the owner of the Miami-based chicken chain, were not immediately returned.
Demand for the new sandwich exceeded expectations, with the item selling out within days of its Aug. 12 launch.
When one North Carolina location ran out of chicken, a Chick-fil-A employee across the street handed out the competitor's sandwiches to Popeyes workers.
The new Popeyes menu item gained widespread popularity after a feud with Wendy's over social media about which company had the best sandwich.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A bull jumped a 7-foot fence at a farm auction house in Ontario and managed to avoid being captured by authorities and members of the public.
The young bull jumped the fence before he was due to be auctioned Thursday at the Ottawa Livestock Exchange and took off running.
Ottawa resident Ken Tasker, who has farming experience, spotted the 600-pound bull charging through the area and pursued it in an attempt to corner the animal. Tasker said he gave up the chase when the bull appeared aggressive.
Ottawa Police said traffic officers attempted to locate the bull Thursday afternoon, but it had apparently left the area.
Police asked anyone who spots the wandering bovine not to approach it and to instead call 911.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said an officer who rushed to the scene of a reported snake sighting was surprised and relieved to instead find an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar.
The RSPCA said animal collection officer Ellie West rushed to an address in Pencoed early Friday morning on a report of a non-native snake slithering around the garden.
West arrived to instead find an elephant hawk-moth caterpillar, a species that resembles a snake when it retracts its head and inflates the front of its body.
"They're really interesting animals; that can inflate their front end, and have circular dots along their body, so they're easily mistaken for snakes," West said.
"Fortunately, the caterpillar was fine - and we're very grateful to the caller, who thought they were helping a non-native loose snake. Instead, however, this caterpillar has been returned to the wild, and can look forward to transforming into a beautiful moth!" she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Welsh driver was ordered to pay a fine after he was caught on video transporting a disabled car by balancing it on the roof of another car.
Glyndwr Wyn Richards, 51, pleaded guilty in Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court to using a vehicle with a load likely to cause danger of injury after he was caught on video driving his Volkswagen Passat with a Skoda Octavia strapped to its roof.
Richards had been driving through an industrial estate in Aberystwyth, Wales, and he told the court he transported the car less than 1,000 feet.
He admitted the stunt was a "stupid thing to do."
Richards was given three penalty points on his driver's license and ordered to pay a $97 fine and $140 in court costs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in California came to the rescue of a bear cub trapped in a motel's dumpster while its sibling tried to open the container from the outside.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a motel in Kings Beach, near Lake Tahoe, early Tuesday morning and found a bear cub trying to break into a dumpster while its mother paced nearby.
The deputies discovered a second cub was trapped inside the trash container.
Deputies pulled up to the dumpster in a patrol vehicle and used a pole extended through a window to lift the lid, allowing the trapped cub to climb out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Pumpkin spice is back and even the CIA has noticed.
Yes, that CIA.
The spy agency posted a tweet on Thursday that showed a seasonal coffee toast between a Starbucks cup and a Dunkin cup, each with marks indicating a pumpkiny brew inside.
Both companies have locations at CIA headquarters in Virginia.
Is this just an innocent celebration of seasonal coffees? Or is there a hidden message on those mugs? Some Twitter users played along. Some cracked jokes. And others used the tweet as a chance to serve some extra-hot spice right back at the agency:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Brian Cashman was swarmed by a group of Connecticut police officers who drew their firearms on the Yankee general manager Friday when he was apparently mistaken for an armed car thief, The Post has learned.
The 52-year-old GM of the Bronx Bombers was driving his white Jeep Wrangler from Yankee Stadium to Connecticut after it was reported stolen last Saturday, according to team sources.
The NYPD had found his vehicle abandoned in the Bronx and returned it to him earlier this week.
Cashman was attempting to get to the Norwalk Police Department to have his car processed for evidence on Friday when he stopped at a gas station in Darien.
"And that's when apparently the circumstances radically changed," Cashman told The Post.
"I had a welcoming committee descend upon me as I pulled out of that gas station."
According to Cashman, Darien cops were already "responding to someone in a white Jeep that was brandishing a gun in a local doctor's office."
To make matters worse, when Darien police ran Cashman's license plates, the vehicle came up stolen because "the NYPD never took me off the stolen car list," he said.
As Cashman pulled out of the gas station as many as five patrol cars zoned in on him and between six to nine officers got out of their cars with their "guns drawn," he said.
"They executed a very tactful interception," Cashman said.
"They're clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them…they were executing their duty."
Cashman said he was told to "not make any rash movements" as he exited his Jeep.
"They searched my car, asked for my ID," he said. "I explained what was going on."
Cashman said the dramatic ordeal took roughly 15 minutes before he was back in his car being escorted by Darien police to the Norwalk Police Department.
"They went through their process," Cashman said, adding that he was escorted to the police department because "it was possible I would be tripped up again" since his car was still reported stolen.
Surprisingly Cashman said "I knew exactly what I was in for" when the Darien cops closed in on him because shortly before that he got a call from Westchester County police about his stolen car.
"They called my cell while I was driving and I tripped up something on my drive up," he said.
"They asked me if I was driving my vehicle because they got a hit on my stolen car driving up the Hudson."
According to Cashman, he reported his Jeep stolen last Sunday morning with the Norwalk Police Department and on Tuesday the NYPD called him saying his car was found abandoned in the Bronx.
The vehicle was towed to a local auto shop where he could pick it up.
"I retrieved it on Wednesday and I called Norwalk Police," he said.
"They wanted to process it for evidence…I told them I can get them the car Friday."
Cashman said he's "curious" how the car he had returned to him and even paid the towing fee for when it was still listed as stolen.
"My vehicle should have been removed from the stolen database before being returned to me," he said.
"Someone did not remove it from the stolen list…it's a mistake, but at least nothing harmful came from that."
A law enforcement source told The Post that the NYPD should have contacted cops in Darien and alerted them that the car was found in order for the alarm to be removed.
"The alarm should've been removed before he received the car," the source added.
Darien police did not return a request for comment on Friday.
Cashman said that there was a positive to his wild experience.
"The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they're not going to get very far," he said.
"I have high respect for all law enforcement. They do an amazing job whether you're in Connecticut and New York City — and sometimes unique circumstances can occur."
As for Cashman's Jeep Wrangler, "I've been told it's officially off the stolen list."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A "drugs bust" at Gatwick Airport turned out to be a suitcase full of cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.
Workers at pizza restaurant Purezza were transporting the ingredients in a suitcase, when one of them was stopped by British Transport Police.
The case contained several blue bags full of white powder - which looked suspiciously like a haul of drugs.
The powder was tested by police, alongside Home Office officials, who then confirmed it was not an illegal substance - just ingredients for a vegan cake.
British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on 28 August after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.
"Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.