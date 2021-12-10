DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — Humans aren’t the only species packing on extra pounds during the pandemic. Some squirrels are letting themselves go, too.
Many squirrels are eating well this fall in New England. But one portly squirrel is so big it earned the nickname, “Fatty McFatterson.”
Most squirrels sprint or scoot. This one lumbers and waddles after supplementing nature’s bounty this fall by helping himself to seeds that fall to the ground from bird feeders.
“He’s clearly the alpha of the yard,” said Beth Ditkoff, of Damariscotta, told The Associated Press. “You think of them as scampering around. He’s bah-boom, bah-boom.”
It turns out that many pint-sized rodents aren’t so pint-sized as they gorge on abundant beach nuts, hazelnuts, acorns and a bumper crop of mushrooms this fall, Shevenell Webb, furbearer biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, told the Bangor Daily News.
“Many species of wildlife can pack on some extra pounds, but their thick, fluffy fur coat may also make them appear larger in winter,” she said.
Unlike many other mammals, squirrels don’t hibernate, though they do spend a fair amount of time in their nests in colder weather.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A college library in Indiana said a book was recently returned by a repentant patron who checked the tome out 49 years earlier.
Sarah Henderson, director of the Hewes Library at Monmouth College, said John Carlson came in recently to return a copy of Battles on the Monsoon: Campaigning in the Central Highlands by S.L.A. Marshall. The book had been due back Oct. 16, 1972.
"I thought, 'One of these days, I ought to return it.' Finally, last month, I stopped by the library, and I said, 'I need to 'fess up here. I'm throwing myself at the mercy of the court,'" Carlson told the Northwest Indiana Times.
Henderson said the library decided not to impose any late fees for the tome.
"He asked, 'Do I owe any money?' and I said, 'You're good. You're good.'" Henderson said. "We're just happy to have the book back and that he decided it was time for it to come home."
Carlson said the book traveled the globe with him while he was serving in the U.S. Army.
"Really, it's a great book, and I do feel bad that I had it for so long," Carlson said. "Maybe now some young man or woman would like to take it off the shelf. I hope that's what happens and that they enjoy reading it as much as I have. I must've read it a million times."
The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library in Stow, Ohio, experienced a similar situation this month when The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting was returned 34 years late. Librarians said the book was left in a drop box and employees were surprised to see it had been due back Oct. 28, 1987.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A highway sign that recently went up in Delaware was noticeably missing a letter in the state's name.
The new Wilmington exit sign on Interstate 95 should have said "Delaware Ave" but was misspelled as "Delware," The News Journal reports.
Delaware's transportation department and its contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure Company, say the sign was always meant to be temporary and has been replaced.
Exit 7 was previously closed for construction. A subcontractor hurriedly made a placeholder sign after learning the permanent one might not arrive in time for when the northbound exit was scheduled to reopen.
Donnie Arant, a Kiewit area manager, told the newspaper that the blunder was discovered after the sign was installed. It was not clear how long the error was up before it was covered Wednesday. The permanent marker was delivered earlier this week, so the one with the missing "a" was switched out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner.
Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry."I was about to throw it away," Barnes recalled. "But then I decided to check it because it might be worth a few bucks."
The ticket, bearing the numbers 6-18-20-22-24, turned out to be worth more than a few bucks -- it was a $387,450 jackpot winner.
Barnes said he has not made any plans for his winnings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A dog who became lost in the Chicago area during her family's cross-country move was reunited with her owners more than 10 days later thanks to local volunteers.
Siena Gailloux said her family was in the process of moving from Nebraska to Massachusetts on the day before Thanksgiving when their dog, Sandy, became startled during a walk in Lansing, Ill., and pulled free from Gailloux's mother.
"Sandy was already a little stressed out because of the move and a lady screamed and Sandy just bolted and pulled the leash right out of my mom's hand," Gailloux told WLS-TV.
Gailloux's mother reported the dog missing to local police and animal shelters while Gailloux posted notices about Sandy's disappearance to Facebook.
Ellen Hogan Mulvey, a local dog rescuer, saw the posts and contacted Gailloux's family to offer her assistance.
Mulvey and a group of local animal activists put up flyers bearing Sandy's photo and set up feeding stations and cameras in the area to attempt to locate the wayward canine.
Mulvey said a report of a Sandy sighting came in several days later and a trap was set up with food and some clothing bearing Gailloux's scent as bait.
"She didn't come until 7 p.m., but she was comfortable going in because she had been in earlier that morning and the trap went down when she went in," Mulvey said.
Sandy and Gailloux were reunited more than 10 days after the dog set out on her adventure. Gailloux said Sandy is in good health, but her paw pads were a bit tender from running.
She thanked Mulvey and the other volunteers who helped capture Sandy.
"We're just really so grateful that they were willing to take the time out of their days and help us," Gailloux said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn't exist.
In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn't mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.
The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.
Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn't exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.
"First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano's intentions were quite different," Paolino wrote on the diocesan Facebook page.
"We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life," he continued. "So Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity, sharing. But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, then you have to revalue it by giving it a new meaning."
But, if the public comments section of the Noto page were any indication, the Sicilian parents weren't having any of it.
While several welcomed the bishop's attempt to focus on the Catholic meaning of Christmas, others faulted Stagliano for interfering with family traditions and celebrations, and crushing the spirits of children whose early years were disrupted by the pandemic.
"You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don't understand a thing," a commenter, identified as Mary Avola, wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin's mother watched from nearby.
Donna Hargett of Monrovia posted a video to Facebook showing the bear cub wrestling with the giant inflatable Christmas decoration in a neighbor's front yard.
"I looked up and there it was jumping on the reindeer," Hargett told CBS Los Angeles. "I was laughing to myself out in the street."
Hargett said the mother and cub are frequent visitors to the neighborhood.
"We see these two around all the time," she said. "They're trouble."
Hargett said bears often come down from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. She said the animals once broke into her home.
"Through the window one time," she said. "There were scratches on the wall and one got up on the bed. There were paw prints."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Pizza chain Domino's has pleaded with fans to stop ordering food to the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle.
The company posted a warning on its social media page after its branch in Rhyl, North Wales, received "numerous" orders to Gwrych Castle addressed to the 2021 campmates.
"Yes, we know the campmates deserve something tasty after all the Bushtucker Trials, but please stop ordering pizzas to the castle," it said.
"We can't get through the gates so your favourite celebrities aren't getting a pizza the action."
The show is being filmed at Gwrych castle for a second year in a row
The production crew working on the show have been receiving and eating the food instead.
In video footage, a member of the crew can be heard saying "Who keeps ordering these?" as a delivery driver hands over four boxes addressed to Naughty Boy.
Naughty Boy was the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the series on Wednesday, with a "massive mystery order of pizzas received at the store" straight after his eviction.Dominos said: "Sadly, the pizzas never make it into the hungry hands of Naughty Boy or other camp mates with the show's organisers accepting it for the production crew to enjoy."
It comes a week after intruders had to be removed from the set in the second security breach of the series.
The latest incident happened as Storm Arwen hit the area and contestants had been evacuated as high winds battered Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
The severe weather meant the show had to be cancelled for three nights while work was carried out to repair significant damage.
The previous incident happened during the first week of the show, which launched at the end of November.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a home under construction to rescue a small kitten that became stuck inside a dryer vent.
The Bridgehampton Fire Department said crews responded to a home under construction in Water Mill and spent more than an hour cutting and removing sections of the vent and surrounding materials until they could reach the 4-to-5-month-old kitten.
Southampton Town Animal Control Officer Colleen Kidd took the kitten to a local animal shelter, where officials said it will soon be available for adoption.
"As we proceed into a colder time of the year, it is always possible that animals may seek warmth under decks, in deep window wells, or even in places like a dryer vent as we saw here, to escape the cold," Cathy Antos, Southampton's supervising town animal control officer, said in a news release.
"If you encounter a situation like that and need assistance, the Southampton Town Animal Control is prepared to come out and help get the animals to safety," Antos said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNBC) Peloton Interactive's stock move Friday came with a spoiler alert.
The connected fitness company's Bike drove a key plot point in the reboot of "Sex and the City" on HBO Max, and the company's reaction to the news raised questions among investors about its handling of its image.
In addition, Peloton received a ratings downgrade Friday that stoked ongoing concerns about weakening demand for its products. Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala cut the company's price target by more than half, from $112.00 to $50, as he changed the stock's rating from outperform to neutral.
In the short run, Peloton's going to see a lot more volatility, says Credit Suisse's Kaumil Gajrawala
Shares of the company hit a 52-week low of $37.67 in trading Friday, and ended the day down 5.4% at $38.51. On Thursday, shares fell 11%. That was the same day as the debut of "And Just Like That ... ," the latest iteration in the "Sex and the City" franchise, with the first episode featuring a dramatic scene involving Peloton's Bike.
Peloton's stock is down nearly 75% for the year, giving it a market value of about $12.6 billion.
Peloton was widely seen as a pandemic winner last year, along with home improvement companies and streaming services. As people stayed at home and skipped the gym, they bought equipment and set up their own home fitness studios. That backdrop has changed as people have gotten Covid vaccines and started to resume old habits.
As sales have slowed, the company reduced the price of its original Bike by hundreds of dollars and ramped up marketing efforts. It also faced regulatory scrutiny and announced a voluntary recall of its treadmills in May, after reports of one death and dozens of injuries.
(The next part of this story contains a spoiler for the first episode of "And Just Like That...".)
In recent weeks, Peloton has slashed its full-year forecast and frozen hiring. It made headlines again on Thursday after one of the main characters of "And Just Like That...", Mr. Big, died after a 45-minute Peloton class.
Peloton issued a statement to various media organizations from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of the company's health and wellness advisory council, that said she was saddened by the news of Mr. Big's heart attack. Yet she chalked it up to his unhealthy habits.
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she said in a statement. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."
Peloton's portrayal in "Sex and the City" could point to potential trouble with brand, BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel said in a research note. He referred to reports that the company knew of the product placement, but not how it would play into the show's plot.
"Although unlikely to impact sales, it does question whether PTON is losing degrees of control over its storytelling, perhaps its greatest achievement to date," he said. "Although all PR is supposedly good PR, it's hard to ignore the changing tide in Peloton's public perception."
Siegel has rated the company's stock an underperform, with a price target of $45.00.
There were no mentions of the "Sex and the City" plot twist in the Credit Suisse research note. Instead, Gajrawala pointed to more fundamental issues facing the company in the year ahead. He said Peloton's exercise equipment is a tougher sell as people are out and about again, raising the likelihood "of a no-to-low growth fiscal year 2022."
Another company, Lululemon, has also run into trouble with at-home fitness. It acquired Mirror, for $500 million last year. On Thursday, however, it cut its forecast for the device's sales.