Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he had "a feeling" about some numbers he copied down from a TV show that led to his buying 160 tickets for a single lottery drawing -- and winning $800,000.
Kwame Cross of Dumfries told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 160 tickets for the Pick 4's Dec. 5 night drawing from the Roselyn Sunoco in Arlington and all of the tickets bore the same number combination: 7314.
"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," he told Lottery officials. "I just had a feeling."
Each of Cross' 160 tickets won a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, for a grand total of $800,000.
"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he said. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"
Cross said he hasn't yet decided what to do with his winnings.
(CNN) Smugglers managed to throw a hefty haul of contraband items -- including 20 pounds of tobacco and seven pounds of barbecued chicken -- over the fence of a Mississippi prison. They may have gotten away with it, if it weren't for the prison's security technology.
Officials at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville intercepted more than 25 packages containing a number of items including four pounds of marijuana, 38 cellphones, chargers and earbuds and cold medication, plus the chicken and tobacco. Some of the items were sewn into footballs so they could be easily thrown over the 18-foot-tall fence surrounding the prison, but new sensing technology alerted guards to the drop, according to a statement released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The unidentified smugglers attempted to throw the packages across a remote section of the prison's grounds, but officers were immediately alerted by the sensors and rushed to the scene, arriving in time to intercept the items and see their vehicle drive away. Authorities are searching for the suspects.
The prison has struggled to contain violent gang activities within its walls, and the MDOC says items like these can be dangerous for the inmates' safety.
"We are making Mississippi prisons safer for inmates and Corrections officers by stopping the flow of contraband," MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. "Gang leaders use contraband as a way to control other inmates ... Now we're installing and using the latest security systems, drones overhead, and cameras and scanners everywhere."
Prisoners found to be connected to the incident will lose eligibility for early release, according to the MDOC.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A trio of volunteers with metal detectors came to the rescue of a Florida couple who lost a wedding ring during a trip to the beach.
The Clearwater Police Department said Imke Borawski sent an email to the department recently asking if anyone had turned in a lost ring. Borawski said her husband, Tobias, had lost his wedding ring at Clearwater Beach the previous day.
Police Service Technician Val Hornbeck put Borawski in touch with the Suncoast Research and Recovery Club, a member of an international group called The Ring Finders, which is dedicated to using metal detectors to find lost rings and other precious items.
Howard Metts, president of the local club, brought fellow metal detecting enthusiasts Ed Osmar and Bill Gallant to meet with Borawski at the beach.
The men searched for about 45 minutes with their metal detectors before handing the ring over to Borawski.
"I was overwhelmed. I started to cry and I could not find the words for it," Imke Borawski said. "It's priceless. The emotional value of this ring is priceless."
Borawski said the ring is the same one her husband has worn since their wedding 17 years ago.
"These three people shared their time with us and they didn't even know us. It was so amazing," she said. "It was our perfect Christmas story. I think we will smile about this for the rest of our lives."
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A British woman whose cat went missing in November 2019 was reunited with her pet more than a year later when the feline turned up 75 miles away.
Sybil Gillatt, 70, of Doncaster, England, said her long-haired black cat, Laddo, went missing from her home in November 2019.
Gillatt said she searched for Laddo and put up posters bearing his pictures, but there was no sign of her beloved cat.
It turned out Laddo had turned up in April in the garden of Karen Rice, who lives 75 miles away in Snodgrass.
"As the nights got colder I tried coaxing him in but he seemed to prefer being outdoors whatever the weather. There was some tension with one of my other cats and I knew that if they couldn't accept him, I would need to contact Cats Protection to find him a new home," Rice told The Lincolnite.
Rice said she had borrowed a microchip scanner to check the status of the chips in her own cats, and she decided to try it on the cat living in her garden.
"I couldn't believe it when he was chipped. I contacted my local Cats Protection branch, gave them the chip number and the next day they phoned to tell me that the owner had been traced. She was over the moon that her cat had been found," Rice said.
Gillatt said she had kept Laddo's bedding, toys and scratching post in the hopes that the cat would someday return.
"I'm so glad we got him microchipped. Without that chip, I wouldn't have been driving over to collect my boy," she said. "When I brought him home, Laddo sat in the middle of the room and had a good look round. Then he went and sat by the settee where he always used to sleep."
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Manitoba library said employees were shocked to see a magazine dropped into the return slot this week was last checked out in June 1975.
The Winnipeg Public Library said employees at the St. James-Assiniboia branch emptied the return bin this week and found a 1975 issue of Car Craft magazine.
The card inside the magazine revealed it had been due back 45 years earlier.
"There was no note or anything, just the return," Stephanie George, the branch's head librarian, told CTV News. "I know lots of people are cleaning out their basements and their homes these days because of the extra time, so I'm not sure if it's one of those sorts of things, but it was definitely a treasure."
George said the magazine is still in "pretty good shape."
"It's not completely falling apart or anything," she said. "I think at this time, they were binding the magazines in a different way. Now, we just kind of put them out, but there was a plastic covering on them, and some black tape around the edge, so the cover is still in really good shape."
George said the magazine was likely considered lost and is no longer in the library's system. She said overdue fees for magazines max out at $7, but the library is currently not charging any late fees.
PARAMUS, N.J. (WABC) - A 4-year-old New Jersey girl who usually pushes her baby stroller around somehow got stuck in it.
"I tried for, like, about 20 minutes (to get her out); it didn't work," said Nina Saleh's mother, Iman Jabara. "So, I thought, 'Why not call the police department?' They're always here to help."
Officers Ben Fox and Robert Sobocinski responded to the call, and the family recorded footage of them working to extricate her.
"I thought, 'If she got in it, maybe we can get her out the same way.' So, we tried sliding it up or down,"' Sobocinski said.
They did their best to be gentle.
"It's OK, I'm not going to hurt you," one of the officers tells her in the video.
Sobocinski broke a latch, freeing Nina. Her gratitude was both adorable and abundant.
Her first words were incredible; it was, "Thank you so much!" Not only is she grateful, she's polite," Sobocinski said.
He was so touched, but he felt terrible about breaking the toy. A short time later, he returned with a replacement.
He bought the toy with his money on his lunch break - a winning act of kindness.
"That's a true hero," her mother said. "I'm thankful, and she's thankful. She's happy."
It may not have been one of the officers' most challenging rescues, but it was one of the most rewarding.
"It's about a 4-year-old that said, 'Thank you so much!'" Sobocinski said. "And then the look on her face when you give her a replacement toy. It was like, you know what? 2020 wasn't so bad for me at the end."
New York (CNN)Sidelined NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting his own ice cream flavor courtesy of Ben & Jerry's.
The progressive ice cream brand on Thursday unveiled its new "Change the Whirled" vegan ice cream, which is made with caramel non-dairy sunflower butter and fudge chips with graham crackers and chocolate cookies swirled in. The company said it created the flavor to celebrate "Kaepernick's courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people."
Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller who made headlines in August 2016 when he refused to stand during the pre-game playing of the National Anthem. At first he sat during the song, and at later games he kneeled. He said his goal was to call attention to police brutality and racism following the high-profile shooting deaths of multiple Black men earlier that summer.
But Kaepernick's one-man protest sent shockwaves through the world of sports and politics, drawing praise from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and scorn from pro-police conservatives, including President Donald Trump. Kaepernick also received death threats.
Kaepernick, who led his former team to the Super Bowl in 2013, hasn't played a down of football since his contract with the 49ers ended following the 2016 regular season. In 2018, he became the focus of Nike's viral 30th anniversary "Just Do It" ad campaign. In 2019, he settled a lawsuit with the NFL for alleged collusion to keep him out of the league.
"Ben & Jerry's believes Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance," the ice cream maker said in a written statement.
The company said Kaepernick's portion of proceeds from Change the Whirled sales will be used to support the work of his "Know Your Rights" organization, which teaches Black and Brown children about how to deal with police interactions. It also aims to "advance the liberation and well being" of their communities through "education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilization," according to the organization's website.
Kaepernick said he is "honored" to partner with Ben & Jerry's on their new ice cream flavor.
"Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the well-being of Black and Brown communities," Kaepernick said in a statement. "My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."
(CBS) Jupiter and Saturn will come within 0.1 degrees of each other, forming the first visible "double planet" in 800 years
Before 2020 comes to a close, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close that they will appear to form a "double planet." The great conjunction, as the planetary alignment has come to be known, hasn't occurred in nearly 800 years.
When their orbits align every 20 years, Jupiter and Saturn get extremely close to one another. This occurs because Jupiter orbits the sun every 12 years, while Saturn's orbit takes 30 years — every couple of decades, Jupiter laps Saturn, according to NASA.
The 2020 conjunction is especially rare — the planets haven't been observed this close together since medieval times, in 1226.
"Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another," Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan said in a statement. "You'd have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky."
Aligning with the winter solstice on December 21, 2020, the two planets will be just 0.1 degrees apart — less than the diameter of a full moon, EarthSky said. The word "conjunction" is used by astronomers to describe the meeting of objects in our night sky, and the great conjunction occurs between the two largest planets in our solar system: Jupiter and Saturn.
The planets will be so close, they will appear, from some perspectives, to overlap completely, creating a rare "double planet" effect.
However, while they may appear to the naked eye very, very close, in reality, they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart, NASA said.
During the last great conjunction in 2000, Jupiter and Saturn were so close to the sun that the event was difficult to observe. But skywatchers should have a clearer view of the celestial event this time around. The great conjunction will be shining bright shortly after sunset, low in the southwestern sky, as viewed from the Northern hemisphere, NASA said.
Through the entirety of December, skywatchers will easily be able to spot the two planets. For the next three weeks, you can look up each evening to watch them get closer and closer in the sky.
Jupiter currently appears brighter than any star in the sky. Saturn is slightly dimmer, but still just as bright as the brightest stars, with a recognizable golden glow.
Saturn will appear just to the east of Jupiter, and will even look as close to the planet as some of its own moons. Unlike stars, which twinkle, both planets will hold consistent brightness, easy to find on clear nights.
The event is observable from anywhere on Earth, provided the sky is clear. "The further north a viewer is, the less time they'll have to catch a glimpse of the conjunction before the planets sink below the horizon," Hartigan said.
The planets will appear extremely close for about of month, giving skywatchers plenty of time to witness the spectacular alignment throughout the holiday season. The event aligns with the December solstice, marking the shortest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere.
This will be the "greatest" great conjunction for the next 60 years, until 2080. Hartigan said that, following that conjunction, the duo won't make such a close approach until sometime after the year 2400.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York City said they rounded up 10 domesticated ducks that were apparently abandoned in a city park.
The city parks department's Urban Park Rangers teamed up with animal rescue group They All Want to Live to rescue the 10 ducks that were apparently illegally abandoned in a pond at Bowne Park.
The domesticated ducks, which can't fly or find food without assistance, were rounded up by rescuers in canoes.
Rescuers said they were concerned the ducks would not survive if the pond froze.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A party balloon company broke a Guinness World Record in Florida by using 7,236 balloons to spell out the phrase: "Success has nothing to do with luck, it is a matter of consistency."
Decoraciones Globos, a Venezuelan balloon company founded by sisters Genesis and Iravid Nieves, recently opened its first U.S. branch in Miami and decided to celebrate by breaking a Guinness record for the world's largest balloon sentence.
The sisters, along with Francisco Gonzalez, led the effort to arrange the 7,236 balloons into the 53-letter sentence.
Guinness verified the resulting sentence -- "Success has nothing to do with luck, it is a matter of consistency" -- was the largest balloon sentence in the world.
Iravid Nieves said the sentence was appropriate for the record.
"This world record is the living example of this phrase," she said.
