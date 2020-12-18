RAINSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they’ve busted an illegal winery that was operating at a municipal sewage plant in a small north Alabama town.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it received an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday. Investigators then uncovered what’s described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Photos released by investigators show glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home.
The agency says officers seized a lot of illegal alcohol, and arrests are expected. The town of about 5,100 people is 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.
“I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down,” Sheriff Nick Welden said in a statement. “This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state.”
It's legal to make limited amounts of wine at home in Alabama, but it's illegal to have more than 15 gallons of homemade wine or beer at a time. Police photos show multiple fermenting vessels filled with what appears to be more than 100 gallons of white and red liquid.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who drove off the road in this week's snowstorm spent 10 hours trapped in his car after a passing plow and rapidly accumulating snow buried it, finally managing to get a 911 call through and being rescued in the nick of time by a New York state trooper.
Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, drove off the road in the town of Owego and became "plowed in by a truck," state police said.
"If he was in there for another hour his body temperature would have gone lower, and I'm convinced he wouldn't have made it," State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley, who rescued the man, said in an interview.
Kresen drove into a ditch around midnight and called 911 through the wee hours of Thursday but had trouble connecting. The vehicle became completely disabled, authorities said, leaving Kresen without heat.
"He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception," Cawley said.
First responders narrowed the call to a 3-mile (5-kilometer) stretch along the Susquehanna River in Owego, outside Binghamton, which got over 40 inches (101 centimeters) of snow in the storm. The storm covered Kresen's Ford Fusion in snow, and at least one plow passed by as he remained trapped.
Cawley climbed miles of snowbanks, finally happening on one that looked slightly different and was in front of a house. He believed at first that he was looking at a row of mailboxes.
"I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car," Cawley said. "I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car."
The 22-year veteran of the State Police cleared off the glass and asked whether anyone was inside.
"I'm inside the car and I can't feel my feet," Kresen told him.
"My heart jumped," Cawley said. He dug Kresen out with the help of a passerby.
Kresen was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and had gotten to the point where he had stopped shivering, Cawley said.
"That's a very bad place to be when your body has stopped making heat and stopped trying to warm itself," he said.
Kresen, whose speech was slurring, was helped into a marked police car and then driven to an ambulance, where he began warming up.
"He was grateful to have been pulled out," said Cawley, who called the case his "first Arctic rescue."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients' teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.
Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.
Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.
Charmoli's attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.
An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.
"The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers," U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A holiday tree made of festively decorated lobster traps is greeting patrons of the Key West Historic Seaport, celebrating the holiday season and Florida Keys commercial fishing heritage.
Adorned with twinkling lights, garland and red ribbons, the unusual tree, created from some 45 traps, is a focal point on the half-mile-long harbor walk that winds through the seaport.
Once home to Key West's commercial shrimping fleet and other maritime industries, the seaport today is an enclave of charter fishing, eco-tour and excursion boats as well as waterfront restaurants and boutiques.
Each holiday season, the harbor walk is decorated with tens of thousands of lights, lighted palm trees and maritime-themed trees.
It's all part of Key West Holiday Fest, an annual celebration that continues through Dec. 31 and is focused this year on outdoor events and ways to enjoy seasonal traditions while safeguarding against the spread of coronavirus.
Facial coverings are required in Key West inside commercial venues as well as outside, including the harbor walk and seaport.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally vibrant and delicate flower discovered in the forests of Madagascar.
Gastrodia agnicellus, one of 156 plants and fungal species named by Kew scientists and their partners around the world in 2020, has been crowned "the ugliest orchid in the world."
"The 11 mm flowers of this orchid are small, brown and rather ugly," Kew said in its list of the top 10 discoveries of the year. The orchid depends on fungi for nutrition and has no leaves or any other photosynthetic tissue.
Although assessed as a threatened species, the plants have some protection because they are located in a national park.
Among the other discoveries officially named this year were six new species of webcap toadstool mushrooms in the United Kingdom and a strange shrub encountered in southern Namibia in 2010.
Botanist Wessel Swanepoel could not place the shrub in any known genus and neither could anyone else, and so Swanepoel called Kew's molecular expert Felix Forest and his team foranalysis.
The result was that it was not just a new species, but a new genus and a new family, called Tiganophyton karasense.
While around 2,000 plants are named new to science annually, new families are only published around once a year.
The shrub has bizarre scaly leaves and grows in extremelyhot natural salt pans, hence its name Tiganophyton, derived fromthe Latin 'Tigani', or 'frying pan', and 'Phyton', or 'plant'.
Martin Cheek, senior research leader at Kew, welcomed the latest natural discoveries.
"Some could provide vital income to communities while others may have the potential to be developed into a future food or medicine," he said.
But he warned: "The bleak reality facing us cannot be underplayed. With two in five plants threatened with extinction, it is a race against time to find, identify, name, and conserveplants before they disappear."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., announced the city is auctioning off the opportunity to virtually push the button that will cause the demolition of a shuttered casino formerly owned by President Donald Trump.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday that the winner of the auction will be invited to virtually push the button to implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which closed permanently in 2014.
Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
"Personally, I'm a pretty ambitious guy. I want to raise at least a million dollars," Small said in a news conference that was livestreamed on Facebook.
Small said the property is currently owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, who plans to redevelop it.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City CEO Stephanie Koch said the funds raised by the auction will expand and sustain the organization's operations for its three Atlantic City facilities. She said the organization has expanded its programs to 12 hours a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"No longer is the Boys & Girls Club a simple after-school program," she said.
The building's demolition originally was scheduled for Jan. 29, but the implosion is being pushed back to February for weather and safety reasons, Small said.
The demolition opportunity is due to be auctioned Jan. 19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a $10,000 lottery jackpot said she only bought the ticket so she could meet the minimum purchase total to use a payment card.
The woman, a veterinarian from Lockyer Valley, Queensland, told The Lott officials she was at the Gatton News, Gifts and Stationary store when she ended up buying the ticket.
"I was in the store buying something else, and I needed to spend $5 to meet the minimum card payment, so I glanced over at the scratchies and saw the cute ticket with sheep on a roller coaster," the woman said.
"I thought to myself, 'I'm a vet, so I should buy the ticket with an animal on it.' I got the first one off the roll," she recalled.
The $1 Sheep Thrills ticket earned the player a $10,000 jackpot.
The woman said the win was well-timed.
"It's just a blessing right before Christmas! I've already used it to do a little bit of shopping," she said. "I've bought a few treats to pamper myself with, but I'll be responsible with the rest of it. I'm going to put it towards a house deposit.
"It's shaved a year off my five-year goal to own a house, so that's incredible!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Construction crews digging up a baseball field in Ontario made a surprising discovery -- a World War I-era German cannon buried under the pitcher's mound.
Officials in Amherstburg said crews were digging up the ballpark, which is to become the site of a new public school, on Monday when they discovered the forgotten cannon that was formerly on display at Centennial Park.
City officials said the cannon was brought to the town in 1922 and was displayed alongside a cenotaph at General Amherst High School. The cenotaph was moved to Centennial Park in 1971 to make way for an expansion to the school and the cannon, which was determined to be in poor condition, was buried underneath the monument.
The cannon was forgotten when the cenotaph was moved again in the 1980s and the area was turned into a baseball field with the gun still buried underneath.
The Greater Essex County District School Board said the cannon is being donated to the Town of Amherstburg.
"We've already received communication from a number of military historical associations that are interested in what we're doing with it and have even offered to help restore it," Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo told CBC News. "The historical significance I think just can't be overstated, it is really something."
Kevin Fox, Amherstburg's manager of policy and committees and the former operator of a Kingsville military museum, said the cannon is one of very few of its type to remain intact.
"During the Second World War, when there was a need for scrap metal, many of the war trophies were actually destroyed to contribute to the war effort. So while there were numerous examples that existed and were spread throughout the country, many of them do not survive," Fox said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Texas high school student arrived to take his final exams in a hazmat suit after his family said the district isn't doing enough to protect students and families from COVID-19.
Houston teenager Mason Kalkofen showed up to Spring Woods High School's campus in a full suit of personal protective gear after the school district mandated that virtual learners take their final exams on the school's campus.
"I'm having to go in a hazmat suit," Kalkofen told KTRK-TV. "That way I can protect my family."
Kalkofen's mother, Margarita, said she is at a high risk of serious complications if she contracts COVID-19.
"I don't want to get sick," Margarita Kalkofen said. "I don't want to end up in a hospital. I don't want my husband to end up in the hospital because the school district doesn't care."
The family said they asked the school to allow the teenager to take his exams virtually, but the request was refused. They said multiple letters have been sent home informing families of positive coronavirus cases at the school.
Spring Branch Independent School District said officials "offered the family multiple testing options, including the option of the student testing alone in a room with only one proctor present wearing PPE. The family refused all options."
The district said Texas Education Agency guidelines call for students to take exams in person with a proctor present.
"Total enrollment at Spring Woods High is 2,064 students. The total number of COVID cases so far this school year is 25, with 17 students and 8 employees reporting positive. This represents less than 1 percent (0.82 percent) of Spring Woods High students who have reported testing positive," the district said.
The high school previously halted all in-person learning for two weeks in September when 12 positive cases of the virus were reported at the school in a single week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We have a "wardrobe malfunction" of sorts to show you. It's rated "G" and it's kinda funny, actually.
Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden came out for Thursday night's game wearing a Raiders hat.... but it was an Oakland Raiders hat.
This is the Raiders' first season in Las Vegas after playing in Oakland from 1995-2019.
Gruden switched his hat to the "Las Vegas" version later in the game but of course, social media had a lot of fun with this one.
By the way, the Raiders lost to the Chargers, 30-27 in overtime.
