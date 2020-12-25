ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A south St. Louis man is fighting back in a creative way against people who steal packages off the front steps of homes.
By one estimate, such thefts have resulted in a $5.4 billion loss in the past year.
The offenders are often called "porch pirates" but Bruce Watson says he believes that's too flippant, too cute a term, for common thieves.
“They're stealing packages off our porch, stealing them off neighbors’ porches. Finally I got tired of it,” he said. “Somebody's gotta start fighting back against these folks.”
Watson lives in Benton Park West and said he loves his neighborhood, but criminals stealing packages and walking through the area looking for unlocked vehicles left him frustrated.
He found inspiration in his cat's litter box.
“One day I was cleaning up after the cat, had a couple extra Amazon packages in the basement, and I was like ‘We're gonna try this out.’”
He packaged up what was in the litter box and left it out for thieves to take. It worked quickly.
“I've had two cat crap packages stolen just this week alone,” he said.
A neighbor actually found one of the packages on the ground and was ready to return it when he saw the note to the thief that Watson had included inside the package.
“‘Hi, you're on camera. F-you thief. Hope you like cat crap,’” it read. “I probably could've been a little more polite.”
He says he was pretty aggravated that day, and he’s not alone, as the problem persists all over the region.
A 22-year-old O'Fallon, Illinois woman dressed like a delivery person was recently seen taking packages off porches around St. Charles County, and police recently began searching for a couple who were caught on camera moving through neighborhoods in south St. Louis County stealing packages. Watson said the trend has him concerned about more than just a package being taken.
“It's the safety of the neighborhood, because if someone's willing to drive around in broad daylight and steal from you, what else are they willing to do?" He said. “That's what worries me more than the packages.”
Asked if he's concerned about any retaliation, Watson said if he gets a brick through his window whoever throws it will be on camera.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $750,000 after buying tickets bearing the same set of numbers for decades.
The Glenelg, South Australia, woman told The Lott officials the numbers she chose when buying her ticket for Wednesday's X Lotto drawing were the same digits she has been playing for years.
"I've been playing Wednesday X Lotto since I was 21 and I've used the same numbers since then," the woman said. "They are all my family's birth dates. I've never been tempted to change them in case I stopped playing them and then they come up!"
The woman, who is now retired, won $759,300 from the ticket she purchased from Bay Newsagency & Card Center in Glenelg.
The winner said she already is making plans for her windfall.
"I have a passion for the racing industry, and I've always wanted to own a share in a racehorse, so this will finally allow me to do that," she said. "I was about to go out for coffee with a few girlfriends, but now we might get cake, too!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m., Suffolk County police said, when Justin Shuffle stole a 2010 Bobcat skid loader, which is used to push snow, from a Bay Shore shopping center. He then crashed the mini-snow plow through the front doors of a nearby Target.
Once inside, authorities said, Shuffle swiped a coat and several gift cards before police caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer.
No one was injured, but the front doors of the store "suffered extensive damages," police said in a news release.
Shuffle, 33, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty Friday to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny. It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WAPT) JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson police have identified the suspect in a Thursday morning robbery.
Richard Jiles, 41, is in custody after robbing the Trustmark Bank in the 4800 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard, police said. The robber gave a teller a threatening note and got away with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
The incident was captured by security cameras, police said. The suspected robber appears to be wearing a camouflage jacket, a white shirt, a blue mask under his chin and a lanyard around his neck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An apparent foam party on a river in St. Petersburg, Russia is prompting investigations.
While some social media users referred to the scene jokingly as 'a foam party', others expressed concern about the cause of it and a threat it may pose to nature.
Russia's environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said its inspectors were investigating the incident which could have been caused by illegal dumping of chemicals.
The watchdog also said minor traces of an oily substance - possibly used in the production of washing liquid - were found in the river and the samples were taken for further studies.
The local prosecutor's office said it was conducting checks to identify a source of the illegal dumping.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In a message launching the campaign, Secretary-General António Guterres said that despite tremendous benefits of fruits and vegetables, "we do not consume enough of them."
"Fruits and vegetables are the cornerstone of a healthy and varied diet. They provide the human body with an abundance of nutrients, strengthen immune systems and help lower risks for a number of diseases," he said.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the health and livelihoods of people across the world, we must come together to ensure that nutritious food, including fruits and vegetables, reaches the most vulnerable, leaving no one behind," the UN chief added.
Mr. Guterres also drew attention to the strong links between food systems and sustainable development. He called on all stakeholders to make food systems more inclusive, resilient and sustainable, including through adopting a more holistic approach to production and consumption that benefits human and environmental health.
"Let us use this International Year to rethink our relationship with how we produce and consume food, and to re-examine our food systems and commit to a healthier, more resilient and sustainable world where everyone can access and afford the diverse nutrition they need."
Consuming sufficient, or even more than the recommended amounts, of fruit and vegetables has many health and nutrition benefits. Rich in fibres, vitamins and minerals, fruits and vegetables are crucial for growth and development of children, and help boost immune systems.
They are also linked to lower risk of depression and anxiety, obesity and non-communicable diseases; promote gut health; and counter micronutrient deficiencies.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people should eat a minimum of 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, as part of a healthy diet. However, due to a number of factors, such as availability, affordability, or lack of knowledge and awareness, many people around the world consume less than that amount.
Against this background, Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) described the International Year as "a unique opportunity to raise global awareness."
Speaking at a virtual launch event, on Tuesday, Mr. Qu also highlighted the role of digital technologies in reducing waste, improving nutrition and market opportunities.
He outlined the challenges in improving production and agrifood chains, and called on countries to use the International Year to improve infrastructure, farming practices thereby supporting small scale farmers.
Alongside, the also emphasized the importance of fruits and vegetables as a good way for farmers to generate more income.
The International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021 was proclaimed by the General Assembly in December 2019 to raise awareness on the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security and health, as well as in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
It will promote diversified, balanced, and healthy diets and lifestyles through fruits and vegetables consumption, reducing losses and waste in fruits and vegetables food systems, and share best practices.
The International Year complements several other key initiatives including the Decade of Action on Nutrition (2016-2025), the Decade of Family Farming (2019-2028), and the Global Strategy on Diet, Physical Activity and Health.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) What have eight legs, hunt among a group of fish and can throw a mean sucker punch?
According to research published in Ecology last week, the answer would be octopuses (yes, octopuses, not octopi—we asked).
Octopuses punch fish. Deliberately. Sometimes there's a reason, but other times, there's no discernible excuse. Researchers caught this behavior on video.
The first time researcher Eduardo Sampaio witnessed this phenomenon, he laughed. Normally that'd be fine but at the time he was underwater wearing scuba equipment.
"I almost choked on my regulator," he said in an interview with NPR's Morning Edition. "When I saw it for the first time, I just burst out laughing."
The octopus is typically a solitary creature, but sometimes an octopus might take part in a hunting party made up of fishes. A grouper's gestures, for example, can clue an octopus into the location of prey. Sampaio and his co-researchers were studying this mutually beneficial behavior when they came across an octopus punching fish while hunting.
Although researchers have observed octopuses punching fish before, the behavior happening in the context of a hunting party is new. And it can come suddenly, out of nowhere, Sampaio said.
"You can see there some punches are almost like a small boop," Sampaio said. "And the other ones that even the whole arm curls up and uncurls afterwards, you know, like the motion of a boxer doing a punch."
The punches are fairly rare, so it's not so easy to observe, he said. The research prompts many questions he said, like "Is there a species that the octopus prefers to punch?"
In some cases, the researchers were able to determine the reason the underwater bully decided to strike.
Sometimes it's a partner-control mechanism, Sampaio explained, to drive the fish away from the octopus' next meal. Or it can be to control where the fish is swimming. Or it can be a form of punishment, he said.
And sometimes the eight-legged creature just punches the fish — with no discernible incentive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy living in the United Arab Emirates set a Guinness World Record by identifying 39 airlines by the designs on their airplane tails in one minute.
Siddhant Gumber, who is from Haryana, India, and lives in Abu Dhabi, was awarded a Guinness certificate for the most airlines identified by their airplane tails in one minute after he managed to identify 39 carriers by photos of plane tails.
The boy said his mother helped him prepare for the attempt by creating PowerPoint slides of airplane tails.
"He has an exceptional picture memory and usually never forgets an image once he has seen it. He does have a variety of interests and likes to know about things into detail, just like air planes.
"Although he loves country flags, we focused on airplane tails for the Guinness record because they too are unique," the boy's mother, Monisha Gumber, told Gulf News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A fisherman about 15 miles offshore of one of the Florida Keys on Wednesday reeled in an interesting catch — more than a dozen cocaine packages he discovered floating on the water.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that it was around 1:54 p.m. when marine patrol was contacted about the floating packages south of Sugarloaf Key.
U.S. Border Patrol was alerted since the packages were discovered in federal waters and the cocaine was then taken by border patrol.
Sugarloaf Key is about 17 miles north of Key West via U.S. 1.
Enforcement officers stated that the amount of cocaine found was approximately 33.7 kilograms or 74 pounds. The estimated U.S. street value is $850,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Uh, oh. Here we go again...
Weeks after FOX 11 looked into reports of a mystery person in a jetpack, the "Jetpack Guy" may have made a possible return.
In the right-hand seat of a Sling two-seater, Flight Instructor Brandy Fogelman and a student were over about 3,000 feet over the ocean near Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday, December 21 when she saw the mystery in the sky. She pulled out her phone and recorded about 30 seconds of video that certainly looked like a person on a jet pack zooming across the horizon about a half-mile away from their plane.
That video was posted to the Sling Pilot Academy's Instagram page, which got our attention and brought us to the airport in Torrance where Sling Pilot Academy is based.
"I've never seen anything like that,'' Fogelman told FOX 11. ''You could see arms and legs".
Her CEO, Wayne Tuddon, who is also a pilot, had no explanation. Tuddon said, "We didn't report it because we didn't know really what it was. But like I say, it really did look a lot like a jet pack."
The FAA told FOX 11 in a statement that the agency takes these sighting reports seriously but haven't been able to "validate" some of the reports they have gotten in the past. As for the possible Dec. 21 sighting, FAA said it hasn't received any recent reports.
Below is a statement released by the FAA:
"The FAA has not received any recent reports from pilots who believe they may have seen someone in a jetpack in the skies around Los Angeles. The FAA has taken the sighting reports it has received seriously, and has worked closely with the FBI to investigate them. However, the FAA has been unable to validate the reports."
The academy might not have reported it, but if you're following this story, you know FOX 11 has covered two previous alleged jet pack sightings by commercial pilots approaching LAX. Each of those incidents was investigated by the FAA, the FBI, and local police, but came up with little information, similar to this latest sighting. An FAA spokesperson said they were 'unable to validate' the reports.
