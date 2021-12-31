A New York resident who was stumped by a “Jeopardy” question about his state’s governor got a do-over Friday, joining Gov. Kathy Hochul’s virtual COVID-19 briefing to tell her he knows who she is now.
“Here in New York we actually believe in second chances,” Hochul said before introducing Ben Walthall, the Brooklyn resident who failed to buzz in on the clue, “In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state.”
The clue was read again Friday by a Hochul staff member who at first said “first female president” and then corrected himself to “governor of New York state.” Walthall correctly responded, “Who is Kathy Hochul?”
None of the contestants in the episode that aired Wednesday answered the question about Hochul, even Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy!” juggernaut who had won 22 consecutive games as of Thursday’s broadcast.
Walthall told Hochul that his episode was filmed “a couple months ago, right when you took office, so that’s part of the reason why I may have sat out on that question.”
Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, took over as governor in August when fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. A “Jeopardy” spokesperson said Wednesday’s episode was filmed Oct. 12.
Walthall said he grew up in Massachusetts but has lived in New York for 11 years. He said his girlfriend is a New York City public school teacher, and he thanked Hochul for her efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among eligible children. “It’s really important to keep both teachers and kids safe,” Walthall said, “so I definitely appreciate all you’re doing there.”
Hochul told Walthall there are no hard feelings. “I don’t have a long memory,” she said, “so we’re good.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida family's doorbell camera captured the moment a mother bear and her cub attempted to open the front door of their home.
Marlene Stark said she was at her home in Sanford when her Ring doorbell camera alerted her to movement on the front stoop.
"We didn't know it was bears, initially. So, we ran to the front door and said, 'Oh my goodness,' and then we immediately threw the bolt lock," Stark told WOFL-TV.
Stark said it was surprising to see a mother bear and her cub on her front stoop, although the animals are known to wander the area.
"Our neighborhood is down the road from Black Bear Wilderness Preserve, so bears are common, and we have seen them in the neighborhood," she told Fox News.
Stark said she was shocked to see one of the bears attempt to open the front door.
"I had no idea that they had that capability to open the front door. So, I'm glad it was locked," she said.
Stark said she doesn't know why the bears attempted to get into her home, although others have suggested the animals may have been attracted to the smell of her cooking.
"I was just making a roast, the pan was covered," she said. "It wasn't outside, so I don't know."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(protocol.com) Yankee Candle customers have been flocking to the brand's Amazon reviews section this month with a similar complaint: The scented candles they bought have no scent at all. "No scent. Disappointing," read one review that made the rounds online Tuesday. "Don't give off much smell...," read another.
On Twitter, users joked that reviews panning Yankee Candles for being odorless are the best COVID-19 indicator we've got. But could they be on to something?
Northeastern University professor Nick Beauchamp decided to try to find out. Beauchamp, who specializes in natural-language processing and machine learning, used a scraping tool to pull reviews from the top three Yankee Candles that included the words "no smell" or "no scent." The pattern he found almost eerily resembles the current COVID-19 surge.
Knowing the number of reviews might grow with the holidays, Beauchamp created another plot that looks at what percent of reviews contain the words "no smell" or "no scent." "It shows the same pattern, though it's less dramatic since some of the count spike is due to an overall rise in sales and reviews each winter," Beauchamp tweeted.
Beauchamp's interest in using alternative data sources to track COVID-19 isn't exclusive to candles. He's also conducting ongoing, grant-funded research on using Twitter data to track COVID-19 trends. Plus, he told Protocol, his father studies smell and taste at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia.
Beauchamp is also not the first to detect a tie between Yankee Candle reviews and upticks in COVID-19 cases. Last year, Bryn Mawr College researcher Kate Petrova conducted a similar experiment, tracking Yankee Candle reviews before and after the pandemic began. She found that reviews of Yankee's scented candles lost one full star after January 2020. Unscented candles mostly maintained their rating.
Of course, these analyses are purely observational and not exactly scientific. On the other hand, if you do happen to find yourself sniffing a jar of Sparkling Cinnamon this holiday, and it smells like precisely nothing, perhaps what your nose really needs is a swab.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AZCentral.com) That big-rig truck heeding the speed limit and traffic rules between Tucson and metro Phoenix might not have had a human driver operating it at all.
TuSimple Holdings, a public corporation headquartered in San Diego, said it successfully completed an 80-mile run along highways and surface streets, including Interstate 10, from Tucson to a location in the Phoenix area with nobody in the cab.
The company, which has tested autonomous trucks at a facility in Tucson, said the Dec. 22 trial run, conducted at night, was the first involving no human driver in a large commercial vehicle that interacted naturally with motorists on open public roads. Waymo and other companies also have tested self-driving trucks.
TuSimple called the Arizona test the "world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention."
However, precautions included a survey vehicle deployed more than five miles ahead to look for hazards or other driving anomalies, another vehicle trailing behind and law-enforcement vehicles following at around half a mile back.
The one-hour, 20-minute trial run started at a railyard in Tucson and ended in an undisclosed distribution center in the Phoenix area. Along the way, the company's Autonomous Driving System navigated surface streets, traffic signals, on-ramps and offramps, made lane changes and dealt with emergency vehicles in open traffic. The test was conducted without remote control or traffic intervention.
TuSimple said its testing program will continue in 2022 but didn't announce any specific upcoming trials on Arizona roads.
"This test reinforces what we believe is our unique position at the forefront of autonomous trucking, delivering advanced driving technology at commercial scale," said Cheng Lu, TuSimple's president and CEO, in a statement. He said the company is "laser-focused on putting our technology through a rigorous test on open public roads under real-world conditions."
TuSimple has a testing and demonstration hub in Tucson along with operations in Texas, Europe and China. The company claims its artificial intelligence software allows trucks to "see" 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and achieve fuel savings of 10% or more compared to those driven manually. The vehicles also adhere to safe driving practices such as making a three-second stop at stop signs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian family who won a nearly $20,000 lottery prize said the winning ticket nearly ended up being given away as a Christmas gift.
The Elenora Heights, New South Wales, family told The Lott officials they bought a stack of scratch-off tickets from the Elanora Heights Newsagency to distribute to friends and family members for Christmas.
"We actually bought a bunch of instant scratch-its tickets to give to others for Christmas -- it's a bit of a tradition we have," the family's mother said. "This one was left over, so we scratched it on Christmas Day!"
The leftover ticket turned out to be a $17,402.40 top-prize winner.
"The gods were smiling on us. We were very fortunate," the mother said. "We had to read the instructions a few times to check and double-check that we'd won it. We didn't want to get too excited until we could confirm everything."
The family said some of the winnings will go toward a new car, while the rest will be shared with family and put into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) We suppose the AI rebellion to overtake humankind is still in its beta phase.
In a now-viral tweet on Sunday, Kristin Livdahl of Oakdale, Minnesota, said that when her 10-year-old daughter asked the Alexa voice assistant on their Amazon Echo for a "challenge," it suggested the child do something lethal.
"OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote.
Livdahl accompanied her post with a screenshot of what the smart speaker asked her daughter to do.
"Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs," it said.
An Amazon spokesperson told HuffPost via email that as soon as the company became aware of this error, it quickly fixed it.
"We will continue to advance our systems to prevent similar responses in the future," the company said.
Livdahl told HuffPost that although the experience was shocking, it did have one benefit.
"It was a good opportunity to talk to my kids about internet safety and not believing everything you see or hear from the internet again," she said.
Livdahl provided more context about what led to this bizarre and dangerous suggestion in the thread of her tweet.
"We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot," inspired by a physical education teacher's videos on YouTube, Livdahl tweeted. Her daughter "just wanted another one," she said.
That's when Alexa apparently suggested the child partake in a challenge that it had "found on the web," citing an article on ourcommunitynow.com, a local news website, about something called "the outlet challenge.
The article explains that the challenge became a TikTok trend in 2020 and points out how unsafe it is.
"The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs. The resulting sparks are supposed to be cool enough to win you instant internet fame. (Obviously, do NOT attempt this!)" the article states.
Metals conduct electricity, and inserting them into live electrical sockets can cause electric shocks, fires and fatalities.
The Boston Globe reported on scorched electrical outlets in a Massachusetts home and two public high schools, spurring State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey to issue a warning about the viral video challenge in January 2020.
Livdahl tweeted that when Alexa suggested this challenge to her child, she intervened, yelling: "No, Alexa, no!"
Livdahl also told HuffPost that her child knew better than to partake in that challenge.
"She said she was too smart to do something like that," Livdahl said.
And although unintentional arson encouraged by a robot shouldn't be a laughing matter — it is kind of funny when no one gets hurt. People on Twitter couldn't help crack a few jokes.
So, if you are a hu-man and want to mentally download the most humorous tweets into your mental hard drive, please scroll down. (And yes, that last line was meant to be read in a flat bot-voice).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The phrases "Wait? What" and "no worries" are now on a list of "banished" words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday.
Following tradition, Lake Superior State University has listed ten words phrases it deemed misused, overused and useless for 2022.
"Wait, what?" topped that list, a decision that officials defended by stating that the two four-letter words should "not go together under any circumstances."
Other phrases included "new normal," "you're on mute," "asking for a friend," "supply chain," "at the end of the day," "that being said," "circle back," and "deep dive."
"Avoid error in and exploitation of everyday language," the university wrote. "In short, do the opposite of what the public and the media did this year."
Last year, seven of the ten phrases chosen reflected real-world concerns over COVID-19, whereas this year, three out of ten phrases were COVID-19 related. The majority were conversational-based.
The university has published the list since 1976, citing the need to "uphold, protect and support excellence in language."
LSSU vets thousands of submissions and has published over 1,000 entries, including one submitted by late comedian George Carlin in 1994.
The university announced an opening for submissions for 2023 starting Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A woman who tested positive for COVID during a transatlantic flight self-isolated for five hours in the plane's toilet to protect other passengers.
Michigan schoolteacher Marisa Fotieo was travelling from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland on 20 December when her throat began to hurt.
She took a rapid COVID test she was carrying with her and within "what felt like two seconds there were two lines".
Ms Fotieo decided that to protect the other 150 passengers and crew on the Icelandair flight she would lock herself away in one of the toilets for the remainder of the journey.
And she captured her experience of confinement in the tiny loo in a TikTok video that has been viewed more than three million times.
"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters," she wrote.
Speaking to NBC News' Steve Patterson, she described it as a "crazy experience".
She told him: "I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines."
"There's 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," she added.
She said the self-isolation was made bearable because of the care of flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir.
"She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours from food to drinks and constantly checked on me assuring me I would be all right," Marisa wrote in an email to NBC News.
After arriving in Reykjavik, she had to quarantine in a hotel, but said said that even then Eiríksdóttir's kindness didn't end.
"She bought me flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights so I could hang it," Fotieo told Patterson. "It was so heartfelt, and she's just an angel."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VENICE (KABC) -- A woman who police say shoplifted from a Rite Aid store in Venice was captured on video carrying a large pickaxe leaving customers concerned for their safety.
It happened on Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. at the location on Lincoln Boulevard.
Police say the woman came in and placed several bottles of liquor in a shopping basket and left the store.
The video shows the woman walking around the store with the pickaxe on her shoulder as customers looked around. She didn't try to hurt anyone with the tool, according to investigators, and no customers or employees were injured.
Witnesses told Eyewitness News the woman was threatening workers.
A report has since been filed. The incident remains under investigation.