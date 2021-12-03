CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a coyote who climbed to the top of a Charleston bridge managed to elude animal control officers who tried to capture it.
Charleston police say they received multiple calls from motorists about a dog on the Don Holt Bridge Thursday, but officers realized it was a coyote when they arrived.
WCBD-TV reports that animal control officers tried to capture the coyote, but called off the rescue effort after being unable to reach it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family received a shock when a giant chunk of ice crashed through the roof of their home and ended up in the kitchen.
Kim Paradise said she was giving medicine to her baby at the family's Marlton home when she heard a loud noise coming from another room.
"We heard something come through, it was like an explosion," Paradise told WPVI-TV.
The ice chunk crashed through the roof of the home and punched a hole in the kitchen ceiling. Paradise said smaller pieces of ice were found outside the home.
"There's ice outside on the grass. There's ice in our back yard, on our roof," she said.
Paradise said it was not clear where the ice came from, but there had been planes flying overhead at the time of the incident.
Paradise said no one inside the home was injured.
A Wisconsin man received a similar surprise in May when a 12.6-pound chunk of ice crashed through the roof of his family's house and into his bedroom. The origins of the ice chunk that crashed into Ken Millermon's Elk Mound home were unclear. The National Weather Service said storm clouds in the area were not strong enough to have created such a large piece of ice.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A goat entered a government office in India and was caught on video walking off with a file full of papers from inside the building.
The video, filmed outside the Panchayat Secretary office in Chaubepur, Kanpur, shows an employee chasing after the goat while it holds a file of papers in its mouth.
Witnesses said the goat had entered the building while employees were working outside and walked off with papers from an office where documents related to village development projects are stored.
Chaubepur Block Development Officer Manulal Yadav said the file carried away by the goat only contained scrap papers, and not official documents.
The employees recovered most of the papers from the animal, but some had been chewed up.
Yadav said employees have now been instructed to remain inside the office while working.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) The internet sleuths are at it again and have discovered that based on the understood birthday of George Jetson, counting backward, he must have been conceived at some point this week.
George Jetson is the patriarch of the fictional Jetson family from the hit cartoon The Jetsons which first aired in 1962. Though the show only originally aired for less than a year, reruns and a 1985 reboot allowed the Jetson family's fame to span generations.
The show was said to be set 100 years in the future, in the year 2062, and according to Wikipedia, George Jetson's birthday was August 22, 2022.
Of course, there is no way to know for sure when this fictional conception would have taken place or to even know for certain when George Jetson's birthday was exactly. On another blog site, warnerbroscartoons.fandom.com, a post said George's birthday was about a month earlier than the Wikipedia estimate and fell at the end of July 2022.
This is not the first time pop culture fans have spotted dates from old films that have popped up on modern-day calendars. In 2015, fans of the Back to the Future franchise noted that October 21, 2015 is the day that Marty McFly and Doc Brown visit in Back to the Future: Part II which was released in 1989.
Earlier this year, fans acknowledged another fictional date when June 3 rolled around as it was McLovin's 40th birthday from the movie Superbad. The birthday June 3, 1981 is printed on the famous fake-ID in the film. Seth Rogan, who co-wrote the script, tweeted a happy birthday message on June 3, 2021, Newsweek previously reported.
Business Insider reported that though the exact year was never mentioned in the dialogue of The Jetsons, original press materials for the show said it was set a century in the future.
According to Snopes, the internet sleuths of all internet sleuths, the estimate of 2022 as a birth year for Mr. Jetson is a "sound" one. This discovery is based on an exchange that occurred in an episode aired in December 1962 where a doctor tells George that he is expected to live to the age 150 to which he responds that he has "110 good years ahead of me," Snopes reported. This exchange would lead viewers to believe he was 40 at the time.
A TikTok went viral last week when @weirdrevillian posted that she noticed that George Jetson's birthday was next near—based on the Wikipedia estimate—and that would mean he was conceived over Thanksgiving weekend.
"Anyone with the last name Jetson you know what to do," one commenter wrote.
Others commented that his birthday would mean he is part of "Generation Alpha," the name given to the group of people born after "Generation Z."
In another viral post, this time on Reddit, Redditor u/RandoOn1411 said they thought his conception was this coming weekend. The post has been voted on over 21,000 times.
"Didn't know he was a covid baby," one commenter responded to the post referencing babies that were conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WTOP) A Montgomery County, Maryland, homeowner burned their house down on Nov. 23 while trying to manage a snake infestation, officials said Thursday night.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the owner tried using smoke from coals to fight the serpents in a house on Big Woods Road near Poolesville.
It's believed that coals in the basement started the fire, which caused more than $1 million in damage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Gloucestershire Live) The bomb squad was called to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Thursday (December 2), after a patient was admitted with a mortar shell stuck in his rectum.
Troops from 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regiment rushed to the Gloucester hospital after being notified by police "that a patient had presented with a munition in his rectum."
The man was a military enthusiast who found the shell while clearing out, but somehow "tripped" and fell onto the 57mm piece of army ordnance that landed him in hospital, according to The Sun.
The 57mm mortar round was used by the Royal Artillery in the Second World War as anti-tank rounds, though it would later also be used by British tanks in North Africa.
These rounds measure at 57mm in diameter and an eye-watering 170mm in length.
A source told The Sun: "The guy said he found the shell when he was having a clear out of his stuff.
"He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it — and it went up his a***."
The MoD said: "We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Gloucestershire at the request of local police."
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We can confirm that the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday.
"As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time."
The unsteady patient was released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, so long as he does not trip and fall onto any more artillery shells.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts put their cowboy skills to the test when a trio of escaped horses went trotting along a road.
The Topsfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the three horses escaped from their "usual overnight accommodations" and went running along Route 1 in Topsfield early Thursday morning.
Firefighters wrangled the loose equines and kept them safe at the property of "a helpful resident."
The horses' owner was located and the animals were returned to their home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump's personal attorney for more than a decade, is getting into the booming NFT market by selling digital representations of the badge he wore in federal prison while serving time for tax evasion and other crimes.
A statement about Cohen's venture into the world of nonfungible tokens arrived a little more than a week after Cohen was officially released from his three-year prison sentence. Cohen is working with ArtGrails, an NFT platform that will host his auction.
Cohen's collection will include a set of NFTs of his badge from Otisville Prison in New York. The badge NFTs will be sold at a fixed price on the platform on December 12. Cohen reported to the Otisville Prison in May 2019 after pleading guilty in 2018 to charges including campaign finance violations and evading taxes on more than $4 million in personal income from the IRS.
An NFT that will go up for bid on Wednesday features a handwritten page from Cohen's 2020 memoir "Disloyal". He wrote the page while serving the first days at Otisville. "Disloyal," a recounting of his time as Trump's so-called "fixer" was published in 2020. The NFT was set to be displayed at Miami Arti week from Wednesday through December 12.
The NFT also includes a never-before-seen video of Cohen writing the first pages of the memoir from his holding cell. The auction winner will receive the original manuscript and the video NFT. ArtGrails said the video was filmed by an unnamed colleague of Cohen's just before Cohen was released from Otisville to serve the rest of his term from his Park Avenue apartment.
"Integrating an NFT into the release of these one-of-a-kind physical items not only validates them using blockchain technology, but it also gave us the ability to incorporate some creativity into the release," ArtGrails founder Avery Andon said in the statement.
Cohen on November 22 was released from his sentence after spending 18 months of it under house arrest in Manhattan. He now joins a slew of high-profile people and companies releasing NFTs in what's grown into a hot segment of the broader $1.1 trillion cryptocurrency market. The NFT world has had a notable 2021 highlighted in part by the record $69 million sale in March of a digital collection of work from an artist known as Beeple.
Cohen told reporters last week he's under three years of supervised release.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officials seized a shipment of almost 4,000 bongs at Washington Dulles International Airport, the agency said.
The $56,000 shipment arrived from China on October 2 manifested as "gravity pipes," the CBP said in a release Wednesday.
CBP import specialists "confirmed that the glass bongs violated U.S. laws on the importation of drug paraphernalia," the release said.
The bongs were headed to an address in Los Angeles County, California.
CBP officers screen international passengers and cargo for "illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation's safety and vitality," the release said.
Last month, CBP officers in Pharr, Texas, seized more than $960,000 worth of cocaine weighing almost 125 pounds that was hidden in a tractor-trailer coming from Mexico, according to CBP.
In last week's release, the CBP seized $23,000 in currency from a couple on a flight bound for Ghana. The couple reported having just $10,500.
"While inspecting the couple's carry-on bag, officers discovered an envelope concealed behind the carry-on bag's zippered liner. Officers verified the couple's combined currency at $23,641. Officers seized the currency for violating U.S. currency reporting laws and then released the couple with $641 as humanitarian relief," the release said.
Federal law requires travelers to report all currency of $10,000 or more, according to CBP.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NZ Herald) Green MP Julie Anne Genter cycled to hospital at 2am today while in labour, before giving birth to a healthy baby girl.
The MP shared the impressive birth story on social media, with photos showing her taking the 10-minute bike ride to hospital, arriving at the car park and then with her new daughter, born today at 3:04am.
Genter shared the happy news with her followers, admitting she wasn't planning to cycle while in labour but "it did end up happening".
"My contractions weren't that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I'm smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," the Green Party MP wrote.
"Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth," the new mum added.
Social media users congratulated the cycling advocate and new mum on the birth of her baby girl and were impressed by what is undoubtedly an usual birth story.
"Riding your bike to hospital in labour, that is impressive. Congratulations," a Facebook user wrote.
"Wow, biking while in labour!! You are the real MVP," someone else commented.
The Green MP is a vocal advocate for safer streets for cycling and for bike riding as a widespread transport method.
Congratulations are in order, both on the new arrival and the incredible birth story.