MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Flocks of black vultures are roosting on roofs and in trees in one Pennsylvania town, causing damage to homes and property and generally harassing residents.
The birds, which can have wingspans up to 5 feet (1.5 meters), are protected under federal laws, LNP reported on Thursday.
Especially in the fall and winter, they roost together and prefer warm areas like dark roofs. The birds peck at the rubber on the roofs and target plastic things like porch furniture and garbage cans for destruction, the newspaper reported.
A homeowner in Marietta, which is located on the Susquehanna River outside of Lancaster, told the newspaper that he’s paid thousands of dollars to repair damage to his roof.
“This is the worst year,” John Enterline said. “There are many more of them.”
The best way to get rid of the birds is to harass them back, said Harris Glass, the Pennsylvania director with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services department.
For example, the newspaper reported, residents are banging on pots and pans and lighting fireworks to disrupt the birds.
Hanging effigies, as in taxidermied birds, also deters the vultures, but they are expensive and residents must get permission to display them, the newspaper reported.
Complaints about the birds, who in photos appear menacing as they perch on eaves and line tree branches, have been ongoing for at least a decade.
Officials told the newspaper that they have historically declined to use public resources to protect private property from damage caused by the birds. But one councilperson, Bill Dalzell, said he thinks the borough does have a responsibility to look at potential actions to help residents in the neighborhoods where birds are gathering.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Reptile specialists responded to a home in Australia to capture a potentially deadly snake found slithering loose in a small child's bedroom.
Snake Catches Ipswitch & Logan posted a video to Facebook showing the snake that was found slithering around a small child's bedroom in Flinders View, Queensland.
The snake catchers identified the serpent as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.
The reptile removers said snakes often enter homes through open doors and windows, and sometimes also enter through gaps in garage doors or are carried inside by pets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Drivers on an interstate near Minneapolis were presented with quite a sight this week -- a small airplane, with engine trouble, coming down to land right in the middle of the highway.
The plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 35 West in Arden Hills, about seven miles northeast of Minneapolis, expertly merging in between several cars on the highway late Wednesday.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Federation said the plane appeared to have experienced an engine failure.
Cameras operated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the unusual landing.
Police said the Bellanca Viking aircraft collided with a car after landing, but no one was hurt. The pilot was identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford, of Minneapolis. In fact, He's a seasoned pilot and a member of an international aerobatic flight team, WCCO-TV reported.
Authorities closed the freeway's northbound lanes for several hours.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut made a late night visit to a home to rescue a cow that escaped from its pen and fell into a resident's backyard swimming pool.
The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called out Thursday night for a large animal rescue and they arrived to find a cow had fallen through the cover of an in-ground swimming pool and was now stranded in the water.
"Bethlehem firefighters in cold water rescue suits entered the pool and cut the animal free from the cover and assisted it in swimming to the shallow end," the department said.
The cow was brought to the edge of the pool, where firefighters used ropes and slings to guide the animal up the stairs and out of the water.
The bovine was not injured and was returned to its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (AP) — After more than 40 years, the city of Cleveland has granted landmark status to the correct birthplace of John Heisman, the namesake of college football's most prestigious player award.
The city council and Mayor Frank Jackson have corrected a 42-year-old error that erroneously marked a residence three blocks away from the site granted landmark status as Heisman's birth site, Cleveland.com reported.
Heisman, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee, is regarded as the father of the forward pass and considered one of the greatest innovators of football.
Over four decades, Heisman coached at Oberlin College, Buchtel College — now the University of Akron — Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Penn, Washington & Jefferson and Rice.
Karl Brunjes, an official with Cleveland's Landmarks Commission, said that questions surrounding Heisman's birthplace started soon after the original marker was erected in 1978.
Brunjes told the city council that the confusion was caused by ordinances that changed how streets were numbered in the late 19th and early 20th century.
The historic marker, which has yet to be made, also will correct Heisman's birthdate. The original marker listed it as Oct. 3, 1869, but a family Bible listed it as Oct. 23 of that same year, Brunjes said.
Heisman died in 1936 in New York.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A suspected African serval was captured in Florida, and officials are working to positively identify the feline's species and determine its origins.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the large cat was spotted in the St. Johns Water Management District, near Palm Bay, and the animal was tranquilized and placed in the care of a licensed specialist in south Florida.
FWC spokesman Chad Weber said officials are now attempting to determine whether the animal is a serval or another species such as a Savannah cat, which is a hybrid of a serval and a domesticated cat.
Weber said officials are also looking into whether the feline escaped from a properly licensed owner or whether it was an illegally kept exotic pet. Neighbors suggested the captured animal could be a Savannah cat reported missing by a Merritt Island woman in November.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A rare "thundersnow" event has taken place in Edinburgh - with alarmed locals contacting police after thinking they heard explosions.
The phenomenon happens when thunder and lightning mix with a heavy snowstorm - sometimes causing loud claps that can be confused with explosions.
One person said it sounded like "a sonic boom" - and another said they were woken up by the thunder claps in the middle of the night. Others thought construction work had started early.
At about 5am on Friday, Police Scotland Control Rooms tweeted: "We have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning."
One follower replied: "It was very loud like an explosion. I can imagine why some folks were concerned as the house shook and the car alarms in the car park set off."
It was the coldest night of autumn/winter so far, with -9.6C (14.72F) recorded at Altnaharra, Sutherland, in the Scottish Highlands, according to the Met Office.
The coldest night of the year is still -10.2C (13.64F) recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on 13 February.
Parts of Britain woke up to snowfall overnight - and forecasters are warning that further wintry weather may be on the way.
The Met Office said wet snow fell on Friday morning across parts of Kent, and this may spread northwards in the South East of England.
Rain, sleet and snow is also expected across a broad swathe of Scotland and northern England.
Motorists were warned that travel conditions could be challenging due to surface water and "possible slushy accumulations".
The Queensferry Crossing was closed to vehicles in both directions due to the weather, including falling ice and snow, but later reopened.
In the North East police warned of dangerous driving conditions on the A93 and the B993.
ScotRail warned of "significant disruption to services on multiple routes" due to heavy snow. By 1pm on Friday, 11 of its 41 routes were affected, it said on its website.
Brighter weather - and even some sunshine - is expected over the weekend.
Temperatures going into next week are expected to be lower than the average annual temperature, which is usually about 7C to 9C (44.6F to 48.2F).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC2) Astronauts are harvesting fresh radishes grown in space, which could help seed food production efforts for longer-term missions to the moon and Mars.
On Monday, NASA flight engineer Kate Rubins pulled out 20 radish plants that were grown in the International Space Station's Advanced Plant Habitat. She wrapped them in foil for cold storage until they can make the trip back to Earth next year, reported CNN.
Radishes are the latest kind of fresh produce that have been successfully grown and harvested in zero gravity, joining "Outredgeous" red romaine lettuce, green lettuce, Chinese cabbage, lentils and mustard, according to NASA.
"I've worked on APH since the beginning, and each new crop that we're able to grow brings me great joy because what we learn from them will help NASA send astronauts to Mars and bring them back safely," said Nicole Dufour, the Advanced Plant Habitat program manager at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in a news release.
Researchers will compare the space-grown radishes to a batch grown as a control group at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will be checking how space produce measures up on providing the minerals and nutrients astronauts need as they prepare for longer trips, reported CNN.
Astronauts will be repeating the radish experiment in space to plant and harvest another batch of crops to give to scientists for more data.
Because of their short cultivation time, radishes present potential advantages as a food source for future astronauts. Radishes can reach full maturity in 27 days.
Astronauts have already grown 15 different types of plants on the station and NASA has tested more than 100 crops on Earth, identifying which candidates to try out next in space.
"Growing a range of crops helps us determine which plants thrive in microgravity and offer the best variety and nutritional balance for astronauts on long-duration missions," Dufour said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FORBES) Bad luck, Christmas fashion fans. If you were hoping to get your hands on the hottest sweater released this season - Microsoft's Ugly Christmas sweater - it's already sold out.
Every year, Microsoft releases a new Ugly Sweater to add to the, frankly, frightful collection. Past years have seen Windows 95 and Windows XP given the Christmas jumper treatment.
This year it was the turn of MS Paint, the free art software that has shipped with Windows for decades. But if you were getting ready to hand over your $70 for that shocking piece of knitwear, you're out of luck: they've sold out more quickly than Microsoft's latest consoles from the Microsoft Store.
Microsoft's annual Ugly Sweater release isn't merely a fun bit of PR. Part of the proceeds from the sale also go to a good cause, and this year the benefactor was Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization dedicated to getting more women into computer science.
Microsoft has a long history with questionable knitwear. Founder Bill Gates was often photographed in chunky knit during the early days of the company. Even in the 1980s, this was never the height of fashion.
Even to this day, Gates is still seen in questionable sweaters.
Perhaps this is why he's barely involved at Microsoft anymore: his face just didn't knit. (Sorry.)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A British man who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2013 broke a Guinness World Record when he took his prototype electric wheelchair to a top speed of 66.826 mph.
Jason Liversidge, who has only 5% body mobility after being diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2013, said he teamed up three years ago with engineer Graham Sykes, electric-vehicle specialist Ian Goodman and Rod Heald from the British design and engineering firm Heald to create an electric wheelchair designed for speed.
"My wife, Liz, thinks I'm slightly barmy for doing it, although she's 100% behind me," Liversidge said.
Liversidge took the prototype wheelchair for a spin at the Elvington airfield in Yorkshire, England, with the U.K. Timing Association measuring his speed. Liversidge's first two runs on the track saw him reach top speeds of 51.3 and 52.7 mph, and he increased the battery voltage for the third run and reached a speed of 66.826 mph.
The fast run was enough to earn him the record for fastest speed by an electric mobility-vehicle (prototype).
Liversidge's record attempt raised money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association.
