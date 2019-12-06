A New York state confectioner created a nearby 2-foot-tall sponge candy in an attempt to obtain a Guinness World Record.
Niagara Chocolates, which is celebrating more than 60 years of making sponge candy, said the 131-pound treat measures 21 inches by 22 inches by 19 inches.
"If it was any bigger, you might need a forklift to move it around," Drew Keller, plant engineer at Niagara and organizer of the record attempt, told WKBW-TV. "It was a challenge to make, but the process was a lot of fun. I really think it has to be the biggest out there."
The company said it has submitted the required evidence of the candy to Guinness for official recognition.
Workers at a Florida attraction billed as the world's largest Christmas light maze found a visitor's lost wedding ring several days after the item vanished.
Jessica Garvin said he was visiting the Enchant Christmas maze at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg last week when she noticed her 14-karat gold wedding band wasn't on her finger.
Garvin sought help finding the lost ring, but Stephen Riordan, city manager for Enchant Christmas St. Pete, said officials weren't optimistic about finding it.
"With 12 thousand happy guests each night, it's slim to none chances that we will find something so small and something so specific as a ring," Riordan told WFLA-TV.
Several days went by before an employee made a lucky discovery.
"The ring was found by one of our cleaners," Riordan said. "It was found in the restroom. I am not sure if it was placed there by a guest who maybe found it on the floor and didn't know where to bring it but she was very excited as soon as she found it and brought it right to us and said, 'this has got to be the ring that has been lost.'"
Garvin confirmed the found ring was the one she had lost.
"It's unbelievable," she said.
She said the ring returned to her finger just in time for her one-year wedding anniversary.
Police and animal control officers went on a chicken chase in the parking lot of a West Virginia business and the scene was caught on camera by a witness.
Brooke Preston, who works at Perry Morris Square in Milton, said she spotted the chickens in the parking lot in front of a Tobacco Barn store when she arrived for work Wednesday morning.
"I saw chickens crossing the road," she told WSAZ-TV. "They hung out all day long."
Preston captured video Wednesday afternoon of police and animal control officers chasing after the chickens, which managed to elude capture for a time. The video was shared by police on Facebook.
"I thought it was pretty comical," Preston said. "It added some comical value to our day."
Animal control officers were eventually able to net the chickens and police said they were released into a nearby wooded area.
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said witnesses reported seeing someone abandon the chickens and drive off in the early hours Wednesday.
A British woman said her dog may have broken a world record when she gave birth to a litter of 21 puppies.
Joanne Hine said her Great Dane/American bulldog mix, Mary Jane, was initially expected to deliver a litter of six to eight puppies, but the dog ended up having 21 babies when she went into labor Nov. 20.
The Guinness World Record for largest litter of puppies stands at 24, but Tia the Neapolitan mastiff gave birth in 2004 via Caesarean section and MJ gave birth naturally, leading Hine to wonder whether the litter could be its own world record.
"I'm so proud of her. MJ did it all on her own Annie and Ruth of Jane Callow Veterinary Practice by her side the whole time," Hine told The Independent.
She said the 14 puppies that survived the birth require constant care and attention, since MJ doesn't have enough nipples to nurse them all.
Authorities in Texas are trying to find the owner of a goat found running loose in a busy intersection.
City of San Antonio Animal Services said in a Facebook post that police were called Tuesday night to the intersection of Babcock and Callaghan roads to wrangle the unusual traffic hazard "before he hoofed it and goat away."
"Ewe bet it goat real," the post said.
The agency said it is trying to find the owner of the goat, dubbed "Billy" by rescuers.
The post reminded residents that local laws require livestock and pets to be kept on their owners' property.
"If you chews not to obey the law, you can butt heads with a judge in court," the agency quipped.
A Michigan woman said she found out about her $5 million lottery jackpot in an unusual way -- by scrolling Facebook.
The Grand Rapids woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Lotto 47 ticket for the Nov. 20 drawing at the D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids and didn't check her numbers until the night after the drawing.
"The night after the drawing, I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw a news station had posted that someone in Kent County won the big jackpot," the player said. "I started reading the article and realized it was won at the same store where I'd purchased my ticket. I quickly pulled my ticket out to check my numbers and realized I was the big winner! I instantly felt numb."
The woman matched all six numbers in the drawing, 17-18-24-26-35-40, earning the $5 million jackpot.
"I usually only buy Lotto 47 tickets when the jackpot gets over $10 million," she said. "When I was at the store, I saw the jackpot was only at $5 million, but I decided to get a ticket anyway.
The woman said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her debts and travel.
You may want to put down the cellphone and switch to the speaker.
A study led by a facial plastic surgeon and published Thursday in the JAMA Otolaryngology journal found a spike in face injuries from cellphones. One case included a woman who broke her nose when she dropped her cellphone on her face.
Dr. Boris Paskhover of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School said he looked over 20 years of research data and found an increase in injuries beginning in 2006, when smartphones initially hit the market.
"Cellphone-related injuries to the head and neck have increased steeply over the recent 20-year period, with many cases resulting from distraction," the report concluded. "Although the disposition of most cases is simple, some injuries bear a risk of long-term complications."
Researchers estimated 76,000 people incurred cellphone-related injuries from 1998 to 2017. The study involved cases collected from emergency-room visits from around 100 hospitals.
Around 2,000 injuries occurred annually until 2006, when smartphones became popular.
The injuries were mostly minor -- facial cuts, bruises and fractures as a result of careless users. Many were caused by people texting while walking, tripping and landing face-down on the sidewalk.
Other injuries included people getting hit by phones thrown at them. Forty percent of those injured were ages 13 to 29, the report said.
"I love my smartphone," Paskhover said, adding that people needed to be careful not to get distracted. "People wouldn't walk around reading a magazine."
It's been confirmed: Netflix has zero chill.
In a truly bizarre turn of events, the brand chimed into an ongoing conversation on Twitter involving things you can say during sex that also make sense during. On Thursday, the official Netflix account asked its followers: "what's something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?"
Considering one of Netflix's strongest associations ― the euphemism "Netflix and chill" ― involves sex, it's not particularly surprising that the brand would capitalize and get horny on main.
However, it's one thing for Netflix to do that and another for brands like Casper, Audi, Wendy's, Yelp and Pop-Tarts to all chime in on the horny chatter.
Look, we're not prude. We love a good sex joke, but it makes us feel all kinds of weird when Mr. Peanut, a cartoon character from our youth, just casually says "I need a nut." It's equally jarring to then see Netflix respond to a tweet from Jimmy John's that says, "That was Freaky Fast!" with "Licketdy split."
Netflix has responded to many of the double entendres they've received with, you guessed it, more double entendres.
It's unclear whether the corporate overlords behind any of the brands know that their respective social media managers are being horny on Twitter dot com, but go off, friends. Let that freak flag... fly?
