SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A lemur surprised a Florida Highway Patrol trooper when it crawled from a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck that had been stopped for driving erratically and hitting other cars.
Dashcam video shows the lemur peeking out of the trailer before hopping to the ground and leaping around the trooper who was talking to the driver along Interstate 4 in Sanford on Saturday night.
The video shows the trooper doing a double-take as the lemur runs around and stands on its hind legs.
Twenty-seven-year-old driver Shane Taylor warned troopers that the lemur named Miko “bites.” Taylor was arrested on several charges including DUI.
State wildlife officers took custody of the lemur and other exotic animals including a tortoise, a goat, a parrot and a wallaby.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Taylor.
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it launched a few months ago, is closing.
The paper's editors announced the end of publication Friday, after publishing just five editions since September.
In statements posted on Facebook, Managing Editor Natalie Sanders and Louie Keen, the paper's owner and publisher, blamed a judgmental "Fuddy Duddy Squad" for the Examiner's demise.
They said many people supported the paper but banks declined to loan it money and many businesses wouldn't advertise in it, in part because Keen once owned a strip club.
Uranus is an unincorporated tourist spot along historic Route 66 and is known for quirky attractions, including a fudge shop and the world's largest belt buckle.
The decision leaves Pulaski County with no newspaper.
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — A Maine restaurant owner is citing feng shui (fung shway) as a reason not to move boulders outside the building that are in the way of a sidewalk project.
Annie Huang, co-owner of Lucky Garden in Hallowell, tells members of the city's highway committee on Thursday that the boulders are culturally significant. Huang says in a public meeting the boulders were placed according to feng shui, a belief system about spatial arrangement that relates to flow of energy.
The boulders are in the way of the reconstruction of a downtown sidewalk. Some local and state officials have agreed to cut the project short. The Kennebec Journal reports some property owners and a city councilor say the change to the sidewalk plan was made without adequate public notice.
The committee's looking into the sidewalk change.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of stealing a computer from a New Mexico church was arrested after he demanded a surveillance photo of him be removed from social media.
KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Eric Martin Carnero was arrested last week and charged with larceny stemming from a June 6 theft at Calvary Chapel Three Crosses in Las Cruces.
According to police, the 40-year-old Carnero stole a backpack containing a laptop computer from the church.
The owner of the backpack posted surveillance camera still images of the suspect on a social media page. That generated several responses identifying Carnero as the suspect.
Carnero, himself, responded to the social media post and asked that his image be removed.
It is not known if Carnero had an attorney.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Pillsbury is helping fans of baked goods get into the Christmas spirit by offering two limited edition "Ugly Christmas Sweaters."
The brand, owned by General Mills, said the sweaters are available in two designs that each feature the Pillsbury Doughboy enjoying the Christmas season.
The first sweater, titled "Let it Dough," features the Doughboy and come Pillsbury crescent rolls, while the other, dubbed "It's Lit," features the mascot with a decorated Christmas tree.
"Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a new tradition in recent years. As people celebrate Christmas, we wanted our Doughboy to join in on the fun!" said Cassi Dermody, marketing communications manager for Pillsbury.
The sweaters, available through the brand's website, are free, but customers must pay shipping.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't the Grinch who stole Christmas. It was a man who screamed "there's no Santa Claus" over and over during a recent holiday festival in Florida.
A southwest Florida woman shared cellphone footage with Fort Myers television station NBC-2 of the man yelling during the Cape Coral Festival of Lights on Saturday night.
Cape Coral police told the station that officers were at the event but couldn't do anything because the man was exercising his freedom of speech. They added they could have intervened had he used a voice enhancer such as a megaphone, or started a riot.
Cindy Menkes of Cape Coral says it's about decency and said she's sad that "the magic of this time of year" was taken away from some children.
An Ohio man recently got creative with his lengthy store receipt from CVS, using it as a window-blind slat and tweeting out a photo that went viral this week.
Andrew Nolan, 27, of Lakewood, told Fox 8 Cleveland that the receipt "fit perfectly" as a replacement when one of the slats on his bedroom blind broke.
He said he bought a couple of items from CVS and ended up with the window blind-length receipt
Nolan then tweeted a photo to show his friends, he said.
"One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS," he tweeted.
He awoke to the tweet going viral, finding it "definitely strange" and a "little shocking," according to the station.
The tweet has around 232,000 likes, 52,000 retweets and 900 comments as of Friday.
"let me know if another one breaks. i got you," @yelosol tweeted with a photo his own CVS receipt.
Last month, a Washington, D.C., woman tweeted a viral photo of a CVS receipt that appeared to be nearly 6 feet long.
"Some personal news: CVS gave me a 5'8' receipt today," Emma Keane tweeted.
She said she received the receipt after purchasing just three items.
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota couple harnessed their Belgian draft horses to help a semi truck driver whose vehicle was stuck on an icy driveway.
A video filmed this week in southern Minnesota shows the two burly horses hauling Craig Helgeson's semi truck up the steep and icy driveway belonging to Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger.
The horses were successfully able to get the truck to the top of the hill.
Lizzie Hershberger, who filmed the vehicle, said her husband's horses are used to hauling heavy loads, but the semi was the first truck they had pulled up hill.
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma state senator is introducing a bill to name the rib eye as the official "State Steak of Oklahoma."
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-District 61, authored Senate Bill 21, which would enshrine the rib eye as Oklahoma's official state steak.
"I don't want to say it's a cheerleading bill, but it's promoting an Oklahoma product," Murdock told KFOR-TV.
He said Oklahoma has 5.2 million head of cattle, and the state's positive accomplishments need to be celebrated.
"We get beat up on different issues; we're last in education, we're last in this and that, and we need to promote what is good in that state also," he said.
Murdock said his bill could be a boon to one of the state's largest industries.
"They say, 'Oh, you are wasting your time down there.' We are running bills anyway; this is just running a bill that is going to promote a business in Oklahoma. I don't like higher taxes; I like more businesses in Oklahoma paying more taxes. I see this bill as promoting the AG industry," he said.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old boy became so overwhelmed meeting Queen Elizabeth that he dropped to the floor and crawled out of the room.
Video filmed during the queen's visit to the Coram children's charity in London caught the moment the British monarch met Nathan Grant, 9, and his adoptive parents, David and Carrie Grant.
The footage shows the boy, apparently star-struck, drop to the ground and crawl to the door.
"Bye!" he shouts as he exits the room, eliciting laughter from onlookers.