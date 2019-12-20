(FOX) A California man who asked a caricaturist to draw his portrait ended up allegedly stealing money from the artist, who gave police the cartoon-like drawing in hopes it would catch the thief.
The alleged theft occurred around 11:50 p.m. during the Festival of Lights event in downtown Riverside, on Dec. 5.
The suspect had asked the artist for a portrait of himself, but just as the caricaturist had finished, the suspect grabbed the artist's money bag containing roughly $500 and fled on foot -- leaving the drawing behind.
The Riverside Police Department posted a photo of the drawing on its Facebook page, seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.
"DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS CARICATURE? And no, we are not kidding," police said.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5 feet 1 inch tall with an average build, black hair, and mustache. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, white undershirt, black pants, and a red hat.
"This caricature is of the suspect, but of course, has exaggerated characteristics and features," police added.
Anyone with more information on the man is advised to contact Jeff Putnam at 951-826-2054.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a car without knowing that another man was sleeping inside.
Joseph Allen, 40, of Las Cruces, New New Mexico, was arrested in connection with allegedly taking the running car in Vado, New Mexico, on Wednesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, Ignacio Baca, of Las Cruces, told authorities the episode began after he fell asleep in the back seat of his girlfriend's 2006 Toyota Corolla. Baca said he had dropped off his girlfriend for work at a truck stop, and instead of going home, he parked the car and fell asleep.
Baca told Doña Ana County Sheriff's Detective Ileana Adame that he'd left the vehicle running while he was sleeping, and later woke up and realized the car was traveling east on Interstate 10. Baca said he asked the man who the was, and proceeded to punch and choke the stranger.
Court documents allege Allen regained control of the vehicle and pulled over.
Allen then pulled out a knife and slashed Baca on the left side of his rib, and upper right arm, deputies said.
Baca eventually took the triple-edged knife from Allen, who then fled.
Allen was taken into custody and booked into Doña Ana County Detention Center. He is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and auto burglary.
No attorney was listed for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Arizona man's emotional support animal is creating quite a buzz.
Prescott Valley, Ariz., resident David Keller thinks the application process to register an emotional support animal is too easy — so he tried registering a swarm of bees as his service pet.
It worked.
"A lot of people thought it was hilarious and a lot of people were getting upset," Keller tells CBS affiliate WTRF-TV. He recently went on a website called USAServiceDogRegistration.com and successfully uploaded a random photo of a beehive as a service animal "to bring awareness to the issue that anyone could do this," he explains.
Keller was inspired to go through with the registration after seeing a service dog that was visibly untrained.
"I could very easily tell that it was not a service animal because it was pulling the owner to the parking lot," says Keller. "I was thinking that it's just too easy to get these animals to be service animals."
The website he used to register his swarm is one of many that make the application process for emotional pets too easy, experts say.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco woman is offering a $7,000 reward and has hired a plane to fly over the city to search for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd stolen from outside a grocery store last weekend.
The plane, which cost an additional $1,200 will flying a banner with the website she set up to find her her dog, Jackson, which was stolen Saturday outside a grocery store in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.
Emilie Talermo said Thursday she has been doing everything she can to find her 5-year-old dog.
"I am just one person and I really need help getting the word out there," Talermo said.
Surveillance video from the grocery store shows a man in a hoodie approaching the bench where Jackson was tied up.
Talermo and her friends have distributed thousands of flyers with the photo of the 28-pound (13-kilogram) dog with a white, black, and gray fur and bright blue eyes.
She set up a website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, where she's offering a $7,000 reward, "no questions asked," and even opened an account for the sweet-faced dog on Tinder.
"He's always with me. It's a very real love," Talermo said, her voice breaking. "I just need help finding him."
She hired an airplane to fly a banner that will have the search website address on it and will circle over San Francisco and Oakland for two hours Friday. The plane was set to fly Thursday but had to be rescheduled because of weather.
To help finance her search, Talermo launched a GoFundMe, where she has raised more than $7,000 since Tuesday. She plans to donate the extra money to Rocket Dog Rescue.
Talermo said she got the 5-year-old Jackson in New York. They moved to Los Angeles and then to San Francisco.
"Those people I've met throughout the years know my love for this dog. I'm just blown away by everyone's support," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida city mailed a summons to a vehicle owner seeking payment for a parking violation that was seven years old.
Joe Reeser says he knew nothing about the City of Tampa $40 ticket from 2012 but paid it anyway after being told that his name had been flagged in a parking system review to identify unpaid tickets, WFLA-TV reports.
"The policy is wrong," he told the station. "I don't know how many other people they're dinging on this, but the whole thing is wrong."
Tampa doesn't have a statute of limitations on old tickets, WFLA said.
City officials claimed some old violations fell through the cracks in a change from a manual system to an automated one in 2012 — around the time of Reeser's ticket.
Tampa is now mailing out the outstanding years-old summonses with a demand to pay up, the station reported.
Reeser is still angry.
"You just shouldn't -- seven years you're going back and what's to say that tomorrow they don't send me something from 15 years ago," he told the station. "It's just ridiculous in my opinion."
City officials said Reeser was ticketed for a violation at the William F. Poe parking garage in downtown Tampa on Aug. 16, 2012, WFLA reported.
The officials said the original summons had been sent to Reeser's finance company because his vehicle was a lease.
Reese said if that's true, the finance company never sent him the summons.
"I've never heard of this before now," he told the station. "And now, so much time has passed, there is no recourse, no proof either way."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) North Carolina police were searching Monday for a man dubbed the "pantsless prowler" after several home security cameras spotted him lurking in a neighborhood after dark – at least once without wearing any shorts, investigators said.
The "sometimes half-naked man," believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was seen scurrying across front and side yards in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood in Clayton, about 17 miles southeast of Raleigh, the Clayton Police Department wrote Monday on Facebook.
Police released a montage of home surveillance videos in the hope that the public can help identify him.
In most footage, the man appears to wear a baseball cap, a blue sweatshirt or jacket and light blue shorts with white socks and black shoes. However, in one clip he appears to not be wearing any shorts and he runs across a street and crouches down in a backyard near a grill.
The man has been seen in the neighborhood the past few nights, walking across driveways and near front doors, police said. He was last spotted Saturday night around 11 p.m., but so far has only been reported for trespassing.
"He has never made any attempts at homes, never made any attempts to look into homes or anything like that that we can see," Lt. John Lequire told WTVD-TV. "But it's something that's very disturbing."
Neighbors have agreed, telling the station the behavior is unnerving.
"It's really concerning – what this is about," said a woman who didn't wish to be identified. "And I think all of us in the neighborhood and especially our street want to know what prompted this and what is the reason for the continuation of it?"While it's unclear to police why the man was skulking about the town, social media users have come up with their own theories.
"Watch your neighbors... any of them cheating," one said. "Seems like a husband came home early and dude had to leave his pants behind in a hurry."
Others thought the behavior might be for a more innocent reason.
"He could be a sleepwalker...I have gone outside before when sleepwalking," one wrote.
Another said: "This looks like some weird game of hide and seek … seems weird but harmless at least."
Clayton police have asked anyone who recognizes the man to call the department at 919-553-4611.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman from Tusla, Oklahoma, offered her services as a grandmother for Christmas via Craigslist on Wednesday, and the post went viral after it was shared by one of the site's users.
The initial listing was titled: "Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?" and was under the "free" section of the website.
Her post read, "I cook and I'll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don't want to be alone because it hurts," Fox6 reported. The message ended with: "Let me be a part of your family."
Craigslist user Carson Carlock was moved by the post and told Fox6 that he felt sad for the woman.
"I go through the free part of Craigslist pretty often, just looking for stuff, because sometimes people give away stuff for free," Carlock said. "I saw that post, and I was like, 'You know, that's really sad.'"
Carlock said he was especially empathetic after losing his elderly mother to cancer in 2018. The post was reportedly inundated with so many hateful messages and accusations of trickery that the woman deleted the ad entirely.
"A lot of people started sending her hateful messages," Carlock said. "I understand that everybody can be wary about it because there's a lot of bad things happening in the world right now."
He said he made his own Craigslist ad in an effort to find the woman; it, too, went viral, with 2,000 people sharing it overnight on Facebook.
"I just want you to know that you aren't alone," his ad read. "If you find yourself wanting to be a part of a family on Christmas, just reach out."
When they finally connected via email, Carlock discovered the woman's name to be Carrie but said she is having second thoughts about following through on her Christmas wish after the intense feedback.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A veterinarian doing a teeth cleaning on a rescue dog in Florida removed a stick that was lodged in the canine's mouth for an estimated three or four years.
The Friends of Strays shelter in St. Petersburg said Buddy, an 8-year-old dog rescued from a county shelter in November, was receiving a teeth cleaning Thursday when the veterinarian discovered a stick lodged horizontally across the dog's mouth, wedged between two molars.
"It completely sort of embedded its way into the roof of his mouth, sort of creating a bridge," Friends of Strays spokeswoman Holly Clare told WFTS-TV. "It caused both of his teeth to rot on either side so our vet team had to extract both of them."
The stick appeared to have been lodged in place for three or four years.
"Thankfully he is going to feel so much better moving forward," the shelter said in a Facebook post.
Buddy's foster owner finalized his adoption Thursday, giving him a forever home with her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., woman said she won $100,000 thanks to accidentally getting the wrong numbers on her lottery tickets.
Perina Gaines told D.C. Lottery officials she inspected her two DC5 drawing tickets and was surprised to see they were not the numbers she had intended to play.
Gaines said she decided to keep the tickets and the accidental numbers turned out to be the winners, earning her $50,000 per ticket -- a total $100,000.
She said the experience taught her a valuable lesson: "There are no mistakes. Go with it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture accidentally listed Wakanda on a U.S. free trade list.
Twitter user Francis Tseng pointed out on Wednesday that the fictional country that served as the setting for the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther was listed on the website as a trade agreement partner on the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Tariff Tracker.
"Wakanda is listed as a U.S. free trade partner on the USDA website?" Tseng wrote alongside a screen capture showing Wakanda appearing alongside other countries such as Colombia, Korea and Peru on a drop-down menu.
The website had hundreds of data inputs for Wakanda including commodity groups it offered like fresh vegetables, unroasted coffee, essential oils and livestock.
USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg told NBC News Wakanda had been used for testing the system tracker and they forgot to take it down.
"Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly," Illenberg said. "The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."
