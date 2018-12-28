ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma — and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May, becoming the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time, The Hutchinson News reported .

Harvard has changed the rules, Braxton’s father Carlos Moral said, so his son will “the one and only” reaching that milestone. Braxton Moral will be 17 when he gets his diplomas.

Carlos Moral said they began to realize their son was special when he was in the third grade.

“They told us: ‘You need to do something. He’s not just gifted. He’s really, really gifted,’” he said.

Braxton Moral skipped the fourth grade.

The Ulysses school district allowed him to take some high school classes while he was still in middle school. Before high school he took a class offered at Fort Hays State University. Then he was admitted into Harvard.

Braxton Moral simultaneously studied at the high school and the Harvard Extension School. The program typically serves adults who work and can’t attend classes on campus full time.

Ulysses High School math teacher Patsy Love served as the proctor for the Harvard program, administering Moral’s tests in Kansas. Moral spent the summer before his junior year at Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We constantly are monitoring Braxton to make sure he is not too overwhelmed,” said Julie Moral, Braxton Moral’s mother. “No achievement is worth him being unhappy.”

Braxton Moral is on track to graduate from the Bachelor of Liberal Arts program, with a major government and a minor in English, said Harry Pierre, associate director of communications for Harvard’s Division of Continuing Education.

Braxton Moral said he hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.

“Politics is end game for me,” he said, though he’s still too young to vote.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A street corner weed that had been decked out with Christmas lights and brought out holiday goodwill in Ohio has apparently met an early demise.

WTVG-TV in Toledo reports that someone pulled out the "Christmas weed" early Friday morning and drove off with it in his trunk.

The weed had become a holiday attraction after a family decorated it with tinsel to spread some Christmas cheer.

Others added their own ornaments and began leaving behind donations for the needy. It became so popular that Toledo officials set up donation boxes and handed out the items to local charities.

The weed had been scheduled to be cleaned up on Saturday along with all of the decorations and donations surrounding it.

WANTAGE, N.J. (AP) — A cow bound for a slaughterhouse who led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 in New Jersey before being captured is recuperating at an animal sanctuary.

The director of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in northwestern New Jersey tells the New Jersey Herald the cow suffered cuts and scrapes from falling from the second floor of the trailer early Thursday near Paterson.

Mike Stura tells the newspaper the cow has received shots and been examined by a veterinarian. She will remain at the sanctuary if she is able to recover fully.

The cow has been named Brianna in honor of the police officer named Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal's escape.

EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man who held off SWAT members for 10 hours surrendered after one of them sang him a Christmas carol.

Nathaniel Lewis, of Chester County, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in East Vincent Township early on Dec. 26.

The Reading Eagle reports the 34-year-old Lewis allegedly fired at police officers who had responded when a concerned relative reported him acting erratically Christmas night.

The shots hit a police vehicle, a house and another vehicle. Police returned fire.

Eventually a negotiator got Lewis to agree to surrender after singing "White Christmas" to him.

Lewis was charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses. He was being held in Chester County Prison without bail.

After police in Delaware and New Jersey received complaints about mysterious music from towns located along the Delaware River, one New Jersey chief set out to find the source himself.

The News Journal reports the heavy bass was heard Dec. 24 in some New Jersey towns. Similar sounds were heard in the same towns in October. A flood of 911 callers were told it was out of jurisdiction, so Penns Grove Police Chief John Stranahan drove over to Wilmington himself.

Every few blocks, he got out of the car and listened. His ears finally led him to a skatepark at the confluence of the Christiana River and Brandywine Creek, where he found four men and a van with a massive sound system.

Stranahan says the men fled, but he just wanted to let them know the music was disturbing people.

(Huffington Post) A San Diego–area college student is accusing Southwest Airlines of forcing her to leave her pet fish at Denver International Airport.

Last Wednesday, University of Colorado sophomore Lanice Powless was getting ready to fly home for the holidays with Cassie, a pink male beta fish she has owned since her freshman year.

"I've taken him everywhere with me," she told San Diego station KGTV.

Although the Transportation Security Administration website says live fish are allowed on planes as carry-on luggage, Southwest employees told Powless only small cats and dogs that fit in an under-seat carrier are allowed.

This surprised her, she said, because she has taken numerous trips on Southwest with Cassie.

"I have traveled with it. I had it in my container too. Maybe they just didn't make a big deal out of it," Powless told the station.

After a gate agent refused to hold the fish at the counter for 30 minutes so a friend could pick it up, Powless was forced to ask random passengers on other airlines that allowed fish if they could care for Cassie, according to Fox News.

Although she found a willing party to take care of Cassie, she was unable to get that person's name or other contact info.

"Airport staffers were not allowing us to conversate at all because they were thinking we were going to do some, like, secret exchange throughout the airport," Powless told KGTV. "Even after I was no longer in possession with the fish, they still continued to have security around us and follow us through the airport and escorted onto our plane, as if, like, we brought something bad into the airport."

A Southwest representative told USA Today that while fish aren't allowed on flights, employees "offered to re-book the Customer for a later flight to allow them to make arrangements for their pet but the Customer refused that option. The Customer eventually traveled on their originally scheduled flight."

Powless is home for the holidays but said it won't be a happy time.

"Everyone's laughing at me," she told KGTV. "Yes, it's a fish. I know. But dang, it was my pet. And just because it wasn't a cat or dog, it wasn't as important?"

In August, Southwest Airlines announced it was limiting passengers to one emotional support animal per person ― and only dogs and cats are permitted.

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old French man is attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a motor-free capsule he dubbed a "barrel."

Jean-Jacques Savin, a former military paratrooper, set out Wednesday from El Hierro in the Canary Islands in a barrel-shaped capsule he is planning to use to float across the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean using only wind and current.

Savin's website describes his quest as "a crossing where the man would not be captain of his boat, but a passenger of the ocean."

Savin said he expects to spend the next two to three months floating across the ocean in the 10-foot-wide, 7-foot-long capsule, which is balanced with a weighted keel and is equipped with a GPS tablet and a stove for the adventurer to cook his meals.

"Thanks to the modern means of communication, I will be able to indicate my position and give various information to the media throughout my journey," Savin's website states.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WTHR) — A woman was arrested for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after police received a call reporting she was pointing a gun at people while riding a tricycle, then robbed a postal truck WBBH-TV reports.

Last week, police found 52-year-old Leida Crisostomo riding a tricycle while holding a handgun that turned out to be toy. Police drove beside Crisostomo and told her to drop the gun. She complied, then put her hands behind her back while in the grass, police said.

Crisostomo told police she was God, then said the voices in her head were telling her to do things.

A victim said Crisostomo pointed the toy gun at a mail carrier and forced him to give her a package out of the truck. After receiving the package, she rode away on her tricycle.

No one was hurt in the incident and police arrested Crisostomo at the scene. She is currently being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Electric utility Con Edison is working to figure out what caused a high-voltage equipment failure that unleashed an otherworldly flash of bright blue light in the night sky over New York City.

Residents of northwest Queens reported hearing loud bangs and seeing the very bright blue light flashing on the city's skyline Thursday night.

City authorities reported heavy police and fire department activity near 20th Avenue and 31st Street, which is the site of a large power plant in Astoria.

Although Con Ed initially described a "brief electrical fire" at a power substation in Queens, spokesman Bob McGee says Friday that what happened was what's called an "arc flash" -- somewhat like a bolt of lightning -- after a malfunction in equipment that carries 138,000 volts of electricity 20 feet (6 meters) up in the air.

He says the flash subsided on its own.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's Twitter account tweeted that an "electrical surge at a substation" caused the light show. The MTA has power, "but there are delays on the 7 train," he tweeted.

The Port Authority reported a partial power outage at LaGuardia Airport, which is near the power plant. Planes were landing at the airport but departing flights were temporarily held. Con Ed confirmed that the airport was running on generator power.

"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens," the NYPD tweeted.

Residents of Astoria, Long Island City, Jackson Heights, and Forest Hills all reported similar sounds and sights. Photos and videos posted to social media show that the blue light was visible from parts of Manhattan and even further.

SkyFoxHD was over the facility, which showed damage to a structure but no signs of a massive explosion. Video from the helicopter showed crews examining equipment.

"*Not* aliens. Blown transformer at Queens Con-Ed facility," Eric Phillips, the mayor's press secretary, tweeted, "Scattered power outages, including LGA. Con-Ed, FDNY, PD, OEM all working on it."

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida photographer has finally found the couple whose engagement she unexpectedly captured in photos more than eight years ago.

Joy Groover said Texas couple David and Ashley Barnosky reached out to her over Facebook after a friend saw a TV news report about the photographer's search for the mystery couple whose proposal she caught on camera.

Groover said she was taking Christmas photos with her family at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach when she spotted David Barnosky down on one knee to pop the question. She snapped photos of the couple, but they left before she could introduce herself or get their names.

Groover has been posting the photos on Facebook on Dec. 12 of each successive year in the hopes of finding the couple, and Ashley Barnosky was tipped off by a friend who saw a report about Groover's search on the news.

"I was incredibly thankful for the pictures. For a moment we had never seen. We didn't have that moment captured," Ashley Barnosky told WPBF-TV.

Groover said she is glad to finally close the book on her eight-year search.

"Now what happens? I thought about that a lot. I think what happens is now, I look back on December 12th with fond memories and not frustration. Now that they have the photos I kind of feel like that was the bow on the Christmas present," she said.