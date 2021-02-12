ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from a girlfriend and used them to propose to another girlfriend, according to authorities.
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Davis, 48, who had not been found as of Friday.
Their investigation started earlier this year when a woman from Orange City, Florida, told detectives she had discovered her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else. When she looked up the fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own from a prior marriage, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
When the Orange City woman checked her jewelry box, she found her rings were missing, as were several other pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother. The total value of the stolen property was about $6,270, according to the sheriff’s office.
Orange City is located halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach.
The Orange City woman reached out to the fiancee, who returned some of the items, and they both called it off with Davis, who also went by the names “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown,” the sheriff’s office said.
The fiancee, who lives in Orlando, told detectives she had been duped too.
Davis once took the fiancee to a house that actually belonged to the Orange City woman, while she was at work, and claimed it was his. He then asked the fiancee to move in with him, but he then disappeared. By that time, the fiancee discovered her laptop computer and jewelry were missing, the sheriff’s office said.
Even though they did not have his real name, the jilted women remembered he had a relative in North Carolina and detectives were able to track down the relative who identified Davis, according to the sheriff’s office.
Davis has an active arrest warrant for a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Oregon, and previously has been arrested for possession of fictitious ID, filing a false police report, domestic assault and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the jail where Davis previously was booked noted he had a tattoo on his left arm that said, “Only God can judge me.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It won't be a dog's life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.
Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner's will, WTVF-TV reported.
Martha Burton, Lulu's caretaker, told the station Lulu's owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn't married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu's care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.
"He just really loved the dog," said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.
She says she doesn't know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.
"Well, I'd like to try," she said with a smile.
Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controv
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Cranford, NJ - A New Jersey man made a giant Lincoln Memorial sculpture out of snow in his front yard, to the delight of neighbors and other curious people.
Robert Schott constructed the 13-foot-tall monument in front of his Cranford home out of 6 tons of snow.
This isn't the first time Schott has done something like this. He tries to come up with a new piece of snow art every year.
"This community has come to expect to expect that I build a snow sculpture for every year whenever we have a big snow," Schott says. "So the pressure keeps mounting."
Schott, and a group of 8 volunteers, spent 60 hours building and carving the giant statue of packed powder.
"People are really uplifted by it," Schott says. "There's a lot of happiness and smiles and thankfulness."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of former classmates in Indiana who reconnected decades later on Facebook made a shocking discovery: They're long-lost twin siblings.
Karen Warner, 51, said she found out her biological mother's name a few years ago when Indiana unsealed adoption records, and the discovery came with a surprise: she had a twin brother.
Warner said she sought help from various adoption websites to try to find her long-lost brother.
"Everybody kept coming up with nothing because we didn't have a name to go by or anything," Warner told WTHR-TV.
Warner said the big break came when she obtained local voting records with a list of three men who shared her birth date.
The third name on the list, Mike Jackman, stood out because he was a high school classmate who she had only very recently reconnected with on Facebook.
Warner said Jackman a Facebook message saying they might be twin siblings, and the pair had a DNA test performed that confirmed their connection.
"It's filled a void in my life I didn't know was there," Jackman said. "There was something out there, I didn't know was there and now it's here. She's here."
The siblings said they now talk almost every day and get together several times a week.
"We're two peas in a pod," Warner said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A family fishing on a charter boat in Western Australia encountered a kangaroo struggling to swim and ended up towing the marsupial back to dry land.
John Taylor, of Madfish Charters in Denmark, Western Australia, said he and his family were fishing at the Wilson Inlet when they encountered a kangaroo that appeared to be struggling with the waves.
Kangaroos are known to be good swimmers, but experts said they have trouble in waters prone to waves.
Taylor said the family decided to step in after seeing the kangaroo's head repeatedly dip under the water.
Taylor said he was able to grab hold of the kangaroo and tow it back to shore.
A video of the rescue was posted to Facebook by Madfish Charters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A Mississippi teen who lost his Civil War-reenacting pet chicken Peep outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Alabama was reunited with the bird courtesy of a farmer who helped find the fowl.
Thomas Ramsey, who founded a military reenactment group for youth, told The Cullman Times he was headed home from a weekend event at Spring Hill, Tennessee, when he stopped with a friend at the restaurant in Cullman on Jan. 31. He left Peep, a rooster that participates in simulated battles, tied to his truck in the parking lot.
Ramsey, 18, said he and his friend walked out about an hour later to discover the chicken had flown the coop and was nowhere to be seen.
"I went back into the Cracker Barrel and it was very hard for me to say this with a straight face, even though I was panicking: 'Do you have cameras in the parking lot? I think someone stole my chicken,'" said Ramsey, of Copiah County south of Jackson.
Someone overheard and said they had seen Peep wandering in the parking lot. An animal control officer got involved in the hunt and "missing chicken" photos of Peep soon spread on social media pages around Cullman, a city of about 16,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Birmingham.
With no sign of Peep, Ramsey continued the drive home. Then he got a message that the bird had been found outside the Cracker Barrel and farmer John Watson, who posted advice on catching Peep, had the rooster and was headed to Birmingham to meet Ramsey for a reunion.
"I believe in paying it forward," said Watson. "God has blessed my family so much throughout the years, I believe we should be kind to our fellow man. Yes, it was 'just a chicken,' but it was his and he clearly cared for it."
Ramsey said Civil War soldiers sometimes had animals with them on the battlefield, so he takes Peep to reenactments. During the first one Peep attended, he said, the bird got out of a bag and wandered around during simulated battle.
"There's about 10 cannons just blazing and all the rifle fire and he's not going crazy. He's pretty chill," Ramsey said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office is giving people a chance on Valentine's Day weekend to show their former lovers they're still wanted by turning them in if they have outstanding warrants.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office is offering what it calls a "Valentine's Day Weekend Special," which it described as "a special too sweet to pass up."
The "offer" posted on its Facebook page includes what the sheriff's office described as a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur and a one-night minimum stay in "our luxurious (five-star) accommodations." It tops the offer with a special Valentine's dinner.
"Operators are standing by," says the post at the end, which includes a picture of a rose next to a set of handcuffs.
Some reactions to the post praised the idea as brilliant and hilarious, and one person suggested whoever came up with the idea deserves a raise. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports others did not find it funny. "Nothing like making a joke about people's freedom!!" one commenter posted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ClickOrlando.com) ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Florida cousins recently captured a huge Burmese Python after spotting it slithering on their property in Central Florida.
Aaron Brown told Fox13 that he was recently driving down the street near his home in Zolfo Springs when he spotted the large snake, the station reported on Wednesday.
"I drove past it and said, 'That's a big snake.' I had my mother with me and she said, 'Well, get out and get it.' I said, 'You get out and get it. If that joker catches me, you can't help me,'" Brown told the television station.
Brown called his cousin, William Wilkinson, and the two of them, along with Wilkinson's son, Hunter, worked to hook and shoot the snake after it moved into a culvert.
"Once we got him pulled out, it was like, 'My God! What a snake!'" Wilkinson said.
At about 16 feet and 300 pounds, the python was the largest reported snake to be found in the area.
Wilkinson said that the family had never seen anything that big in the woods surrounding their property in Zolfo Springs, which is southwest east of Tampa.
After capturing the snake, the family called Dustin Crum, a local snake hunter, who took the snake. Crum said he found 100 eggs inside the animal while he was skinning and examining it.
Crum said he was working to make sure pythons are not migrating north of the Everglades and hopes that this was a "rogue snake."
The cousins are now keeping an eye on the area for any other wayward pythons.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the pythons are the most concerning invasive species in the Everglades that have established a breeding ground in South Florida.
"These boys stopped an invasion by eliminating a big breeding snake like that," Crum said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot worth more than $1 million said she carried her winning ticket around for over a month before she knew it was a big winner.
The Darwin, Northern Territory, woman told The Lott officials she bought her ticket for the Jan. 9 TattsLotto drawing at Bardens Pharmacy in Darwin, but she didn't check the ticket to see if it was a winner until over a month later.
"I went to buy a ticket for this weekend's draw and then checked this ticket in the process," the woman said. "I had absolutely no idea. It's crazy!"
Lottery officials said the ticket, which earned a total jackpot of $1,086,400, was unregistered, so officials had no way to contact the winner until she came forward.
"The first thing I will do is pay off my mortgage," the winner said. "I am going to get myself a few diamonds as well! I am working right now, but tonight, I am definitely going to be spoiling myself to something nice for dinner to celebrate."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Syracuse.com) An Upstate New York couple is getting married at a Dunkin' drive-thru after winning a contest.
The Times Union reports Selena Stallmer and Brian Dinsmore, who live in the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna, won the statewide Dunkin' "Marriage is on the Menu" contest and will say "I do" Friday afternoon at the doughnut-and-coffee chain's Middletown, N.Y., restaurant. The pair entered by submitting a photo on Instagram and writing why they want to get married in a Dunkin' drive-thru.
"We were supposed to be getting married this June but we decided to postpone because of the pandemic," they wrote. "Brian and I both go to Dunkin' every morning for coffee. He gets his usual large cold brew (black) and I'm a sucker for the seasonal flavors in my iced coffee! Brian and I are both essential workers (he's an electrician and I work as a direct support professional helping people with disabilities) and being able to get our coffee every morning has added a little bit of normalcy throughout the crazy past year! Dunkin' has become a staple in our household so what better way to get married than in your drive-thru?!"
They also posed in photos with custom shirts that say "This groom runs on Dunkin'" and "This bride runs on Dunkin'," while holding heart-shaped doughnuts. (Dunkin', formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, also sells its own Valentine's Day merchandise at shopdunkin.com, with matching shirts that say "Together" and "Forever" or "He Knows My Dunkin' Order" and "She Knows My Dunkin' Order.")
According to the Times Union, the couple has been engaged since 2019 and planned to have a large wedding, but postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. Both are essential workers; Dinsmore, a U.S. Marines veteran, is an electrician and Stallmer works as a direct support professional helping people with disabilities.
They decided to enter the Dunkin' contest on a whim, and ended up winning $500, plus free professional photos and a gift basket of Dunkin' wedding gear, including a bow tie and socks for Dinsmore and a veil and bouquet for Stallmer.
"People stare at me like I have two heads when I say I am getting married at the drive-thru," Stallmer told the Albany newspaper.
Family and friends won't be able to attend, though they can watch virtually over Zoom. The couple also still plans to have a reception with guests in May 2022.