NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.
The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.
“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”
A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A luxury hotel in South Korea is apologizing after guests discovered that an issue with the mirrored windows allowed outside observers to see into the women's sauna area.
The Grand Josun, a recently-opened five-star resort on the island of Jeju, said the mirrored windows in the sauna area are designed to prevent anyone outside the property from seeing in during the day, and blinds are supposed to come down at dusk, when the mirrored effect no longer works.
Guests complained online recently that they discovered the sauna area was sometimes visible from outside the building. They said they could see the sauna, bathroom and showers through the windows.
The hotel apologized and said the sauna has been temporarily closed while officials investigate the malfunction with the mirrored windows and blinds
"We're deeply sorry for causing any inconveniences to our customers in using some facilities at the women's sauna at the Grand Josun Jeju Hill suite for missing mirror coating for some windows and problems in operating the blinds," the hotel said in a statement on its website. "The sauna's operation has been suspended and we're closely checking deficiencies and taking immediate action to correct them."
Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage from outside the hotel to ensure no illicit photos or videos were taken.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Employees at a recycling center in England came to the rescue when a man accidentally dropped his wedding ring into a sorting container.
The North Tyneside Council said James Ross, 38, was dropping off some cardboard to be recycled at the Household Waste Recycling Center in North Shields when the wedding ring fell off his finger and vanished into the depths of the container.
"It was a container where you push the rubbish through an opening. It was very cold. My hands were cold and, as I was shaking out the box, suddenly the ring was just gone. I don't know if it caught the edge of the box, but my heart just sank," Ross said.
Ross alerted a nearby employee, who informed officials of the incident. The machinery was shut down and soon four workers had climbed inside to search for the ring.
"It was like looking for a needle in a haystack as there was a huge mound of waste to search through and we had the added difficulty of ensuring we kept our distance and followed the COVID guidelines. We were just about to give up when I spotted it, I was over the moon," Plant Operator Jordan Cooper said.
Ross said he was overwhelmed with relief to be reunited with his ring.
"The ring was caked in rubbish and grime, but it was amazing to have it back," he said. The staff were life savers. They've gone way beyond the call of duty, being as nice and polite as they can be.
"My wife was over the moon, she thought I was making up an elaborate story. We can't thank them enough."
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime when using an outhouse in the backcountry and she was attacked by a bear, from below.
"I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," Shannon Stevens told The Associated Press on Thursday. "I jumped up and I screamed when it happened."
Stevens, her brother Erik and his girlfriend had taken snowmobiles into the wilderness Feb. 13 to stay at his yurt, located about 20 miles northwest of Haines, in southeast Alaska.
Her brother heard the screaming and went out to the outhouse, about 150 feet (45.72 meters) away from the yurt. There, he found Shannon tending to her wound. They at first thought she had been bitten by a squirrel or a mink, or something small.Erik had brought his headlamp with him to see what it was.
"I opened the toilet seat and there's just a bear face just right there at the level of the toilet seat, just looking right back up through the hole, right at me," he said.
"I just shut the lid as fast as I could. I said, 'There's a bear down there, we got to get out of here now,'" he said. "And we ran back to the yurt as fast as we could."
Once safely inside, they treated Shannon with a first aid kit. They determined it wasn't that serious, but they would head to Haines if it worsened.
"It was bleeding, but it wasn't super bad," Shannon said.
The next morning, they found bear tracks all over the property, but the bear had left the area. "You could see them across the snow, coming up to the side of the outhouse," she said.
They figure the bear got inside the outhouse through an opening at the bottom of the back door.
"I expect it's probably not that bad of a little den in the winter," Shannon said.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Management Biologist Carl Koch suspects it was a black bear based upon photos of the tracks he saw and the fact that a neighbor living about a half-mile away sent him a photo of a black bear on her property two days later.
That homeowner yelled at the bear but it didn't react. It also didn't approach her but lumbered about its business, like it was in a walking hibernation mode.
Even though it's winter, Koch said they get calls all year round about bears being out.
And 2020 was a record year for general bear problems in the Haines area. Reasons for that, he said, could include the fact it was a poor salmon run year combined with a mediocre berry crop. "It is also possible a bear couldn't put on enough fat when they go in the den, that they might be out and about more often or earlier," he said.
Koch suspects Shannon's wound was caused by the bear swatting at her with a paw rather than being bitten. Either way, the location might be a first.
"As far as getting swatted on the butt when you're sitting down in winter, she could be the only person on Earth that this has ever happened to, for all I know," Koch said.
No matter the season, Erik says he'll carry bear spray with him all the time when going into the backcountry, and Shannon plans to change one behavior as well.
"I'm just going to be better about looking inside the toilet before sitting down, for sure," she said.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who recently won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said his luck inspired him to try a different ticket -- and he won another $50,000.
The 78-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he was visiting the Harford Marathon station in the city when he decided to try his luck at the $50,000 Bingo Doubler, a $5 scratch-off ticket he hadn't bought before.
"It was kind of an accident," the man said. "I normally buy the easier scratch-offs like the crossword tickets."
The player said something drew him to the bingo game, and that feeling turned out to be quite valuable.
"I was happily surprised later that evening when I learned that I won," the winner said.
The man collected a $50,000 jackpot -- his second $50,000 prize from scratch-off games.
The winner said his latest windfall will go toward home renovations.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A woman taking a walk on Massachusetts beach found a GoPro camera in the seaweed that had been dropped into the ocean by a windsurfer.
Josephine Fatta said she was walking on Yirrell Beach in Winthrop when she spotted the small camera in some seaweed that had washed up on shore.
Fatta bought a memory card reader and found the still-functional camera contained multiple photos of people windsurfing. She posted some of the photos to Facebook in the hopes of identifying the owner.
A news segment about Fatta's discovery on WCVB-TV led to locals recognizing Theo Kassuga, who is currently in South Padre Island, Texas.
Kassuga confirmed he lost his GoPro while windsurfing in Winthrop in early January.
"That was actually a pretty rough day in Yirrell Beach and when I was getting out of the water I got hit by a big wave and that wave took the camera away," Kassuga recalled.
Fatta said she is now working out a way to get the camera back to Kassuga. The windsurfer said he is hoping to thank Fatta in person next time he is in Winthrop.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the successful cloning of a black-footed ferret -- the first time an endangered U.S. animal has been cloned.
The FWS said the female ferret, dubbed Elizabeth Ann, was cloned from the frozen cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret who lived more than 30 years ago.
Black-footed ferrets were declared extinct in 1979, but two years later a small population was found living on a Wyoming farmer's property. Officials said all black-footed ferrets alive today are descended from seven individuals.
Officials said Elizabeth Ann will become part of a breeding program and will add some genetic diversity to the species.
"Without an appropriate amount of genetic diversity, a species often becomes more susceptible to diseases and genetic abnormalities," the agency said in a statement.
The FWS said scientists are aiming to create more black-footed ferret clones in the coming months.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio man is marking the Christian tradition of Lent by giving up solid foods for 46 days and getting the majority of his sustenance from beer.
Del Hall of Cincinnati said his Lent diet includes only beer, water, black coffee and herbal tea, and as of his Friday morning weigh-in -- day 3 of his diet -- he was down 5.8 pounds.
"I only have three to five beers a day," Hall told WXIX-TV. "It's not like I'm drinking constantly. If you eat your standard diet, it gets boring. You don't eat the same thing every day. So, I am definitely not going to drink the same thing every day."
Hall said he successfully completed Lent beer diets in 2019 and 2020, each time noticing health benefits of the experience. He said he lost 40-50 pounds both years and noticed his blood pressure and cholesterol improved.
"The human body is an amazing thing," Hall said. "We're used to going through as hunter-gatherers, feast and famine. The problem is we don't go through the famine anymore."
Hall is raising money through a crowdfunding initiative dubbed "Sgt. Del's Virtual Tip Jar." He said the money will go toward local bars and restaurants that have suffered loses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The buyer of a Pennsylvania home that served as a filming location for Buffalo Bill's house in 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs is now being converted into a bed and breakfast.
Chris Rowan, a cinephile who purchased the Perryopolis house after it was listed for sale last year, said he is filling the house with memorabilia from the Silence of the Lambs and doing renovations to make some of the inside match the interior shots that were filmed on a sound stage.
Rowan said the renovations include digging a basement to resemble the one seen in the film, as the actual house does not have a basement at all.
"We'll be a boutique accommodation. So you will be able to book Buffalo Bill's house for a stay overnight," Rowan told KDKA-TV.
Rowan said he is hoping to have the house ready for guests within the next few months to take advantage of the 30th anniversary of the movie and the release of CBS' new spin-off series Clarice.
(WFTV) ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies trespassed two women from the Orange Convention Center for attempting to get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccination while dressed up as old women.
The two women were dressed up as "grannies," complete with bonnets and gloves, in an effort to pass as elderly women old enough to get their second COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center, health officials said during a news conference Thursday.
The two women had valid vaccine cards from their first shot, but were denied their second shot while posing as elderly women due to issues with their ID cards, Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said.
It wasn't immediately clear if the two women dressed as elderly women to receive their first shot.
"I don't know how they escaped for the first time, but they came with the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing, and they are probably in their 20s," Pino said
The two women were not only turned away, but the situation was turned over to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were called to the site on Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. and were asked to issue trespass warnings to the two women.
Deputies said no other law enforcement action was taken.
Pino said the number of people attempting to falsify their identities is probably "higher than we expect."
Security has been ramped up since the incident at the convention center, Pino said.