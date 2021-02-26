NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a promotion that could be straight out of the “Mad Men” Don Draper playbook.
Brooklyn’s famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.
A wax Jon Hamm — known for his portrayal of ad executive Draper in the hit TV series — could be found at the restaurant’s bar Friday with a cocktail in hand. Other figures on loan from Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” mode.
Peter Luger “thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic,” said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.
As of Friday, restaurants in the city were allowed to fill 35% of their indoor seats, up from 25% previously.
Peter Luger, in business for more than 130 years, will keep the mannequins until Monday. After that, they’ll return to the recently reopened Madame Tussauds in midtown Manhattan.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh my! Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have wreaked havoc in the Everglades and across the state.
Burmese pythons, in particular, have been especially destructive to native wildlife.
"Breeding invasive species in Florida is like playing with matches in a tinder box," said Julie Wraithmell, vice president and executive director of Audubon Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday to move these animals to a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, or at a research facility.
"These animals are creating enormous issues for our state," said Rodney Barreto, chair of the commission. "The environment trumps the livelihood on this one, unfortunately."
The rules are complicated. Once they take effect, pet owners and others who have these species will have 180 days to ensure the creatures come into compliance with outdoor caging rules.
Iguanas and tegu lizards can be sold commercially until June 30, 2024. After that date, their sale in Florida will be banned. Both are very well established throughout South Florida.
Many people involved in the reptile trade and pet owners have weighed in on the issue. The rules do not require anyone to relinquish their pets and a permit will be at no cost.
"I'm very sensitive to the people in the pet trade and enthusiasts," said Robert Spottswood, a member of the Florida commission. "But this action is a result of the invasive species that continue to get in the wild. These animals are doing lots of damage and we are incumbent to do something."
According to the wildlife commission, there are more than 500 non-native species in Florida. Most have been brought in through the live animal trade and then escape or are released into the wild.
The animals under new restrictions include a variety of pythons, green iguanas, tegu lizards, Nile monitors and others. Some kill native Florida wildlife as well as pets, while others dig burrows and become a threat to human constructions such as manmade fountains and gardens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in a British town took to social media to make light of a newly-painted road that features a small spelling error in very large letters: "NO ENRY."
The road outside of a parking garage in the city center of Maldon, England, was supposed to be painted to read "NO ENTRY," but residents quickly realized the message was missing the letter "T."
"If you're having a bad day... just know that someone else is having a worse day than you," the Maldon District Council said in a Facebook post.
The council said the error will soon be corrected.
"We're on'T To iT," the council joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An Oregon man captured photos of his unusual encounter with an extremely rare animal: a Sierra Nevada red fox.
Alan Miles, of Bend, said he was in the parking lot of Skyliner in Mount Bachelor when he saw another person taking photos of an animal.
"I saw a lady taking a photo of this animal on the hill, looked up and it was this very unusual animal -- it was not a dog -- and just thought it was real special," Miles told KTVZ-TV.
Wildlife experts reviewed Miles' photos and identified the animal as a Sierra Nevada red fox. The species is considered extremely rare, with fewer than 50 believed to exist in the wild in California.
The Oregon Department of Fish And Wildlife said the species was first confirmed to be living in Oregon in 2015.
"Very little is known about the Sierra Nevada red fox," Fish and Wildlife biologist Jamie Bowles said. "We haven't taken a look yet at population size estimates or density in our area."
The photos that Miles snapped show an animal that has mostly black fur, with white at the end of its tail and on its paws.
"So it is a misnomer, their name, the Sierra Nevada red fox," Bowles said. "We actually see a lot more of the darker-coated foxes here in Central Oregon, specifically in the higher elevations."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man picking up a pizza to take home for dinner ended up taking home something even more valuable when he bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million prize.
Thomas Napiorkowski of South Hadley told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was picking up a pizza from the Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall when a lottery vending machine caught his attention.
Napiorkowski bought a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket from the machine and uncovered a $1 million jackpot.
The winner said his plans for the money include buying his wife a new car.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cat that went astray about 15 years ago has been reunited, older and maybe wiser, with its owner.
Brandy, a brown tabby, was reunited Monday afternoon with Charles, who adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005.
"It's amazing. I think it's unbelievable," he said Thursday.
"I saw her, I picked her up and she started to purr and it was very emotional," Charles said. "It was nice to have her in my arms again.″
"I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her," said Charles, a computer technician who did not want his last name used.
Brandy was found Sunday in Palmdale, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from where Charles lives in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
He said that Brandy strayed only a few months after he adopted her.
"She went outside in the afternoon to our backyard," he said. But when it got dark and he went to bring her inside, she wasn't there.
Charles drove around looking for her, checked animal shelters and put up signs without any luck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York landlord is out on bail after being arrested and accused of kidnapping tenants from his property and dumping them in a cemetery 30 miles away.
The two tenants accused landlord Shawn Douglas of kidnapping them while armed from their home at his property in the South End neighborhood of Albany.
In the police report, the two accusers say they were abducted, restrained with zip ties and covered with pillowcases. They then claim Douglas dumped them off in a rural cemetery in the town of Ghent.
One person was able to free themselves from the restraints to seek help at a nearby house.
"He's lucky they came out of that alive. They could have froze to death out there," said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.
Douglas was reportedly frustrated he couldn't evict the victims from his property because of a statewide ban on evictions caused by the pandemic. Apple said despite frustrations from landlords, there's a legal system in place.
"My advice to both parties is to be patient. You have to be tolerant. There is a process. I didn't invent it, so don't call down to the sheriff's office screaming and yelling like everybody has for the last 12 months," Apple said.
The ban on evictions in New York expires May 1. As landlords wait for their day in court, eviction requests continue to grow. Meanwhile, the sheriff's hands remained tied.
"We know right now, we have upwards of 100 eviction requests, and we know there's hundreds basically in the filing ready to go at city court, town court," Apple said.
The Albany Police Department has not released further details about this case, but more people could be charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Canada's Prince Edward Island said they wrangled a loose seal for the second time in a week after one of the animals was spotted crossing a highway.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Prince Edward Island said officers stationed in the Queens district were called out Tuesday on a report of a seal pup crossing a highway near Fairview and headed toward a field, in the opposite direction from the water.
A member of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans joined in the search, and the team used a snowmobile and a drone to locate the wandering seal.
The seal was loaded onto the snowmobile and taken back to the road, where a Department of Fisheries and Oceans vehicle was waiting to transport the animal to the north shore for release.
The rescue came only days after a seal was found wandering down a sidewalk in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, about a half-mile away from the nearest water. That seal also was given a ride back to the shore and released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC7) An Illinois lawmaker has a new response to the recent surge in carjackings around the Chicago area, banning a popular video game.
Democratic State Rep. Marcus Evans pointed at "Grand Theft Auto," which depicts scenes of violent car thefts, robberies and general criminal activity, as inspiration for what's happening in his home district.
"Grand Theft Auto," which had its first installment released in 1997, is the main issue, he said.
Evans said he plans to introduce a bill to ban sales of the game in Illinois.
"'Grand Theft Auto' and other violent video games are getting in the minds of our young people and perpetuating the normalcy of carjacking," Evans said. "Carjacking is not normal and carjacking must stop."
Evans also thanked on Monday community activist Early Walker for starting "Operation Safe Pump," in which security teams patrol gas stations, to protect people while they're pumping gas. It was recently extended to other nearby cities, as a retired police officer was targeted and carjacked last week.
Walker agreed with Evans' conclusion about the game, in which players steal cars as part of a larger plot of organized crime.
"Representative Evans and I have researched and concluded that these very young offenders of carjacking are greatly influenced by the Grand Theft Auto video game," Walker said. "I truly believe that there is bipartisan support to ban this game from being sold in Illinois."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NYTimes) MOSCOW — North Korea sealed its borders more than a year ago because of the pandemic, grounding flights and shutting its frontier with neighboring China and Russia.
This week, a few Russian diplomats found a way out.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that eight employees and family members at its embassy in North Korea had taken an unusual route — one that included a bus ride and a trip on a hand-pushed railcar — to reach and cross the country's border with Russia.
The group included the embassy's third secretary, Vladislav Sorokin, and his 3-year-old daughter, Varya, the ministry said on its official Facebook page. It posted a photograph showing three children sitting beside several large boxes and suitcases, with three adults pushing the railcar along the railroad tracks.
The ministry said the railcar had to be made specifically for the nearly mile-long trip, which included a bridge over the Tumannaya River.
When the group arrived at Khasan, a Russian border post in the country's Far East, they were met by colleagues from the Foreign Ministry and taken to an airport in Vladivostok, the ministry said. In a separate statement, the ministry said the journey by railcar was the only possible way for the diplomats to cross the border.
Speaking on Friday, the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov — a career diplomat himself — said that the journey showed that diplomatic service can be "very rough and difficult" and that it only looks "very pretty and elegant" from the outside.
North Korea closed its borders in January 2020 for fear that a Covid-19 outbreak could overwhelm its public health system and damage an economy that was already struggling under international sanctions.
The country has also deployed troops along its border with China with "shoot to kill" orders to prevent smugglers from bringing in the coronavirus, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of the United States military in South Korea, said in September.
The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, declined international aid after devastating floods in the country last summer, citing similar fears of spreading the virus, the state news media reported.
But Mr. Kim is apparently willing to import Covid-19 vaccines. According to a report this month by Covax, which is distributing vaccines internationally, North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca shot by the middle of this year, for a population of about 25 million.
The North's state news media has long insisted that the country has no confirmed Covid-19 cases, but outside experts are skeptical.