CHICAGO (AP) — Anyone who’s left so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows that whatever leaves the station without its owner often is gone forever.
Except, apparently, a $22,000 gold and silver flute.
Donald Rabin is once again holding — and playing — the flute left to him by his grandmother that he forgot on a train seat when he hopped off last week in the Logan Square neighborhood.
“I’m just thankful that I have the flute in my hand, that I can make music again and I can make people smile,” said Rabin, a 23-year-old Boston-based flutist.
Rabin was riding a Blue Line train from O’Hare International Airport during a layover before his return to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. When he got off, he realized he’d left behind his flute.
He said he rode the train for hours in hopes of finding the flute. When he came up empty, he reported the missing instrument to police and took to social media to tell people about what happened.
According to the Chicago Tribune, a CNN reporter told Rabin as he was about to fly out of Chicago that there was a comment on Facebook about the flute showing up in a pawn shop, that a homeless man had found it and used it as collateral for a $550 loan.
The pawnshop owner, Gabe Cocanate, was holding onto the flute, trying to determine if it was as valuable as it looked, when he and his wife saw the story of the missing flute on the news.
So when the homeless man returned to the shop, “I go, ‘Listen man, it’s been all over the news. It’s not your flute,’” Coconate told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Police picked up the flute and contacted Rabin, who flew back to Chicago this week, retrieved it and treated officers to a brief concert.
Rabin knew the odds of ever seeing something so valuable ever again. And yet, he said: “For some reason, I knew in my heart and soul it would be found. I knew my grandmother would never leave me.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought a lottery ticket for a drawing in October said he didn't learn until three months later that he was a $1.2 million winner.
The Canberra man told The Lott officials he's been playing the lottery regularly for about 10 years, but often goes long periods without checking his tickets.
The man's Saturday Lotto ticket for the Oct. 24 drawing, purchased from Euro Garages Australia in Hume, was a $1.2 million top prize winner, but the ticket sat in a drawer unchecked for three months.
"It has been in a drawer at home this whole time," the winner said. "It's crazy to think that $1.6 million ($1.2 Million U.S.) has been sitting in that drawer for months!"
The winner said the money will allow him to live with financial freedom.
"I am going to take care of my family and pay off the mortgage," he said. "I'll definitely keep working and think of how to invest the rest!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Kentucky animal shelter is raising funds by offering jilted lovers the chance to have cats do their business on the names of their exes.
The Lexington Humane Society said donors can pay $10 to get some "retripootion" for their broken hearts by having their ex's names inscribed on the inside of litter boxes to be used by the shelter's cats.
"Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Cats can be spiteful creatures, and trust us, they are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1."
The "Dumps for the Dumped" promotion ends Feb. 12, but the litter boxes will remain in place until Feb. 15 to ensure they get plenty of use on Valentine's Day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Norwegian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when he ran a half marathon in 1 hour, 44 minutes and 58 seconds while barefoot -- in the snow.
Jonas Felde Sevaldrud, who chronicled his record attempt in a YouTube video, said the book Born to Run by Christopher McDougall inspired him to take up barefoot running, and his early attempts surprised him at how running barefoot over ice and snow wasn't as difficult as he imagined.
Sevaldrud said he decided to take on Dutch athlete Wim Hof's world record, which was set in 2007 when he ran a half marathon over ice and snow in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds.
The runner said his first attempt at the record was called off prematurely when sharp ice caused injuries to his feet, but a few weeks later he tried again on some soft snow and had more success.
Sevaldrud said his final time beat his own goal of 1 hour and 50 minutes.
The runner said he is now waiting to hear back from Guinness about whether his attempt was successful.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A California man used video-sharing app TikTok to find the rightful owner of a package that mistakenly was delivered to his house.
Scotty Trujillo, of Fresno, said he received a Walmart package that was damaged and had mold on it, and he saw it was addressed to Rosalind Freye.
Trujillo said he went to the address listed for Freye on the package's label, but there was no answer at the door, so he decided to try using TikTok to get her attention.
"I just said 'Hey can you help me find this person?'" Trujillo told KMPH-TV. "It's a TikTok thing, almost exclusive to TikTok. I said I'd put this out in the atmosphere out in the environment and see what happens."
Trujillo said he hoped the video would spread, but he was shocked to discover the next day that it had gone viral.
"The next thing you know, we get almost a million views the next morning. I woke up to 15,000 followers. It just started growing and growing and I'm like, she is going to have to see this," he said.
One of the comments on the video came from a woman who identified herself as Freye's niece.
Freye said her family showed her the video.
"I saw the video and said, 'That's totally my house!'" she recalled.
Trujillo was able to connect with Freye, who had some answers as to why the box was moldy.
"It was food for the Armageddon virus," Freye said. "I had spaghetti sauce that was broken and that's why it was wet and moldy and it ate through the box."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Vulture) While the country's leaders procrastinate on sending stimulus checks to those in need, let's check in with the Über-wealthy.
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert unveiled his brand-new forehead piercing this afternoon, complete with a massive, sparkling pink diamond.
On January 30, he tweeted that he has been paying for the natural pink stone since 2017 for a grand total of $24 million. "It's 10 almost 11 carats," he clarified for fans.
On Wednesday, he posted footage of his fresh piercing, which is right on his forehead, pointing down toward his septum piercing. We'll admit, in initial videos of the body mod, it looks off-center. Rather than line up with his face tattoos and nose, it leans to his right.
The internet, righteous in its bitterness, immediately began to clown the man and his WandaVision cosplay, but Uzi logged on to explain that the diamond is actually centered, brokies.
"Y'all keep talking about it's off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move 'cause of the swelling," he explained in his Instagram Story. "When it goes down, it gon' be right there." It's relieving to hear, if not for the state of society, at least for the state of Lil Uzi's face.
Last year, his second studio album, Eternal Atake, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, then a week later, he dropped Eternal Atake (Deluxe) — LUV vs. the World 2, a sequel to his 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World.
He may have taken over the globe, but what will he do when Thanos comes to collect?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said a pair of handcuffs taken from an officer more than 60 years ago arrived in a package along with a letter of apology from the now-grandfather who walked off with them.
The LAPD tweeted photos Thursday showing the handcuffs and letter that arrived along with a $100 payment recently.
The letter was authored by a 74-year-old grandfather from Vista who wrote he had taken the handcuffs off the ground when an officer dropped them during an altercation at a local Bob's Big Boy restaurant more than 60 years ago.
"I have felt a little guilty each time I saw the handcuffs over the years, but did nothing about it," the man wrote.
The man said he decided to finally return the handcuffs to set a good example for his grandsons, ages 6 and 9.
"They were aghast and asked me why I stole the handcuffs from a policeman. I, of course, had no good explanation and I told them it was the wrong thing to do and I wasn't proud of it and then I danced around the subject," the letter states.
The man wrote that he wanted to make amends by returning the cuffs with a $100 donation to the department.
"It's never too late to do the right thing," the police department tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC) A man who was denied service for not wearing a mask at a fried chicken restaurant allegedly returned with a gun and held up the kitchen before robbing them of fried chicken and waffles.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:37 p.m. at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, California, according to ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC.
KABC said that, according to police and restaurant officials, the suspect initially walked into Roscoe's to order food but was denied service by the staff because he was not wearing a mask. Employees informed him that he could return to get food once he was wearing one.
The man then left the restaurant and did indeed return, but this time he showed up at the back of the establishment with a gun.
"He comes straight toward me with a gun, pointing at me and saying put all the chicken in the bag," cook Robert Gonzalez, who was working in the kitchen when the suspect walked in, told KABC in an interview after the incident.
Manager Angela Prieto said he didn't take or demand any cash from the restaurant -- only chicken and waffles.
"He didn't take any cash," manager Angela Prieto said. "He actually took chicken and before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken."
Prieto told KABC that the whole incident, while amusing in hindsight, was terrifying while it was happening.
"They were feeling scared, especially my cashier," Prieto said. "She was very, very scared. And when I first talked to her she was basically hysterical, but after a while she calmed down and started laughing about it because she realized all he did was take some chicken."
In an ironic twist, surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the man's face due to the fact that he was not wearing a mask.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the suspect is described as "a Black man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build, black curly hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his neck and face … He was last seen wearing a green sweater and white sweatpants with black polka dots. His companion was described as a Latino man with a shaved head, standing between 5 feet 4 and 5 feet 5 and weighing about 150 pounds."
Nobody was injured in the incident but the man who robbed the establishment is still at large.
"I almost got shot over stupidity, I guess," said Gonzalez to KABC.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Arstechnica) A man who has been an AT&T customer since 1960 has a message for CEO John Stankey about the company's failure to upgrade DSL areas to modern Internet service. Aaron Epstein, 90, is so frustrated by his 3Mbps Internet plan that he took out a Wall Street Journal ad in today's print edition in order to post an open letter to Stankey.
"Dear Mr. Stankey: AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications. Unfortunately, for the people who live in N. Hollywood, CA 91607, AT&T is now a major disappointment," Epstein wrote in the letter.
Epstein paid $1,100 to run the ad for one day in the Manhattan and Dallas editions of today's Journal, he told Ars in a phone interview. He chose the Manhattan edition to reach investors who might want to pressure AT&T into upgrading its network and Dallas because that's where AT&T is headquartered, he said.
"We need to keep up with current technology and have looked to AT&T to supply us with fast Internet service," Epstein wrote in the open letter to AT&T's CEO. "Yet, although AT&T is advertising speeds up to 100Mbps for other neighborhoods, the fastest now available to us from AT&T is only 3Mbps. Your competitors now have speeds of over 200Mbps. Why is AT&T, a leading communications company, treating us so shabbily in North Hollywood?"
The digital version of The Wall Street Journal print edition, available online to subscribers, shows that Epstein's ad ran today on page A7 and took up the bottom left quarter of the page. We first learned of Epstein's ad when a Twitter user posted a picture of the print edition:
Plugging Epstein's address into AT&T's Internet-availability checker results in a message saying that "high-speed Internet isn't available at your address." This likely means that it's in one of the areas where AT&T is discontinuing DSL service despite its failure to upgrade the areas to fiber-to-the-home or fiber-to-the-node. Existing users are supposed to be able to keep their DSL service in these places, but AT&T isn't accepting new customers.
"I get very annoyed because, periodically, I get snail mail and periodically I see ads on TV and ads on the Internet offering the faster service from AT&T," Epstein told Ars. But whenever Epstein calls AT&T about getting faster speeds, a customer service rep says the company is working on it but cannot provide a date for when it will be available, he said.
Epstein said his "3Mbps" service often provides just 1.5Mbps when he checks the speed. The slow speeds give him trouble with online streaming on his Roku device. "It's very frustrating because now we all use streaming services... sometimes the movies are perfectly smooth and fast, and other times it's too frustrating and I don't use it at all," he said.
AT&T is not Epstein's only option for wired Internet service. In fact, he said he pays for both Charter Spectrum's cable Internet and AT&T DSL at home but generally only uses AT&T Internet because, he said, "in order to get phone service, I have to use the AT&T modem." He noted that a technician could probably set things up so that he could use AT&T phone service and Charter Internet. But with the pandemic continuing, Epstein said that he and his wife are playing it safe by not having any visitors in the house.
While having both Charter cable and AT&T DSL available is a better situation than living in DSL-only territory, AT&T's abandonment of many DSL areas helps cable companies solidify their regional dominance and avoid competition. Comcast and Charter, the two largest US cable companies, don't compete against each other in individual cities and towns. For tens of millions of Americans, the only broadband option with modern speeds is either Charter or Comcast.
There are 52.97 million households in AT&T's 21-state wireline service area, and 14.93 million of them have fiber-to-the-home access, the Communications Workers of America union recently told Ars. AT&T has nearly 5 million paying fiber-to-the-home customers and 8.7 million fiber-to-the-node customers. There are 407,000 paying DSL customers in areas where AT&T is phasing out the legacy service, and that number has been dropping steadily each quarter.
AT&T has slowed down fiber-to-the-home construction since completing deployment obligations required by the merger conditions of its 2015 purchase of DirecTV. AT&T has dramatically reduced its workforce, from 273,210 employees in mid-2018 to 230,760 employees at the end of 2020. While these cuts have affected more than just wireline network operations, they have resulted in fewer technicians available for deploying fiber or maintaining the old DSL network.
Epstein said he pays AT&T about $100 a month at home for two phone lines and Internet service and $49 a month to Charter for cable Internet. Epstein also pays AT&T for phone and Internet service at a business he owns in Sherman Oaks, but he said the slow Internet doesn't bother him much in the office because he uses it for basic tasks like email and not for video streaming.
Epstein hadn't received a response to his open letter from AT&T when we talked to him this morning.
When contacted by Ars, an AT&T spokesperson said the company will reach out to Epstein to address his concerns. AT&T did not answer our specific questions, such as whether it will upgrade Internet service at Epstein's address or whether it recommends that customers like Epstein switch to Charter. AT&T provided the following statement: "We continually enhance and invest in our wireless and wireline networks. We have invested more than $3.1 billion in our Los Angeles-area networks from 2017-2019."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A small California town with a tourism industry hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic is offering visitors $100 to come and stay.
The Visit Santa Maria Valley program is providing $100 vouchers, which can be used at the town's wineries, breweries and restaurants, to tourists who stay for at least two nights at hotels there.
The promotion, which launched Thursday, runs through March 31.
"Santa Maria Valley has so much to offer," Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau, told CNN. "We have beautiful beaches, hotels and wineries that are such a great option for budget-conscious travelers during a time of economic rebound."
Harrison said the town is a safer travel location than many other California destinations, as the area is less crowded and social distancing can be more easily enforced.
"Visit Santa Maria Valley is calling on visitors to discover the region in a safe, responsible way," Harrison said.
"Our wine-tasting rooms, outdoor spaces, restaurants and hotels have worked together to evolve health and safety protocols so that visitors can experience the charm of the area."