MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — A big, old bear wandered a Los Angeles foothill suburb Friday, drawing curious onlookers and news media before wildlife authorities removed it.
The bear sluggishly ambled along streets and into backyards in Monrovia, which sits on the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains.
The Monrovia Police Department said officers kept watch and called state Department of Fish and Wildlife workers to the neighborhood.
The bear was eventually tranquilized and taken to the nearest suitable forest habitat, said Tim Daly, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.
"One of our guys out on the scene described the bear as huge — about 400 pounds (181 kilograms) — female and older," Daly said. "In the bear world, she would be described as elderly."
The bear was otherwise fine, he said.
"It's a little alarming how close and comfortable people were getting up next to this bear, but there were no incidents, so we're happy about that," he added.
It was believed to be the same bear seen a day earlier in Monrovia, where it's not uncommon for animals to wander out of the sprawling Angeles National Forest above the city.
The city's bear safety webpage notes that bears emerge from winter dens and return to the foothills in search of food when the weather warms up.
That typically occurs in spring, but Southern California’s winter has been very mild. Temperatures climbed to 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) in the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday.
Monrovia’s most famous bear visitor was Samson the Hot Tub Bear, who took a liking to backyard pools in the 1990s. He eventually was sent to live in the Orange County Zoo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A security camera captured footage of a jail inmate's apparent escape attempt from a holding room that ended with her falling through a ceiling and landing head-first in a trash can.
Jessica Boomershine, 42, was charged with escape and vandalism following the episode late last month, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio. Her attorney, Kyle Lennen, declined to comment Friday.
Jail security video shows Boomershine climbing up a holding room wall Jan. 21 as other inmates watch, and then moving out of sight. A few seconds later, parts of ceiling tiles fall to the floor. Boomershine's legs then appear, and guards pull her down. She ends up head-first in a trash can that then tips over.
Boomershine was in jail on charges of kidnapping and robbing an 85-year-old Dayton-area man last month, records show. She and a co-defendant broke into the man's home after meeting him at a casino, according to prosecutor Mat Heck.
The pair took the man's gun, forced him to provide the code to his bank card, withdrew money from his account, placed him in the trunk of his car and then abandoned the vehicle near a trash facility, the prosecutor's office said. The man escaped and was later found inside the trash facility.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Colorado condominium owner said this week she had to spend hundreds of dollars and lost about two months' worth of rent, in an effort to evict squatters who left behind underwear, dirty dishes, a snake and sex toys.
Sarah Feldman told Denver's FOX 31 that after a tenant broke their lease another woman moved in without her knowledge and refused to leave.
"She was being difficult, she didn't want to leave," Feldman said. "There was her and two guys I've never seen before."
After a month, Feldman got a lawyer and obtained a writ for the Denver Sheriff's Department to evict the squatters.
"There were guys' underwear all over. It was just really disgusting," Feldman told FOX 31. "There were sex toys found in the condo as well that I did not want to touch."
The squatters also left behind stained carpets and even a snake in a cage with no lid.
Aside from the rent loss, Feldman had to pay her legal fees, $150 for the writ, and the costs of fixing the damage left by the squatters.
The Denver Sheriff's Department said it receives a high number of squatting eviction requests and is backlogged because of limited resources, according to the station.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who said he had never played the lottery before received a ticket as a gift and won a $1 million jackpot.
Daniel Shuman told Virginia Lottery officials he never played the lottery until his wife bought him a ticket for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.
"We saw that the number matched, and we checked again," Shuman said. "It was shocking. It's like, this isn't what we expected!"
Shuman visited lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his winnings. He said he does not yet have any plans for the money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A homeowner who called bee removal experts to investigate the insects in his back yard said he was shocked to learn there were 100,000 to 150,000 bees living in a 70-pound hive under his shed.
Herb Herbert of El Cajon said he first started noticing bees in his back yard about two years ago, and the insects returned each year.
"The bees were coming in and out of a small hole at the bottom of my shed," Herbert told KGTV.
Herbert called Bee Nice Wildlife Management and a technician pulled back a corner of the shed to discover a 70-pound beehive measuring about 30 inches long.
"His estimate was there were probably 100,000 bees at least and 20 to 25 per minute going into the hive," Herbert told the Sacramento Bee. "That puts it at 1,200 an hour. Only 10 percent of the bees leave the hive. The other 90 percent stay in and work."
The hive and bees were safely relocated without damaging the colony, Herbert said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Illinois family said a wall in their 9-year-old daughter's bedroom has been picking up radio signals for years - and no one knows why.
Richard Smith said voices and music were repeatedly heard inside the wall in daughter Brianna's room at their Lockport home, and the family eventually determined something inside the wall was picking up a local AM radio station.
The station, Christian radio station AM 1160, owned by Salem Media Group, sent out an engineer to investigate, but was unable to identify the issue.
"He said, 'I got to be honest with you. I don't know what is acting as a speaker. There is nothing I can explain of why you're actually hearing it,'" Smith told WLS-TV.
He said the wall was opened up and the electrical grounding was examined, but the family was still unable to figure out where the radio station was being picked up.
"Sometimes when we think we've arrived at a solution, the next season comes around, and it's back," Smith said.
Household objects have been known to pick up radio signals in the past. A man reported in 2018 that radio signals were being picked up by the metal components in a household fan while the power was off.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service, authorities said.
Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a fourth-degree felony, The Canton Repository reported.
Jail records show that Khetarpal, 36, repeatedly called emergency dispatchers because her parents had terminated her cellphone service, which they paid for.
An officer contacted her and advised she call emergency services only for emergencies.
Two hours later, she called again and "was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue," according to jail records.
Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Khetarpal's behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina student who found a former student's long-lost class ring in a parking lot had her own lost ring returned to her just two weeks later.
Catherine Kenyon, a PhD student at the Clemson University, said she lost her class ring from the school in 2017, while she was a senior.
She said she suspected the ring had been left on a bus, but she searched the vehicle and was unable to find it.
Kenyon eventually used the insurance she purchased for the ring to get a replacement, but she received a call Wednesday from an unknown number in Florence, S.C. She didn't answer the call, but a few moments later she received a text message from the number with a photo of her ring.
Andreaus Hammond said he was a Southern Wesleyan University student in 2017 when he found the ring on a bus after a large group of students got up and left. He said he tried to find Kenyon online, but didn't have any luck finding contact information until this month.
Kenyon's ring was returned to her just two weeks after she returned another long-lost ring to a former student. Kenyon found a 2016 Clemson University ring in the gravel parking lot outside the school's Fike Recreation Center in January and was eventually able to return it to Maggie Payne, who dropped it in the parking lot four years earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman climbed more than 30 yards into a storm drain to rescue her cat, which had been trapped for about a day.
The Fort Smith woman said her cat, Olaf, became stranded in the storm drain in Fort Smith on Wednesday and firefighters and animal rescuers were unable to reach the feline.
The woman decided to take matters into her own hands Thursday and climbed through a manhole into the storm drain. She said she had to climb more than 30 yards to find Olaf and carry him back to the manhole, where a helper lifted him to safety.
Olaf did not appear to be inured.
The rescue came just one day after animal services officers in Memphis, Tenn., rescued a dog trapped 12 feet down in a meat processing pit. The dog, dubbed McGregor, was exhausted but did not appear to be injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Geneva (AFP) - Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga is turning 60 on May 14 and is planning a party with a difference by inviting along all Swiss citizens who share her birthday.
There were 94,372 births in Switzerland in 1960 -- the year Sommaruga was born -- meaning that the average maximum number of invitees would be around 258.
Sommaruga is not taking any chances with potential gatecrashers and is asking prospective celebrants to submit a copy of their passport through the presidency website.
"I would be delighted to receive your registration for my birthday party," Sommaruga wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
She is also keeping the location secret and said only that it would be "in the Bern area" -- the Swiss capital.
The Swiss presidency is a largely ceremonial role that rotates annually between leading political parties.
Sommaruga, a Socialist Party member who already served as president in 2015, took up her post on January 1 and delivered her New Year's address from her local bakery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.