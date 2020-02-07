WATERFORD, Mich. (AP) — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”
Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.
“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.
The man was arrested. Charges are pending.
“We’re still trying to run down what he was doing with this vehicle or if he’s stopped anyone in the past,” the sheriff said. “He initially said that sometimes he helps police. I don’t know what that means.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A firefighting malfunction left a frothy mess at a northern Virginia airport when foam filled a hangar and spilled out onto a nearby road.
Officials in the city of Manassas said Wakeman Drive leading to Manassas Regional Airport was closed Friday morning as workers began cleaning up the mess.
The city said a fire-suppression system malfunctioned at one of the businesses around the airport, causing white foam to fill a hangar. Overflow foam covered Wakeman Drive, which runs in front of the airport.
The airport remained open. It sits about 35 miles from the nation's capital and is the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man and his furry "accomplice" were taken into custody by authorities who said the man shoplifted from a store.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft and possession of meth, WTSP-TV reported.
Wilson admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops, deputies said. He was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen leaving the store.
Deputies also took Wilson's four-legged friend into custody. A sheriff's office Facebook post showing an officer holding a small puppysaid deputies took care of the "cutest accomplice" before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.
Animal services will care for the dog until his owner is released from jail. Animal services has listed the puppy as "pre-adopted." Deputies said that if the owner doesn't claim the dog, it will go up for adoption
It's unclear whether Wilson has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A good Samaritan used the power of social media to track down the owner of a stolen pink purse, returning the purse — and some photos he took of New Orleans on the camera that was tucked inside — to the surprised tourist.
23-year-old Saarah Yob of Florida, was already having a horrible day when her purse was stolen on a trip to New Orleans to celebrate the College Football National Championship to be played there, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
On the early morning trip to New Orleans, she got in a car wreck and had to rent a car. Later that day, after hanging out with friends in the French Quarter she discovered someone had stolen her purse from the rental car. They didn't get her wallet or cellphone since she'd carried those with her. But the Michael Kors purse adorned with a purple feather charm, her GoPro camera, some money and a necklace were gone.
Later that day, James Elmes, 21, was leaving the French Quarter and spied the now-abandoned purse sitting on the curb with the camera still inside. With no identification inside the purse to help him track down the owner, he turned to the camera. He posted a photo Yob had taken of her and some friends on a beach onto Twitter on the remote chance someone would see the photo and put him in touch with the owner of the purse.
The tweet read: "I found a stolen purse in the French Quarter, New Orleans. Wallet was missing, so I have no identification. This girl has traveled all over the world ... with a GoPro I found. Looking for her to return her lost memories. Help me find her."
Speaking to the newspaper, Elmes said: "I thought maybe, just maybe, it goes viral, and I find her."
Within 16 hours and 800 retweets later, he'd found Yob and was able to return the purse.
"A week ago my purse was stolen in New Orleans," Yob tweeted. "Today an extremely kind soul helped me get it back. Thank you so so so much."
And as if that wasn't enough, Elmes also realized as he was scrolling through her camera that she hadn't been able to take any photos of New Orleans before her purse and camera were stolen. So Elmes, who is a produce deliveryman, took some photos of the sites along his delivery route such as Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter before returning the items to Yob.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico couple is facing charges for illegally importing exotic animals, including a mountain lion and kangaroo, for film productions.
Kip and Chelsey Lewis are facing multiple charges of unlawful importation of a nondomestic live animal after New Mexico Department of Game and Fish agents raided their home in December 2018. They were charged last year.
According to court documents, Chelsey Lewis altered documents for the animals, and Kip Lewis lied about the locations of the animals. Both are listed as owners of the A to Z Film Animals company.
Agents found in the couple's possession a capuchin monkey, a coyote, a prairie dog, a skunk, an American alligator, a raccoon, and a kangaroo, a criminal complaint said.
Their attorney, Jason Alarid, did not immediately return a message.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Press Release) Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 43-year-old Mulberry man after he fled from them in his vehicle, nearly struck one in a patrol car, and crashed into a fence and shed. The deputies initially tried to stop Darrell Bailey's gray Dodge Ram pickup when they spotted him, knowing that he had a warrant for failing to register as a sexual offender (two counts).
A deputy spotted Bailey Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at around 5:35 p.m., and tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle in a business parking lot on Church Avenue in Mulberry.
After deputies activated their lights and sirens, Bailey made a U-Turn, drove through the parking lot, and headed west on Shepherd Road. Near the intersection of County Line Road, a deputy attempted a P.I.T (Precision Immobilization Technique) Maneuver on the Dodge, causing it to spin.
Bailey regained control of his truck and drove at an occupied patrol car, narrowly missing it.
At the end of Godwin Street, Bailey drove over a fence, struck a shed, and came to a stop.
Deputies quickly apprehended Bailey, who admitted that he fled because he thought he had warrants for his arrest and had methamphetamine on him. He also told deputies that he intentionally swallowed the baggie of meth so it wouldn't be found. He was found to be in possession of Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.
"This was an epic fail for this guy. He had a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, he failed to stop for deputies, he failed at getting away - he made a lot of choices today, but failed several times with those choices. We're extremely grateful though, that he failed to hit our deputy with his truck." - Grady Judd, Sheriff
Darrell Bailey was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with:
Aggravated Assault on a LEO (F2), Fleeing to Elude LEO (F3), Tampering with Evidence (F3), Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (F3), Possession of Methamphetamine (F3), Possession of Alprazolam (F3), Break/Injure Fence (M1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), and Knowingly Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (M2).
Bailey's prior criminal history consists of 15 felony charges and 8 misdemeanors. The charges include: Sex Offense Against Child-Fondling (2), Robbery (2), Burglary, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle (3), Grand Theft, Hit & Run (2), Fleeing To Elude, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Reckless Driving, Resisting, Retail Theft, Battery (2), Petit Theft (3), Harassing Phone Calls, Driving Without Valid DL (2), Failure to Appear (2), and Violation of Probation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Residents in an apartment building in India discovered free mixed drinks on tap in their kitchens earlier this week – although not the kind anyone would be hoping for.
A smelly combination of beer, brandy, and rum started coming out of the faucets in Kerala on Monday after a water well became contaminated, the BBC reports.
The station says 6,000 liters of confiscated alcohol that had been seized on court orders and buried in a pit nearby accidentally seeped through the soil.
"The children couldn't go to school and even their parents couldn't go to work," Joshy Malyiekkal, the owner of the apartment complex, told the BBC.
Officials promised to clean up the well, but residents say it may take up to a month.
"They've been supplying about 5,000 liters of water daily, but it is not enough to cover all the families in our building," Malyiekkal said.
The state of Kerala has the highest consumption of alcohol in the country, according to the BBC.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man in Australia has pleaded guilty to a charge of talking on a hand-held cellphone while riding a horse.
The case involved a 30-year-old man in New South Wales, according to reports.
He and the horse were stopped by police after he was seen holding a cellphone to his ear while riding on a rural road in October, the Tenterfield Star reported.
The Mudgee Local Court magistrate judge said "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle…and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse," the paper reported.
"I've had someone charged with being drunk on a horse before - but just one," the judge said after admitting this case was a first for him.
The defense lawyer, Tim Cain, said his client was pleading guilty "because he concedes that the horse was in motion."
He called the matter "trivial - in the extreme," according to the paper.
"Especially in a rural area where animals are a form of transport," Cain said.
The man was told the charge would be expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble for three months, the paper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Keanu Reeves has traveled back in time – or so it seems.
The famous actor has appeared in a Ukrainian history textbook after a doctored version of the iconic 1932 image "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" was inserted into its pages, according to the Kyiv Post.
The altered version plays up the "Sad Keanu" meme, which began in 2010 after Reeves was photographed eating a sandwich by himself on a park bench.
People have since inserted Reeves and his sandwich into photos from world history --- and now the textbook's author and publisher are debating whether his inclusion into a chapter on U.S. history was intentional.
"When the designer who worked with me on the book's illustrations showed me that photo with Keanu Reeves, I didn't notice that small detail at first," Ihor Shchupak, a history professor who authored the textbook, reportedly wrote on Facebook. "But when I understood the meme, I decided to keep it."
Shchupak, the Kyiv Post says, claimed he wanted the doctored image in there to see how close students would pay attention to the textbook.
The book's publisher, however, told the newspaper that the image showing Reeves as the 12th man enjoying lunch on the beam was a design mistake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers responded to an Iowa airport to wrangle a trio of escaped cows who made their way to the runway.
The Ames Animal Shelter said personnel responded with the Ames Police Department when a call came in Thursday about three escaped cows on the runway at Ames Municipal Airport.
The shelter said it "was probably one of our more truly Iowan calls for service."
The cows were wrangled with the help of police and the animals' owners, the shelter said.
"We're not sure if pigs fly, but we're pretty sure we established last night that cows do not," the shelter said.
