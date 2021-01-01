CINCINNATI, OH - After 190 days on the run, S'mores the dog is back home Thursday.
After leaving Animal Friends Humane Society, the chihuahua mix got loose from his new foster family on June 11.
"When he first went missing, we actually caught him on some trail camera playing with some baby foxes. Yes, a family of baby foxes," said Don Corsmeier of Lost Pet Recovery.
Since then, S'mores has been on the run and spotted all over the west side of Cincinnati.
"For a little seven-eight pound dog, he just traveled an incredible distance while he was out," Corsmeier said.
Volunteers with Lost Pet Recovery and the Animal Friends Humane Society never gave up chasing S'mores, even though he was always one step ahead of them.
"He was too smart and too savvy, and he just avoided traps like the plague," Corsmeier said.
On Dec. 18, volunteers took a call from a woman in Westwood.
"She points him out to me in the yard. He's curled up in a little ball. You could barely see him sticking there in high grass. She's like, 'He's there. He's right there sleeping,'" Corsmeier said.
Using a laundry basket, they were able to catch S'mores.
Corsmeier went live on Facebook shortly after.
"S'mores is here to tell you they're survivors. It's just amazing. The busy roads he's walked down, miles a day, like, back and forth miles a day," Corsmeier said. "It just doesn't get any better than getting him safe."
S'mores has been reunited with his family.
Volunteers said dogs are incredibly resourceful, and S'mores found sources of water and food along the way to survive.
At one point during his journey, witnesses saw S'mores get hit by a pick-up truck. He will be headed to an orthopedic specialist Monday to get checked out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was sure-handed throughout the Badgers' 42-28 victory in Wednesday's Duke Mayo Bowl. He made a big drop after the victory, however.
While dancing in the locker room after his team's victory against Wake Forest, Mertz dropped the football-shaped, Lenox crystal bowl trophy, leaving it shattered on the floor of the locker room, ESPN reported.
"I'm not under oath so I don't know if I have to speak," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst joked to reporters after the game. "I want everyone to have a piece of that trophy. I didn't see it. I don't know."
Jack Sanborn, named Most Valuable Player in the contest, smiled and said, "No comment on that one," the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.
"There's video proof out there who broke the trophy, and I'm not going to say anything else regarding that," Noah Burks, whose interception helped set up a score that gave Wisconsin (4-3) the lead for good in the second half, told the newspaper. "Although we did not know the trophy came off."
The crystal flew right off the base of the trophy. And there was plenty of video evidence.
"Yeah, I dropped it,'' Mertz told reporters. "That's on me. It happened.
"My mama would call it a boo-boo, but it's all right, we'll bounce back. It'll be the last trophy I ever drop, I guarantee you that."
Mertz, a redshirt freshman, accounted for three touchdowns, throwing for 130 yards and rushing for two short TDs. The Badgers' defense converted four second-half interceptions into 21 points to break open a close game.
"I actually was talking to (assistant) coach (Jim) Leonhard when that happened, so I will remove myself from that conversation, but like Noah said, there is some video proof of what happened," Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, who had an interception, told the Journal-Sentinel. "Apparently, we're getting a new one. I don't know if that's a secret; I'm sorry if it is. But I think Graham got a little too excited and thought he could dance a little bit. I try to stay in my lane. I'm not much of a dancer. No good things happen when I dance."
As a quarterback, Mertz is called upon to fix problems when the offense sputters. After shattering the trophy, he came up with his own version of the hardware by taping a bottle of Duke's mayonnaise to the base.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man sent his own truck up in flames because he wanted to give deputies "something to do," according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they received reports of a loud explosion on Mare Creek Road in Crestview on Dec. 18 and found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado fully engulfed in flames.
When authorities arrived on scene, 28-year-old Kevin Murphy immediately admitted to starting the fire, records show.
He was placed in handcuffs and when deputies searched him, they said they found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in his pocket and a folded up dollar bill with traces of meth in his wallet.
When questioned, Murphy said, "He wanted something for the sheriff's office to do and he wanted to give himself an early Christmas present, so he set his truck on fire," according to the affidavit.
Records show Murphy claimed he poured gas inside the Chevy's cab and under the truck then created a trail away from the vehicle and set the fire.
Deputies said no one was injured but the fire did cause minor damage to a nearby vehicle and building. The Dorcas Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Murphy is facing charges of second-degree arson, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Times) Over the weekend, Bulgaria received its first shipment of 9,750 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Before the vaccination rollout on Sunday, Bulgarian authorities turned to hot dog trucks to deliver the vaccine to different locations across the country.
Escorted by the police, several refrigerated vans initially delivered the doses to at least a couple of cities. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at extreme temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius to remain effective, and it can be kept at temperatures of 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius for up to only five days.
News about the unorthodox choice of transportation prompted a wave of mockery on social media.
Hot dog-themed memes, bearing the logo of Pfizer, with Photoshopped images and frankfurter-related puns and jokes, have flooded Facebook and Twitter. One Facebook post included a picture of frankfurters stamped with the Pfizer logo.And an old, popular ad for this particular hot dog brand — showing a shopkeeper in a butcher's store holding a string of hot dogs — was being shared online, but, this time, with an updated tagline: "The vaccines are here."
The vaccination campaign begins at a time when Bulgaria has one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the E.U., with more than 25 people per 100,000 dying from the virus over 14 days, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and its health system has been struggling to cope with the surge of virus patients.
While some Bulgarians have mocked the creative mode of transportation, others have expressed concern that it signals that the state is not well prepared to receive and store the first batch of the vaccines.
"It doesn't matter if the trucks have images of hot dogs or Black Angus beef plastered on them," Mariya Sharkova, a lawyer specializing in health care, said. "What matters is for the government to strictly follow the distribution and storage regulations."
She is concerned that the delivery of vaccines in food trucks may make the country legally liable, she said, since "the vaccine manufacturer cannot be held responsible" if "transport and distribution protocols are not observed properly."
"Bulgarian authorities knew, for a while now, exactly when the first vaccines were arriving," said Desislava Nikolova, a health editor at the Bulgarian newspaper Capital Weekly. "It perplexes me why the government needed to use a hot dog truck instead of a vehicle licensed for distribution of thermolabile medicines." Bulgaria has strict laws about the proper transportation of pharmaceuticals, and each vehicle needs to be licensed and registered with health authorities.
Kostadin Angelov, the health minister, assured Bulgarians that the hot dog trucks had met all of the requirements needed for storage of the vaccine, and said that he found the hot dog-inspired jokes "inappropriate."
"Seeking to exploit that aspect is unacceptable," he told reporters on Sunday shortly after becoming the first Bulgarian to be inoculated. "Bulgaria is not the only country where private logistics companies provide transportation."
Mr. Angelov vowed that this first batch was an exception and the next deliveries of the vaccine would be distributed using transportation provided by the manufacturer.
Ms. Sharkova worries that the delivery incident might further worsen vaccine skepticism among some Bulgarians.
"There are many people outside of the anti-vax movement who are hesitant to get vaccinated," she said. "Instead of using the vaccine arrival to defuse their fears, the state has become a target of ridicule."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman is entering the new year with some extra cash after she won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- her second big lottery prize.
Myrna Strain of Genoa told Nebraska Lottery officials she went into AJ's of Genoa to buy a drink and a scratch-off ticket, selecting a $20 Royal Riches ticket.
Strain said she was shocked when she revealed the $200,000 prize.
"I couldn't talk," she said.
Strain previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $5,000 prize from a $2,000,000 Explosion scratch-off ticket in 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in California came to the rescue of an escaped sleigh horse that was spotted wandering loose on a highway.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was flagged down by a member of the public who reported seeing a horse running loose in Highway 267 in Truckee.
"We think he was looking for Santa to join the sleigh team," the sheriff's office said.
The deputy enlisted the help of a California Highway Patrol officer and a member of the public to safely wrangle the highway horse.
A member of the sheriff's Mounted Patrol Unit recognized the equine as Ace, a Belgian Draft horse from a local sleigh ride crew.
Ace's owner was contacted, and the horse was returned home uninjured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A family of 12 siblings earned a Guinness World Record when their combined ages added up to more than 1,042 years.
Guinness said the siblings from the D'Cruz family ranges in age from 75 to 97 years old, and they were awarded the world record for highest combined age, with 12 living siblings, on Dec. 15, when their combined ages totaled 1,042 years, 315 days.
Genia Carter, 75, of London, Ontario, is the youngest in the family, but she said even her oldest siblings still are in good health.
"It doesn't seem real. I always think of Guinness records as the tallest or shortest person or something like that. It was a surprise they even count this," Carter told The London Free Press. "But it's exciting. I'm grateful to have all these siblings still alive."
Carter and her siblings grew up in Pakistan and their oldest brother was the first to move to Canada, where he worked to raise money to bring the rest of the family to the country. She said one sibling now lives in California and another lives in Switzerland, but the rest still are in Canada.
Carter said the family remains close-knit and her siblings have a daily video call every day at 11 a.m. to keep in touch.
"I can't remember any of us ever having a fight where we would not speak to each other. We're all very close. We would do anything for each other," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) A retired business consultant has walked the equivalent of the circumference of the Earth without leaving his home city.
Vinod Bajaj, 70, walked 40,075 kilometres over the past four years in Limerick, in the west of Ireland. He has encouraged others to keep active in the midst of the pandemic.
Mr Bajaj, who was born in India and has lived in Ireland for 43 years, finished his extraordinary feat in September after completing more than 54.6 million steps in 8,322 hours and burning almost 1.5 million calories in under 1,500 days.
He has applied to the Guinness World Records to set a new world record as the first person to walk the equivalent of the circumference of the Earth.
He hopes to receive a decision on the application next month.
The married father-of-one began his Earth Walk in 2016 with the aim of losing weight, never considering the distance he would walk.
He used an activity tracker on his phone to read and record his progress.
Mr Bajaj said: "I didn't wake up one morning to say I'm going to do an Earth Walk or I'm going to try to be in the Guinness World Records, I just wanted to walk because I wanted to lose weight – I was a little bit overweight.
"I started walking and after walking for one year I found that I had done the circumference of the moon; I said that's very good.
"The second year I completed the circumference of Mars, that's roughly about 20,000 kilometres.
"My next goal was to go after the Earth which is about 40,075 kilometres. So I said why not.
"So when I completed 40,075 I felt very good about it."
Mr Bajaj ended up walking up to 50 kilometres a day.
During the height of the Covid-19 public health restrictions in Ireland he walked almost 9,000 kilometres while adhering to government measures of staying within a five kilometre radius of his home.
"When the government said I should cocoon I said I'm not going to sit in the house. But the five kilometre restriction did bring some restriction," he explained. "What I did was I chose the route and I did the same route 10-15 times and I reached my target.
"I said I'm going to continue with it, Covid or no Covid, rain, hailstone, I'm not going to stop."
"I didn't want a situation where you're locked in a house," he added.
Mr Bajaj said he discovered lots of benefits to walking.
"In the first nine months of walking I lost roughly 20 kilogram of weight," he said.
"Walking gives you peace of mind. Your mind is stress free."
He added: "I think people should take up walking. It's very very good for the health.
"I sleep very well, I eat very well, I don't have any medical issues.
"I think walking definitely helps - I'd definitely encourage people to walk, especially people who are much older.
"They sit down watching the TV and on the sofa. I don't believe in that."
But he did find it isolating on many occasions.
"There were times it was lonely because at times I thought I was walking aimlessly but I kept myself occupied by listening to Morning Ireland, Sky News and some of the news from my home country of India...I also met a lot of people when I was walking."
Since he completed his walk Mr Bajaj has walked more than 3,600 kilometres.
"I'll continue to walk, maybe I'll slow down a bit but I'll continue."
He added: "I looked at Neptune, it is 160,000 kilometres.
"Will I do 160,000 kilometres?
"Maybe. I would need another 10 years. Who knows, you never know."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Science Mint) Chinese scientists claim to have built a hypersonic jet engine called "sodramjet"—capable of reaching speeds of Mach 16 (approx. 19,756 km/h). This means that an aircraft kitted out with such engines could fly anywhere in the world in two hours, according to the Chinese scientists.
The test flight of a prototype was carried out in a wind tunnel in Beijing, China, and achieved unprecedented performance in terms of thrust, fuel efficiency, and operational stability.
Led by Professor Zonglin Jiang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Mechanics, the team's findings were published in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics.
This type of engine could be used in "reusable trans-atmospheric planes that will take off horizontally from an airport runway, accelerate into orbit around the Earth, then re-enter into the atmosphere, and finally land at an airport," Chinese scientists say.
Standing oblique detonation ramjet engine, or "sodramjet," the engine was tested at speeds of up to 9 times the speed of sound in a powerful wind tunnel.
It has to be noted, that this "new" Chinese sodramjet test may have actually taken place "a while ago," cautions hypersonic aerodynamics scientists who spoke with the South China Morning Post.
Theoretically, the engine could accelerate an aircraft up to sixteen times the speed of sound, but this is yet to be tested. The team is confident that their innovation could be one of the first to move commercial flights to hypersonic speeds since the existing hypersonic flight engines, called scramjets, are too weak, too greedy, and too unstable.
"70 years' exploration on hypersonic propulsion indicates that the revolutionary concept is really in need of hypersonic air-breathing engine development. The Sodramjet engine concept can be a very promising choice," their article stated.
Keeping that in mind is important; however, it is also true that "the dream for human beings to fly faster, higher and further than ever," is getting closer and closer in reach, as per the scientists.
