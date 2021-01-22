OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of a state lawmaker in Oklahoma.
A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season. Rep. Justin Humphrey’s district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year. He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.
“Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state,” Humphrey said in a statement.
Humphrey says his bill would only allow trapping and that he also hopes to secure $25,000 to be offered as a bounty.
Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in Oklahoma, told television station KOCO that the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.
A tire fell off a small aircraft shortly before the plane's arrival at O'Hare International Airport Thursday evening and ended up in a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.
The flight, which originated from Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, was operated by Boutique Air, a regional commuter airline.
None of the seven people on board, two crew members and five passengers, sustained injuries.
At approximately 6:19 p.m., O'Hare operations officials were notified that the plane, which was landing at the time, was sending off a considerable amount of sparks from the landing gear on the left side, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Airport workers then determined the left landing landing gear was missing.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the tire was discovered in the yard of a home in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue. No injuries were reported there, authorities added.
Shortly before the plane landed at O'Hare, one Jefferson Park resident said she heard a big "boom."
"I didn't know what it was," Rose Bock said. "I didn't know if it was in my house. I checked the basement. I really didn't look outside."
A neighbor then called Bock to tell her several police officers were examining the area outside her home. Officers cordoned off the area surrounding the tire as they investigated the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple said what initially seemed to be junk mail from a local car dealership turned out to be the first ultrasound images of their daughter, which they lost two years earlier.
Elyse Peterson Deerfield said she received a piece of mail last week from local dealership Toyota on Eden's and she initially thought it was junk, but inside were some ultrasound photos and a handwritten note from Michael Townsend, the general manager.
"Mr and Mrs. Peterson, I believe the enclosed imaging is very significant to you. It may have come from a vehicle returned. It's from some time ago," Townsend wrote.
Townsend said the ultrasound images were found in the glove compartment of a vehicle at the dealership. He said he ran the names on the images through the dealership's database, and discovered a couple by that name had previously leased the vehicle.
"I just knew. ... To everybody else, it probably wouldn't matter that much but to this family it was gonna be everything," Townsend told WGN-TV. "I was praying it would be them and sent it out and the rest is history."
The Petersons said the images were the first ultrasound photos of their daughter, taken almost exactly two years before the letter arrived.
"It just really instilled hope and goodness to realize people will go the extra mile to return something this meaningful," Peterson said.
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Canadian company is seeking full-time and part-time "candyologists" to serve as taste testers for the company's confections.
Candy Funhouse, based in Mississauga, Ontario, said the remote working positions offer $47 an hour to sample and review some of the company's 3,000 candy and chocolate treats.
"Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products," the job posting states. "We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested."
Applications are being accepted online through Feb. 15.
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Utah school district shared photos from an elementary school that received an unusual visit from a pair of escaped goats.
The Granite School District said in a Facebook post that the two goats wandered into Morningside Elementary School on Thursday from a nearby property.
District spokesman Ben Horsley said the goats belong to a woman who lives nearby the school.
Animal control officers responded to the scene and were able to return the goats to their owner.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man ended up getting a $200,000 Christmas bonus when a scratch-off lottery ticket from a gift bag his boss gave him turned out to be a top prize winner.
Ta'Von Batts, of Charlotte, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his Black Diamond 7s scratch-off ticket was part of a gift bag he got from work.
"The scratch off that I received was a gift in a goodie bag that my boss gave out to all employees before Christmas," he said. "He got two tickets for everyone and put them in the gift bag. So, I scratched it off after work and it turned out to be a winner!"
Batts said he was initially suspicious of the $200,000 prize.
"I'm not gonna lie. At first, I thought it was one of those prank lottery tickets," he recalled. "So, I went up to him and was like, 'You're playing with me!'
"And he said, 'No!' and then his eyes got really big, and he started running around screaming and then I started running around screaming."
Batts said it "feels really good" to win the jackpot.
"Definitely going to try to invest it and make more money off of it and I'll give some back to my family," he said.
KEY WEST, Fla (AP) — Feral chickens run free in Key West, just one of those things that keep the Southernmost City charmingly weird.
But what's delightful here and there becomes a nuisance when they're everywhere. With the population getting out of hand, city commissioners are taking action — not by hunting down the fixings for a massive tailgate party, but by going after their human enablers.
They're making it illegal to feed the free-roaming birds.
An ordinance unanimously approved on a first reading Wednesday said the Florida city's feral chickens can "carry and spread diseases, destroy property, and cause copious amounts of fecal deposits on public property."
People who feed them would be punished with fines of $250 per day for a first violation and $500 per day for repeat offenders under the ordinance, which now awaits a second vote, the Miami Herald reported.
These chickens are fat, with little trouble finding meals. Tourists feed them popcorn or french fries, and some locals buy huge bags of bird feed for them.
"The fowl have a feast," said City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who sponsored the measure. "They can pick and choose better than we can what they eat off their plate."
Patricia Eables, an assistant Monroe County attorney, said her neighbor feeds them several times a day, resulting in droppings on the stairs, handrails, cars and other surfaces, the Herald reported.
"We have done everything we can as neighbors to try to get her to stop doing it," Eables said. "We started reaching out to code and learned there was no ordinance."
Charles Malta said his street has been invaded by chickens.
"The population has literally exploded," Malta said. "They're being fed and when you ask anybody to stop it's like you're asking them for their first-born. It's a heated thing on both sides."
The city's wild chickens don't need help finding food, Tom Sweets, executive director of the Key West Wildlife Center, told the newspaper. The island is a bug-rich environment for them.
"Nothing is worse for the chickens than feeding them," Sweets said. "I've never seen a skinny chicken in Key West unless it's sick or injured. There's really not a need. They're quite capable of taking care of themselves."
The wildlife center says it doesn't remove healthy Key West Chickens, but it did take in about 1,500 injured, sick, and orphaned chickens last year. So far this month alone, they've received about 180. The surviving birds are relocated to free-range ranches north of Lake Okeechobee and near Fort Myers, according to the center's website.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Toronto woman captured video when she looked into her backyard and was confronted with a bizarre sight: a squirrel holding a knife.
Andrea Diamond, who lives in the Rosedale area of Toronto, said squirrels are a common sight in her back yard, but Wednesday morning she spotted a squirrel that had picked up a paring knife she had left near a tent outside her home.
"So apparently knife wielding squirrels are a thing now," Diamond tweeted along with footage of the squirrel.
She said the rodent gnawed on the knife handle for a while before abandoning the tool. She said the animal returned a short time later to chew on the knife a little longer.
Diamond said the squirrel did not appear to have injured itself with the sharp object.
(CBS) Federal authorities seized hundreds of fake sports championship rings from a memorabilia store in Florida, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday.
The law enforcement agency's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team found 284 counterfeit "sports championship rings" at "Friendly Confines Collectibles" in Oviedo, Florida, on January 14, ICE said. The rings were replicated as teams from the NFL, NBA and WWE.
"Counterfeiting creates wide-reaching dangers to society," HSI acting deputy special agent in charge David Pezzutti said in a news release. "Buying counterfeits – even though it may seem harmless to a consumer – hurts local and global economies, endangers people's health and generates revenue for organized crime and even terrorism."
The investigation was supported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Vernon T. Foret, director of the office of field operations for Miami and Tampa for CBP, said that the agency secures around $4.3 million in counterfeit merchandise daily across the U.S.
"CBP is no stranger to intercepting fake merchandise...Remember, if the price is too good to be true, research the seller and make sure you are making an informed decision on what you are buying," Foret warned.
The recent seizure was predicated upon a previous one made in November, when federal agents seized 54 fake NFL and 30 NBA rings that were shipped from China and headed for Friendly Confines Collectibles. None of the rings appeared to be made from precious metals nor gemstones.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A hunter searching for deer on the shores on Iowa's Saylorville Lake made a surprising discovery: a message in a bottle from 1983.
Ross Bruns said he didn't see a single deer during his hunt along the lake, near Des Moines, but the message in a bottle made for perhaps an even more exciting trip.
"I told my wife it was my last hunt of the year," Bruns told KCAU-TV. "Came out here that day and didn't actually see a single deer, but it will probably be one of the most memorable hunts I have the rest of my life."
Bruns said he was surprised by the discovery.
"I actually took a picture and texted it to my friends who had been hunting in this spot and they couldn't believe as many times as they had been up and down that trail that they never saw that bottle," Bruns said.
The message inside the bottle was authored in 1983 by Jim Otto, a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man who died in 2012.
Janet Otto, Jim's wife, said her husband started throwing messages in bottles into the Missouri River in 1976.
"As we went back and forth to Nebraska, where I lived, we would cross the river in Sioux City and he thought, 'OK I'm going to start throwing bottles in,'" Janet Otto said.
She said her husband tossed hundreds of bottles into the river and other bodies of water over the years and kept track of the numbers and where they were launched. The bottle found by Bruns was bottle No. 32.
Otto's family said they have heard from about 65 people who found Jim's bottles in various locations. They said the discoveries help keep his memory alive.
"He would be excited and happy that so many people are still finding his bottles," Janet Otto said.
A Washington state girl recently learned that her message in a bottle took an even longer journey in a much shorter amount of time.
Niki Nie, of Battle Ground, said she tossed her bottle into the Pacific Ocean while crossing the equator with her family, and found out it had traveled 1,200 miles to Papua New Guinea.
