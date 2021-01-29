SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle hospitals rushed out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed.
It’s not clear what caused the freezer failure Thursday night, but the UW Medical Center’s Northwest and Montlake campuses and Swedish Medical Center received more than 1,300 doses that needed to be used before they expired at 5:30 a.m. Friday, The Seattle Times reported.
Word of the unexpected doses spread on social media, and a line of hopeful vaccine recipients snaked out the clinic door and through a parking lot at UW Medical Center-Northwest. A hundred people lined up at Swedish Medical Center's clinic at Seattle University. The hospital tweeted at 11:59 p.m. that it had 588 doses to give out, and by 12:30 a.m., all the appointment slots had been taken.
At the UW Medical Center-Northwest, assistant administrator Jenny Brackett walked along the crowd calling out and asking if anyone was over 65. Many of those who showed up were too young and healthy to qualify under Washington state's current prioritization categories for vaccine distribution. Brackett said the hospital was doing its best to vaccinate those eligible, but that the main objective was to get it into arms and avoid waste.
Anyone who received a first shot Thursday night will also receive the second shot in the two-dose regimen, regardless of age, said Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association.
One woman plucked from the crowd at UW Medical Center-Northwest, Tyson Greer, 77, said she had been waking up at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. for more than a week to search online for coveted vaccination appointments. She finally received a shot at 1 a.m. Friday from associate chief nursing officer Keri Nasenbeny.
Many of the staffers working the vaccination clinic had been at work since 7 a.m. Thursday, Nasenbeny said.
When she received word about the freezer failure, she called several nurses, who in turn recruited pharmacists and other volunteers. A Seattle firefighter seemed to show up out of nowhere to help, and a hospital staffer’s boyfriend helped manage the queue.
Those who scored the vaccine were appreciative. Sarah Leyden, 57, got word the shots were available from her wife, a hairdresser, who heard from a client who is a nurse.
"I just got lucky,” Leyden said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An escaped wallaby was recaptured in Belgium after leading animal rescuers on a 2-hour chase through the center of a city.
Personnel from the Nature Help Center were dispatched Friday morning when a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, was spotted hopping loose in the city of Genk, Limburg.
Nature Help Center rescuers and police chased the wallaby for about 2 hours before they were able to capture the marsupial.
The wallaby's owner was known to Nature Help Center officials and the animal was returned to its enclosure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia, Canada, library said a book was returned 82 years overdue after a homeowner found it stashed away in his attic.
The Cape Breton Regional Library said the book, The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, by Hugh Lofting, was returned to the McConnell Sydney Library 82 years after it was checked out from the Sydney Public Library.
The book was returned by Jordan Muscyscyn, a Sydney man who found it while renovating his century-old home.
"We were putting a fan in our bathroom, so we had to cut a hole through our roof and while we were up in the attic, we found a bunch of old books," Musycsyn told CTV News.
Musycsyn said the copy of Doctor Dolittle stood out because it bore markings from the Sydney Public Library.
"This one in particular had the old library card from 1939," Musycsyn said. "And I just thought that was interesting, because it was the same week that the library had abolished their fines.
"So, I thought it was a good thing, because I wouldn't want to know what the fine on an 82-year-old overdue book would be."
Library officials said the old Sydney Public Library burned down in 1959, destroying most of its books. They said the tome returned by Musycsyn might not have survived if it had been returned on time.
Nicole MacGibbon of the Cape Breton Regional Library said librarians calculated the late fee just for fun.
"Assuming a charge of 15 cents a day, if we had charged a late fee, it would have amounted to about $3,000," MacGibbon said.
She said library officials are now trying to get in touch with the family of the girl who checked the book out in 1939 to learn more about its journey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- DeKalb County, GA - A 1-year-old girl was lucky to escape uninjured when a tree crashed through the roof of her family's home and ended up suspended right over her crib.
Ashlee Johnson said she awoke Thursday morning to a loud crashing sound in her home and saw drywall falling from the ceiling of her bedroom.
Johnson said her 4-year-old son, Amias, was safe in bed with her, so she ran to check on her 1-year-old daughter, Aasha, who was in her crib.
The mother said the door to Aasha's room wouldn't open, but after several minutes of struggling she managed to get it open a crack.
She said the door was blocked by a tree that fell through the roof and was was slowly lowering directly over Aasha's crib.
"I'm watching the hole get bigger and it's literally right above her crib," she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Johnson called firefighters, who rushed to the scene and cut a hole through the door to rescue the toddler.
"They put my baby in my arms, and I just cried and cried and cried because I was so scared," Johnson told WGCL-TV. "I could've hugged them if it wasn't for coronavirus."
Johnson said she feels like her husband, who died in February 2020, was looking out for Aasha.
"I just thanked my husband for keeping us safe ... my guardian angel," Johnson told WXIA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.
Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.
Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum's archives.
"We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community," museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.
Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden's virtual "Parade Across America" on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a "Nathan Apodaca Day" last week.
"I've been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it's so mind-blowing," he said.
A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum's programs, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The woman who took a flight back to New Zealand was supposed to avoid all physical contact with others for 14 days as she went into mandatory quarantine. The man working at the quarantine hotel was supposed to be the last line of defense.
But the two started passing notes to each other, including one written on the back of a face mask. Then she ordered a bottle of wine, which he delivered to her room. When he didn't return 20 minutes later, a security manager sent to investigate found the pair together in what authorities are describing as an inappropriate encounter, one in which physical distancing wasn't maintained.
The incident earlier this month, which came to light Friday, has highlighted a very human weak point in New Zealand's coronavirus elimination procedures, in a country which has stamped out community spread of the virus. It is similar to lapses in Australia that may have contributed to a major outbreak last year in Melbourne.
"We're dealing with human beings," said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. "We ask everybody to adhere to the standards that we put in place. I cannot control the actions of every individual."
Hipkins said the pair's behavior was totally unacceptable and he'd asked for a thorough inquiry.
Brigadier Jim Bliss, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the worker was immediately sent home and told to self-isolate. He was later fired. The returning traveler, meanwhile, was given a formal written warning by the police. Authorities breathed a sigh of relief after both returned negative coronavirus tests.
"The actions of the two people involved in this incident are incredibly irresponsible and extremely disappointing," Bliss said. "There is absolutely no room for complacency."
Bliss said the actions of the staffer at the Grand Millennium Auckland hotel weren't reflective of the 4,000 people working at quarantine hotels who each day "selflessly put themselves between us and this virus." He said an investigation is underway to consider whether additional security measures are needed.
The identities of the two people involved have not been disclosed by authorities.
New Zealand's successful response has resulted in just 25 people dying from the virus in a nation of 5 million. The only new cases are those originating from returning travelers, 100,000 of whom have flown in over the past year. Authorities and people around the country remain highly tuned to any breaches at the border.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Does the pandemic make you want to scream? A New York City teacher has created a hotline that will let you do just that.
Mask wearing, social distancing, noisy neighbors, kids, schools, work, a politically charged climate and whatever stressors you can name, it can all get extremely overwhelming. So Brooklyn teacher Chris Gollmar used his coding knowledge to launch a website, www.justscream.baby, and a phone number.
"I was thinking, what would people really respond to? The pandemic was in full swing and so I thought: screaming," Gollmar tells NBC New York.
What started out as a "participatory sound art project" in September 2020 turned into a place where people from all over the world, fed up with COVID-19, can go and vent. Gollmar said he has received over 65,000 screams since. Overall, there have been over 150,000 recordings.
"For the first couple of weeks in the project, it really took off in Russia and in Italy," the elementary school teacher said.
Some of the people who've participated say the phone call gave them a release and that they felt good afterward, like they were being heard.
However, not all of the calls are shrieks from frustrated folks looking for some relief. Miranda Manly, a dancer from Arizona who said she had lost her dream job because of the pandemic, didn't leave a scream like many other callers. She left a poem and a message of hope.
"I had a lot of jobs and I lost them all," Manly said. "I think I had a moment of…I felt really good about myself after doing that."
"I hope that what I left in that message, that it's able to help them because some of them helped me too," she added.
You can also go to the website to listen to other people's screams. There are playlists of recent screams, messages of hope like Manly's, laughters and even screams from children.
If you're wondering about your privacy, Gollmar said he can see people's phone number but it will not be shared with anyone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman who had her wedding dress packaged for preservation 14 years ago said she opened up the box to show it to her daughter -- and discovered it was the wrong gown.
Wendie Taylor said she was watching a wedding episode of TV series Gilmore Girls with her 12-year-old daughter, McKayla, when she started telling the girl about her own wedding dress.
"After the episode, McKayla and I were talking and said, 'You've never actually seen my dress.' And she said, 'No, I haven't I've just seen pictures,'" Taylor told WCCO-TV.
Taylor said she opened the box that she received after taking her dress to Evans Garment Restoration, where she worked at the time in 2006, but was shocked to see the dress inside was not her own.
"It's a beautiful dress. It's not my dress," she said.
Evans Garment Restoration has since changed ownership and installed a new software system, so employees have not yet been able to find the records that might lead to the other person involved in the dress mix-up.
Taylor posted a photo of the mystery dress, as well as photos of her own dress from her wedding, to Facebook in the hopes of finding the dress' owner -- and hopefully getting her own garment back.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A man has been arrested in Berlin on allegations he made radio contact with air traffic, including police helicopters, and gave fake flight orders while impersonating an aviation official, German police said Friday.
The 32-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in line with German privacy laws, was arrested Thursday night in the capital's eastern Koepenick district, police said.
Police were able to swoop in on his apartment after he made contact with a police helicopter that was dispatched to the neighborhood in the hope of flushing him out.
During a search of his home, police found two radios that transmitted on the frequencies needed to make contact with aircraft.
"For everyone who has been asking about our police helicopter operations in Koepenick, an unusual arrest," Berlin police tweeted, with a link to more details.
The man is alleged to have made contact with pilots of passenger and transport aircraft, as well as state and federal police helicopters, over the past six months, giving "potentially dangerous" instructions and becoming increasingly professional with his communications.
No accidents or other incidents are known to have been caused by his actions, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. — Nostalgia, and the need to unload an old sedan, sent Adam Sidoti on the hunt for the newly released Ford Bronco Sport.
"It is just a unique look, and I fell in love with it when they released it," Sidoti said.
But the day after he purchased the 2021 SUV, Sidoti told WFTS the dealership started calling and demanding he return it to the showroom.
"They wanted me to bring it in by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve!" he said.
Sidoti's contract showed he traded in his vehicle, put nearly $2,500 down and obtained financing before driving off the lot December 22.
Sidoti said he spoke to the sales manager and even wrote a letter to customer service. The dealer admitted they had accidentally sold him a demo or mannequin model that was supposed to sit on display.
"It was a mannequin or demo model that Ford had sent them," Sidoti said.
When the car lot refused to back down, Sidoti made a call for action to Jackie Callaway. She contacted the dealer's parent company to find out what was going on. A spokesperson explained the Bronco Sport Sidoti had purchased was supposed to be on display in the showroom for four months before being sold.
Sidoti says he got a call hours after WFTS reached out on his behalf, telling us, "You jumped on it and got their attention."
Ford released a statement in an email: "After speaking with our team, as soon as we were made aware of this situation on Dec. 29, 2020, we made sure the customer is able to keep the vehicle."
Here's the good news for other car buyers: What happened to Adam Sidoti is rare.