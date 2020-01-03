SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A New York man claiming he was “The Sheriff” was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he tried to impersonate a law enforcement officer to get rid of a lien placed against his new home.
Todd Gieger, 51, of Montville, New York, faces two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s investigators said they learned in November that Gieger tried to intimidate a subcontractor who had placed a lien against the home Gieger was having built in Sarasota County due to lack of payment.
Geiger drove to the subcontractor’s neighborhood in a white Maserati with New Jersey license plates and asked neighbors about him.
“He was wearing a bulletproof vest, had a law enforcement type badge clipped to his belt, and he was presenting himself as the sheriff,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jason Mruczek told news outlets.
Gieger also called other subcontractors involved in the lien and the construction company building his home, the agency said. During these calls he also claimed to be a law enforcement officer
The agency did not say how the allegations came to light or if Gieger made any statements when deputies arrested him.
Gieger was released from jail on Thursday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for him.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said no one was injured when a driver accidentally backed their car up into a hotel swimming pool.
The West Palm Beach Police Department shared photos on Facebook showing the car submerged in the swimming pool at the Holiday Inn Express.
Police said the driver, an adult, accidentally reversed into the pool from the hotel's parking lot Friday.
The driver and a passenger were able to get out of the vehicle safely and were not injured.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A raccoon that spent weeks evading capture at a New York subway station, occasionally causing train delays, was finally captured and relocated, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers said.
The raccoon, which caused the first of several transit headaches at the Nevins Street subway station in early November, finally walked into a trap Sunday and was safely captured, MTA police said.
The raccoon, nicknamed Chepe by MTA workers, had evaded capture for several weeks and MTA police stepped up efforts in recent days to lure the raccoon into traps. Police said they came close to catching Chepe on Friday, but he managed to dart out of a trap before it closed.
The unharmed raccoon was released into Prospect Park.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a British hotel where a shocked guest went into their room and discovered it was already occupied by a snake.
The RSPCA said a guest at the hotel in Doncaster checked in on New Year's Eve and went up to their room, where they saw the kingsnake, a species native to the Americas.
"Staff were alerted and went to the room, saw the snake, closed and put towels up against the door and promptly called us," RSPCA Inspector Sara Jordan said.
Jordan responded to the hotel and spent an hour searching the room before she found the intruding serpent.
"We managed to lift the headboard off the wall but found no snake and then we finally lifted the TV desk off the wall there the snake was, all curled up and unaware of the havoc they'd wreaked," she said.
RSPCA officials said the snake appears healthy and well cared-for. Jordan said she suspects the snake might be a pet that stowed away in another hotel guest's luggage.
"The snake is now safe and sound at one of our partner exotic specialists and will be rehomed after two weeks if no one comes forward," she said.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A group of New York firefighters came to the rescue of a couple whose New Year's Eve engagement ended with the ring falling down a grate.
Danny Tay and Asha Cesar said they were returning to their car after a stroke of midnight proposal in Prospect Park when the engagement ring fell off Cesar's finger.
"The ring was loose and I was going to open the car door and I just saw it fly off of my finger and fall right here under this grate, this water basin," Cesar told WABC-TV. "And it was just sheer panic. Sheer chaos. Danny was silent for a good hour and half it felt like."
The couple attempted to fish for the ring, which was about five feet under the grate, but they were unable to reach it. They went to a nearby fire station to ask for help.
"We just looked so pathetic," Cesar said. "It's freezing. It's 4 o'clock on the morning. It's New Year's."
The crew of FDNY Engine 249 gathered up some coat hangers and duct tape and headed to the scene.
"I got it on the edge and she was like 'oh my goodness I'm gonna cry' and I told her don't cry yet because I might drop it," firefighter Peter Morawek said. "And I dropped it."
Morawek was able to fish the ring out on his second attempt.
"I put it in my hand and I told the husband to 'step away from the grate sir,' and brought him away from the grate and handed it off to him," Morawek said.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman said giving in to parental pressure and buying a Powerball ticket on her mother's advice led to her becoming a $1 million jackpot winner.
Shatarra Johnson, 30, told Michigan Lottery officials she was out shopping with her mother before Christmas when the older woman suggested a stop for lottery tickets.
"She kept suggesting I buy a ticket," Johnson recalled. "We were passing a 7-Eleven, and even though I was feeling pretty tired, I pulled in and bought a ticket."
Johnson's ticket matched all five white balls in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing, 02-04-16-30-46, earning her a $1 million prize.
"The night of the drawing, I laid down in my bed for the night and I remembered I had a ticket for the Powerball drawing that night," Johnson said. "I got out of bed and checked my ticket and with each number I read, I got more excited. When I realized I won $1 million, I was shocked!"
Johnson said her plans for the money include paying off her student loans and treating her mother to a vacation.
"Winning and knowing I can pay off my student loans takes a lot of stress off me. I'm so glad I listened to my mom," she said.
SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.
Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.
Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.
The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich's business, Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.
Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.
A message seeking comment was left at her business.
Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state said a pig will soon have a new permanent home in Vermont after escaping from a livestock auction.
The pig, dubbed Myles, was first spotted running near the Unadilla home of Delaware Valley Humane Society worker Erin Insigna after escaping from an auction house in early December.
Insigna attempted to capture the pig, but it fled and was spotted several times over the course of the ensuing five days.
The pig was eventually wrangled and brought to the humane society, where it was dubbed Myles in honor of the miles he had traveled.
The humane society paid $10 to the auction house to take ownership of the escaped swine, who officials said would have been slaughtered had he been auctioned.
Insigna said Myles is friendly and has been learning commands and tricks from kennel attendant Erik Warren.
A Vermont family has been chosen as Myles' new forever family and he will be traveling to start his new life next week, Insigna said.
(CNN) What started out as a simple game between a father and son turned into a Christmas surprise of a lifetime from Italian supercar maker Lamborghini for a family from Erie, Colorado.
Sterling Backus, 54, and his 12-year-old son Xander were playing the racing simulation video game "Forza Horizon 3" one day when Xander asked his father if they could build their favorite car: a Lamborghini Aventador.
Backus, who is a physicist at Thorlabs, told CNN that he "has always been a Lamborghini guy" and that he did not hesitate when his son asked.
The two started planning out their ambitious project in February 2018, and it resulted in a surprise call two months ago from Katia Bassi, who is the chief marketing officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
"I was shaking in my boots since it was like getting a call from the Pope and he is coming to dinner," Backus told CNN. "Of course, a metaphor, but just to give (you) the idea of the gravity to me, personally."
Bassi told Backus that the company wanted to shoot a holiday commercial with his family. In addition, they were going to loan them a real Lamborghini Aventador S for two weeks.
Last year, 649 Lamborghini Aventador units sold last year, according to the carmaker. The Aventador S Roadster loaned to the Backus family is priced at approximately $460,247.
Backus said that he drove the Aventador every day and that "their amazing generosity will never be forgotten."
While Lamborghini is against the counterfeiting of its cars, the Backus' project is a tribute car for a STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) project that is not marked as a Lamborghini and is not being sold as such, which is why Sterling believes the company was OK with their project.
Backus used a toy model that he enlarged in 3D-drafting software Solidworks to help 3D print many of the parts used in their project car.
Using desktop 3D printers such as a QIDI X Pro, they were able to 3D-print many of the parts used in the car. But Sterling said that nearly every part of this project has been challenging for the father-son team.
Backus believes the project will be complete in August.
To date, Backus has spent approximately $23,000 on this project, and they are targeting August for a local big car show to unveil the finished project.
"The experience showed me how many people out there are just good folks, and it was oozing Christmas spirit," Backus said. "We will never forget what gifts we were given, and the majority was friendship!"
FARRELL, Penn. - Mr. and Mrs. Clause welcomed a little bundle of joy on Christmas morning.
In perfect timing with his last name, baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause was born at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 25 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.
Baby Lorenzo was born to Amanda and Randy Clause. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and arrived eight days early, the hospital said.
UPMC shared the special announcement on Twitter, which included a holiday reference given the family's last name.
"Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon," the hospital wrote.
Photos of the family were also shared, showing baby Lorenzo wearing a tiny Santa hat in honor of his birthday.
