LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday showing two yellow tanks in the corner of a walled yard with a gas pump nozzle on the end of hose.
The hose was long enough to reach from the yard to the street for “possible curbside fill ups,” the department said in a social media post.
“This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors (and) first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire,” the department said.
The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said.
The city’s code enforcement office is investigating the case and citations are possible for the homeowners, authorities said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BESSEMER, Mich. (AP) — Is that a skunk? No, it's marijuana.
A small town in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula is buying an odor-detection device and drafting an ordinance to crack down on the unpleasant smell of blooming marijuana plants.
Bessemer City Manager Charly Loper said the Nasal Ranger could be used to check a variety of bad-air complaints, but she acknowledged that marijuana appears to be the key target.
"The city of Bessemer stinks," council member Linda Nelson said Monday as the council voted to buy the device, which will cost $3,400 with training. "You can smell marijuana everywhere. We've got people who can't sit in their backyard because the smell from their neighbor is so bad."
Medical marijuana has been around since 2008. But Michigan's 2018 law, which cleared the way for homegrown pot for recreational use, has brought challenges to communities.
The odor problem in Bessemer, population 1,905, occurs when marijuana plants are in bloom, especially during warmer months, Loper told The Associated Press.
"The bloom period lasts six to eight weeks," Loper said Thursday. "A lot of people describe it as a skunk-like odor. It can be strong.
"We're treading very softly in this area," she said. "People have a right to grow marijuana in their house, but everyone needs to be considerate of their neighbors so the odor isn't affecting their enjoyment of the outdoors."
Bessemer is 6 miles (9.5 kilometers ) from the Wisconsin border. The Michigan law has attracted people from Wisconsin and Minnesota who are buying houses and growing marijuana indoors, Loper said.
It's possible that some Bessemer residents might require an air-filtration system in their homes, she said.
"Somebody's got to take a stand. This is a piece of equipment we need," council member Terry Kryshak said of the Nasal Ranger.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of the device, the Daily Globe reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to his part in a trafficking scheme in which live water monitor lizards were stuffed into socks and concealed inside electronics to be smuggled from the Philippines to the United States.
Akbar Akram, 44, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court Wednesday to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act and the the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Treaty, court records show.
Akram admitted to illegally importing more than 20 live water monitor lizards from the Philippines in 2016, a U.S. Justice Department statement said. He avoided customs authorities by placing the lizards in socks, which were sealed closed with tape and concealed inside electronic equipment and shipped under a false label. The equipment was transported through commercial carriers to Akram's associate in Massachusetts.
As part of his plea, Akram admitted that he knew the monitor lizards he received had been taken in violation of Philippine law and that the import violated U.S. law, according to the statement. Akram also admitted that upon receiving the monitor lizards, he sold some of them to customers in Colorado, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Approximately 70 monitor lizard species are characterized by elongated necks, heavy bodies, long-forked tongues, strong claws and long tails. Water monitor lizards are native to South and Southeastern Asia. The yellow-headed water monitor, the white-headed water monitor and the marbled water monitor are found in the Philippines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) It was written in the spears.
The royal family news that shocked the world on Wednesday apparently did not come as a surprise to one woman in England: Self-proclaimed fortune teller Jemima Packington is claiming she predicted Harry and Meghan Markle would step back from the royal family after "reading" some asparagus spears.
Packington, 64, reportedly the world's only "asparamancer," says she is able to see the future by throwing asparagus into the air and then observing how the spears land on the ground, British news agency SWNS reports.
"When I cast the asparagus, it creates patterns and it is the patterns I interpret," the vegetable-reader said, explaining she inherited the ability from her aunt who read tea leaves, and has been predicting the future since she was 8 years old.
"I am usually about 75-90 percent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened,'" the woman from Bath, Somerset, added.
Packington admits sometimes she doesn't "quite read it correctly," but claims she is "never far off" with her predictions.
Among her previous prophecies, Packington said that many have proven true, alleging that she was able to predict Brexit, England winning the Cricket World Cup and Theresa May being pushed out as Prime Minister.
As for her broad 2020 predictions – outside of the Royal Family – Packington said she foresees "a real shake-up of the major political parties," "sports and sporting personalities will be embroiled in scandals," and "concerns about global warming will again take center stage — but more countries will take action to minimize the threat to the planet."
Packington, however, did not disclose any lottery numbers or Super Bowl projections, so looks like you'll just have to roll the dice on those.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A northern suburb of Minneapolis resembled a scene out of "The Wizard of Oz" this week after a freight train spilled enough corn to fill a stretch of railroad tracks.
The photo of this impromptu yellow brick road – or in this case, several thousand feet of railroad tracks – in Crystal went viral after Mike Parker posted a photo on Twitter.
The image showed bushels and bushels of corn appearing to perfectly fill the area between the tracks, creating a striking contrast to the snow-covered ground on either side.
"Corn spilled on the tracks by my house the ducks and deer haven't found it yet," Parker wrote.
After the initial post, Twitter user Alex "Boreal" Forrest shared the photo on Monday and it went viral, gaining over 15,000 retweets and 109,000 likes. Many online immediately doubted how authentic the image was.
"This is the strangest, most aesthetically pleasing thing that I have seen all day," one person replied.
Another user, Jimmy Peyton, described it as a "substantial amount" of corn.
"I bet the hopper bottoms come open and they didn't know about it," he wrote. "Someone is going to have to answer for all of that."
By Tuesday, local media at the scene confirmed the photo was, in fact, real. The spill stretched for about 2,000 feet along the Canadian Pacific Railway line, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, the Star Tribune estimated the spill would amount to about 900 bushels. That's about $3,400 worth of corn at Tuesday's prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
The spill did not hamper train traffic through the area. Two trains were spotted on Tuesday making their way along the now-yellow pathway.
Canadian Pacific Railway spokesman Andy Cummings told Fox News on Thursday morning the railroad has been "made aware" of the spill along its right of way in Crystal, and that crews were working to clean up the spilled corn.
Neighbors who live near the tracks told the Star Tribune they've seen grain spills before, but nothing like this week's. If temperatures were warmer, said Gary Bates, who lives next to the railway, birds would have swarmed the tracks.
"There are deer and raccoon in the area, but they're hunkered down, is my guess," Bates told the Star Tribune. "They didn't get the e-mail."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities are investigating a wild wig-yanking brawl that started in a midtown Manhattan bar and spilled onto the street, where bodies were slammed into walls, hair was pulled off and screams echoed in dark streets.
No arrests were made in the fight, which happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at Faces & Names Lounge and Bar on 54th Street and Seventh Avenue. The NYPD confirmed to News 4 it had no arrests in this case but provided no other details on the crazed violence that unfolded.
Witnesses said it started when a bartender told someone to leave the establishment. The person then allegedly attacked the bartender. A group in the bar purportedly came to the bartender's defense, while yet another group was recording the exchange.
The first individual ran off after that. But the women defending the bartender allegedly disliked that they were being filmed, told the people who took the video to delete it, and when they were refused, the all-out chaos erupted.
The street footage looks like something out of a movie; people are piling on, tugging each other in the vestibule leading to the bar as fists fly.
One woman shoves another against a wall, slamming her head into it as punches are thrown. The bartender tries to intervene. At one point, all that can be seen are hands flailing. Someone eventually ends up on the floor, the fight breaks up, wigs are re-assembled. There's a brief Round II. After a bit more scuffling, one more push and some choice words, police arrive.
Some people leave at that point, others stick around to talk to the cops. Eventually, everyone left. No injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado man said squirrels have squeezed into the inner workings of his vehicle three times and caused about $700 worth of damage.
Gary Seago of Windsor said the trouble began in late November, when his Jeep was making unusual noises and mechanics discovered an animal, likely a squirrel, had chewed a fuel injector plug in half.
Mechanics said squirrels and other animals are sometimes drawn to the engine compartments of vehicles because they consider the soy-based tubes and wires to be a food source.
Seago said repairs were made, but the same part was again destroyed by a suspected squirrel the next day.
He said the squirrels returned for a third time a few weeks later and destroyed another, more expensive part in the engine compartment.
Seago said he is now trying to keep the squirrels away with deterrents including moth balls, strobe lights and high-pitched noises.
A Pittsburgh woman encountered a different sort of squirrel-related car trouble in October when one of the animals stashed grass and more than 200 walnuts under her hood. Holly Persic said the squirrel had apparently been using her vehicle as walnut storage for weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Ohio said a power outage affecting about 400 customers was caused by released mylar balloons that came into contact with equipment and sparked an explosion.
Cleveland Public Power said Monday's power outage was caused when mylar balloons, also known as foil balloons, came into contact with high voltage wires and their metallic coating caused a small explosion.
The balloons are believed to have come from a small memorial set up for a woman who was killed in a road collision.
Art McKoy, a community activist who helps organize vigils in the city, said he is now working on coming up with an alternative to mylar balloons, which he told WJW-TV are sometimes intentionally released by people who feel they are "sending a message to their loved ones in the heavens."
"We're going to figure out another way to do it. It's going to take a little time because it's a tradition," McKoy said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo said a red panda escaped from his enclosure a second time about two months after he was on the loose for three weeks.
The Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ramsey, on the Isle of Man, said in a Facebook post Thursday that 7-year-old red panda Kush has escaped from his enclosure.
Kush previously escaped in October when a fallen branch allowed him to climb out of the enclosure. He was captured in early November in a garden near the zoo.
Zoo officials said they are investigating the circumstances of Kush's latest escape.
The facility is asking drivers to be extra cautious near the zoo in case Kush wanders out into a road.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Tennessee toddler ended up undergoing surgery when an X-ray revealed he had swallowed 23 magnetic beads.
Nikki Cooke said her son, Caiden, 2, was visiting the pediatrician when an X-ray revealed the boy had swallowed 23 magnetic beads.
Cooke said Caiden apparently swallowed the beads while visiting his grandparents.
"They can pass through the intestinal track differently and then when their magnetic force comes into the right field, boom! They attach to each other and they can be on different sides of the intestines," Dr. Harold Lovvorn, associate professor of pediatric surgery at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, told WSMV-TV.
He said the situation can lead to worse complications.
"They can trap the bowel, create holes in the bowel, and cause bowel obstruction," he said.
Caiden is recovering from surgery to remove the beads and his parents said they want to warn other families to be careful with the potentially dangerous toys.
"If you're going to buy them make sure you're ready to supervise, especially if you have smaller kids in the home or there is the possibility that smaller kids are going to be around then. It doesn't take but a few seconds," Cooke said.
A Georgia man shared an X-ray image this week showing an Apple Airpod inside her 7-year-old son's stomach. Kiera Stroud said the boy was holding one of the Bluetooth earbuds in his mouth when he accidentally swallowed it.
Doctors said the AirPod should travel naturally through the boy's digestive system and he is unlikely to require surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.