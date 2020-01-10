Weather Alert

...NEXT ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE MOVING IN TONIGHT AND LINGERING INTO SATURDAY... .THE NEXT ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE PRECIPITATION IS QUICKLY MOVING INTO THE REGION. THIS WILL BRING ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON. A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY FOR SOUTHEAST SPOKANE COUNTY AND AROUND COEUR D'ALENE... * WHAT...SNOW FOR SOUTHEAST SPOKANE COUNTY AND COEUR D'ALENE AREA. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...WORLEY, ROCKFORD, FAIRFIELD, COEUR D ALENE, RATHDRUM, HAYDEN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&